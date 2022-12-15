Hailie Deegan moves to ThorSport Truck team for 2023

By Dec 15, 2022, 12:30 PM EST
0 Comments

Ford driver Hailie Deegan will race for ThorSport Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023.

The new season will be Deegan’s third full-time in the Truck series. In 46 starts she has no wins and three top-10 finishes.

Deegan has started one Xfinity race, finishing 13th last October at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Deegan drove for the David Gilliland Racing Ford team in trucks the past two years. Gilliland is switching to Toyota for 2023. Deegan has a Ford contract. The ThorSport team, which has won four truck championships, is moving to Ford after two seasons with Toyota.

“I think the last two seasons in trucks I’ve been trying to figure it out,” Deegan said Thursday. “I feel like I have a good grasp on it now and understand what you need to be successful. There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle. The last two years I’ve been trying to find those pieces. Coming here to ThorSport, they’ve always had the pieces to the puzzle figured out.”

Although Deegan has shown slow progress in her limited time at NASCAR’s national level (her average finish in trucks this season was slightly worse than in 2021, and she has no top fives), she remains one of the most popular drivers in Ford’s motorsports lineup. She has won the Truck Series Most Popular Driver award the past two seasons.

“I’ve been used to pressure my whole life,” Deegan said. “It’s been on me from the start. If you can’t deal with the pressure, you probably shouldn’t have it on you. I’m going to go out and work as hard as I possibly can.”

Deegan will join Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton on the ThorSport team.

NASCAR announces platform to report concerns anonymously

By Dec 15, 2022, 10:38 AM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR announced Thursday that it has partnered with RealResponse, an organization that will allow NASCAR members and others to report concerns and issues anonymously.

NASCAR said the partnership will provide any national series team members with the ability to confidentially reach out to express concerns or report issues via a communication tool. NASCAR personnel will receive the anonymous messages directly and can designate an official to respond to the concern.

NASCAR said concerns can include competition-based items such as gambling or integrity, safety and security or abuse or harassment. Individuals seeking mental health support also can respond. The identity of the industry member reaching out is protected through the RealResponse reporting program.

 “NASCAR wanted to be proactive in providing a tool for industry members such as drivers, crew and other team personnel to safely reach out for help,” said Meghan Miley, managing director of racing operations for NASCAR. “In partnering with RealResponse, we now have a confidential method for reporting. We don’t have a limit to the types of reports industry members can submit, and we can ensure their privacy as they reach out for anonymous support at any time.”

RealResponse was launched in 2016 by former NCAA Division I student-athlete David Chadwick, who saw a need for athletes to have a safe and confidential way to bring feedback to athletic administrations.

Dr. Diandra: Next Gen success depended on experience: More wasn’t better

By Dec 15, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The Next Gen car’s introduction in 2022 challenged everyone. But more experience wasn’t better when it came to the final season ranking, the number of top-10 finishes or the average finish position.

Ranking 2022

I compared drivers’ 2022 season-ending rank to their 2021 numbers, including only drivers who ran all 36 races in both seasons.

In the graph below, drivers with the largest drop in rank are toward the left in red. Drivers with the largest improvements are toward the right in blue.

A bar chart showing changes in drivers' season rank for 2022 compared with 2021

Brad Keselowski suffered the largest drop, down 18 positions. But Keselowski also changed teams from Penske — home of this year’s champion — to RFK, which won its first race since 2017 this year.

Martin Truex Jr. fell 15 positions. Toyota got off to a slow start, in part due to fielding fewer cars than the other manufacturers. Truex got the worst of it, following up last year’s second-place finish with a 17th-place season — and no wins.

Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak but finished 15th, 10 positions down from last year’s fifth-place finish.

While Michael McDowell had a career-best year, not making the playoffs automatically lowered his ranking relative to 2021. Defending champion Kyle Larson finished sixth this year after what he called an “up-and-down” season.

If some drivers fall in the standings, others must rise.

Trackhouse Racing led the way in improvements. Ross Chastain earned his first two career wins on the way to making the largest gain in positions at 18.  Teammate Daniel Suárez, had the second-best improvement with a jump of 15 positions.

Chase Briscoe, in his second year at Stewart Haas Racing, went from 23rd to ninth, an improvement of 14 positions. Christopher Bell rose nine positions relative to 2021, and Joey Logano improved by seven positions.

Experience proves a negative

The most-improved drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing were their most-junior drivers. At Team Penske, the oldest driver not only improved the most but won the championship.

Then again, Penske’s oldest driver is only 32.

Much has been made of NASCAR’s “youth movement,” but age doesn’t measure experience. Logano and Austin Dillon were born one month apart, but Logano has run 507 Cup Series races, while Dillon has run 336.

