Ty Gibbs wins NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in Phoenix finale

By Nov 5, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs, who stirred controversy by crashing a teammate last week at Martinsville Speedway, brought the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship home to Joe Gibbs Racing by winning Saturday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs outran fellow championship contenders Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry — all JR Motorsports drivers — to claim the race win and series title.

Gragson chased Gibbs over the final eight laps and made gains but couldn’t close the gap at the finish.

The closing miles featured fierce racing for the win — and the championship — by Allgaier, Gibbs and Gragson. The lead swapped hands numerous times as each driver searched for the best lines through the one-mile track’s turns.

Gragson and Allgaier followed Gibbs to the finish.

A caution with 45 laps to go opened the door for pit stops for the championship drivers. Allgaier held the lead over Gibbs and Gragson at that point. Gibbs’ team won that challenge in the pits, returning him to the track in first place ahead of Allgaier, Berry and Gragson. Berry’s move into third place gave him his best spot of the race.

But Berry fell back with 30 laps to go, losing momentum and slapping the outside wall.

With 60 laps to go, the championship contenders filled the first four spots, with Gragson first, Allgaier second, Gibbs third and Berry fourth. Berry ran at the back of the top 10 for most of the first half of the race but rallied in the final stage.

A fast mid-race pit stop put Allgaier in front to start the last stage, but Gibbs needed only a couple of laps to pass him for the lead.

A few laps later, a multi-car crash produced the day’s fifth caution. The wreck started with contact between Sammy Smith and Sam Mayer.

Gibbs, the pole winner, led the race’s first 45 laps to win Stage 1 and also got a boost during a later round of pit stops when all three JR Motorsports teams had issues.

Gibbs received pressure at the front from Gragson, Allgaier and Smith in Stage 2 but also won it.

Gibbs wrecked Brandon Jones, his JGR teammate, on the last lap to win last Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, denying Jones the win and a spot in the Championship 4. Gibbs apologized numerous times, including after the Phoenix win, for the Martinsville move, which produced heavy criticism for the young driver.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Next: The 2023 Xfinity Series schedule will open Feb. 18 with a 300-mile race at Daytona International Speedway.

Phoenix Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

By Nov 5, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
Joey Logano will start first as he chases a second NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday.

Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s Cup finale at Phoenix Raceway. The 312-mile race will determine the 2022 Cup champion. Logano ran 134.389 mph.

Chase Elliott will start fifth, Christopher Bell 17th and Ross Chastain 25th. They join Logano as the only drivers eligible for the Cup title Sunday. The highest finisher will be champion.

Elliott won at Phoenix in 2020, and Alan Gustafson, his crew chief, has four Phoenix wins.

Logano has won twice at Phoenix. Elliott has one win at the track, while Bell and Chastain are winless.

Bell enters the season finale with two wins in the past four races. Both were elimination events.

Chastain was runnerup at Phoenix in the March race.

Joey Logano wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix

By Nov 5, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT
Championship contender Joey Logano won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano, who ran a lap at 134.389 mph, will start first in pursuit of his second Cup championship. Other championship contenders: Chase Elliott fifth, Christopher Bell 17th, Ross Chastain 25th.

The Cup championship will go to the highest finisher of the four contenders.

Ty Gibbs, Kevin Harvick, Harrison Burton, Ryan Blaney and Elliott advanced to the final round of time trials from Group A. Advancing from Group B were Chase Briscoe, Cole Custer, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Logano. Elliott and Logano were the only two championship contenders to advance to the final round of qualifying.

Following Logano in the top five in the final round were Blaney, Briscoe, Larson and Elliott.

Phoenix Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT
Championship challenger Ty Gibbs won the pole Saturday afternoon for Saturday night’s Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Gibbs, making his qualifying lap at the end of the session, turned a lap at 134.298 miles per hour.

The three other championship contenders qualified in the top 11 — Noah Gragson fourth at 133.407, Josh Berry ninth at 132.675 and Justin Allgaier 11th at 132.528.

Saturday night’s championship race will start at 6 p.m. Coverage is on the USA Network.

Berry, Gragson and Allgaier race for JR Motorsports. Gibbs is a Joe Gibbs Racing entry.

Berry finished third in the March Xfinity race at Phoenix despite starting in the rear.

Gragson won the March race, leading 114 laps.

Gibbs has wins at Phoenix in ARCA and ARCA West races.

Phoenix has been one of Allgaier’s best tracks. He has 16 top-10 runs there. Over the years, Allgaier has finished in every position in the Xfinity point standings top seven except first.

Sunday Phoenix Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Nov 5, 2022, 1:24 PM EDT
Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott will race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Sunday’s 312-mile season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The points don’t matter. It’s all about which car of the final four gets to the finish line first. That driver will be series champion.

Logano and Elliott will be trying to grab their second championships. Chastain and Bell will be looking for their first. Bell won at Martinsville Speedway last week to reach the Championship 4.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway 

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Busch official Krystyn Stowe at 3:28 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:37 p.m.

MORE: Jimmie Johnson’s back in NASCAR. What’s next?

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Driver intros are at 2:54 p.m. … The invocation is scheduled at 3:19 p.m. … Jesse McGuire will perform the anthem at 3:21 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

MORE: Zane Smith wins Truck championship

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STARTING LINEUP: Phoenix Cup starting lineup

STREAMING: NBCsports.com 

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 79 degrees and 2% chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this race a year ago to win his first Cup championship. Chase Briscoe won at Phoenix in March this year.

