Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

Joey Logano soon will officially be crowned NASCAR’s 2022 Cup Series champion in Nashville, but time waits for no driver. Already fans are eyeing the start of the next season on the short track at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.

The schedule will be somewhat different – there’s that big, unprecedented turn in the summer as Cup cars race for the first time on the streets of Chicago, for example — and there will be old names in new places (Jimmie Johnson, for one).

Here’s a look at the NASCAR Silly Season scorecard, at least as it currently stands. As with all things Silly, don’t be surprised if things change before 2023 arrives.

Cup Series

No. 1: Ross Chastain, the surprise driver of 2022, returns to keep the fire burning — and the watermelons smashing — at Trackhouse Racing.

No. 2: Austin Cindric, Daytona 500 winner and rookie of the year, returns to Team Penske.

No. 3: Austin Dillon returns in Richard Childress Racing’s flagship number.

MORE: Can Petty GMS make a big move forward in 2023?

No. 4: Kevin Harvick will seek a return to playoff power.

No. 5: Signed by Hendrick Motorsports through 2026, Kyle Larson drives toward a second championship.

No. 6: Now firmly established as the boss at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski will look to boost RFK’s profile in his second season there.

No. 7: Corey LaJoie returns, and why not put his face on his car hood for Daytona again?

No. 8: After a long and successful run at Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch joins Richard Childress Racing. What will happen? Just watch.

No. 9: Chase Elliott might be in this car for the rest of his career. He’s signed through 2027.

No. 10: Aric Almirola announced his retirement but made an abrupt U-turn and will return to this car for Stewart-Haas Racing. Bring the bacon.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings: The Champ is No. 1

No. 11: Denny Hamlin tries again to nab that first championship.

No. 12: Ryan Blaney, Mr. Almost But No Point Wins in 2022, is back with Team Penske.

No. 14: A return to Stewart-Haas Racing for one of the surprise drivers — Chase Briscoe — of 2022.

No. 16: AJ Allmendinger jumps back into Cup full-time for Kaulig Racing.

No. 17: Chris Buescher scored RFK Racing’s first win this season.

No. 18: No announcement about Kyle Busch’s replacement, but odds favor Ty Gibbs.

No. 19: Martin Truex Jr. considered retirement for a while but will be back with JGR for at least another year.

No. 20: Christopher Bell was Mr. Magic in the 2022 playoffs. He’s back for another shot.

No. 21: Harrison Burton returns for another season in the iconic Wood Brothers car.

No. 22: The champ, Joey Logano, won’t be leaving the Penske ride.

No. 23: Bubba Wallace is back.

No. 24: William Byron remains at Hendrick Motorsports.

No. 31: Justin Haley makes another run for Kaulig Racing.

No. 34: Michael McDowell a likely returnee to Front Row Motorsports.

No. 38: Todd Gilliland expected back for another run with FRM.

MORE: Dr. Diandra takes a look at 2022’s numbers

No. 41: Cole Custer might get another shot here, although Ryan Preece also is a candidate.

No. 42: Noah Gragson, fresh from a sensational season in Xfinity, moves up to Cup with the new and improved Petty GMS team, now co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Johnson plans to run a part-time Cup schedule with the team — car number not yet known.

No. 43: The King’s car will carry Erik Jones again.

No. 45: Tyler Reddick drives from Richard Childress Racing to 23XI in one of Silly Season’s biggest moves.

No. 47: Ricky Stenhouse returns.

No. 48: Alex Bowman expected back full-time after missing several races late in 2022 with concussion-like symptoms.

No. 77: Ty Dillon moves from Petty GMS to race for Spire.

No. 99: Daniel Suarez, now a Cup winner, is back for Trackhouse.

Xfinity Series

No. 1: Sam Mayer returns to JR Motorsports for a second season.

No. 2: Sheldon Creed returns to Richard Childress Racing.

No. 4: Bayley Currey is back at JD Motorsports.

No. 7: Justin Allgaier returns to JR Motorsports for another shot at an elusive title.

No. 8: Josh Berry looks to reach the playoffs again for JR Motorsports.

No. 9: Brandon Jones departed Joe Gibbs Racing to drive for JR Motorsports.

