Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

By Nov 8, 2022, 6:36 PM EST
0 Comments

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events.

The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office presented the contract to the Fair Board on Tuesday. The Fair Board is expected to have two open-forum discussions for the public to provide feedback and continue on-going negotiations.

A formal vote by the Fair Board is expected to take place in January 2023. 

No timetable has been given for when the track will be ready to host a NASCAR race, but NASCAR President Steve Phelps said this past weekend at Phoenix that “we’re going to have continued schedule variation in 2024.”

The summary of the deal terms states: “Bristol will hold a NASCAR Cup Race at least every other year throughout the lease agreement and has agreed to make up any deficits in pledged revenues in order to ensure the bond payments are met in the event a race is not held as anticipated.”

Among the renovations planned for the historic track is installation of state-of-the-art sound mitigation components, modernizing driver and spectator safety features, replacing the grandstand and the addition of a multi-purpose event facility. Capacity is expected to be more than 30,000 with the rebuilt grandstand.

Fairgrounds Speedway opened in 1904 and hosted NASCAR Cup races from 1958-84. Among those who won there are Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Darrell Waltrip and Sterling Marlin.

“Partnering with Bristol allows Nashville to preserve our 131-year tradition of racing at the Fairgrounds and bring the legendary speedway back to life as a valuable and exciting part of the modernized Fairgrounds,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper in a statement. 

“Recognizing our obligation to maintain the track, we are leveraging investments from the state, the tourism industry, and facility users to make this a financial success for the city. We can put this landmark back on the national stage. I look forward to working with the Fair Board, Sports Authority and the Metro Council in the months ahead.”

Once the Fair Board commissioners approve the control, it will be presented to the Metro Council for review and then to the Sports Authority for approval before the contract returns to the Mayor’s office for the binding signature. 

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Artist rendering of a renovated Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Photo: Bristol Motor Speedway

“This is a tremendous step forward for Mayor Cooper’s office, the city of Nashville and our company to preserve history with a revitalized Fairgrounds Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith in a statement.

“It’s time to establish a bright future for NASCAR’s return to the fairgrounds and create impactful new entertainment that will benefit the city and region.

“We’d like to thank the NASCAR community, local racers, business and non-profit partners who’ve helped us reach this point, and we look forward to working with Fair Board and Metro Council in the coming weeks to make this vision a reality for Nashville.”

Said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway: “It’s been a long multi-year process through selections and negotiations and we are eager to see this project through its completion.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us as we meet with city officials and work with the community to complete a truly comprehensive restoration of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway for the enjoyment of future generations.

“We encourage race fans to continue to show their support for this special piece of motorsports history. We are thankful to all who have supported this venture throughout this process.”

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Winners and losers at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top

By Nov 8, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Joey Logano stormed into Phoenix last weekend with the idea of taking home a second NASCAR Cup Series championship, and he checked every box — taking the pole, dominating the race and winning the title.

Those wishing for a dramatic finish to the season — with four cars crossing the finish line side-by-side or one contender spinning another in the fourth turn to win — instead got Logano coasting to a victory and solidifying his stature as one of the sport’s elite drivers.

He ends the season holding the big trophy and, of course, sitting atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Joey Logano (No. 3 last week) — At only 32 years old, Logano figures to add more championships over the next decade on his way to a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

2. Ross Chastain (No. 1 last week) — Chastain’s “Hail Melon” Martinsville move will live in replays for years. His season was magical — and quite unexpected.

3. Chase Elliott (No. 4 last week) — No one won as many races this season as Elliott (five). His playoffs weren’t sensational, but it would have been interesting to see how he finished Sunday minus the contact with Ross Chastain.

4. Christopher Bell (No. 2 last week) — Bell won two “must-win” races in the playoffs but couldn’t score the third.

5. Kyle Larson (No. 5 last week) — Larson had 10 wins last season and three this year. He won a championship last year but didn’t this year. It will be interesting to follow how he rebounds next season.

MORE: Kyle Busch closes out long run with Gibbs on emotional day

6. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Blaney’s wacky season yielded 12 top fives (more than champion Joey Logano) and 17 top 10s (the same as Logano) but no wins (other than the All-Star Race). He was the only driver in the top 16 in points without a victory.

