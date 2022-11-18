Friday 5: Five laps that impacted NASCAR Cup season

By Nov 18, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

In a season that ran 9,483 laps across 36 races in 20 states, some laps have more meaning than others. Here’s a look at five such laps in Cup this year.

1. Lap 250 at Bristol Dirt in April

Kyle Busch won after Chase Briscoe hit Tyler Reddick, spinning both Briscoe and Reddick on the last lap of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Busch, running a distant third, drove by. It was the only lap he led that race. 

The win would be Busch’s only victory in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. At the time, no one could have known what would happen to Busch.

Had Reddick won this race, those five playoff points would have been enough for him to move into the second round of the playoffs. Without the Bristol win, he fell two points shy of advancing. That’s significant because Reddick won at Texas, the opening race of the second round. That would have put him into third round.

Also, had Reddick won — or even if Briscoe pulled off the maneuver — then Busch would not have made the playoffs.

The season would get worse for Busch. A sponsor pulled out to take over the No. 18 car with Mars, Inc. leaving after the season. Joe Gibbs Racing and Busch were unable to come to an agreement to keep the two-time Cup champion with the team. Busch’s 15-year run with JGR would come to an end.

His playoff run didn’t last long after two blown engines in the first round made the two-time Cup champion one of the first four eliminated from title contention. 

When the 2023 season begins, Busch will be in the No. 8 car at Richard Childress Racing, taking over for Reddick, who moves on to 23XI Racing. 

2. Lap 124 at Dover in May

Denny Hamlin led 67 of the first 123 laps and felt that he had the best car that day and would have won the race.  

He didn’t because his race began to unravel after winning the first stage. 

Hamlin entered pit road in the lead and was the first off pit road, but his left front wheel came off — a four-week suspension for his crew chief and two pit crew members.

He had to return to the pits to get a new tire, putting him 29th. It took him about 100 laps to get back into the top five. 

Then trouble struck again. Running fourth on Lap 242, Hamlin couldn’t avoid Cody Ware’s spinning car. 

Hamlin was penalized for speeding on pit road on Lap 326. Instead of having a chance to win, he finished 21st.

While one can talk about the five playoff points Hamlin lost for his disqualification at Pocono, it is the five playoff points he could have scored at Dover that could have given him a seven-point cushion on Ross Chastain going into the final lap at Martinsville in the playoffs. Hamlin would have advanced to the championship race with those five playoff points from Dover.

3. Lap 293 at Nashville in June

Chase Elliott led when the caution came out eight laps from the end of the race for Josh Bilicki’s blown engine.

When pit road was opened, Elliott stayed out for track position. Kyle Busch, who was second, pitted. Denny Hamlin, who was third, pitted. Martin Truex Jr., who was fourth, pitted. 

Mistakes led to Hamlin and Truex pitting.

Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, was serving the last race in his four-race suspension for the wheel coming off the No. 11 car at Dover and wasn’t at Nashville. Engineer Sam McAuley was serving as crew chief. 

Gabehart and two pit crew members were originally suspended four races, which would have included the non-points All-Star Race. He would have returned at Nashville, but Joe Gibbs Racing appealed the penalty. The appeals panel amended the penalty, making the suspension four points races. That meant that Gabehart had to miss Nashville. 

The plan for Hamlin was to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row to restart. But before Hamlin approached pit road, McAuley mistakingly said to stay out only if he could get the lead. With Elliott staying out, that was not possible, so Hamlin pitted.

Crew chief James Small told Truex to stay out if he could get a spot on the front row to restart. With Busch and Hamlin pitting, that would have put Truex on the front row with Elliott. But Truex pitted.

All Truex could do was apologize. 

Busch was the first car off pit road, changing only two tires. He restarted 12th.

“It’s going to be bad,” Busch said on his radio.

Hamlin and Truex each took four tires and started further back. Hamlin finished sixth, while Busch was 21st and Truex was 22nd. 

Truex, who could have started on the front row for the final restart, never got the win he needed to make the playoffs. 