So instead of plotting changes in rank as a function of age, I plot them as a function of how many Cup Series races each driver totaled as of the end of this season. I again put gains in blue and losses in red.

A scatter graph showing changes in rank as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022

Only 19 drivers qualified for inclusion, but I argue that there’s a clear trend from the lower right to the upper left of the graph. The drivers with the most Cup Series experience had the largest decreases in rank.

  • With the exception of Logano, no driver with more than 365 races under his belt improved his ranking relative to last year.
  • No driver who has run fewer than 275 races lost more than one position in his season rankings. Of the two drivers in this group who each lost a single position:
    • Tyler Reddick had eight DNFs in 2022 compared with two in 2021.
    • Ryan Blaney went winless, which made matching his three-win 2021 record a challenge.
  • The top four gainers in rank have a total of 548 races between them. Suárez is the most experienced of these four drivers with 216 races run.
  • The top four losers in rank have run a combined 2,357 races. Harvick alone has run more races than all four top gainers combined.

Top-10 and average finishes support the trend

The playoff’s elimination format skews the final season rankings. So I examined top-10 finishes — and found the same results.

A scatter graph showing changes in number of top 10 finishes from 2021 to 2022 as a function of number of races run as of the end of 2022. The results show that more experience isn't always better.

More-experienced drivers had fewer top-10 finishes this year than last. Even Logano had two fewer top-10 finishes this year than last year.

  • No driver with more than 470 races earned more top-10 finishes this year than last year.
  • Trackhouse Racing again led the way.
    • Chastain went from eight top-10 finishes in 2021 to 21 in 2022, notching the biggest improvement with 13.
    • Suárez had nine more top 10s, increasing from four to 13.
  • Briscoe, McDowell and Erik Jones each earned seven more top 10s this year than last year.

Bubba Wallace isn’t on the graph because he missed one race in 2022. Nevertheless, he also earned seven more top 10s this year — while running one fewer race.

The data for changes in average finish reinforce the trend: More experience wasn’t better when it came to the Next Gen car.

But the converse isn’t true. Some less-experienced drivers improved while others didn’t.

Will the trend continue in 2023?

Veterans — Denny Hamlin in particular — improved as the season went on. This trend may just be a question of drivers needing to break old habits that don’t work in the new car.

I’ll be watching 2023 to see if the old guard springs back or if some of these drivers decide its time to hang up their firesuits.

Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland remain at Front Row Motorsports

By Dec 15, 2022, 9:27 AM EST
0 Comments

Drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland will return to Front Row Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced Thursday.

McDowell, coming off the best season of his career, will stay in the No. 34 Ford. Gilliland will be in his second season in the No. 38.

Both drivers will be working with new crew chiefs — Ryan Bergenty with Gilliland and Travis Peterson with McDowell.

MORE: Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 special

“Michael and Todd are an intricate part of continuing our NASCAR Cup Series success in 2023,” said FRM general manager Jerry Freeze in a statement released by the team. “Michael and the No. 34 team are coming off a record year, and we believe with Travis Peterson they will only build on that success and have an even better season. Todd showed us growth in his rookie campaign.”

Seth Barbour is the team’s new technical director.

McDowell had two top-five and 12 top-10 finishes in 2022. Gilliland had a top five and two top 10s in his rookie year.

It was 75 years ago today…

By Dec 14, 2022, 10:32 AM EST
0 Comments

The somewhat difficult birth of what now is the world’s leading stock car racing organization began Dec. 14, 1947 not far from the Atlantic Ocean in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Promoter, mechanic and sometimes race car driver Bill France Sr. arranged a meeting of various men — and they were all men — involved at different levels of racing and from locations around the country. The idea, France told the group of about 35, was to form a national stock car racing organization to bring standards and consistency to the sport. He said there were too many different racing groups with different rules and regulations, each declaring that it named the “national champion.”

France wanted a big umbrella group.

And he wanted to be the one holding the umbrella.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

The meetings were held in the Ebony Bar atop the Streamline Hotel on South Atlantic Avenue. They stretched across four days and, by the time the final session was over, NASCAR was born. And France was chosen as president.

Why did the meetings take four days? Because they met in a bar, one of the participants explained.

“You were dealing with Yankees and Southerners and bootleggers,” said meeting participant Sam Packard, a driver and a France friend in an interview many years later. “But everybody went along pretty good with what needed to be done. We had been racing around the Carolinas and other places, and the promoters had been taking off with the money and leaving us stranded. But with this organization, the promoter had to put money in escrow before we ever ran. So you were sure to get paid.”

The organization was named the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, a suggestion by Atlanta garage owner and car and engine builder Louis “Red” Vogt.

NASCAR was incorporated in February 1948 and held its first race Feb. 15 on the beach-road course at Daytona Beach. The Strictly Stock (now Cup) series began in 1949.

