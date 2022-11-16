Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car

By Nov 16, 2022, 7:39 AM EST
0 Comments

Driver Ryan Preece has been promoted to Cup by Stewart-Haas Racing. He will replace Cole Custer in the team’s No. 41 car.

Custer, who has raced in Cup for three seasons, will stay with the team but will drop down to the Xfinity Series and be a teammate to Riley Herbst.

Preece spent much of the 2022 season as SHR’s simulator test driver and as a stand-by driver. He was instrumental in the team’s development of the new Next Gen car.

MORE: Where drivers are racing in Cup, Xfinity in 2023

“This is the opportunity I’ve been working for,” Preece said in a statement released by the team. “Nothing was guaranteed at the start of this year, but I felt like if I put in the time, whether it was in a race car or in a simulator, that SHR was the place for me. It’s a company built by racers, for racers, and it’s exactly where I want to be.”

Preece, 32, won the NASCAR Modified championship in 2013. He has driven a mix of Cup, Xfinity and Truck races and has wins in trucks and Xfinity. He won in the Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

“Ryan Preece has been a real asset to our race team this year as we’ve developed the Next Gen car,” said co-owner Tony Stewart in a team release. “The time and effort he’s put into our program, combined with his real-world racing experience, earned him this opportunity.”

Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe and Preece will make up SHR’s Cup lineup for 2023.

Custer, the son of SHR executive Joe Custer, has driven the No. 41 SHR Ford since 2020. He scored a win in his rookie season at Kentucky Speedway.

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017, and we’re glad to have him stay with us,” Stewart said. “Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

The team did not announce Wednesday any sponsors for Preece or who his crew chief will be.

Read more about NASCAR

Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won
NASCAR champion
Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

 

Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season

By Nov 15, 2022, 2:38 PM EST
1 Comment

Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season.

JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs.

The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No. 54 but that it intends to race No. 18, used by Busch, in “future years.” Gibbs has raced No. 54 in Xfinity events.

Crew chief Chris Gayle will move from Xfinity to Cup with Gibbs.

JGR and Busch had one of the longest and strongest partnerships in auto racing, but their link began to unravel late last year when Mars/M&Ms announced it would end its long sponsor relationship with the team after the 2022 season.

JGR could not put together a financial deal that would keep Busch, and he ultimately decided to move to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season, leaving one of the sport’s best rides with a vacancy.

Gibbs, at 20 years old one of stock car racing’s rising stars, won the Xfinity Series championship this season. He won seven times on the way to the title.

Gibbs also stirred controversy during the season, particularly on the final lap of the next-to-last race when he bumped JGR teammate Brandon Jones to win at Martinsville, knocking Jones from the Championship 4 for the season finale.

Early in the season, Gibbs was involved in incidents with Ryan Sieg, John Hunter Nemechek and Sam Mayer. Gibbs and Mayer crashed on the last lap at Martinsville in April and fought on pit road after the race.

Gibbs apologized for wrecking Jones at Martinsville and said he will race cleaner in the future.

Gibbs ran 15 Cup races in 2022 as a replacement for 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch, who was injured in a crash at Pocono. Gibbs’ best finish was a 10th at Michigan.

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won
NASCAR champion
Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won

By Nov 15, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup Series history is filled with drivers who never won a race — many who never came close to winning.

Some popped onto the scene for a few races, realized the difficulties associated with success, and moved on. Others stayed for years, generally satisfied with running somewhere in the middle of the pack and making enough money to show up at the next race.

Others were good enough to run consistently in the top 10 but couldn’t break through the checkered curtain.

MORE: Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

This week, with the off-season upon us and most of racing at rest, NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings takes a look at the best drivers (inactive with at least 100 starts) who, for one reason or another (or maybe several reasons), never took a Cup checkered flag first:

1. Mike Skinner (286 starts) — Skinner won the first Truck Series championship in 1995 and scored 28 Truck wins and one Xfinity victory but couldn’t break through in Cup. His best Cup seasons were as a teammate to Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Richard Childress Racing.

2. Rick Mast (364 starts) — Mast famously won the pole for the inaugural Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, giving him the opportunity to entertain a new group of sports writers with his tale of trading a cow for a race car. He had seven top fives and 36 top 10s in Cup along with nine Xfinity Series victories.

3. Dave Blaney (473 starts) — An accomplished driver at many levels, Blaney had 28 Cup top 10s but is perhaps best remembered for a race in which he finished 15th — the 2012 Daytona 500. That race included one of the craziest moments in the sport’s history as driver Juan Pablo Montoya hit a track jet dryer during a caution period, causing it to explode and damage the track. During the two-hour red flag needed to repair the damage, Blaney led the race. If the track couldn’t be repaired or bad weather returned and the race ended early, Blaney would win the 500. He didn’t.