4. Lap 138 at Daytona in August 

Austin Dillon, needing to win to make the playoffs, was 16th when the field approached Turn 1 on Lap 138 at Daytona under threatening skies. 

Suddenly, cars started sliding and crashing, losing traction on the wet track. 

Dillon, running on the bottom lane, slowed and followed Bubba Wallace on to the apron. In front of Wallace, Harrison Burton and Ty Dillon were crashing. 

The cars of Ty Dillon and Burton moved up off the apron, while Wallace slid on to the grass. That provided a lane for Austin Dillon to slip through and take the lead (as seen in the video clip from his car). 

Martin Truex Jr., trying to make the playoffs, was collected and had damage to his car.

After a rain delay of 3 hours, 19 minutes and 57 seconds, the race resumed. The green waved with 16 laps left and Austin Cindric took the lead. He held it until three laps to go when Austin Dillon ran into the back of his car in Turn 1 and took the lead.

Dillon’s teammate, Tyler Reddick moved to second. Austin Dillon went unchallenged to win and put both Richard Childress Racing cars in the playoffs. His victory prevented Truex from making the playoffs.

One of the biggest impacts from this was that NASCAR officials were quicker to call a caution for even light rain. It happened the following week in the playoff opener at Darlington and in the second round race at Texas.

5. Lap 500 at Martinsville in October

What is there to say about the craziest lap run this season in NASCAR?

Needing to pass two cars on the final lap to advance to the championship race, Ross Chastain put his car into fifth gear on the backstretch, planted his Chevrolet against the wall, took his hands off the wheel and let the wall guide his vehicle around the final quarter mile while he floored the throttle.

And it worked.

He passed five cars to make the championship race.

But this lap’s biggest impact was on social media. The video of Chastain’s move had more than 11 million views on the NASCAR on NBC Twitter account. The video of it on the NASCAR on NBC TikTok account had more than 12 million views. Excluding the Olympics, the only other video that has had more views on the NBC Sports TikTok account this year was Rich Strike’s historic Kentucky Derby win. 

Even an hour after his remarkable move, Chastain was still trying to comprehend what he had done.

It’s sinking in the we did something that no one else has ever done,” Chastain said.

While NASCAR has not created a rule to prevent such a move, it is something that series officials are expected to examine before next season.

JR Motorsports makes changes to crew chief lineup

By Nov 17, 2022, 11:33 AM EST
0 Comments

JR Motorsports announced changes to its crew chief lineup Thursday for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

The driver-crew chief lineups will be:

“As successful as 2022 was for JR Motorsports, we’re always asking ourselves ‘How can we be better?’” said Mike Bumgarner, JRM’s director of competition. “While we performed at a very high level this season, a tweak here or there can help push us even further. We were fortunate to bring in Jim and Mardy. Both have past success with their drivers and we expect that will aid in making a smooth transition.”

Bumgarner had been Berry’s crew chief before taking over the role as director of competition. Moyer had been Mayer’s crew chief this past season.

Burdett had led Allgaier to the title race in five of the past seven seasons. He will be with Jones, who joins the team for the upcoming season. Pohlman, who had been at Richard Childress Racing, takes over as Allgaier’s crew chief. Lindley, who spent the past two seasons at Kyle Busch Motorsports, joins the organization to work with Mayer. Lindley and Mayer won titles in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2019 and ARCA Menards Series in 2020.

Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers – Penalties

By Nov 17, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR’s 2022 penalties fall into three categories.

  • The most common pre-race penalties are failing inspection, switching to a backup car or making unapproved adjustments.
  • In-race penalties are issued to drivers and crew on pit road (such as speeding and too many crew members over the wall) and on-track penalties such as yellow line violations and running over the choose box.
  • Post-race violations may stem from an incident during the race, like a loose wheel, or they may arise from post-race inspections, either at the track or at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center.

Penalties can significantly impact a driver’s race. With racing as close as it was in 2022, every penalty matters. That’s why I pulled together every penalty issued by NASCAR in the 2022 season to determine who made the most — and the fewest — mistakes.

