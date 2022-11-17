Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Penalties

NASCAR’s 2022 penalties fall into three categories.

  • The most common pre-race penalties are failing inspection, switching to a backup car or making unapproved adjustments.
  • In-race penalties are issued to drivers and crew on pit road (such as speeding and too many crew members over the wall) and on-track penalties such as yellow line violations and running over the choose box.
  • Post-race violations may stem from an incident during the race, like a loose wheel, or they may arise from post-race inspections, either at the track or at NASCAR’s Research & Development Center.

Penalties can significantly impact a driver’s race. With racing as close as it was in 2022, every penalty matters. That’s why I pulled together every penalty issued by NASCAR in the 2022 season to determine who made the most — and the fewest — mistakes.

Method

NASCAR issued a total of 808 penalties in the 2022 season, but not all of those penalties are mistakes.

Crew chiefs often choose to pit before pit road is open when the penalty for doing so is less important than getting the car to the pit box. That may be because the car is damaged, or the driver is running so far back in the field that it won’t make much of a difference.

I eliminated all pitting before pit road is open. I also axed any penalties issued on the same pit stop. If you pit while pit road is closed, it doesn’t make much difference if you send more people over the wall than allowed when the car arrives.

Following the same rationale, I removed penalties issued on pit road where the offending car went to garage.

Different sources often cite different penalty numbers, depending on what they include. The graphic below shows my breakdown of the 2022 Cup Series penalties.

A diagram showing the breakdown of the 808 total 2022 penalties in the Cup Series

Once the 406 intentional penalties are subtracted, that leaves 402 unintentional penalties.

Of the unintentional penalties:

  • 102 (25.3%) were levied pre-race. That’s down from 2021, when there were 128 pre-race penalties.
  • 273 (68.0%) were imposed during races. That continues a downward trend from 317 last year and 337 the year before
  • 27 (6.7%) were imposed after races.

Of the 402 unintentional penalties, 188 (46.8%) are attributable to drivers. The crew gets the blame for 204 (50.7%). I couldn’t definitively pin the remaining 10 penalties on either group.

Pre-race penalties

Unapproved adjustments comprised 67.6% of all pre-race penalties. Going to a backup car and inspection failures tie for a distant second with 10.8% each.

No team incurred more than five pre-race penalties. On the other end of the spectrum, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Dillon had no pre-race penalties.

The table below compares 2022 pre-race penalties with prior years. Recall that the 2020 season was interrupted by COVID, which changed the practice, qualifying and inspection timelines.

A table breaking down the 2022 penalties for pre-race violations

Inspection failures significantly declined this year, no doubt aided by the uniformity of single-source parts. Unapproved adjustments continued rising. Two rained-out practices at Atlanta likely kept the backup car count a little lower than it might be otherwise.

In-race penalties

I consolidated in-race penalties to maintain a manageable number of categories. For example, ‘equipment related’ includes penalties for throwing or tossing equipment, equipment over the wall too early, equipment interference, etc.

Drivers incurred 163 (59.7%) of the 2022 in-race penalties, as shown in the pie chart below on the left. The remaining 101 in-race penalties assessed to crew members are shown on the pie chart on the right side.

A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by drivers. A pie chart showing the 2022 penalties incurred by crew members

Speeding on pit road comprised the largest driver contribution, with 122 citations. Speeding accounts for almost 75% of driver penalties.

The top pit-road speeder in 2022 was B.J. McLeod, who was nabbed 11 times in just 29 races. Of full-time competitors, Corey LaJoie notched eight speeding penalties and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. seven. Rounding out the top five were Truex with six and Daniel Suárez with five.

The only full-time drivers who didn’t garner a single speeding on pit road penalty this year are series champion Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

Equipment-related penalties account for more than one-third of the total penalties incurred by pit crews. Crew member(s) over the wall too soon comes in second, and too many crew members over the wall follows in third place. Note that tire violations in this graph do not include loose wheels.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 team was the most penalized during race with a total of eight penalties. Ty Dillon’s No. 42 team had six in-race penalties while the teams of Suárez (five), Cody Ware and Denny Hamlin each had five.

Joe Gibbs Racing had the most crew penalties with 19 across four cars. Hendrick Motorsports, with the same number of cars, had only eight crew penalties.

Post-race penalties

There were only 27 post-race penalties; however, post-race penalties tend to carry heavier consequences: fines, points penalties and suspensions.

I counted 15 loose-wheel penalties in 2022, although additional loose wheels were caught before they became penalties. It will be interesting to see if that number goes down next year as familiarity with the new wheel increases.

The series also racked up four behavioral penalties, two disqualifications, three L1-penalties and three L2 penalties.

Totals

The graph below shows the total penalties — pre-, in- and post-race — for drivers who ran all 36 races and finished the season in the top 30. If you’re interested in more detailed information, you can find it in my post on buildingspeed.org.