7. Denny Hamlin (No. 6 last week) — Hamlin ended another winning season without winning that elusive first championship.

8. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron won twice (Atlanta and Martinsville) and enjoyed another season bouncing around the top level of the sport.

MORE: Brad Keselowski focused on the future

9. Chase Briscoe (No. 9 last week) — Briscoe surprised many advancing through the playoffs and finished the year with a strong fourth at Phoenix.

10. Kevin Harvick (unranked last week) — The sport’s senior citizen and, at times, outspoken advocate and critic, didn’t shine in the playoffs but closed the year well with a fifth at Phoenix.

Dropped out: Daniel Suarez (No. 10 last week).

Read more about NASCAR

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Winners and losers at Phoenix Raceway

Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing

By Nov 7, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. – As Joey Logano headed for his second Cup championship Sunday, the driver who paved the way for Logano’s arrival at Team Penske saw his season go up in smoke. Literally.

A fire ended Brad Keselowski’s race at Phoenix Raceway, leaving him with a 35th-place finish and completing his first winless Cup season since 2010.

This year was going to be a challenge for Keselowski after he left Team Penske — where he won a Cup title, 34 races and convinced team owner Roger Penske to hire Logano in 2013 — to become an owner/driver of RFK Racing this season. 

Only 14 drivers in NASCAR history have had more consecutive seasons with at least one win than Keselowski’s 11, but the former champion said the day before the season finale that the end of the streak would not be devastating. He had other priorities.

“If I’m able to do what I want with this company — and we’re on the track to do it — it’s not going to mean a damn thing to me,” Keselowski said of the streak. “Part of the risk of taking the opportunity and making the move I did is giving up some of those stats, which feel good in the moment, but 10-20 years from now, I’m not going to remember or care about those things. 

“What I’ll remember and care about is whether I was able to take this company where it was a year ago to where I want it to be in the next year or so. That’s what is going to matter.”

While Keselowski didn’t win, teammate Chris Buescher did, giving the organization its first Cup victory since 2017. Buescher had a career-high 10 top-10 finishes, including his win at Bristol in the playoffs, but also failed to finish six races. Keselowski had six top 10s and failed to finish three races. 

Neither driver finished in the top 20 in points. Buescher was 21st and Keselowski was 24th. 

Keselowski was penalized 100 points in March after Atlanta for modification to a single-sourced piece and was disqualified after last month’s Martinsville race because his car was below minimum weight. The disqualification cost him 41 points. Without those two penalties, Keselowski would have finished 19th in the driver standings. 

“I definitely didn’t accomplish as much as I wanted to, but looking realistically at the challenge, probably somewhat on schedule,” Keselowski said. 

“I think we’ve got a lot of things coming over the offseason. … We’ve got a lot of things we’re doing to progress that have come over the last 6-12 months of understanding where the company is at and making the moves accordingly to get both race teams where they can compete for wins.”

Keselowski said his first year as a Cup owner has been one of much work.

“It is what it should be. Hard,” he said. “And I appreciate that challenge.”

Keselowski was asked to compare the challenges of owning a truck team, which did from 2008-17 to a Cup operation.

“It’s similar (to truck team challenges), it’s just every check has another zero on it,” he said. “Things that cost 50 grand, cost 500 grand, things that cost 500 grand cost 5 million. 

“More expensive is the biggest thing but all the same values and principles hold true of how you treat your people. How you develop your car. How your interact on a daily basis with company, team, sponsors and all the stakeholders. So the fundamentals are all the same just a little more expensive and a little more competition.”

Read more about NASCAR

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
Joey Logano
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Winners and losers at Phoenix Raceway

Winners and losers at Phoenix Raceway

By Nov 7, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Logano rolled into Phoenix with fire in his eyes, seemingly determined to race well and win a second championship. He raced much better than “well,” leading 187 laps and winning the race and the title. Only 32, he could win several more.

Ross Chastain — The upstart driver of the year failed to end the season with the big trophy, but he finished a strong third in the race and second in the final standings. Would his Martinsville move have worked at Phoenix on the last lap? We’ll never know.

