Brad Keselowski goes winless but more focused on building RFK Racing

By Nov 7, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. – As Joey Logano headed for his second Cup championship Sunday, the driver who paved the way for Logano’s arrival at Team Penske saw his season go up in smoke. Literally.

A fire ended Brad Keselowski’s race at Phoenix Raceway, leaving him with a 35th-place finish and completing his first winless Cup season since 2010.

This year was going to be a challenge for Keselowski after he left Team Penske — where he won a Cup title, 34 races and convinced team owner Roger Penske to hire Logano in 2013 — to become an owner/driver of RFK Racing this season. 

Only 14 drivers in NASCAR history have had more consecutive seasons with at least one win than Keselowski’s 11, but the former champion said the day before the season finale that the end of the streak would not be devastating. He had other priorities.

“If I’m able to do what I want with this company — and we’re on the track to do it — it’s not going to mean a damn thing to me,” Keselowski said of the streak. “Part of the risk of taking the opportunity and making the move I did is giving up some of those stats, which feel good in the moment, but 10-20 years from now, I’m not going to remember or care about those things. 

“What I’ll remember and care about is whether I was able to take this company where it was a year ago to where I want it to be in the next year or so. That’s what is going to matter.”

While Keselowski didn’t win, teammate Chris Buescher did, giving the organization its first Cup victory since 2017. Buescher had a career-high 10 top-10 finishes, including his win at Bristol in the playoffs, but also failed to finish six races. Keselowski had six top 10s and failed to finish three races. 

Neither driver finished in the top 20 in points. Buescher was 21st and Keselowski was 24th. 

Keselowski was penalized 100 points in March after Atlanta for modification to a single-sourced piece and was disqualified after last month’s Martinsville race because his car was below minimum weight. The disqualification cost him 41 points. Without those two penalties, Keselowski would have finished 19th in the driver standings. 

“I definitely didn’t accomplish as much as I wanted to, but looking realistically at the challenge, probably somewhat on schedule,” Keselowski said. 

“I think we’ve got a lot of things coming over the offseason. … We’ve got a lot of things we’re doing to progress that have come over the last 6-12 months of understanding where the company is at and making the moves accordingly to get both race teams where they can compete for wins.”

Keselowski said his first year as a Cup owner has been one of much work.

“It is what it should be. Hard,” he said. “And I appreciate that challenge.”

Keselowski was asked to compare the challenges of owning a truck team, which did from 2008-17 to a Cup operation.

“It’s similar (to truck team challenges), it’s just every check has another zero on it,” he said. “Things that cost 50 grand, cost 500 grand, things that cost 500 grand cost 5 million. 

“More expensive is the biggest thing but all the same values and principles hold true of how you treat your people. How you develop your car. How your interact on a daily basis with company, team, sponsors and all the stakeholders. So the fundamentals are all the same just a little more expensive and a little more competition.”

Winners and losers at Phoenix Raceway

By Nov 7, 2022, 7:00 AM EST
0 Comments

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Logano rolled into Phoenix with fire in his eyes, seemingly determined to race well and win a second championship. He raced much better than “well,” leading 187 laps and winning the race and the title. Only 32, he could win several more.

Ross Chastain — The upstart driver of the year failed to end the season with the big trophy, but he finished a strong third in the race and second in the final standings. Would his Martinsville move have worked at Phoenix on the last lap? We’ll never know.

Chase Briscoe — Briscoe led 11 laps and ran at the front with the championship contenders much of the day.

Daniel Hemric — Hemric, called on at the last minute to replace Ty Gibbs in a difficult situation, did a good job, staying out of trouble and finishing 17th on the lead lap.

LOSERS

Alex Bowman — Bowman’s return race after being sidelined by concussion-like symptoms didn’t go well. A late-race crash left him 34th.

Brad Keselowski — A wheel-well fire ended Keselowski’s day at Lap 270.

Chase Elliott — It was a tough final race day for Elliott, who many considered the championship favorite entering Phoenix. His title hopes effectively ended after contact with Ross Chastain.