Busch and Hamlin make the top of this list, with 18 total penalties for Busch and 16 for Hamlin. Both JGR drivers had four speeding penalties. Busch’s crew had four equipment penalties while Hamlin’s had three. Both drivers had a loose-wheel penalty during the season. Both were disqualified at Pocono. But where Busch accounted for only four of the team’s 18 penalties (22.2%), Hamlin generated six of 16 (37.5%).

The least-penalized drivers of 2022 are the teams of Logano, Blaney and Chase Briscoe. Each team had four penalties.

Logano’s crew got one penalty and the other three were pre-race penalties due to needing a backup car twice and one case of unapproved adjustments. Logano had no driver penalties in 2022.

Blaney, however, had three speeding penalties. His team takes the blame for a loose wheel. Briscoe’s team split the penalties evenly between driver and crew.

Elliott finished the year with five penalties total.

These numbers show that making mistakes definitely hurt a driver’s chances of winning. But not making mistakes doesn’t guarantee success, either.

JR Motorsports makes changes to crew chief lineup

JR Motorsports announced changes to its crew chief lineup Thursday for the 2023 Xfinity Series season.

The driver-crew chief lineups will be:

“As successful as 2022 was for JR Motorsports, we’re always asking ourselves ‘How can we be better?’” said Mike Bumgarner, JRM’s director of competition. “While we performed at a very high level this season, a tweak here or there can help push us even further. We were fortunate to bring in Jim and Mardy. Both have past success with their drivers and we expect that will aid in making a smooth transition.”

Bumgarner had been Berry’s crew chief before taking over the role as director of competition. Moyer had been Mayer’s crew chief this past season.

Burdett had led Allgaier to the title race in five of the past seven seasons. He will be with Jones, who joins the team for the upcoming season. Pohlman, who had been at Richard Childress Racing, takes over as Allgaier’s crew chief. Lindley, who spent the past two seasons at Kyle Busch Motorsports, joins the organization to work with Mayer. Lindley and Mayer won titles in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2019 and ARCA Menards Series in 2020.

NASCAR series in Brazil will begin in 2023

NASCAR has created the NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, a series that will begin competition in 2023.

This is the fourth international series for NASCAR and the first in South America. It is a partnership between the sanctioning body and the GT Sprint Race series in Brazil.

NASCAR’s other international series are NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada) and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

“Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and community, and the perfect location for our first series in South America,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President of International in a statement.

“NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race will allow us to showcase the exciting side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR while giving Brazilian race fans a series to which they feel connected. It is our hope and intention that this series also opens more pathways for the country’s best drivers, mechanics and engineers to advance to NASCAR’s national series in the United States, the worldwide pinnacle of stock car racing.”

“NASCAR is an iconic American sport, and we are honored to join forces to create NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” said Carlos Col, General Partner, NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, in a statement. “GT Sprint Race has delivered exciting racing to fans since 2012 and this partnership will help take it to the next level with the introduction of more NASCAR-style racing, including future races on oval tracks. This is an historic day for motorsports in Brazil, and one that will benefit race fans across the country.”

Three Brazilian-born drivers have competed in NASCAR in the U.S. – Christian Fittipaldi made 15 Cup starts in 2003, Nelson Piquet Jr. started 83 races across NASCAR’s three national series from 2010-16 winning three times, and Miguel Paludo has 81 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, including three this past season.

GT Sprint Race was founded in 2012 by Thiago Marques, a former standout stock car driver in Brazil, with the goal of balancing high levels of competition, performance and safety.  The 2022 schedule included 18 sprint races over nine weekends at road courses across Brazil, including Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The 2023 schedule will be released at a future date.

Ryan Preece's hiring provides another case for an overlooked driver to shine

To call them underdogs would be a disservice, so a better way to describe them is to say they have been overlooked.

Ross Chastain (Cup), Josh Berry (Xfinity) and Ty Majeski (Trucks) all faced long obstacles in their careers. All raced for a championship this year. While none won a title, they provide hope for grassroots racers and mid-pack drivers that there is the chance to contend for race wins and a championship in NASCAR’s premier series. 

Ryan Preece’s hiring Wednesday to drive the No. 41 Cup car for Stewart-Haas Racing next season, caps a year that has seen overlooked drivers demand attention with their performance on the track.

Preece, who came from the modified ranks, joins that group in his return to Cup. 

“This is a second chance for me, but they’re few and far between,” he told reporters Wednesday. 

After running a full season in 2016 with a low-budget Xfinity Series team, Preece took what funding he had and parlayed it into a four-race showcase with Joe Gibbs Racing. He figured it was better to get attention for running at the front than running at all. He won at Iowa in his second start that year. 

That led to a 15-race run in the Xfinity Series with JGR in 2018 and a full-time Cup ride the following year with JTG Daugherty Racing. He ran three seasons with JTG, including the final year without a charter for the team, before parting ways. 

Stewart-Haas Racing signed him to do simulator work and be a reserve driver this past season. He ran two Cup, three Xfinity and 10 Truck races this year, winning once in Trucks.

Co-owner Tony Stewart wanted Preece with SHR’s Cup program for 2023. Preece will have a second chance to show that he can have the success in Cup that he’s had in other series throughout NASCAR.