Chase Briscoe — Briscoe led 11 laps and ran at the front with the championship contenders much of the day.

Daniel Hemric — Hemric, called on at the last minute to replace Ty Gibbs in a difficult situation, did a good job, staying out of trouble and finishing 17th on the lead lap.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — Bowman’s return race after being sidelined by concussion-like symptoms didn’t go well. A late-race crash left him 34th.

Brad Keselowski — A wheel-well fire ended Keselowski’s day at Lap 270.

Chase Elliott — It was a tough final race day for Elliott, who many considered the championship favorite entering Phoenix. His title hopes effectively ended after contact with Ross Chastain.

Read more about NASCAR

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
Joey Logano
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing

 

Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:22 PM EST
1 Comment

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano held his 4-year-old son’s hand as they retrieved the checkered flag together Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The previous night Ty Gibbs celebrated his victory with his father. 

Fathers and sons form the bedrock of NASCAR. Allisons. Pettys. Jarretts. Elliotts. Earnhardts. Their bonds grew as they’ve entertained fathers and sons in the stands for years.

“I’m definitely proud of him,” Coy Gibbs said Saturday night of Ty. “I’ve always got his back as his father.”

Hours later, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep. He was 49.

“It’s just sad,” Logano said. “I don’t have words. … I feel for Ty more than anything.”

Logano spoke as a newly crowned two-time Cup champion after winning Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He celebrated with Hudson, the oldest of Logano’s three children.

They walked hand-in-hand to get the checkered flag. A NASCAR official gave it to Hudson, who skipped down the track still holding his father’s hand. 

Hudson later was loaded into the No. 22 hot rod that his dad drove to victory. They went on a short father-son road trip, doing doughnuts on the way to victory lane.

Ever since (Kevin) Harvick gave his son a ride in the car, I always wanted to do that with Hudson,” Logano said, referring to ride Harvick gave his son Keelan after winning at Michigan in Aug. 2019. “(Hudson is) such a little car guy. It was a special moment to ride together.”

That they got the share this moment was memorable for Logano, who says Hudson is “just a little me. I see so much of me in him.”

The affinity for cars is a bond they share.

“Every night before he goes to bed, he wants to talk about race cars, and he wants to talk about his go-kart in the backyard,” Logano said. “We have a connection … we read car magazines. That’s his bedtime story. He wants to go through classic car magazines.”

Hudson will have much to talk about with his father before bedtime in the coming nights after sharing in the victory celebration. 

Such moments are precious. Bill Elliott reflected this week upon his victory 20 years ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and celebrating with his son Chase, who was 6 years old at the time.

“I’m in Victory Lane at Indy in 2002 and now here you are 20 years later and here he is grown and doing his own thing,” Bill Elliott said.

“Life goes by so fast.”

While Hudson may only remember bits and pieces of this day, as he gets older, he’ll have plenty of photos and videos to see how he celebrated with his father. It’s something that the 32-year-old Logano will never forget.

“I always dreamed of winning with him here because I always wanted to take him for a ride,” Logano said.

“If you have kids, you understand the love that you have for them. It’s truly unconditional love. To see him smiling and celebrate the moment together, it’s truly the most awesome feeling. 

“And the fact that we can talk about. The first time I won (the championship in 2018), he was like nine months old. He didn’t know which way was up, could barely hold his head up. Now to see him running up there and grabbing the flag and going for a ride with me, couldn’t have picked a better race to do that for the first time.”

But even in such a moment, Logano could only imagine what Ty Gibbs and his family was going through.

“For the whole sport, it’s a sad day,” Logano said. “For me, it’s a bittersweet type of thing because here we are winning a championship, and here we are one of the people that’s a leader in our sport and someone I’ve known for a while is gone, and I don’t really know how to explain that and how hard that is.

“Obviously our prayers and thoughts go to the Gibbs family and everyone over at JGR. … I couldn’t imagine how Joe (Gibbs) feels right now.

“I don’t really know what else to say. It’s hard. I couldn’t imagine. I don’t know what it’s like. But for Ty to lose his dad, that’s just hard.”

Read more about NASCAR

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
Joey Logano
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano rises to the top
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing