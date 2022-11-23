Front Row Motorsports Cup teams to have new crew chiefs in 2023

Peterson, 31, has been a race engineer. He spent the past five seasons at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. He worked with drivers Chris Buescher, Ryan Newman and Matt Kenseth during that time. Peterson previously served as a race engineer at Hendrick Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and also at JR Motorsports.
“This is an opportunity to come into a winning and championship organization and help take that next step of getting more wins in the Cup Series and be in the playoffs. I’m ready to get to work. I’ve always had the goal of becoming a crew chief, and now I’m ready to take advantage of the opportunity.”
Front Row Motorsports also announced Wednesday that Seth Barbour, who had been the crew chief for the No. 38 driven by Todd Gilliland, has been named as the organization’s technical director. Barbour will oversee all track engineering and car preparation processes for the Front Row Motorsports Cup cars.
A new crew chief for the No. 38 team will be announced later.
Also, Ryan Bergenty, car chief for the No. 34 team, has been promoted to performance director and will oversee all body and chassis assembly for all Front Row Motorsports entries.
“The past two seasons Front Row Motorsports has seen success and we’re taking the next steps forward,” said Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports, in a statement.
“We know that Travis is a person that can immediately come in, take the baton, and continue to move the No. 34 team to the front. We also made several changes internally to help with car preparation and engineering for all our race cars and trucks. Our final piece is finding a new leader for the No. 38 team. We’re confident that with these changes that we’ll be even better next season.”
Front Row Motorsports has not announced its driver lineup for next season. Both McDowell and Gilliland have said they plan to be back with the organization.
NASCAR will make more than a splash of history next summer when its race cars compete on a 2.2-mile road course carved from the streets of Chicago, one of the nation’s biggest cities.
It might be spectacular. It might not. But it certainly will be odd.
Although other series have raced in downtown locations, the July 1-2 weekend will mark an extreme departure from the norm for NASCAR. Already, more than six months before loud race cars take to the streets of Chicago, the very fact that the race will happen apparently has sparked interest in NASCAR involvement by other large cities. Rumors include New York City where, perhaps, Manhattan’s quite talented taxi drivers could participate in a preliminary event.
As strange and different as the Chicago Street Race will be, it won’t mark the first time NASCAR has sent its drivers into the stark unknown.
Consider these other peculiar racing spots:
Soldier Field, Chicago — Yes, NASCAR has a past in the Windy City. In 1956, a Cup race was held on a half-mile (more or less) paved oval inside the home of the Chicago Bears. Fireball Roberts won.
Kitsap County Airport, Bremerton, Wash. – In 1957, Parnelli Jones won in a Cup car on a .9-mile road course on the grounds of the airport. Only 14 cars were entered. The Northwest market is one craved by NASCAR today.
McCormick Field, Asheville, N.C. – NASCAR fashioned a quarter-mile track inside Asheville’s baseball field, and Jim Paschal took the checkered flag in the 1958 race. Nobody went out of the park.
Daytona beach road course, Daytona Beach, Fla. – Without question the oddest (and one of the most famous) race course in NASCAR history, the beach road course tested drivers on a track that was one-half ocean sand and one-half two-lane highway asphalt. Legends were made there as drivers dug through the sand of the two turns and tried to avoid other cars, seagulls and the incoming tide.
Augusta International Raceway, Augusta, Ga. – They play a big golf tournament there, don’t they? Turns out they also raced in Augusta – on a 3-mile road course in 1963. Fireball Roberts won the race, which was called at 139 laps (of a scheduled 170) because of impending darkness.
Linden Airport, Linden, N.J. – Temporary tracks made by connecting portions of airport runways were somewhat popular in the 1950s. Al Keller (speaking of odd, he drove a Jaguar!) won in 1954 on the 2-mile course at Linden.
In 75 years of racing, NASCAR results lists have included some of the world of sport’s most unusual names.
Some were nicknames that became everyday names for drivers. Other unusual names came straight from the birth certificate.