Chastain and Majeski know about second chances. 

Chastain labored for nearly four Xfinity seasons with underfunded rides before getting his break in 2018 in a three-race deal with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Xfinity program. 

Chastain won in his second start with the team, taking the checkered flag at Las Vegas. He was signed to join Ganassi’s program full-time before the FBI raided the headquarters of his sponsor and the CEO’s home in December 2018. Chastain’s funding was gone and so was his team.

He admits, for a while, he thought he was “done racing in NASCAR.

“In my head, once that (ride) was gone, I just never thought I’d have another opportunity like that, and I wasn’t mentally ready to go back and run scuffed tires (for underfunded teams),” he said before the playoffs. “Ultimately, I decided to go back and run scuffed tires.”

He ran for a low budget Xfinity and Cup team and also for a winning Truck team that season. It led him to Ganassi’s Cup ride in 2021. He moved over to Trackhouse Racing after the team purchased Ganassi’s assets. Chastain won two Cup races and finished second in the series this year.

Majeski, a Wisconsin driver who came from the Super Late Model ranks, was a part of the doomed No. 60 Xfinity Series ride at Roush Fenway Racing in 2018, sharing the car with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Majeski failed to finish four of his first eight races because of crashes. While his performance improved in his final races it wasn’t enough to keep him in the series.

He went back to short track racing, running Super Late Models.

“My short track success has always sort of kept me … relevant,” said Majeski, a two-time Slinger Nationals champion and the 2020 Snowball Derby winner. “It’s been able to keep creating some opportunities for me.”

He later worked as an engineer at ThorSport Racing and didn’t get a full-time NASCAR ride until this past year in the Trucks with ThorSport. He finished with two wins and placed fourth in the series standings.

“It has been a long road and, naturally, you start to doubt yourself after you’re not able to succeed at this level,” Majeski said. “Just happy that I’ve been able to make the most of this opportunity and to go out and prove I can win races.”

Berry has been a driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has wanted to move into Xfinity for more than half a decade. After Chase Elliott won the 2015 Xfinity race at Richmond for JR Motorsports, Earnhardt spent part of his time in the press conference talking about Berry, who placed seventh in just his third series start. Earnhardt sought sponsors then for Berry but there backing wasn’t found. 

It wasn’t until 2021 that Berry got his chance. JR Motorsports signed Sam Mayer to drive for the team but he would not turn 18 until 15 races into the season. Berry, a late model star, was tabled for 12 of those races. He won at Martinsville in his sixth start that year, scoring a win for short track racers across the country.

“I’m proud of my journey to get here,” Berry said after his win at Las Vegas in the Xfinity playoffs this season.

“I believe I would do it all over again, I would’t change a single thing no matter what. But at the same time you get to this level and what you’ve done before really don’t mean a whole lot. I’ve obviously been really successful and fortunate to have some great opportunities, but when you strap into those race cars and go racing, nobody else out there cars what you did.”

Berry finished this year with three wins and placed fourth in the series.

Now, it is Preece who gets a chance to further his career and follow in what Chastain, Berry and Majeski did this year.

“We’ve had to dig deep,” Preece said. “We’ve had to fight for every opportunity because we don’t necessarily have the easy path of having the funding that it takes to make some of these cars or some of these organizations run. The little opportunities that we do get we have to take advantage of them.”

Preece also wants to help help those racing at short tracks gain attention. He calls it his responsibility.

“There’s absolutely a responsibility to it, and that’s something that I think I can do a better job at and I could have done a better job at it the first time, but it’s certainly something that I carry proudly,” he said.

“I’m from the grassroots. I’m from Stafford Speedway. This year, I’ve pulled plenty of all-nighters working to try and win races, which we did, and that’s a small glimpse of what a racer, in my eyes anyways or where I’m from, is what we are.”

Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car

Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car.

Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.

Preece spent much of the 2022 season as SHR’s simulator test driver and as a stand-by driver. He was instrumental in the team’s development of the new Next Gen car.

MORE: Where drivers are racing in Cup, Xfinity in 2023

“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for,” Preece said in a statement released by the team. “Nothing was guaranteed at the start of this year, but I felt like if I put in the time, whether it was in a race car or in a simulator, that SHR was the place for me. It’s a company built by racers, for racers, and it’s exactly where I want to be.”

Preece, 32, won the NASCAR Modified championship in 2013. He has driven a mix of Cup, Xfinity and Truck races and has wins in trucks and Xfinity. He won in the Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

“Ryan Preece has been a real asset to our race team this year as we’ve developed the Next Gen car,” said co-owner Tony Stewart in a team release. “The time and effort he’s put into our program, combined with his real-world racing experience, earned him this opportunity.”

Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Preece will make up SHR’s Cup lineup for 2023.

Custer, the son of SHR executive Joe Custer, has driven the No. 41 SHR Ford since 2020. He scored a win in his rookie season at Kentucky Speedway.

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017, and we’re glad to have him stay with us,” Stewart said. “Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

The team did not announce Wednesday any sponsors for Preece or who his crew chief will be.