Method

NASCAR issued a total of 808 penalties in the 2022 season, but not all of those penalties are mistakes.

Crew chiefs often choose to pit before pit road is open when the penalty for doing so is less important than getting the car to the pit box. That may be because the car is damaged, or the driver is running so far back in the field that it won’t make much of a difference.

I eliminated all pitting before pit road is open. I also axed any penalties issued on the same pit stop. If you pit while pit road is closed, it doesn’t make much difference if you send more people over the wall than allowed when the car arrives.

Following the same rationale, I removed penalties issued on pit road where the offending car went to garage.

Different sources often cite different penalty numbers, depending on what they include. The graphic below shows my breakdown of the 2022 Cup Series penalties.

A diagram showing the breakdown of the 808 total 2022 penalties in the Cup Series

Once the 406 intentional penalties are subtracted, that leaves 402 unintentional penalties.

Of the unintentional penalties:

  • 102 (25.3%) were levied pre-race. That’s down from 2021, when there were 128 pre-race penalties.
  • 273 (68.0%) were imposed during races. That continues a downward trend from 317 last year and 337 the year before
  • 27 (6.7%) were imposed after races.

Of the 402 unintentional penalties, 188 (46.8%) are attributable to drivers. The crew gets the blame for 204 (50.7%). I couldn’t definitively pin the remaining 10 penalties on either group.

Pre-race penalties

Unapproved adjustments comprised 67.6% of all pre-race penalties. Going to a backup car and inspection failures tie for a distant second with 10.8% each.

No team incurred more than five pre-race penalties. On the other end of the spectrum, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Dillon had no pre-race penalties.

The table below compares 2022 pre-race penalties with prior years. Recall that the 2020 season was interrupted by COVID, which changed the practice, qualifying and inspection timelines.

A table breaking down the 2022 penalties for pre-race violations

Inspection failures significantly declined this year, no doubt aided by the uniformity of single-source parts. Unapproved adjustments continued rising. Two rained-out practices at Atlanta likely kept the backup car count a little lower than it might be otherwise.

In-race penalties

I consolidated in-race penalties to maintain a manageable number of categories. For example, ‘equipment related’ includes penalties for throwing or tossing equipment, equipment over the wall too early, equipment interference, etc.

Drivers incurred 163 (59.7%) of the 2022 in-race penalties, as shown in the pie chart below on the left. The remaining 101 in-race penalties assessed to crew members are shown on the pie chart on the right side.

A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by drivers. A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by crew members

Speeding on pit road comprised the largest driver contribution, with 122 citations. Speeding accounts for almost 75% of driver penalties.

The top pit-road speeder in 2022 was B.J. McLeod, who was nabbed 11 times in just 29 races. Of full-time competitors, Corey LaJoie notched eight speeding penalties and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seven. Rounding out the top five were Truex with six and Daniel Suárez with five.

The only full-time drivers who didn’t garner a single speeding on pit road penalty this year are series champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

Equipment-related penalties account for more than one-third of the total penalties incurred by pit crews. Crew member(s) over the wall too soon comes in second, and too many crew members over the wall follows in third place. Note that tire violations in this graph do not include loose wheels.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team was the most penalized during race with a total of eight penalties. Ty Dillon’s No. 42 team had six in-race penalties while the teams of Suárez (five), Cody Ware and Denny Hamlin each had five.

Joe Gibbs Racing had the most crew penalties with 19 across four cars. Hendrick Motorsports, with the same number of cars, had only eight crew penalties.

Post-race penalties

There were only 27 post-race penalties; however, post-race penalties tend to carry heavier consequences: fines, points penalties and suspensions.

I counted 15 loose-wheel penalties in 2022, although additional loose wheels were caught before they became penalties. It will be interesting to see if that number goes down next year as familiarity with the new wheel increases.

The series also racked up four behavioral penalties, two disqualifications, three L1-penalties and three L2 penalties.

Totals

The graph below shows the total penalties — pre-, in- and post-race — for drivers who ran all 36 races and finished the season in the top 30. If you’re interested in more detailed information, you can find it in my post on buildingspeed.org.

