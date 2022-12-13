NASCAR Power Rankings: The best of one-hit wonders

Sixty-four NASCAR drivers have won one Cup Series race. Just one.

These single wins should not be disparaged. It’s difficult to win a Cup race, and each victory should be celebrated. “I never thought I’d win one,” is a frequent refrain from first-time winners.

Over NASCAR’s 75 years, some notable names have scored a single Cup win and never drove into a Cup Victory Lane again. Here are 10 of the top one-hit wonders:

1. Mario Andretti — Andretti won in virtually every motorsports series he entered, and Cup was no exception. He ran 14 Cup races and won the 1967 Daytona 500 in a Holman-Moody Ford, leading the last 33 laps.

2. Mark Donohue — The international superstar popped into NASCAR on six occasions. He won on the Riverside International Raceway road course in 1973, driving, of all things, a Roger Penske-owned AMC Matador.

3. Trevor Bayne — Bayne scored one of the most popular Daytona 500 wins of all time, finishing first in NASCAR’s biggest race in 2011 and returning the Wood Brothers Racing team to stock car racing’s No. 1 Victory Lane. Bayne has run 186 other Cup races without scoring a second win.

4. Ron Bouchard — Bouchard, driving in his first Cup season, slipped past Darrell Waltrip and Terry Labonte in the final turn and scored a major upset in the 1981 Talladega 500.

5. Jim Roper — Roper has a very high winning percentage. He raced in only two Cup events and won one (that’s .500 if you’re keeping score). That win came in the very first Cup (then Strictly Stock) race — at Charlotte in 1949. Glenn Dunaway was flagged the winner but later was disqualified, handing the victory to Roper, who had driven to North Carolina from Kansas in the winning car. He ran in only one other Cup race.

6. Wendell Scott — Scott’s Dec. 1, 1963 win in a 200-lap race on a half-mile dirt track near Jacksonville, Fla., is well-documented. It was the first victory by a Black driver in Cup history, and it came in the third year of a career that saw Scott start 495 races.

7. Johnny Mantz — In only his third Cup start, Mantz struck gold. He won the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on one of the zaniest days in NASCAR history. Seventy-five cars started the marathon, the first Cup race on a paved superspeedway. Chaos ensued. Mantz was the ultimate survivor, using tire strategy and slower but consistent speed to save his equipment. He won by nine laps.

8. Richard Brickhouse — Brickhouse won one of the most infamous races in NASCAR history — the 1969 inaugural at Talladega Superspeedway. When early runs on the super-fast 2.66-mile track produced issues with tires, most of the series’ leading drivers decided to boycott the race. NASCAR founder and track builder Bill France Sr. decided to hold the race anyway, building a 36-race starting field from a few regulars and drivers from a support race. Brickhouse emerged victorious as only 15 cars finished the race. He drove in 38 other Cup races without another win.

9. Dick Brooks — A long-time competitor in the Cup series, Brooks finished in the top five in 57 of his 358 starts but reached Victory Lane only once. He led the final eight laps in winning at Talladega Superspeedway in 1973.

10. Earl Ross — Ross won at Martinsville Speedway in 1974, driving a Junior Johnson-owned car to victory. He was one of only 10 drivers — from a 30-driver field — to finish the race. Ross thus became the first Canadian to win a Cup Series race.

Brett Moffitt joins AM Racing Xfinity team for 2023

Former NASCAR Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt will drive for AM Racing in the Xfinity Series in 2023.

Moffitt will drive the team’s No. 25 Mustangs as AM switches from Chevrolets to Fords and adds a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and the Ford Performance program.

Stewart-Haas will supply the Statesville, N.C.-based team with race cars. Roush Yates Engines will build its engines.

“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski in a statement released by the team. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February – which is something this group deserves.”

Moffitt, who won the Truck Series title in 2018, drove for AM Racing in three Truck races over the past two seasons. In 84 Xfinity Series races, he has two top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” Moffitt said. “Wade (Moore), Kevin (Cywinski) and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front but win races in 2023.”