Long: Cup title caps a special and bittersweet day for Joey Logano

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:22 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano held his 4-year-old son’s hand as they retrieved the checkered flag together Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The previous night Ty Gibbs celebrated his victory with his father. 

Fathers and sons form the bedrock of NASCAR. Allisons. Pettys. Jarretts. Elliotts. Earnhardts. Their bonds grew as they’ve entertained fathers and sons in the stands for years.

“I’m definitely proud of him,” Coy Gibbs said Saturday night of Ty. “I’ve always got his back as his father.”

Hours later, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep. He was 49.

“It’s just sad,” Logano said. “I don’t have words. … I feel for Ty more than anything.”

Logano spoke as a newly crowned two-time Cup champion after winning Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He celebrated with Hudson, the oldest of Logano’s three children.

They walked hand-in-hand to get the checkered flag. A NASCAR official gave it to Hudson, who skipped down the track still holding his father’s hand. 

Hudson later was loaded into the No. 22 hot rod that his dad drove to victory. They went on a short father-son road trip, doing doughnuts on the way to victory lane.

Ever since (Kevin) Harvick gave his son a ride in the car, I always wanted to do that with Hudson,” Logano said, referring to ride Harvick gave his son Keelan after winning at Michigan in Aug. 2019. “(Hudson is) such a little car guy. It was a special moment to ride together.”

That they got the share this moment was memorable for Logano, who says Hudson is “just a little me. I see so much of me in him.”

The affinity for cars is a bond they share.

“Every night before he goes to bed, he wants to talk about race cars, and he wants to talk about his go-kart in the backyard,” Logano said. “We have a connection … we read car magazines. That’s his bedtime story. He wants to go through classic car magazines.”

Hudson will have much to talk about with his father before bedtime in the coming nights after sharing in the victory celebration. 

Such moments are precious. Bill Elliott reflected this week upon his victory 20 years ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and celebrating with his son Chase, who was 6 years old at the time.

“I’m in Victory Lane at Indy in 2002 and now here you are 20 years later and here he is grown and doing his own thing,” Bill Elliott said.

“Life goes by so fast.”

While Hudson may only remember bits and pieces of this day, as he gets older, he’ll have plenty of photos and videos to see how he celebrated with his father. It’s something that the 32-year-old Logano will never forget.

“I always dreamed of winning with him here because I always wanted to take him for a ride,” Logano said.

“If you have kids, you understand the love that you have for them. It’s truly unconditional love. To see him smiling and celebrate the moment together, it’s truly the most awesome feeling. 

“And the fact that we can talk about. The first time I won (the championship in 2018), he was like nine months old. He didn’t know which way was up, could barely hold his head up. Now to see him running up there and grabbing the flag and going for a ride with me, couldn’t have picked a better race to do that for the first time.”

But even in such a moment, Logano could only imagine what Ty Gibbs and his family was going through.

“For the whole sport, it’s a sad day,” Logano said. “For me, it’s a bittersweet type of thing because here we are winning a championship, and here we are one of the people that’s a leader in our sport and someone I’ve known for a while is gone, and I don’t really know how to explain that and how hard that is.

“Obviously our prayers and thoughts go to the Gibbs family and everyone over at JGR. … I couldn’t imagine how Joe (Gibbs) feels right now.

“I don’t really know what else to say. It’s hard. I couldn’t imagine. I don’t know what it’s like. But for Ty to lose his dad, that’s just hard.”

For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’

By Nov 6, 2022, 9:00 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected.

Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive for the final time in the familiar M&Ms/Mars livery that became his signature over 15 seasons.

“I couldn’t even look at my car to begin with because it was the last time I’m going to see it,” Busch said while getting choked up after a seventh-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. “It’s … it’s hard, man. It’s not easy. Just wish it wasn’t what it was or what it is, but I’m going to miss a lot of our fun folks that we got to spend a lot of time with over the years. Just look forward to new adventures.”

The two-time Cup Series champion and the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing were ready to put Phoenix in the rear-view mirror after racing through overwhelming grief Sunday.

