Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year

By Dec 14, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The start of Christopher Bell‘s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was decidedly underwhelming.

A crash and a 34th-place finish in the Daytona 500. Engine failure and 36th at Auto Club Speedway. A 10th at Las Vegas, followed by a 26th at Phoenix and a 23rd at Atlanta.

Five races into the season, it would have been difficult to predict that Bell and his Joe Gibbs Racing team would be challenging for the series championship late in the year, thanks largely to a couple of spectacular races in the playoffs.

Bell eventually finished third in the standings, winning three races and emerging from a hole that found him 21st in the point standings seven races into the year. His finish provides a boost into 2023, when he figures to be in the running for the title again.

MORE: Dr. Diandra: The best driver of 2022

The turnaround started, Bell said as he looked back over the season, in practice for the third race, at Las Vegas.

“We started off so bad and got in such a points hole,” Bell said. “The first stretch was really a low point for us. We had to overcome that. At California we were mediocre. We got to Vegas. In practice Adam (crew chief Adam Stevens) felt like we needed to steer the car in one direction, and I was telling him the other. When he was able to give me what I needed to feel in the car, we immediately went to the top of the charts. That Vegas practice session was the turning point.

“We really started clicking well. The biggest thing was him learning what I needed in the car to be successful. We had such little time on the track in 2021. In 2022, having practice and qualifying really allowed us to gel and have success.”

By the time the playoffs arrived, Bell had won at New Hampshire and had pushed into the top 10 in points.

“When it came down to the playoff races, I knew that going to the mile-and-halfs I could hold my foot down,” he said. “I had confidence in my team that they were going to give me the balance in the car I needed to perform well.”

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

Still, the playoffs threw big challenges at Bell. To advance, he needed wins in the races that ended the second round (Charlotte Roval) and the third round (Martinsville) and, remarkably, he got them. His performances in those races produced two of the best under-pressure runs of the season.

“Looking at those two races, we won under completely different circumstances,” Bell said. “At the Roval we didn’t have the fastest car, but we got the opportunity given to us with the late yellow flag and threw strategy at it. At Martinsville we did win by having one of the strongest cars that day. At Charlotte it was a case of never giving up.”

At Phoenix in the championship race, Bell finished 10th and was third among the four title contenders, behind champion Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

“The last five weeks of the season were so stressful and full of emotions — highs and lows,” Bell said. “I think the 20 group grew as a whole, and I feel like we’re capable of starting out the year extremely strong in 2023. I think the sky is the limit for us. I feel positive about what is going to happen when we start off the next season.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR birth
It was 75 years ago today…
Trackhouse Justin Marks
Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360
Jeffrey Earnhardt NASCAR
Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing Xfinity team for 2023

 

 

 

It was 75 years ago today…

By Dec 14, 2022, 10:32 AM EST
0 Comments

The somewhat difficult birth of what now is the world’s leading stock car racing organization began Dec. 14, 1947 not far from the Atlantic Ocean in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Promoter, mechanic and sometimes race car driver Bill France Sr. arranged a meeting of various men — and they were all men — involved at different levels of racing and from locations around the country. The idea, France told the group of about 35, was to form a national stock car racing organization to bring standards and consistency to the sport. He said there were too many different racing groups with different rules and regulations, each declaring that it named the “national champion.”

France wanted a big umbrella group.

And he wanted to be the one holding the umbrella.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

The meetings were held in the Ebony Bar atop the Streamline Hotel on South Atlantic Avenue. They stretched across four days and, by the time the final session was over, NASCAR was born. And France was chosen as president.

Why did the meetings take four days? Because they met in a bar, one of the participants explained.

“You were dealing with Yankees and Southerners and bootleggers,” said meeting participant Sam Packard, a driver and a France friend in an interview many years later. “But everybody went along pretty good with what needed to be done. We had been racing around the Carolinas and other places, and the promoters had been taking off with the money and leaving us stranded. But with this organization, the promoter had to put money in escrow before we ever ran. So you were sure to get paid.”

The organization was named the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, a suggestion by Atlanta garage owner and car and engine builder Louis “Red” Vogt.

NASCAR was incorporated in February 1948 and held its first race Feb. 15 on the beach-road course at Daytona Beach. The Strictly Stock (now Cup) series began in 1949.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year
Trackhouse Justin Marks
Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360
Jeffrey Earnhardt NASCAR
Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing Xfinity team for 2023

Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360

By Dec 13, 2022, 6:45 PM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced Tuesday the creation of Trackhouse360, a new division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group.

Trackhouse Racing, which fields two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, is the most visible part of Trackhouse Entertainment. Marks has said he wants to expand Trackhouse into other entertainment fields, and Trackhouse360 will control that element of the company.

Marks named Dean Stoyer, who has 30 years of experience in sports marketing, as Trackhouse360 brand strategy officer. Stoyer has worked for ESPN, Under Armor, Nike and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

According to a statement released by Marks, Trackhouse360 will develop “creative and compelling original content, non-traditional merchandise and apparel” and will be involved in event promotion.