Here’s a top 10 of some of the grandest:
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
1. Fireball Roberts — There will never be a better stock car racing name, although, oddly, it had nothing to do with cars and tracks. Roberts’ real name was Glenn, but he picked up “Fireball” as a baseball pitcher. It carried over well to racing as he became NASCAR’s first national superstar.
2. Lake Speed — With a name like that, you have to be a racer. Maybe a boat racer would have been more appropriate, but still. … Speed raced 20 years in the Cup Series, scoring a single win. He outran Alan Kulwicki and Davey Allison to the checkered flag in the spring race at Darlington in 1988.
3. Coo Coo Marlin — His name was Clifton. Nobody called him that. Perhaps more famous as Sterling Marlin’s father, Coo Coo was a Cup semi-regular in the 1960s and ’70s. He made 165 starts without a win.
4. Crawfish Crider — Supposedly got the nickname when he splashed his race car into water. Makes sense. Crider raced in Cup from 1959-65, making 232 starts without a win. His journey included starts in 59 of the 62 races on the 1964 schedule.
5. Frog Fagan — He jumped into NASCAR from Canada. Ran 20 races in the 1960s and ’70s.
6. Burrhead Nantz — Ran three races in 1960 and went home to Mooresville, North Carolina. Real name: Homer.
7. Dick Trickle — With a name like that, you have to be tough. He was. A short-track terror in the Midwest, Trickle won hundreds of races but failed to score in Cup in 303 starts from 1970-2002. He was Cup Rookie of the Year in 1989 at the age of 48. And nobody in the sport smoked more Marlboros.
Winter is coming in Chicago. Julie Giese knows this. Might be time to shop for a big winter coat, she says.
This will be the oddest of racing offseasons for Giese, a veteran NASCAR executive who’s been handed the formidable task of overseeing the preparations for and the execution of next summer’s Chicago Street Race, a NASCAR adventure into the unknown.
Giese is trading the Desert Southwest for Chicago, a dramatic move in more ways than one. She has been president of Phoenix Raceway, which hosts the championship races of NASCAR’s top three series, and now assumes responsibility for a major auto racing experiment.
The Chicago Cup and Xfinity races are scheduled July 1-2 next year on a 2.2-mile, 12-turn street layout that will carry the cars past Buckingham Fountain and Grant Park and along Lake Shore Drive, providing unusual visuals of NASCAR racing on a landscape that includes the Lake Michigan shoreline and the famous architecture of downtown Chicago.
To get to that first street race green flag, however, there is much work to be done.
“I think the most fun for me is that this is a blank sheet of paper,” Giese told NBC Sports. “We’re building this from the start. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity, getting to create something as we’re doing it.
“Street races have been done, but this is the first time NASCAR has done it. We’re pushing ourselves to think outside the box, to be creative, to create something our fans and the city of Chicago haven’t seen before.”
NASCAR is treating the race weekend as a blend of competition and festival, with concerts by “A-list” artists and other sideline/sideshow activities scheduled within the track layout area. Temporary suite viewing areas will be constructed along the race course, and food and drink will be plentiful.
NASCAR has hired Four Leaf Productions to handle many of the logistical challenges related to such a huge event. Four Leaf has produced many large spectator events, including the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals, and has experience working with city officials in Chicago.
“We want Chicago to be a very different experience,” Giese said. “It’s going to be a two-day festival. This will be one of the first times we’re having full music concerts as part of the experience. When we fold in concerts, it’s usually an abbreviated show as part of the pre- or post-race. In Chicago, we’re changing that strategy to where you have races each day and full concerts with ‘A-list’ talent each night. It’s a great opportunity for us to test that in a market that’s very used to doing events like that.
“We’re putting it together piece by piece. We’ve surrounded ourselves with individuals from Four Leaf Productions who have tremendous knowledge of Chicago and putting on events in Chicago. And we have a really great team in-house that has built tracks and worked on the operations side, and we’re getting started putting all that together.”