Less than 45 minutes before the race, the team announced that Coy Gibbs, JGR’s vice chairman and chief operating officer, died in his sleep. The son of team patriarch Joe Gibbs had celebrated an Xfinity championship by his son, Ty, several hours earlier.

Busch learned of the news Sunday morning just after completing his hospitality rounds. Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota officials then held a meeting with its four crew chiefs and drivers, but Busch said skipping the race never was considered.

“That’s not in our DNA,” he said. “I think everybody always kind of says that. If it was a family member of mine, I would probably have still ran today because this is all we know. This is what we’ve grown up doing for life. And so I don’t think that was ever a question that we don’t run today.”

Busch was the top-performing Gibbs driver and fittingly finished just ahead of Denny Hamlin, who gave Busch a prerace hug on the starting grid.

“Denny and I, as much as we may not see eye to eye or see the same path sometimes, we do respect one another a whole ton, and we will forever,” said Busch, who joined the team in 2008 two years after Hamlin moved up to Cup with Gibbs’ No. 11. “I hope that we have the opportunity to race each other as we have as teammates at least.

“He’s really close to the family. He’s been there since the very beginning. So we were both emotional anyway at the start of it. We both had our reasons why.”

Despite all the emotions, Busch rebounded from one of the worst races of his Gibbs career (finishing six laps down in 29th because he was so slow Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway).

“Probably just the adrenaline, the focus and all of that stuff,” he said about how managed Sunday. “Once you put a helmet on, you’ve got enough stuff going on that you’re worried about and everything else. No different than anything of all the trials I’ve been through this year. Today was obviously the worst of it all. And the hardest of it all.

“Just gave it everything I had, and that’s all we had. Wish it could have been better. Wish it could have been a top five. Top three. Run a little bit better. But I’ll take the satisfaction in being the top Gibbs car today.”

He also will take away fond memories of Coy, whom Busch said “was a lot like me.” Coy Gibbs had moved into a management role at JGR in recent years since his older brother, J.D., had exited as team president after being struck by a degenerative neurological condition that preceded his death in 2019.

“Coy didn’t take any bullshit and told everybody the way it was and straight to their face,” Busch said. “I loved Coy for that and for his tenacity. He took on a huge role in filling the shoes of his brother and maybe a little more on the competition side than the business side in that respect, but he’s done nothing but try to push us all to go forward and win races and be competitive and to be strong and all that.

“Honestly that’s what I’ll remember most about him. But the majority of my thoughts and prayers are with Joe and the family. Everybody else. Heather, Melissa, all of them.”

Though he will leave with strong bonds (Busch gave high fives and hugs to all his team members before speaking to reporters), his last season with Gibbs was largely forgettable.

He finished 14th in the points standings (his worst since his 2005 rookie season with Hendrick Motorsports) with a career-low eight top fives.

Busch said the slide began with the 2020 season, which ended in a split from Adam Stevens (the crew chief for his championships in 2015 and ’19).

“Ever since the breakup with Adam, it’s just not been the same,” Busch said. “We were Jimmie (Johnson) and Chad (Knaus). We had that capability. Try to form that again with a new group, and it was never the same, but we were successful. We won some races. We had legitimate shots to win a hell of a lot more races this year than we got. But with this new car, man, you’ve got to be on top of it all the time.”

For the second season of the Next Gen, Busch will start anew in the No. 8 Chevrolet at Richard Childress Racing.

Though his official start date won’t be until January 2023 (because of contractual obligations to JGR and Toyota that will tie him up through December and the NASCAR awards ceremony), Busch said he “already has started a little bit” at RCR (including some visits to the team shop).

He has been talking and texting with future teammate Austin Dillon about simulator work and hunting licenses. Busch even dropped a subversive RCR sponsor reference when asked about how he’d be reflecting during the plane ride back to North Carolina (“Maybe I’ll take some 3Chi since the season’s over and not think on the way home.”).

But the pall hanging over Sunday’s race also was a reminder of how tough the season had been.