“Now that we have established a competitive racing team, it’s time to take the next step in building a business that educates, entertains and inspires millions of Americans through compelling storytelling and experiences,” Marks said in a company statement. “I can’t think of anyone better than Dean Stoyer to lead the business into the future. His diverse experience, relationships and vision will be a tremendous asset as we grow Trackhouse into something incredibly special and valuable.”

Trackhouse Racing put two drivers — Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez — in the Cup Series playoffs this season. Chastain finished second, and Suarez was 10th. Both drivers scored their first Cup wins this year.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR birth
It was 75 years ago today…
NASCAR Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year
Jeffrey Earnhardt NASCAR
Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing Xfinity team for 2023

Jeffrey Earnhardt joins Alpha Prime Racing Xfinity team for 2023

By Dec 13, 2022, 10:34 AM EST
0 Comments

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the Alpha Prime Racing No. 44 Chevrolets full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2023, the team announced Tuesday.

“We’re so excited to have Jeffrey with us next season,” APR President Tommy Joe Martins said in a statement released by the team. “Jeffrey has been a competitor and a friend to me for a few years now. When Caesar (Bacarella) and I started this team last year, we both talked about having Jeffrey at the top of our roster, so to see this all come together for 2023, he and I both feel like we finally got our guy.”

Earnhardt has competed in all three NASCAR national series. He has raced 76 times in Cup, 144 in Xfinity and 10 in the Truck Series without a win. He has a top finish of second in Xfinity.

“I’m really pumped this came together with Tommy and Caesar,” Earnhardt said. “We were evaluating different options, and after speaking with them we knew this would be the perfect fit. They are making major moves to strengthen their program, and they made me feel welcomed.”

ForeverLawn will continue to sponsor Earnhardt.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR birth
It was 75 years ago today…
NASCAR Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year
Trackhouse Justin Marks
Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360

NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

By Dec 13, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Sixty-four NASCAR drivers have won one Cup Series race. Just one.

These single wins should not be disparaged. It’s difficult to win a Cup race, and each victory should be celebrated. “I never thought I’d win one,” is a frequent refrain from first-time winners.

Over NASCAR’s 75 years, some notable names have scored a single Cup win and never drove into a Cup Victory Lane again. Here are 10 of the top one-hit wonders:

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Mario Andretti — Andretti won in virtually every motorsports series he entered, and Cup was no exception. He ran 14 Cup races and won the 1967 Daytona 500 in a Holman-Moody Ford, leading the last 33 laps.

2. Mark Donohue — The international superstar popped into NASCAR on six occasions. He won on the Riverside International Raceway road course in 1973, driving, of all things, a Roger Penske-owned AMC Matador.

MORE: What frightens NASCAR drivers?

3. Trevor Bayne — Bayne scored one of the most popular Daytona 500 wins of all time, finishing first in NASCAR’s biggest race in 2011 and returning the Wood Brothers Racing team to stock car racing’s No. 1 Victory Lane. Bayne has run 186 other Cup races without scoring a second win.

4. Ron Bouchard — Bouchard, driving in his first Cup season, slipped past Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte in the final turn and scored a major upset in the 1981 Talladega 500.

5. Jim Roper — Roper has a very high winning percentage. He raced in only two Cup events and won one (that’s .500 if you’re keeping score). That win came in the very first Cup (then Strictly Stock) race — at Charlotte in 1949. Glenn Dunaway was flagged the winner but later was disqualified, handing the victory to Roper, who had driven to North Carolina from Kansas in the winning car. He ran in only one other Cup race.

6. Wendell Scott — Scott’s Dec. 1, 1963 win in a 200-lap race on a half-mile dirt track near Jacksonville, Fla., is well-documented. It was the first victory by a Black driver in Cup history, and it came in the third year of a career that saw Scott start 495 races.

7. Johnny Mantz — In only his third Cup start, Mantz struck gold. He won the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on one of the zaniest days in NASCAR history. Seventy-five cars started the marathon, the first Cup race on a paved superspeedway. Chaos ensued. Mantz was the ultimate survivor, using tire strategy and slower but consistent speed to save his equipment. He won by nine laps.

8. Richard Brickhouse — Brickhouse won one of the most infamous races in NASCAR history — the 1969 inaugural at Talladega Superspeedway. When early runs on the super-fast 2.66-mile track produced issues with tires, most of the series’ leading drivers decided to boycott the race. NASCAR founder and track builder Bill France Sr. decided to hold the race anyway, building a 36-race starting field from a few regulars and drivers from a support race. Brickhouse emerged victorious as only 15 cars finished the race. He drove in 38 other Cup races without another win.

MORE: Remembering some zany moments in NASCAR

9. Dick Brooks — A long-time competitor in the Cup series, Brooks finished in the top five in 57 of his 358 starts but reached Victory Lane only once. He led the final eight laps in winning at Talladega Superspeedway in 1973.

10. Earl Ross — Ross won at Martinsville Speedway in 1974, driving a Junior Johnson-owned car to victory. He was one of only 10 drivers — from a 30-driver field — to finish the race. Ross thus became the first Canadian to win a Cup Series race.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR birth
It was 75 years ago today…
NASCAR Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell’s reversal made 2022 a special year
Trackhouse Justin Marks
Team owner Justin Marks expands business with Trackhouse360

 