Busch and Hamlin make the top of this list, with 18 total penalties for Busch and 16 for Hamlin. Both JGR drivers had four speeding penalties. Busch’s crew had four equipment penalties while Hamlin’s had three. Both drivers had a loose-wheel penalty during the season. Both were disqualified at Pocono. But where Busch accounted for only four of the team’s 18 penalties (22.2%), Hamlin generated six of 16 (37.5%).

The least-penalized drivers of 2022 are the teams of Logano, Blaney and Chase Briscoe. Each team had four penalties.

Logano’s crew got one penalty and the other three were pre-race penalties due to needing a backup car twice and one case of unapproved adjustments. Logano had no driver penalties in 2022.

Blaney, however, had three speeding penalties. His team takes the blame for a loose wheel. Briscoe’s team split the penalties evenly between driver and crew.

Elliott finished the year with five penalties total.

These numbers show that making mistakes definitely hurt a driver’s chances of winning. But not making mistakes doesn’t guarantee success, either.

NASCAR series in Brazil will begin in 2023

By Nov 16, 2022, 7:34 PM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR has created the NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, a series that will begin competition in 2023.

This is the fourth international series for NASCAR and the first in South America. It is a partnership between the sanctioning body and the GT Sprint Race series in Brazil.

NASCAR’s other international series are NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada) and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

“Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and community, and the perfect location for our first series in South America,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President of International in a statement.

“NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race will allow us to showcase the exciting side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR while giving Brazilian race fans a series to which they feel connected. It is our hope and intention that this series also opens more pathways for the country’s best drivers, mechanics and engineers to advance to NASCAR’s national series in the United States, the worldwide pinnacle of stock car racing.”

“NASCAR is an iconic American sport, and we are honored to join forces to create NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” said Carlos Col, General Partner, NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, in a statement. “GT Sprint Race has delivered exciting racing to fans since 2012 and this partnership will help take it to the next level with the introduction of more NASCAR-style racing, including future races on oval tracks. This is an historic day for motorsports in Brazil, and one that will benefit race fans across the country.”

Three Brazilian-born drivers have competed in NASCAR in the U.S. – Christian Fittipaldi made 15 Cup starts in 2003, Nelson Piquet Jr. started 83 races across NASCAR’s three national series from 2010-16 winning three times, and Miguel Paludo has 81 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, including three this past season.

GT Sprint Race was founded in 2012 by Thiago Marques, a former standout stock car driver in Brazil, with the goal of balancing high levels of competition, performance and safety.  The 2022 schedule included 18 sprint races over nine weekends at road courses across Brazil, including Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The 2023 schedule will be released at a future date.

Ryan Preece’s hiring provides another case for an overlooked driver to shine

By Nov 16, 2022, 6:21 PM EST
0 Comments

To call them underdogs would be a disservice, so a better way to describe them is to say they have been overlooked.

Ross Chastain (Cup), Josh Berry (Xfinity) and Ty Majeski (Trucks) all faced long obstacles in their careers. All raced for a championship this year. While none won a title, they provide hope for grassroots racers and mid-pack drivers that there is the chance to contend for race wins and a championship in NASCAR’s premier series. 

Ryan Preece’s hiring Wednesday to drive the No. 41 Cup car for Stewart-Haas Racing next season, caps a year that has seen overlooked drivers demand attention with their performance on the track.

Preece, who came from the modified ranks, joins that group in his return to Cup. 

“This is a second chance for me, but they’re few and far between,” he told reporters Wednesday. 

After running a full season in 2016 with a low-budget Xfinity Series team, Preece took what funding he had and parlayed it into a four-race showcase with Joe Gibbs Racing. He figured it was better to get attention for running at the front than running at all. He won at Iowa in his second start that year. 

That led to a 15-race run in the Xfinity Series with JGR in 2018 and a full-time Cup ride the following year with JTG Daugherty Racing. He ran three seasons with JTG, including the final year without a charter for the team, before parting ways. 

Stewart-Haas Racing signed him to do simulator work and be a reserve driver this past season. He ran two Cup, three Xfinity and 10 Truck races this year, winning once in Trucks.