In addition to the Xfinity Series, AM Racing will house a rebranded full-time ARCA Menards Series program in 2023, while also continuing to field the No. 22 Ford F-150 in the Truck Series.

Austin Wayne Self, who has served as the team’s anchor driver since the team’s inception in 2016, will remain with AM Racing. His schedule will be announced later.

AM Technical Solutions, a global architecture, engineering and construction firm, will serve as the team’s anchor partner in 2023.

Moffitt’s efforts will also be supported by longtime partners the Rasmussen Group and its subsidiaries, Concrete Supply and JMT Trucking, as well as Destiny Homes.

 

Spiders? Snakes? What scares NASCAR drivers?

NASCAR drivers race at 200 miles per hour within inches of each other. They roll and tumble and slide in front of oncoming traffic. They hit walls at astonishing speeds.

This doesn’t scare them. If it did, they wouldn’t be doing it. Fear of injury — or worse — has to be removed from the conversation.

So, what does scare drivers? Some of the answers might …well … be scary.

“Birds,” said Chase Briscoe. “Birds freak me out for whatever reason. I think one got in the race shop when I was younger and came flying at me. And horses. I love looking at them, but up close they freak me out. I’m afraid they’re going to kick me.”

But horsepower — Briscoe likes that.

Kyle Busch admits to having some anxious moments when he watches his son, Brexton, race. “But what is fear?” he said. “I’ve wrecked enough hard times to know that that’s inevitable. Failure. Fear of failure. That’s it. Failure.”

Austin Cindric, the 2022 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, is 24 and not married. “Relationships,” he said. “Women. It’s just outside of my comfort zone. Social settings.”

Austin Dillon is not scared of a thing. He’s scared of a man — fellow driver Max Papis.

“Not being in control probably scares me,” Dillon said. “I rode with Max Papis in a two-seater race car. It’s probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. He drove the absolute snot out of the car. I was just along for the ride. I knew Max, but he had stories of wrecking really hard. I knew if something broke, I’m in trouble.”

Nothing broke.

Christopher Bell expressed fear of something that probably lurks in the dark thoughts of many drivers.

“Fire,” he said. “Fire scares me. I think if you ask every race car driver that’s the thing that scares them. Just that and not being able to get out of the car.”

For Ross Chastain, trouble means the female authority figures in his family.

“My mom,” he said when asked what scares him. “Mom and grandmothers. They run our family. Get on their bad side, and it’s going to be tough sledding. But I wouldn’t be living up to the reputation of a bad-to-the-bone race car driver if I didn’t. They keep their thumbs on us.”

Kyle Larson recently bought a house in the Arizona desert, and he is quickly learning about some of the creatures who share that part of the world. Some of them don’t impress him.

“I’ve already seen a bobcat and a wild boar (probably a javelina) in my driveway,” Larson said, clearly not interested in more sightings. “We live right next to a wash, and I guess all the animals use my driveway to get back out in the desert. I look at them as non-pets.”

Sometimes you just gotta laugh … racing has its moments of hilarity

NASCAR racing is intense, loud, long, occasionally controversial – and often funny.

Yes, funny.

The fun stuff goes back to stock car racing’s early years, when rules weren’t quite as tight, there was no prying eye of television and drivers were more likely to be adventurous. And goofy.

This helps to explain why, on a very hot race day at Darlington, someone might slip an open can of smelly sardines behind a driver’s seat minutes before the start of a race, thus making the comment “My car was a stinker today” all too real. Drivers learned not to reveal a fear of snakes because, at some point, someone would toss a plastic one into the race car. During a pit stop.

Fans can be funny, too, although not always in a welcome way. A fan who perhaps had been overserved actually ran across the track during green-flag racing at high-speed Pocono Raceway. A fan approached Darrell Waltrip for an autograph – during a pit stop, and another one ran over to Matt Kenseth’s car during a red-flag period at Pocono hoping for an autograph. A fan hijacked a pace car at Talladega Superspeedway and led officials on a chase.