No. 10: Landon Cassill is back with Kaulig Racing.

No. 11: Daniel Hemric returns with Kauling Racing.

MORE: Start times revealed for 2023 season

No. 16: Chandler Smith moves into the Kaulig Racing vacancy left by AJ Allmendinger.

No. 21: Austin Hill returns to Richard Childress Racing and also will run six Cup races for Beard Motorsports.

No. 39: Ryan Sieg back for another season.

No. 45: Ryan Ellis returns.

No. 48: Parker Kligerman will run Xfinity full time for the first time since 2013.

No. 51: Jeremy Clements back with his family team.

No. 78: Garrett Smithley will race full time for BJ McLeod Motorsports.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade
Petty GMS
Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team?
NASCAR Cup Series Champion's Media Tour
Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Overview

 

 

NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade

By Nov 11, 2022, 8:09 AM EST
0 Comments

NASCAR will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and the debut event in that celebration will be, of course, a parade of vehicles.

NASCAR will have a float in the Jan. 2 Pasadena (California) Tournament of Roses parade, one of the country’s most famous and long-lasting parades. It’s held annually as part of the runup to the Rose Bowl college football game.

NASCAR’s float will spotlight the organization’s 75th anniversary diamond logo and also will serve to promote the Feb. 5 Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers in a NASCAR release. “There’s truly no better way to enter NASCAR’s 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color.”

Floats in the Rose Parade are decorated with natural elements such as florals, seeds, fresh leaves, nuts and spices.

NASCAR raced in the LA Coliseum last February.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR 2023
Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places
Petty GMS
Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team?
NASCAR Cup Series Champion's Media Tour
Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Overview

Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team?

By Nov 11, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
0 Comments

After the success of Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing this season, could Petty GMS be the next new team to stand out in Cup?

Trackhouse Racing, in its second year of competition, had both cars finish in the top 10 in points and Ross Chastain race for a championship. 

23XI Racing, also in its second year, would have had Kurt Busch in the playoffs before he was sidelined by a concussion. 

Next season will be the second for Petty GMS. The organization is a result of Richard Petty Motorsports merging with GMS Racing before the 2022 season. 

Petty GMS returns Erik Jones, whose Southern 500 victory was the organization’s first Cup win, to the No. 43 team. Xfinity title contender Noah Gragson and crew chief Luke Lambert join the No. 42 team. 

The organization, co-owned by Maury Gallagher and Richard Petty, also adds Jimmie Johnson as a co-owner and a driver for select races. 

“Me and Maury talk all the time about what can we do to improve our situation, make our business bigger, win some more races,” Richard Petty said. “He called me one day and said, ‘I’ve been talking to Jimmie Johnson,’ and I said you’ve got to be kidding. Jimmie Johnson wants to be involved with us, and we’ll be involved with him? 

“This has got to be one of the biggest things that has happened to the Petty crowd and GMS. With Jimmie adding on with his popularity and the people he knows and we don’t know, it had to be a heck of a deal. 

“From my standpoint, it’s a big, big step. Not just for one year. I’m looking further down the road. If Jimmie comes in, does his deal. I’m 85 years old, so I’m not going to be here for another 15 or 20 years, and then Jimmie can kind of take over. That had to be a plus-plus.”

Johnson’s deal with the team came together quickly. He first visited the team’s shop Sept. 12, eight days after Jones’ Darlington victory.

“We laid it out, this is what we’ve done the last nine months,” Joey Cohen, competition director for Petty GMS told NBC Sports, about how team officials sold Johnson on the organization. “We didn’t have this. We didn’t have that. Here’s what we’ve done in nine months. 

“If you give us another nine months, we’ll double or triple this. We’ll force multiply this effort we’ve put in, and it’s going to be another level that we’re going to be at nine months.”

Cohen said team officials told Johnson “if you come onboard … it’s going to happen even faster.”

Even before last week’s announcement that Johnson would join Petty GMS as a co-owner and part-time driver, he was working with the team.

“Jimmie has already been involved in some meetings on the technical side, on the aspects of where we’re going on the vehicle side,” Cohen said shortly after the announcement. 