MORE: Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places

4. Kenny Wallace (344 starts) — Wallace is most famous for a second-place finish — one of 27 top 10s in his Cup career. He drafted behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. over the closing miles of the October 2000 race at Talladega Superspeedway, boosting Earnhardt to what became his final victory. Wallace won nine Xfinity races.

5. Jeff Green (270 starts) — Sixteen Xfinity wins and the 2000 Xfinity championship didn’t translate into Cup success for Green, who had 16 Cup top 10s.

6. Richard Childress (285 starts)Childress made the NASCAR Hall of Fame by building a championship team with driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. His driving career didn’t reach that level, but he finished in the top 10 in points five times and had 76 top 10s.

7. Dick Trickle (303 starts) — Trickle won so many short-track races they eventually stopped counting. He had mixed success in Cup with 15 top fives and 36 top 10s. A claim to fame: Trickle was named Cup Rookie of the Year in 1989 — at the age of 48.

MORE: Dr. Diandra looks at 2022 through the numbers

8. Ted Musgrave (305 starts) — Musgrave had good rides with Roush Racing but couldn’t reach Victory Lane. He had 20 top fives and 55 top 10s.

9. Coo Coo Marlin (165 starts) — Marlin’s son Sterling had the bigger career, but Coo Coo was a dependable driver with nine top fives and 51 top 10s in 165 races.

10. Hut Stricklin (328 starts) — A lesson-known member of the Alabama Gang, Stricklin approached Victory Lane (eight top fives, 29 top 10s) but never stepped in.

Honorable mention: J.D. McDuffie, who made a record 653 starts without a win before losing his life at Watkins Glen International in an accident in 1991.

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
NASCAR champion
Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

 

 

 

 

Is Cup champion Joey Logano also Driver of the Year?

By Nov 14, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Who is the NASCAR Cup Series Driver of the Year?

In most seasons – some would say all seasons, the answer is easy. The Driver of the Year is the Cup champion. Joey Logano qualified for the playoffs, survived every playoff round and finished in front of the other three championship contenders in the final race to become the champion.

It’s certainly easy to make the argument that the Cup champion also should be named the season’s top driver, but various groups who hand out such awards occasionally go in other directions. For example, the National Motorsports Press Association, a group of writers, broadcasters and photographers who cover auto racing, has awarded its Richard Petty Driver of the Year award to drivers who did not win the championship in four of the past 15 seasons.

Chase Elliott won the championship in 2020, but Kevin Harvick was named driver of the year. In 2019, the NMPA honored Martin Truex Jr. with its award, although Kyle Busch won the title. Joey Logano won the championship in 2018, but Harvick was driver of the year. And, in 2008, Carl Edwards won the NMPA award in one of Jimmie Johnson’s championship years.

How does this happen? In most cases, it’s about race victories. Some media members tend to give drivers more credit for race wins than the NASCAR system might, particularly if the driver is relatively new or has had a breakthrough sort of season.

MORE: Start times, networks revealed for 2023 season

In 2020, for example, Elliott won the title, but Harvick got the award nod primarily because he won nine races to Elliott’s five. In 2018, Harvick was honored by the NMPA for his eight race wins, while champion Logano visited Victory Lane only three times.

The Cup championship – and its attendant monetary, hardware and publicity packages – obviously is more important than a media award, but the differences illustrate the way different entities view excellence.

What about 2022?

Logano, who put together a masterful final race to win his second Cup championship, would seem to be the logical choice for this year’s Driver of the Year award.

But an argument could be made for two other drivers – Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott.

Chastain was the breakout driver of the year, winning for the first time and then adding another victory, wrestling at the front of packs with leading drivers, riding the wall in a spectacular display at Martinsville to make the Championship 4 and finishing second in the standings. And creating more than his share of controversy along the way.

Elliott led the seasonal win list with five and was one of only two drivers (Logano being the other) with more than three victories. He won the regular season championship, won with a last-lap pass at Talladega and led the tour in laps led (857) and average finish (12.5).

Logano is king. But is he king of all he surveys?

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won

 

 

 

Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Joey Logano soon will officially be crowned NASCAR’s 2022 Cup Series champion in Nashville, but time waits for no driver. Already fans are eyeing the start of the next season on the short track at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.

The schedule will be somewhat different – there’s that big, unprecedented turn in the summer as Cup cars race for the first time on the streets of Chicago, for example — and there will be old names in new places (Jimmie Johnson, for one).