Here’s a list of some funnies that have occurred along the NASCAR road …

Who’s that I’m racing for? — Being so close to all that neon on the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas Motor Speedway often tries to jazz up its race weekends with guests who might bring a bit of pizzazz to the proceedings. Such was the case in 2004 when the track welcomed Robin Leach, host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” to lend his distinctive voice to pre-race driver introductions. Before Leach began his introductions, speedway public relations director Jeff Motley ran down the list of drivers to help Leach with the proper pronunciations. This helped, but it didn’t solve every potential stumbling block. Entered that day was veteran driver Morgan Shepherd, who called his team Racing with Jesus Motorsports. When Leach reached that part of the lineup, he introduced Shepherd as driving the “Racing with Hay-Soos Dodge,” using the Spanish pronunciation of Jesus.

Fat folks need not apply — Victory Lane celebrations can range from intense to very intense. This became a problem one year at Martinsville Speedway, which, for decades, has presented a tall grandfather clock to each race winner. On this particular occasion, some rambunctious celebrating in Victory Lane resulted in the clock being tipped over and damaged. For future races, track officials stationed someone in Victory Lane to “guard” the clock, but you have to look closely to see the person. “Take a good look at the clock, and you might see him,” track president Clay Campbell said. “But we get the skinniest guy on the payroll to stand behind the clock to make sure it doesn’t fall over.”

Thanks for the help, officer — During the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company’s three-decade run as the Cup Series major sponsor, RJR officials often took part in pre- and post-race ceremonies at various tracks. Prior to a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, T. Wayne Robertson, a key Winston official, was driving a high-level RJR executive to the track for pre-race activities. Traffic was difficult, and they were running late. Determined to make the important pre-race appearance, Robertson pulled out of traffic onto the breakdown lane and zoomed along, making excellent time. A few minutes later, the flashing lights of a police vehicle appeared in Robertson’s rear-view mirror. He kept driving. When the cars arrived near the track’s infield gate, the officer pulled his car in front of Robertson’s, forcing him to stop. The officer walked to the window of Robertson’s car and asked why he hadn’t pulled over. “Oh, I thought you were my escort,” Robertson said.

The Man in Pink? — Dale Earnhardt built his reputation for aggressive driving by scoring victories and championships in the Richard Childress Racing black No. 3 Chevrolets. The car was the Darth Vader of its time. But Earnhardt’s first race car, the one he banged around Carolina short tracks, was painted pink.

Not Junior’s best side — Bud Moore and Junior Johnson raced for decades across the NASCAR landscape and eventually into the Hall of Fame. They were friends and rivals. Their paths often crossed while on the road. Moore remembered one particular occasion. “We were coming back from a Richmond race one year and ran up on Junior Johnson and his guys,” Moore said. “They saw us coming and kept holding us up. Wouldn’t let us by. Finally, they pulled over to the left side to let us by. We got up beside them, and I was ready to shake my fist at them. Then I saw Junior. Stuck his big rump out the window. Mooned us. I couldn’t believe it.”

Let’s settle this outside — Darrell Waltrip eventually became one of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history, and he added to his popularity with many years as a commentator on race broadcasts. But Waltrip could be an agitator and a loudmouth early in his career, and he often heard resounding boos from the grandstands. After falling out of the 1982 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and being hammered by boos, Waltrip had had enough. “Meet me at the Big K parking lot,” Waltrip said to fans over the race broadcast, suggesting a throwdown at the local Kmart might be a solution. There was no report of such an encounter. A similar incident occurred at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019. Michael Annett and Mike Harmon made contact during a practice session. During a television interview, Annett called Harmon an idiot. Harmon later tweeted: “Come bring your punk ass down to Applebee’s on Crawford Road and call me an idiot to my face.”