Co-owner Tony Stewart wanted Preece with SHR’s Cup program for 2023. Preece will have a second chance to show that he can have the success in Cup that he’s had in other series throughout NASCAR.

Chastain and Majeski know about second chances. 

Chastain labored for nearly four Xfinity seasons with underfunded rides before getting his break in 2018 in a three-race deal with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Xfinity program. 

Chastain won in his second start with the team, taking the checkered flag at Las Vegas. He was signed to join Ganassi’s program full-time before the FBI raided the headquarters of his sponsor and the CEO’s home in December 2018. Chastain’s funding was gone and so was his team.

He admits, for a while, he thought he was “done racing in NASCAR.

“In my head, once that (ride) was gone, I just never thought I’d have another opportunity like that, and I wasn’t mentally ready to go back and run scuffed tires (for underfunded teams),” he said before the playoffs. “Ultimately, I decided to go back and run scuffed tires.”

He ran for a low budget Xfinity and Cup team and also for a winning Truck team that season. It led him to Ganassi’s Cup ride in 2021. He moved over to Trackhouse Racing after the team purchased Ganassi’s assets. Chastain won two Cup races and finished second in the series this year.

Majeski, a Wisconsin driver who came from the Super Late Model ranks, was a part of the doomed No. 60 Xfinity Series ride at Roush Fenway Racing in 2018, sharing the car with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Majeski failed to finish four of his first eight races because of crashes. While his performance improved in his final races it wasn’t enough to keep him in the series.

He went back to short track racing, running Super Late Models.

“My short track success has always sort of kept me … relevant,” said Majeski, a two-time Slinger Nationals champion and the 2020 Snowball Derby winner. “It’s been able to keep creating some opportunities for me.”

He later worked as an engineer at ThorSport Racing and didn’t get a full-time NASCAR ride until this past year in the Trucks with ThorSport. He finished with two wins and placed fourth in the series standings.

“It has been a long road and, naturally, you start to doubt yourself after you’re not able to succeed at this level,” Majeski said. “Just happy that I’ve been able to make the most of this opportunity and to go out and prove I can win races.”

Berry has been a driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has wanted to move into Xfinity for more than half a decade. After Chase Elliott won the 2015 Xfinity race at Richmond for JR Motorsports, Earnhardt spent part of his time in the press conference talking about Berry, who placed seventh in just his third series start. Earnhardt sought sponsors then for Berry but there backing wasn’t found. 

It wasn’t until 2021 that Berry got his chance. JR Motorsports signed Sam Mayer to drive for the team but he would not turn 18 until 15 races into the season. Berry, a late model star, was tabled for 12 of those races. He won at Martinsville in his sixth start that year, scoring a win for short track racers across the country.

“I’m proud of my journey to get here,” Berry said after his win at Las Vegas in the Xfinity playoffs this season.

“I believe I would do it all over again, I would’t change a single thing no matter what. But at the same time you get to this level and what you’ve done before really don’t mean a whole lot. I’ve obviously been really successful and fortunate to have some great opportunities, but when you strap into those race cars and go racing, nobody else out there cars what you did.”

Berry finished this year with three wins and placed fourth in the series.

Now, it is Preece who gets a chance to further his career and follow in what Chastain, Berry and Majeski did this year.

“We’ve had to dig deep,” Preece said. “We’ve had to fight for every opportunity because we don’t necessarily have the easy path of having the funding that it takes to make some of these cars or some of these organizations run. The little opportunities that we do get we have to take advantage of them.”

Preece also wants to help help those racing at short tracks gain attention. He calls it his responsibility.

“There’s absolutely a responsibility to it, and that’s something that I think I can do a better job at and I could have done a better job at it the first time, but it’s certainly something that I carry proudly,” he said.

“I’m from the grassroots. I’m from Stafford Speedway. This year, I’ve pulled plenty of all-nighters working to try and win races, which we did, and that’s a small glimpse of what a racer, in my eyes anyways or where I’m from, is what we are.”

