Kyle Busch Motorsports adds Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie, who has served as a Cup crew chief since 2008, will join Kyle Busch Motorsports and be a crew chief for the team’s No. 51 truck.

That is the truck Kyle Busch will run five races and Jack Wood will drive at least 10 races in 2023.

“As a racer, your ultimate goal is to be in a position where you can win races and the opportunity to work with Kyle and the other drivers on the No. 51 truck is one that I just couldn’t turn down,” Pattie said in a statement from the team.

“I’ve known Kyle since the early 2000’s when I was his crew chief for his first handful of Busch Series races and the same determination that I saw from him back then as a driver I’ve witnessed from afar as he’s built the most successful team in the history of the Truck Series. I’m very excited for the chance to reunite with him and grateful that he has the confidence in me to come in and help carry on the winning tradition he has established, which I plan to do for many years to come.”

Pattie has six wins as a Cup crew chief. He most recently won in 2017, scoring two victories with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He has been Stenhouse’s crew chief since then, first at Roush Fenway Racing and then at JTG Daugherty Racing.

“I’ve known Brian since my early days in NASCAR and he’s one of the smartest and hard-working crew chiefs in all the garage, so to be able to bring a guy of his caliber to KBM is a huge win for our organization,” Busch said in a statement from the team.

“He’s been a crew chief under the Chevrolet banner for the last three seasons at the Cup level, so his knowledge of the way they operate and what tools and technologies they provide their teams will be very beneficial as we transition to that camp.”