“(Team President) Mike (Beam) mentioned it the other day, we were preparing for this like it was going to happen even before it happened, knowing that this is something we needed to add to Petty GMS. It was a strategic mission to try to get somebody like Jimmie.”

Johnson will drive in the Daytona 500. His other races have not been announced.

The Daytona 500 could have an interesting lineup of cars vying for the four spots set aside for non-charter cars. Johnson will be in a third Petty GMS car. Truck champion Zane Smith will drive a third entry for Front Row Motorsports. Austin Hill will take over the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports. Those are cars without charters that have been announced for that race. More non-charter cars are expected. 

2. A new entry 

Soon, Kyle Larson will open the journal that has been passed along by Cup champions since 2011 when Jimmie Johnson started it and passed it along to Tony Stewart. 

Every year since, it has been handed down from champion to champion. Joey Logano has called it “the best kept secret in our sport.

“That’s the best part about this is that nobody even really knows what it is. Nobody knows … what’s written in it.”

The journal’s existence was kept hidden until 2017 when Johnson posted a picture on social media of him handing it to Martin Truex Jr.

“That’s been one of the coolest things about this whole deal is taking possession of it and getting to read it,” 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott after he received it. 

“It makes you wish that somebody had started that back 30-plus, 40 years ago to just see what some of those guys would have to say or even when NASCAR was started. I think it would be really cool.

“On the flip side, I think about the guy or the girl who wins the championship in 2050 or 2060. How cool is that going to be to look back to see what Tony Stewart had to say or what Jimmie Johnson had to say, two legends of our time. Really cool tradition and proud to be a part of that.”

Larson says he will read the journal again for inspiration of what to write before handing it to Logano.

“It’s something that’s so special that you want to read it once when you get it and once again before I give it to the next guy,” Larson said. “It’s an extremely special book. 

“That was the thing that I was most excited about from winning the championship was to receive that. … I hope I can win other championships down the road to see what’s been passed on since me.”

3. Looking ahead 

Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 team will look ahead after a forgettable season that saw the team fail to win a race and make the playoffs.

“The story of the year for us, really, was missing opportunities,” Truex said. “Look at some of the races we had where we were pretty much dominant, should have won. We gave away a lot of races. We gave away a lot of points in other races where we ran good but didn’t finish good and put ourselves in a bad spot.

“We need to work on figuring out how to take advantage of those opportunities better next year and do what we’ve been able to do in the past.”

Asked about any changes to his team, Truex said: “I don’t foresee any. I love the team. I think we’ve got a great bunch of guys.

“We need to figure out some pit road issues. We need to figure out some simulation issues. There are going to be some changes with the cars this offseason, and we need to get on top of that and see where that puts us. Short tracks and road courses, obviously, have been really tough for us this year. We need to figure those out, as well. Lot to look at, look to work on.”

Truex says he remains motivated.

“My mindset every weekend is I know we can go win,” he said. “That’s what keeps you hungry, keeps you coming back, keeps you motivated. I’ve had years where I knew (when) we were showing up, we weren’t going to have a chance to win. 

“So from that standpoint, it really wasn’t that difficult. It was more that by the end of the week, ‘OK, frustrated again, we didn’t get it done and now we’ve got to go back and start over and try to get it done next week.’ There’s always light at the end of the tunnel that we can get it done because I know we can.”

4. Big wins making an impact

Since February 2021, Front Row Motorsports has won a Daytona 500 with Michael McDowell and won the Camping World Truck Series championship this season with Zane Smith. 

“I think the wins and now the championship, I believe, will just further cement Front Row as a competitive organization capable of winning races for sure, now winning a championship in one of NASCAR’s higher series,” said Jerry Freeze, general manager of Front Row Motorsports. 

“I’ll tell you guys that the one thing that’s been kind of interesting, our crew chief with the 34 is moving on in Blake Harris, and that’s a blow to us that I thought was really going to cripple us. Blake has brought a lot to our Cup operation this year.

“I told Michael McDowell a few days after Blake had made his decision, I said, ‘You know, it’s kind of like a bad news-good news situation from what I can see so far. The bad news is we’ve run so good, there’s teams that want to hire our people. The good news is we’ve run so good, we’re getting a lot of decent phone calls from guys that want to come to work for us, and that wasn’t happening in the past.’