Here’s a look at the NASCAR Silly Season scorecard, at least as it currently stands. As with all things Silly, don’t be surprised if things change before 2023 arrives.

Cup Series

No. 1: Ross Chastain, the surprise driver of 2022, returns to keep the fire burning — and the watermelons smashing — at Trackhouse Racing.

No. 2: Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 winner and rookie of the year, returns to Team Penske.

No. 3: Austin Dillon returns in Richard Childress Racing’s flagship number.

MORE: Can Petty GMS make a big move forward in 2023?

No. 4: Kevin Harvick will seek a return to playoff power.

No. 5: Signed by Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, Kyle Larson drives toward a second championship.

No. 6: Now firmly established as the boss at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski will look to boost RFK’s profile in his second season there.

No. 7: Corey LaJoie returns, and why not put his face on his car hood for Daytona again?

No. 8: After a long and successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing. What will happen? Just watch.

No. 9: Chase Elliott might be in this car for the rest of his career. He’s signed through 2027.

No. 10: Aric Almirola announced his retirement but made an abrupt U-turn and will return to this car for Stewart-Haas Racing. Bring the bacon.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The Champ is No. 1

No. 11: Denny Hamlin tries again to nab that first championship.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney, Mr. Almost But No Point Wins in 2022, is back with Team Penske.

No. 14: A return to Stewart-Haas Racing for one of the surprise drivers — Chase Briscoe — of 2022.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger jumps back into Cup full-time for Kaulig Racing.

No. 17: Chris Buescher scored RFK Racing’s first win this season.

No. 18: No announcement about Kyle Busch’s replacement, but odds favor Ty Gibbs.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. considered retirement for a while but will be back with JGR for at least another year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell was Mr. Magic in the 2022 playoffs. He’s back for another shot.

No. 21: Harrison Burton returns for another season in the iconic Wood Brothers car.

No. 22: The champ, Joey Logano, won’t be leaving the Penske ride.

No. 23: Bubba Wallace is back.

No. 24: William Byron remains at Hendrick Motorsports.

No. 31: Justin Haley makes another run for Kaulig Racing.

No. 34: Michael McDowell a likely returnee to Front Row Motorsports.

No. 38: Todd Gilliland expected back for another run with FRM.

MORE: Dr. Diandra takes a look at 2022’s numbers

No. 41: Ryan Preece takes over this ride from Cole Custer in 2023.

No. 42: Noah Gragson, fresh from a sensational season in Xfinity, moves up to Cup with the new and improved Petty GMS team, now co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Johnson plans to run a part-time Cup schedule with the team — car number not yet known.

No. 43: The King’s car will carry Erik Jones again.

No. 45: Tyler Reddick drives from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI in one of Silly Season’s biggest moves.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse returns.

No. 48: Alex Bowman expected back full-time after missing several races late in 2022 with concussion-like symptoms.

No. 54: Ty Gibbs will drive this car, while Joe Gibbs Racing parks the No. 18 for the 2023 season.

No. 77: Ty Dillon moves from Petty GMS to race for Spire.

No. 99: Daniel Suarez, now a Cup winner, is back for Trackhouse.

Xfinity Series

No. 1: Sam Mayer returns to JR Motorsports for a second season.

No. 2: Sheldon Creed returns to Richard Childress Racing.

No. 4: Bayley Currey is back at JD Motorsports.

No. 7: Justin Allgaier returns to JR Motorsports for another shot at an elusive title.

No. 8: Josh Berry looks to reach the playoffs again for JR Motorsports.

No. 9: Brandon Jones departed Joe Gibbs Racing to drive for JR Motorsports.

No. 10: Landon Cassill is back with Kaulig Racing.

No. 11: Daniel Hemric returns with Kauling Racing.

MORE: Start times revealed for 2023 season

No. 16: Chandler Smith moves into the Kaulig Racing vacancy left by AJ Allmendinger.

No. 21: Austin Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing and also will run six Cup races for Beard Motorsports.

No. 39: Ryan Sieg back for another season.

No. 45: Ryan Ellis returns.

No. 48: Parker Kligerman will run Xfinity full time for the first time since 2013.

No. 51: Jeremy Clements back with his family team.

No. 78: Garrett Smithley will race full time for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

No. 98: Riley Herbst returns to this ride and will have Cole Custer as a teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Read more about NASCAR

Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece replaces Cole Custer in No. 41 Cup car
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
NASCAR rankings
NASCAR Power Rankings: The best who never won

 

 