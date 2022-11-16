Ryan Preece’s hiring provides another case for an overlooked driver to shine

To call them underdogs would be a disservice, so a better way to describe them is to say they have been overlooked.

Ross Chastain (Cup), Josh Berry (Xfinity) and Ty Majeski (Trucks) all faced long obstacles in their careers. All raced for a championship this year. While none won a title, they provide hope for grassroots racers and mid-pack drivers that there is the chance to contend for race wins and a championship in NASCAR’s premier series. 

Ryan Preece’s hiring Wednesday to drive the No. 41 Cup car for Stewart-Haas Racing next season, caps a year that has seen overlooked drivers demand attention with their performance on the track.

Preece, who came from the modified ranks, joins that group in his return to Cup. 

“This is a second chance for me, but they’re few and far between,” he told reporters Wednesday. 

After running a full season in 2016 with a low-budget Xfinity Series team, Preece took what funding he had and parlayed it into a four-race showcase with Joe Gibbs Racing. He figured it was better to get attention for running at the front than running at all. He won at Iowa in his second start that year. 

That led to a 15-race run in the Xfinity Series with JGR in 2018 and a full-time Cup ride the following year with JTG Daugherty Racing. He ran three seasons with JTG, including the final year without a charter for the team, before parting ways. 

Stewart-Haas Racing signed him to do simulator work and be a reserve driver this past season. He ran two Cup, three Xfinity and 10 Truck races this year, winning once in Trucks.

Co-owner Tony Stewart wanted Preece with SHR’s Cup program for 2023. Preece will have a second chance to show that he can have the success in Cup that he’s had in other series throughout NASCAR.

Chastain and Majeski know about second chances. 

Chastain labored for nearly four Xfinity seasons with underfunded rides before getting his break in 2018 in a three-race deal with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Xfinity program. 

Chastain won in his second start with the team, taking the checkered flag at Las Vegas. He was signed to join Ganassi’s program full-time before the FBI raided the headquarters of his sponsor and the CEO’s home in December 2018. Chastain’s funding was gone and so was his team.

He admits, for a while, he thought he was “done racing in NASCAR.

“In my head, once that (ride) was gone, I just never thought I’d have another opportunity like that, and I wasn’t mentally ready to go back and run scuffed tires (for underfunded teams),” he said before the playoffs. “Ultimately, I decided to go back and run scuffed tires.”

He ran for a low budget Xfinity and Cup team and also for a winning Truck team that season. It led him to Ganassi’s Cup ride in 2021. He moved over to Trackhouse Racing after the team purchased Ganassi’s assets. Chastain won two Cup races and finished second in the series this year.

Majeski, a Wisconsin driver who came from the Super Late Model ranks, was a part of the doomed No. 60 Xfinity Series ride at Roush Fenway Racing in 2018, sharing the car with Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe. Majeski failed to finish four of his first eight races because of crashes. While his performance improved in his final races it wasn’t enough to keep him in the series.

He went back to short track racing, running Super Late Models.

“My short track success has always sort of kept me … relevant,” said Majeski, a two-time Slinger Nationals champion and the 2020 Snowball Derby winner. “It’s been able to keep creating some opportunities for me.”

He later worked as an engineer at ThorSport Racing and didn’t get a full-time NASCAR ride until this past year in the Trucks with ThorSport. He finished with two wins and placed fourth in the series standings.

“It has been a long road and, naturally, you start to doubt yourself after you’re not able to succeed at this level,” Majeski said. “Just happy that I’ve been able to make the most of this opportunity and to go out and prove I can win races.”

Berry has been a driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has wanted to move into Xfinity for more than half a decade. After Chase Elliott won the 2015 Xfinity race at Richmond for JR Motorsports, Earnhardt spent part of his time in the press conference talking about Berry, who placed seventh in just his third series start. Earnhardt sought sponsors then for Berry but there backing wasn’t found. 

It wasn’t until 2021 that Berry got his chance. JR Motorsports signed Sam Mayer to drive for the team but he would not turn 18 until 15 races into the season. Berry, a late model star, was tabled for 12 of those races. He won at Martinsville in his sixth start that year, scoring a win for short track racers across the country.

“I’m proud of my journey to get here,” Berry said after his win at Las Vegas in the Xfinity playoffs this season.