It’s OK. I’ll take it from here. — One of NASCAR’s most spectacular wrecks occurred at the finish of an April 2009 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Brad Keselowski shoved leader Carl Edwards approaching the finish line, sending Edwards’ car flying into the air and into the catchfence in front of the grandstands. As Keselowski crossed the line to win the race — his first win, Edwards’ car slammed to the ground and came to a stop. Despite the calamity of the scene, Edwards remained calm, climbed from his battered car and ran on foot across the finish line to “finish” the race, mimicking a scene from the racing comedy “Talladega Nights.” Despite Edwards’ best effort, he didn’t get credit for completing the lap. He finished a lap down in 24th.

Rehabilitation works — After he retired from racing, veteran driver Dick Brooks was badly injured in a motorcycle accident. More than a week into his recovery in a hospital, Brooks was visited by a racing friend, David Pearson. Pearson asked about Brooks’ progress. “The doctors tell me if I keep up the rehab work, I’ll be back to 90 percent,” Brooks said. “Hell, Brooks,” Pearson replied. “That’s better than you were before.”

What else can I say? — In one of the most remarkable streaks in NASCAR history, Richard Petty won 10 Cup races in a row in 1967. After the 10th win, Petty made his way to the press box at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the usual post-race interview with media members, some of whom had watched all 10 victories. “I don’t have much to say that I haven’t already said,” Petty said. “Maybe I should ask the questions.”

Orange alert! — The 2004 Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway was sponsored by Tropicana and was named the Tropicana Twister 300. During qualifying for the race, a huge inflatable orange advertising Tropicana got a lot more publicity than promoters might have had in mind. High winds sent the inflatable rolling onto the race track, where it became a big orange menace before being successfully corralled.

Where are they now? Mike Wallace retains ties to racing

With a father and two brothers involved in racing, it was almost a given that Mike Wallace would jump into the sport.

Russ Wallace competed on tracks in the Midwest, and his sons Rusty, Kenny and Mike followed his tire tracks. All three brothers reached NASCAR national-series racing and enjoyed different levels of success.

Mike, now 63, won four times in the Xfinity Series and five times in the Camping World Truck Series. He didn’t reach victory lane in the Cup Series.

Wallace still resides in Concord, North Carolina, where he moved from the St. Louis area to pursue a NASCAR career. He ran a few short-track races this year, largely for fun, and keeps his hand in NASCAR circles with a weekly podcast, “Fast Car 2 NASCAR with Mike Wallace.”

Wallace said he also is enjoying spending much more time with his family.

“I’m having fun being the proud grandpa of two with a third on the way,” he told NBC Sports. “I’m living the family life that I probably didn’t live for 30 years racing. I’ve had a bunch of time with the kids.”

Wallace and other family members have a busy schedule attending concerts, he said, including recent shows by Elton John, Lady Gaga and Michael Buble.

“It’s a fun life,” he said. “The whole family lives within five miles of each other, and there’s always something going on.”

One of Wallace’s biggest wins came at the age of 52. He won a Truck race at Talladega in 2011, having been offered a ride in one of Kevin Harvick‘s trucks early in race week. He drafted with teammate Ron Hornaday over the closing miles.

“It was an incredibly executed race week,” Wallace said. “Then you could talk back and forth and do push drafting, and Ron and I worked the plan. It was so exciting to win a race. My wife and I were supposed to go on vacation that week. She wanted to go to some exotic island, and in victory lane I told her, ‘Hey, I took you to the infield at Talladega.’ ”

That race trophy still sits on a dresser at Wallace’s house. “We came home that Saturday night, and my daughter and son-in-law had a little victory party for us,” he said. “Mom and Dad were there, and I remember my dad being so excited.”

After success on short tracks in the Midwest, Wallace took what he called “a big leap of faith” and moved to North Carolina to chase NASCAR.

“As everybody knows, I didn’t have a career that matched up to Rusty’s,” he said. “I still won some major races, and I can honestly say I had a great time. There were up-and-down struggles along the way with performance. I wasn’t as popular as either one of my brothers, but I won some nice races in ARCA and Busch and Truck and had some nice competitive finishes in the Cup Series and got to do it for 25 years. It was a nice NASCAR career for a kid born and raised in St. Louis racing dirt cars and on local asphalt.”