“It’s got to turn around and get easier at some point,” said Busch, whose wife, Samantha, encapsulated the tumultuous weekend in a social media post late Sunday night. “I don’t know if that’s tomorrow or when that is. We’ve still got the banquet to get through and some other things with the family and all that.

“But this makes it all that much more tougher.”

Title contenders can’t catch Joey Logano

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:30 PM EST
0 Comments

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Chase Elliott said he was “not sure” what led to the contact with Ross Chastain that sent Elliott into the wall, but that moment ended his chances of winning a second Cup championship.

Joey Logano had the dominant car, leading 187 of 312 laps to win Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway and collect his second Cup crown.

Chastain was the only other title contender to place in the top 10, finishing third. Christopher Bell, doomed by a slow pit stop late, finished 10th. Elliott was 28th, finishing two laps down with his damaged car. 

Elliott’s race turned on Lap 200. He restarted on the inside of the third row and had Chastain behind him. After they crossed the start/finish line, Chastain moved down the track and started to get underneath Elliott’s car as Elliott came down the track. They made contact and it sent Elliott into the inside wall.

“Just disappointed, obviously, ended our day and ended our chance at a win or a championship,” Elliott said. “Just disappointing.”

Chastain said: “I felt like I got position on him, to the left side, the dogleg, and he turned left.”

On Lap 236, Chastain came upon Elliott’s wounded car. Chastain got by but Elliott closed to the rear bumper of Chastain’s car. Chastain managed to pull away.

Asked why he didn’t wreck Chastain, Elliott said: “Just proud of my team and appreciate the effort that they put in and the fight that we had for these last nine weeks.”

After getting by Elliott, the handling on Chastain’s car started to go away. While Bell hounded Logano for fourth place on Lap 257, Chastain was running ninth.

A caution at Lap 269 gave Bell and Chastain another shot at Logano with a faster pit stop. Bell entered pit road fifth and exited 16th after his jackman got his finger caught between the nut and spindle. That ended Bell’s title chances.

“It’s unbelievable how much your pace is better (in clean air),” Bell said. “You take the same cars that are running 10th, 15th and put them in the front, and their pace is always going to be better.

“There were a couple things that we definitely could have done different today, but ultimately (Logano) was lights out all weekend, winning the pole and being super strong in practice. We were just kind of playing catch-up; the rest of us were playing catch-up to him. The best car won the championship, for sure.”

Bell put the race in perspective after finding out Sunday morning that Coy Gibbs, vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing, died in his sleep.

“You wake up first thing this morning and super excited and thrilled with life and where you’re at and the opportunity given to you,” Bell said. “To receive news like that a couple hours before you get in the car is extremely tough.

“Just really kind of puts it in perspective that what we’re doing here is not the big picture, for sure. Yeah, just thinking of Joe. I just can’t imagine what Joe is going through and the entire Gibbs family. That’s the important piece.”

With Bell out of a title contention, that left only Chastain.

His car improved after the final pit stop. He got to third place in the final laps and finished 1.2 seconds behind Logano.

So, could the driver who stunned a sport with his video game move at Martinsville to advance to the championship make the move pay off again?

“With five to go, I looked at it going into Turn 3, and I knew (teammate Daniel Suarez) tried it (in a simulator) and other guys, and I just didn’t think that it worked,” Chastain said. 

“I thought that the Martinsville scenario was the perfect scenario for it. My gut told me to do it at Martinsville, and my gut told me not to do it here.”

Even though he fell short of his first title, Chastain didn’t walk away crestfallen.

“I can’t believe how good I feel,” Chastain said. “I finished second in the Truck Series at points in 2019 and was crying pulling in the pits off the track and just got it together kind of and then just lost my mind that night, but then had Xfinity and Cup, and it kind of took my mind off it.

“Right now, I just am proud of what we’ve done, and I feel so good. … There were no tears, no moment where I had to compose myself. It was just genuine good feeling from inside.”

As for Elliott, his mindset was different.

“Looking forward to the offseason,” he said.