“So I think just industry-wide and especially in the situation with Blake moving on from the 34, I’ve really noticed it that I’ve had conversations that we didn’t have before. We’re embarking on our own pit crew program next year, and you’re talking to guys that you know are really talented guys that really like what they hear about what we have going on.”

5. More racing

While the NASCAR season is over, that won’t keep drivers from competing in various other series. 

Reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric and 2020 Cup champion Chase Elliott will be competing this weekend in Nitro RallyCross in Phoenix. Races will take place Saturday and Sunday. The events air at 5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday on Peacock.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s no better drivers on the face of the earth than NASCAR,”  said Travis Pastrana, co-creator of Nitro RallyCross and series champion last year. “I got my butt kicked when I was turning left (with them) a couple of years.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR 2023
Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places
NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade
NASCAR Cup Series Champion's Media Tour
Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Overview

Dr. Diandra: 2022 by the numbers: Overview

By Nov 10, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The champion has been crowned and the desert wind has swept away the last bit of confetti from Victory Lane. That means it’s time for a numerical overview of the 2022 season.

I’ll start with a broad overview of who raced, when they raced and where they raced. In the coming weeks, I’ll delve deeper into topics like penalties, accidents and loop data stats. That analysis will focus on comparing drivers, but also comparing the Next Gen car’s performance against the previous car.

Logistics

45: The number of Cup Series races NASCAR officiated in 2022. That total includes:

  • The 36-race season
  • The Busch Clash
  • Two Daytona Duels
  • Four heat races for the Bristol dirt race
  • The All-Star qualifying race.
  • The All-Star Race

38: The number of points-paying races run in 2022. This includes the Daytona Duels because they award stage points.

28: The number of tracks visited. The Bristol asphalt and dirt circuits each count one and this number includes the temporary track at the L.A. Coliseum.

20 different states hosted races in 2022.A pie chart showing the distribution of track types on the 2022 schedule

7: The number of intermediate track races. The proportion of visits to 1.5-mile tracks has decreased steadily since 2011, when the schedule featured 12 intermediate track races.

6: The most superspeedway races in the Cup Series schedule ever. With the transformation of Atlanta, two races shifted from the intermediate to the superspeedway category.

6: The number of road course races. That’s one fewer than the record, seven, which was set in 2021.

3: The number of “other” tracks on the schedule. This category comprises large ovals that aren’t superspeedways, like Michigan, Pocono and Fontana. The series made the smallest number of visits to “other” tracks this year, in part because Michigan and Pocono dropped to one race each this year.

4: The most races in any one state: Virginia. The series raced three times each in Florida and Tennessee. If the Busch Clash is included, California also hosted three races — at three different tracks.

The season of racing

The remainder of this numerical overview focuses on the 36 races that make up the NASCAR season per se.

9,446: The number of laps scheduled to be run in 2022.

9,483: The number of laps actually run in 2022.

  • That’s a bonus of 37 laps and 60 miles, all due to overtime.
  • Last year, the series ran 66 laps (186 miles) less than scheduled.
  • Michael McDowell completed the most laps of the season with 9,380, or 99.91% of all possible laps.

MORE: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moving closer to hosting NASCAR

13,011: The total number of miles of racing in the 36 season races.

  • The Earth’s circumference is 24,902 miles, which means that Michael McDowell drove the equivalent of a little more than halfway around the world during the 2022 season.
  • The number of miles of racing is up from 2021, which totaled 12,595.

437,267: The total number of miles Cup Series drivers logged in 2022’s 36 races.

  • That number is down from the 450,039 miles drivers collectively ran in 2021.
  • To put this number in perspective, the mean distance from the Moon to the Earth is 238,855 miles. The total distance run on track during the season is just about to the Moon and back.

Days Raced

0: The number of races that started on a Monday. That might not seem worth noting, but the last time a season had no races start on Monday was 2015. Dover started on a Sunday and, due to rain, finished on a Monday.

8.3%: The percentage of races run on Saturdays. This year represents the smallest fraction of Saturday races since 2002.