“I believe I would do it all over again, I would’t change a single thing no matter what. But at the same time you get to this level and what you’ve done before really don’t mean a whole lot. I’ve obviously been really successful and fortunate to have some great opportunities, but when you strap into those race cars and go racing, nobody else out there cars what you did.”

Berry finished this year with three wins and placed fourth in the series.

Now, it is Preece who gets a chance to further his career and follow in what Chastain, Berry and Majeski did this year.

“We’ve had to dig deep,” Preece said. “We’ve had to fight for every opportunity because we don’t necessarily have the easy path of having the funding that it takes to make some of these cars or some of these organizations run. The little opportunities that we do get we have to take advantage of them.”

Preece also wants to help help those racing at short tracks gain attention. He calls it his responsibility.

“There’s absolutely a responsibility to it, and that’s something that I think I can do a better job at and I could have done a better job at it the first time, but it’s certainly something that I carry proudly,” he said.

“I’m from the grassroots. I’m from Stafford Speedway. This year, I’ve pulled plenty of all-nighters working to try and win races, which we did, and that’s a small glimpse of what a racer, in my eyes anyways or where I’m from, is what we are.”

NASCAR series in Brazil will begin in 2023

NASCAR has created the NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, a series that will begin competition in 2023.

This is the fourth international series for NASCAR and the first in South America. It is a partnership between the sanctioning body and the GT Sprint Race series in Brazil.

NASCAR’s other international series are NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada) and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

“Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and community, and the perfect location for our first series in South America,” said Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President of International in a statement.

“NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race will allow us to showcase the exciting side-by-side racing that defines NASCAR while giving Brazilian race fans a series to which they feel connected. It is our hope and intention that this series also opens more pathways for the country’s best drivers, mechanics and engineers to advance to NASCAR’s national series in the United States, the worldwide pinnacle of stock car racing.”

“NASCAR is an iconic American sport, and we are honored to join forces to create NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” said Carlos Col, General Partner, NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, in a statement. “GT Sprint Race has delivered exciting racing to fans since 2012 and this partnership will help take it to the next level with the introduction of more NASCAR-style racing, including future races on oval tracks. This is an historic day for motorsports in Brazil, and one that will benefit race fans across the country.”

Three Brazilian-born drivers have competed in NASCAR in the U.S. – Christian Fittipaldi made 15 Cup starts in 2003, Nelson Piquet Jr. started 83 races across NASCAR’s three national series from 2010-16 winning three times, and Miguel Paludo has 81 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series, including three this past season.

GT Sprint Race was founded in 2012 by Thiago Marques, a former standout stock car driver in Brazil, with the goal of balancing high levels of competition, performance and safety.  The 2022 schedule included 18 sprint races over nine weekends at road courses across Brazil, including Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The 2023 schedule will be released at a future date.

Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car

Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car.

Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.

Preece spent much of the 2022 season as SHR’s simulator test driver and as a stand-by driver. He was instrumental in the team’s development of the new Next Gen car.

MORE: Where drivers are racing in Cup, Xfinity in 2023

“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for,” Preece said in a statement released by the team. “Nothing was guaranteed at the start of this year, but I felt like if I put in the time, whether it was in a race car or in a simulator, that SHR was the place for me. It’s a company built by racers, for racers, and it’s exactly where I want to be.”

Preece, 32, won the NASCAR Modified championship in 2013. He has driven a mix of Cup, Xfinity and Truck races and has wins in trucks and Xfinity. He won in the Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

“Ryan Preece has been a real asset to our race team this year as we’ve developed the Next Gen car,” said co-owner Tony Stewart in a team release. “The time and effort he’s put into our program, combined with his real-world racing experience, earned him this opportunity.”

Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Preece will make up SHR’s Cup lineup for 2023.

Custer, the son of SHR executive Joe Custer, has driven the No. 41 SHR Ford since 2020. He scored a win in his rookie season at Kentucky Speedway.

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017, and we’re glad to have him stay with us,” Stewart said. “Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

The team did not announce Wednesday any sponsors for Preece or who his crew chief will be.

Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season

Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season.

JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs.

The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No. 54 but that it intends to race No. 18, used by Busch, in “future years.” Gibbs has raced No. 54 in Xfinity events.

Crew chief Chris Gayle will move from Xfinity to Cup with Gibbs.

