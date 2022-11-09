Kyle Busch Motorsports adds Brian Pattie

“As a racer, your ultimate goal is to be in a position where you can win races and the opportunity to work with Kyle and the other drivers on the No. 51 truck is one that I just couldn’t turn down,” Pattie said in a statement from the team.
“I’ve known Kyle since the early 2000’s when I was his crew chief for his first handful of Busch Series races and the same determination that I saw from him back then as a driver I’ve witnessed from afar as he’s built the most successful team in the history of the Truck Series. I’m very excited for the chance to reunite with him and grateful that he has the confidence in me to come in and help carry on the winning tradition he has established, which I plan to do for many years to come.”
Pattie has six wins as a Cup crew chief. He most recently won in 2017, scoring two victories with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He has been Stenhouse’s crew chief since then, first at Roush Fenway Racing and then at JTG Daugherty Racing.
“I’ve known Brian since my early days in NASCAR and he’s one of the smartest and hard-working crew chiefs in all the garage, so to be able to bring a guy of his caliber to KBM is a huge win for our organization,” Busch said in a statement from the team.
“He’s been a crew chief under the Chevrolet banner for the last three seasons at the Cup level, so his knowledge of the way they operate and what tools and technologies they provide their teams will be very beneficial as we transition to that camp.”
“We respect Brian and what he did for the company, and we wish him the best,” said Kelley in a statement from the team. “We learned a lot together and I believe the previous successes and failures gives us the knowledge we need to be competitive and deliver the results for our partners in the coming season.”
Kelley has worked alongside Stenhouse and Pattie since 2020. Kelley was Stenhouse’s Cup crew chief in 2014 at Roush Fenway Racing. Kelley was Stenhouse’s crew chief when they won Xfinity titles in 2011 and ’12. Kelley has worked with Stenhouse in various roles for 12 years.
“Brian and I accomplished a lot together and won two Cup races and that’s not easy in this sport,” said Stenhouse in a statement from the team. “I’m grateful for our friendship and wish him well in his endeavors. Mike and I and the team will continue our preparations this off season and be ready for the new year with our Kroger Racing partners.”
Stenhouse finished 26th in points this past season.
NBC will air 10 Cup races in 2023, one more than this past season, NASCAR revealed in announcing the start times and TV networks for next season.
NBC and Fox will air 21 races, including the Clash at the Coliseum, in 2023. That marks the most Cup races on broadcast networks since 2009.
The NBC/USA Network portion of the season begins June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway on NBC. The NBC races will be:
June 25 – Nashville Superspeedway
July 2 – Chicago street course race
Aug. 13 – Indianapolis road course
Aug. 26 – Daytona International Speedway (regular season finale)
Oct. 1 – Talladega Superspeedway (playoff race)
Oct. 8 – Charlotte Roval (playoff race)
Oct. 15 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (playoff race)
Oct. 22 – Homestead-Miami Speedway (playoff race)
Oct. 29 – Martinsville Speedway (playoff race)
Nov. 5 – Phoenix Raceway (championship race)
Ten Cup races will air in primetime.
Among those are Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, June 25 on NBC), Chicago street course (5:30 p.m. ET, July 2 on NBC), Atlanta Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, July 9 on USA Network), Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, Aug. 26 on NBC), Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET, Sept. 3 on USA Network) and Bristol Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, Sept. 16 on USA Network).
Here are the Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules (playoff races in bold):
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events.
The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office presented the contract to the Fair Board on Tuesday. The Fair Board is expected to have two open-forum discussions for the public to provide feedback and continue on-going negotiations.
A formal vote by the Fair Board is expected to take place in January 2023.
No timetable has been given for when the track will be ready to host a NASCAR race, but NASCAR President Steve Phelps said this past weekend at Phoenix that “we’re going to have continued schedule variation in 2024.”
The summary of the deal terms states: “Bristol will hold a NASCAR Cup Race at least every other year throughout the lease agreement and has agreed to make up any deficits in pledged revenues in order to ensure the bond payments are met in the event a race is not held as anticipated.”
Among the renovations planned for the historic track is installation of state-of-the-art sound mitigation components, modernizing driver and spectator safety features, replacing the grandstand and the addition of a multi-purpose event facility. Capacity is expected to be more than 30,000 with the rebuilt grandstand.
Fairgrounds Speedway opened in 1904 and hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1958-84. Among those who won there are Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Sterling Marlin.
“Partnering with Bristol allows Nashville to preserve our 131-year tradition of racing at the Fairgrounds and bring the legendary speedway back to life as a valuable and exciting part of the modernized Fairgrounds,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper in a statement.
“Recognizing our obligation to maintain the track, we are leveraging investments from the state, the tourism industry, and facility users to make this a financial success for the city. We can put this landmark back on the national stage. I look forward to working with the Fair Board, Sports Authority and the Metro Council in the months ahead.”
Once the Fair Board commissioners approve the control, it will be presented to the Metro Council for review and then to the Sports Authority for approval before the contract returns to the Mayor’s office for the binding signature.
“This is a tremendous step forward for Mayor Cooper’s office, the city of Nashville and our company to preserve history with a revitalized Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith in a statement.
“It’s time to establish a bright future for NASCAR’s return to the fairgrounds and create impactful new entertainment that will benefit the city and region.
“We’d like to thank the NASCAR community, local racers, business and non-profit partners who’ve helped us reach this point, and we look forward to working with Fair Board and Metro Council in the coming weeks to make this vision a reality for Nashville.”
Said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway: “It’s been a long multi-year process through selections and negotiations and we are eager to see this project through its completion.
“There is a lot of work ahead of us as we meet with city officials and work with the community to complete a truly comprehensive restoration of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the enjoyment of future generations.
“We encourage race fans to continue to show their support for this special piece of motorsports history. We are thankful to all who have supported this venture throughout this process.”
Those wishing for a dramatic finish to the season — with four cars crossing the finish line side-by-side or one contender spinning another in the fourth turn to win — instead got Logano coasting to a victory and solidifying his stature as one of the sport’s elite drivers.
He ends the season holding the big trophy and, of course, sitting atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.
NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
1. Joey Logano (No. 3 last week) — At only 32 years old, Logano figures to add more championships over the next decade on his way to a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
3. Chase Elliott (No. 4 last week) — No one won as many races this season as Elliott (five). His playoffs weren’t sensational, but it would have been interesting to see how he finished Sunday minus the contact with Ross Chastain.
4. Christopher Bell (No. 2 last week) — Bell won two “must-win” races in the playoffs but couldn’t score the third.
5. Kyle Larson (No. 5 last week) — Larson had 10 wins last season and three this year. He won a championship last year but didn’t this year. It will be interesting to follow how he rebounds next season.
6. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Blaney’s wacky season yielded 12 top fives (more than champion Joey Logano) and 17 top 10s (the same as Logano) but no wins (other than the All-Star Race). He was the only driver in the top 16 in points without a victory.
7. Denny Hamlin (No. 6 last week) — Hamlin ended another winning season without winning that elusive first championship.
8. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron won twice (Atlanta and Martinsville) and enjoyed another season bouncing around the top level of the sport.