91.7%: The percentage of races run on Sundays.

  • That’s the highest percentage since 1990, when 93.1% of the year’s 29 races happened on Sundays.
  • The smallest percentage since 1990 was in 2020, when only 69.4% of races happened on Sunday because COVID rearranged the calendar. But the same percentage of Sunday races were run in 2011 and 2009.

8: The number of races that went into overtime. That’s one less overtime race than in 2021.

0: The number of races shortened by weather and/or darkness.

  • There were two rain-shortened races and one darkness-shortened race in 2021.
  • The last time no races in a season ended early was 2017.

That’s not to say that weather didn’t affect this season’s racing.

3.5: Number of weather-impacted qualifying sessions. Rain cancelled qualifying at both Atlanta races and the summer Daytona race. Drivers completed the first round of qualifying at Nashville before rain kept the top ten drivers from running their second round.

MORE: NASCAR Power Rankings

3:19:57: The longest red flag of the season for rain, at the Daytona summer race.

  • Nashville comes in second for red flags with two delays for rain and lightning totaling 3:09:03.

Cars, Drivers and Owners

62: The number of drivers starting races in 2022. That’s down slightly from 2021, when 68 different drivers raced.

45 different car numbers were run this year.

6: The most different drivers in a single car number. J.J. Yeley drove 17 races in the No. 15 car. Garrett Smithley, Joey Hand, David Ragan, Ryan Preece and Parker Kligerman filled out the rest of the season.

27: The number of drivers who ran all 36 races. Last year, 31 drivers ran all the races.

5 full-time drivers missed one or more races due to injury or suspension.

36.7: The average number of drivers in each race

19: The number of drivers winning races this year, which ties the record for most different drivers in a single season.

  • Last year had 16 different winners.
  • 2019 and 2022 saw only 13 different winners each.

9: The number of different owners winning races in 2022. That number is up by one from 2021.

  • In 2001, the last year in which 19 different drivers won races, there were 13 different winning owners.
  • The last time nine different owners won races was in 2017.
  • Four organizations that were winless in 2021 won in 2022: Trackhouse, Petty GMS, Richard Childress and RFK. Together, those owners won nine of 36 races.

11: Most races won by a single owner in 2022. Hendrick Motorsports’ four drivers won 11 races total.

  • That’s well short of their total last year of 17.
  • Joe Gibbs Racing went from nine race wins last year to six this year.
  • Stewart-Haas Racing improved from one win last year to three this year.

The season may be over, but there’s still plenty of data to crunch. The results of these analyses tell us not only who had good (or bad) 2022 seasons, but also preview drivers’ likely strengths and weaknesses for 2023.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR 2023
Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places
NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade
Petty GMS
Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team?

Mike Kelley new crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

By Nov 9, 2022, 5:57 PM EST
0 Comments

Mike Kelley will be Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s crew chief for 2023, JTG Daugherty Racing announced Wednesday.

Kelley replaces Brian Pattie, who moves to Kyle Busch Motorsports to be the crew chief for the No. 51 truck.

“We respect Brian and what he did for the company, and we wish him the best,” said Kelley in a statement from the team. “We learned a lot together and I believe the previous successes and failures gives us the knowledge we need to be competitive and deliver the results for our partners in the coming season.”

MORE: 2023 start times, TV networks for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

Kelley has worked alongside Stenhouse and Pattie since 2020. Kelley was Stenhouse’s Cup crew chief in 2014 at Roush Fenway Racing. Kelley was Stenhouse’s crew chief when they won Xfinity titles in 2011 and ’12. Kelley has worked with Stenhouse in various roles for 12 years.

“Brian and I accomplished a lot together and won two Cup races and that’s not easy in this sport,” said Stenhouse in a statement from the team. “I’m grateful for our friendship and wish him well in his endeavors. Mike and I and the team will continue our preparations this off season and be ready for the new year with our Kroger Racing partners.”

Stenhouse finished 26th in points this past season.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR 2023
Silly Season scorecard: New faces, new places
NASCAR puts a ride in the Rose Parade
Petty GMS
Friday 5: Will Petty GMS be next breakthrough Cup team?