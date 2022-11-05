Ty Gibbs wins NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in Phoenix finale

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Gibbs, who stirred controversy by crashing a teammate last week at Martinsville Speedway, brought the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship home to Joe Gibbs Racing by winning Saturday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs outran fellow championship contenders Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry — all JR Motorsports drivers — to claim the race win and series title.

Gragson chased Gibbs over the final eight laps and made gains but couldn’t close the gap at the finish.

The closing miles featured fierce racing for the win — and the championship — by Allgaier, Gibbs and Gragson. The lead swapped hands numerous times as each driver searched for the best lines through the one-mile track’s turns.

Gragson and Allgaier followed Gibbs to the finish.

A caution with 45 laps to go opened the door for pit stops for the championship drivers. Allgaier held the lead over Gibbs and Gragson at that point. Gibbs’ team won that challenge in the pits, returning him to the track in first place ahead of Allgaier, Berry and Gragson. Berry’s move into third place gave him his best spot of the race.

But Berry fell back with 30 laps to go, losing momentum and slapping the outside wall.

With 60 laps to go, the championship contenders filled the first four spots, with Gragson first, Allgaier second, Gibbs third and Berry fourth. Berry ran at the back of the top 10 for most of the first half of the race but rallied in the final stage.

A fast mid-race pit stop put Allgaier in front to start the last stage, but Gibbs needed only a couple of laps to pass him for the lead.

A few laps later, a multi-car crash produced the day’s fifth caution. The wreck started with contact between Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer.

Gibbs, the pole winner, led the race’s first 45 laps to win Stage 1 and also got a boost during a later round of pit stops when all three JR Motorsports teams had issues.

Gibbs received pressure at the front from Gragson, Allgaier and Smith in Stage 2 but also won it.

Gibbs wrecked Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, on the last lap to win last Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, denying Jones the win and a spot in the Championship 4. Gibbs apologized numerous times, including after the Phoenix win, for the Martinsville move, which produced heavy criticism for the young driver.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Next: The 2023 Xfinity Series schedule will open Feb. 18 with a 300-mile race at Daytona International Speedway.