There will be numerous hurdles over the next six months. Closing streets in one of the nation’s busiest cities for a week, more or less, is a challenge in itself, and the announcement of the race soon created opposition from some local officials and residents and businesses near the race area. Giese will be the point person in dealing with both excitement and dissent.
“I’m familiar enough with the city, but I’m learning about it every day,” she said. “Residents and business community members have been really welcoming and super helpful to me as I continue to learn and find my way around and network. It’s been positive.”
Giese has walked the race course with a television production team and has seen the promise of what can be.
“It’s the potential,” she said. “We knew what it could be with the skyline, the lake, the fountain. It’s going to be stunning.”
As with many other NASCAR races these days, the Chicago race will be about much more than the competition. NASCAR and, for that matter, other leading motorsports groups, continue to transform their races into Events. And that’s with a capital E.
Go to a NASCAR weekend and you might have a chance to ride a Ferris wheel, watch a human cannonball fly through the air, enjoy a concert by a superstar musician or watch pigs race.
Or, in the latest version of this concept, enjoy a light dinner 150 feet above the track at a table hoisted by a crane.
That was Dinner in the Sky, an attraction that made its NASCAR debut over the Phoenix Raceway season finale weekend. Operated by a Canadian organization, Dinner in the Sky is a platform with 22 seats. A crane lifts the unit into the sky, and guests are provided with dinner during their 30-minute stay.
The attraction was open only to VIP guests at Phoenix, but it received a wealth of television and other media exposure and was a weekend-long curiosity for fans at the track. And that exposure is the point, said track president Julie Giese.
“I would deem it a success just from an exposure perspective,” she told NBC Sports. “There was a lot of interest and intrigue. The people who had the opportunity to take the ride and enjoy the views had nothing but really positive things to say about it. The photos from there that I’ve seen were absolutely tremendous.”
Julie Connolly, Dinner in the Sky’s chief operating officer, said the Phoenix appearance generated significant publicity for the attraction.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook since the NASCAR activation,” she said. “There has been a lot of interest from different organizations, from NASCAR and other sporting events.”
Connolly said she anticipates interest from other NASCAR tracks. although no other dates are currently scheduled.
Speedways have a lot of possible entertainment to choose from in planning ancillary attractions, and those extras have become almost an expectation for many fans. Concerts featuring “big names” are an attraction in some markets.
The July 21-23 IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway, for example, will include concerts by Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, the Zac Brown Band and Ed Sheeran. Last year, the Iowa IndyCar weekend included concerts by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.
“At the end of the day, the fan is really coming for the race,” said Scott Cooper, senior vice president of communications for Speedway Motorsports, which operates Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and several other tracks.
“The race is always like the main course of the meal, but, at the same time, when people come to race tracks they’re looking for a big event. It’s not just a game when you compare us to other sports. People are looking for added attractions. They’re always looking for fun, cool stuff to do.”
At Speedway Motorsports tracks in recent years, the extras have included pig races, sword fighting by men dressed like medieval knights, dogs performing acrobatics and that old fair midway reliable, the Ferris wheel.
“Our fans have changed,” said Clay Campbell, long-time Martinsville Speedway president who also is responsible for leadership at Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway. “Their desires and needs have changed. They want it to be an event, and that’s what we provide now – a total event.
“We had so many things going on at Martinsville for the last race that I couldn’t begin to tell you everything we had. To entertain our fans all day and into the night is important. It’s a different environment than we had 20 years ago. It’s something that’s just part of our DNA now.”
Of course, some tracks have been known for “extras” for years. Charlotte Motor Speedway has a long history of sideshows, including massive military demonstrations and daredevils jumping vehicles over various other vehicles.
But the enhance-the-entertainment environment has never been this big or this widespread.
“First and foremost, they’re coming to a race, and the race is always going to be the centerpiece of that experience, but there’s so much more that goes into coming to a track,” said Giese, who is moving on from the Phoenix track to lead NASCAR’s planning for next summer’s race in Chicago.
“Continuing to reinvent yourself is incredibly important – making sure you have something for everyone.”