JGR and Busch had one of the longest and strongest partnerships in auto racing, but their link began to unravel late last year when Mars/M&Ms announced it would end its long sponsor relationship with the team after the 2022 season.

JGR could not put together a financial deal that would keep Busch, and he ultimately decided to move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, leaving one of the sport’s best rides with a vacancy.

Gibbs, at 20 years old one of stock car racing’s rising stars, won the Xfinity Series championship this season. He won seven times on the way to the title.

Gibbs also stirred controversy during the season, particularly on the final lap of the next-to-last race when he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones to win at Martinsville, knocking Jones from the Championship 4 for the season finale.

Early in the season, Gibbs was involved in incidents with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek and Sam Mayer. Gibbs and Mayer crashed on the last lap at Martinsville in April and fought on pit road after the race.

Gibbs apologized for wrecking Jones at Martinsville and said he will race cleaner in the future.

Gibbs ran 15 Cup races in 2022 as a replacement for 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch, who was injured in a crash at Pocono. Gibbs’ best finish was a 10th at Michigan.

NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won

NASCAR Cup Series history is filled with drivers who never won a race — many who never came close to winning.

Some popped onto the scene for a few races, realized the difficulties associated with success, and moved on. Others stayed for years, generally satisfied with running somewhere in the middle of the pack and making enough money to show up at the next race.

Others were good enough to run consistently in the top 10 but couldn’t break through the checkered curtain.

MORE: Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

This week, with the off-season upon us and most of racing at rest, NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings takes a look at the best drivers (inactive with at least 100 starts) who, for one reason or another (or maybe several reasons), never took a Cup checkered flag first:

1. Mike Skinner (286 starts) — Skinner won the first Truck Series championship in 1995 and scored 28 Truck wins and one Xfinity victory but couldn’t break through in Cup. His best Cup seasons were as a teammate to Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing.

2. Rick Mast (364 starts) — Mast famously won the pole for the inaugural Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, giving him the opportunity to entertain a new group of sports writers with his tale of trading a cow for a race car. He had seven top fives and 36 top 10s in Cup along with nine Xfinity Series victories.

3. Dave Blaney (473 starts) — An accomplished driver at many levels, Blaney had 28 Cup top 10s but is perhaps best remembered for a race in which he finished 15th — the 2012 Daytona 500. That race included one of the craziest moments in the sport’s history as driver Juan Pablo Montoya hit a track jet dryer during a caution period, causing it to explode and damage the track. During the two-hour red flag needed to repair the damage, Blaney led the race. If the track couldn’t be repaired or bad weather returned and the race ended early, Blaney would win the 500. He didn’t.

MORE: Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places

4. Kenny Wallace (344 starts) — Wallace is most famous for a second-place finish — one of 27 top 10s in his Cup career. He drafted behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. over the closing miles of the October 2000 race at Talladega Superspeedway, boosting Earnhardt to what became his final victory. Wallace won nine Xfinity races.

5. Jeff Green (270 starts) — Sixteen Xfinity wins and the 2000 Xfinity championship didn’t translate into Cup success for Green, who had 16 Cup top 10s.

6. Richard Childress (285 starts)Childress made the NASCAR Hall of Fame by building a championship team with driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. His driving career didn’t reach that level, but he finished in the top 10 in points five times and had 76 top 10s.

7. Dick Trickle (303 starts) — Trickle won so many short-track races they eventually stopped counting. He had mixed success in Cup with 15 top fives and 36 top 10s. A claim to fame: Trickle was named Cup Rookie of the Year in 1989 — at the age of 48.

MORE: Dr. Diandra looks at 2022 through the numbers

8. Ted Musgrave (305 starts) — Musgrave had good rides with Roush Racing but couldn’t reach Victory Lane. He had 20 top fives and 55 top 10s.

9. Coo Coo Marlin (165 starts) — Marlin’s son Sterling had the bigger career, but Coo Coo was a dependable driver with nine top fives and 51 top 10s in 165 races.

10. Hut Stricklin (328 starts) — A lesson-known member of the Alabama Gang, Stricklin approached Victory Lane (eight top fives, 29 top 10s) but never stepped in.

Honorable mention: J.D. McDuffie, who made a record 653 starts without a win before losing his life at Watkins Glen International in an accident in 1991.

