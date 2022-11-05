Phoenix Truck results: Zane Smith wins championship

By Nov 5, 2022, 12:29 AM EDT
Phoenix Truck results Zane Smith
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Zane Smith, the title runner-up the past two years, charged to the lead on an overtime restart and held off reigning series champion Ben Rhodes to win Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race and claim the series crown at Phoenix Raceway.

“Third time is a charm,” the 23-year-old Zane Smith told FS1 after his fourth win of the season.

“For so long I’ve wanted this moment.”

Rhodes finished second. Chandler Smith placed third. Ty Majeski was 20th after crashing in the final laps.

MORE: Phoenix Truck race results

MORE: Truck Series points after Phoenix

The race changed when Hailie Deegan brought out the caution for a crash with 16 laps to go. That sent the field to pit road. Zane Smith led but was 10th after his pit stop. Two trucks did not pit and four trucks took only two tires, including Rhodes.

The race went to overtime when Majeski crashed while battling Zane Smith for second place four laps from the scheduled distance. Majeski was on the left rear of Zane Smith’s truck but lost control and slid across the track on the backstretch and hit the inside SAFER barrier.

Zane Smith started on the inside of the second row for the final restart and slipped past Rhodes. Coming to the checkered flag, Rhodes bumped Zane Smith but couldn’t move him.

“That was just the story of two vs. four (tires),” said Rhodes, who liked the pit call to take only two tires and gain track position. “I couldn’t get the jump I needed on the green. I didn’t have the grip… It was extremely hard to hold them off.”

Stage 1 winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Kaden Honeycutt, making his ninth series start, finished a career-high ninth. … Tanner Gray finished eighth, only his second top 10 in the last 13 races. John Hunter Nemechek‘s fourth-place finish snapped a streak of three consecutive races without a top 10.

Who had a bad race: Hailie Deegan’s late crash left her with a 31st-place finish. It is the seventh time in the last eight races she has failed to score a top 10. … Christian Eckes finished 30th, snapping a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes.

Next: The season is done. The series resumes Feb. 17, 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.

Ross Chastain paces Cup practice at Phoenix

By Nov 4, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Title contender Ross Chastain posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain led the way with a lap of 133.240 mph.

Ryan Blaney was second on the speed chart with a lap of 133.038 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (132.964 mph), Tyler Reddick (132.905) and Kevin Harvick (132.905).

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity practice

Chastain was the only championship contender in the top six. Joey Logano (132.802 mph) was seventh, Chase Elliott (132.343 mph) was 10th and Christopher Bell (131.719 mph) was 20th.

Blaney had the fastest average over 10 consecutive laps at 132.272 mph. Chase Elliott was fourth on that list but had the fastest average over 10 consecutive laps among the title contenders at 131.485 mph. Logano’s average was 131.470 mph, Chastain’s average was 131.248 mph and Bell’s average was 31st at 128.549 mph.

Cup qualifying is at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network.

The Cup season finale is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

Phoenix Xfinity practice: Ty Gibbs tops title contenders

By Nov 4, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT
Sammy Smith was the fastest, while Ty Gibbs had the best lap among the championship contenders in Friday’s Xfinity Series practice at Phoenix Raceway.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers took the top three spots in practice, led by Smith (131.128 mph). Brandon Jones, who was wrecked out of the lead by Gibbs last weekend at Martinsville, was second on the speed chart at 130.581 mph and then Gibbs (130.520 mph).

MORE: Phoenix Xfinity practice

Daniel Hemric was fourth on the speed chart at 130.105 mph and Riley Herbst completed the top five at 129.557 mph.

Gibbs was the only championship contender to be in the top 10 in practice. Justin Allgaier was 12th with a lap of 129.408 mph, Noah Gragson was 13th with a lap of 129.371 mph and Josh Berry was 14th with a lap of 129.366 mph.

Gibbs had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 129.520 mph. Gragson was fifth at 128.616 mph, Allgaier was sixth at 128.579 mph and Berry was ninth at 128.121 mph.

The Xfinity championship race is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Phoenix Truck starting lineup: Zane Smith wins pole

By Nov 4, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Zane Smith, seeking his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, will start on the pole for Friday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

He won the pole with a lap of 138.032 mph. Smith will be joined on the front row by 20-year-old Layne Riggs, who is making his third career series start. Riggs qualified at 137.825 mph.

MORE: Phoenix Truck starting lineup

Corey Heim (137.373 mph) will start third and be followed by Tanner Gray (136.986) and Stewart Friesen (136.971).

Zane Smith was the only championship contender to qualify in the top five. The other three championship contenders qualified in the top 12: Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes will start sixth, Ty Majeski will start eight and Chandler Smith will start 12th.

The Truck season finale is set for 10 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.

KBM reveals part of driver lineup for 2023

By Nov 4, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT
AVONDALE, Ariz. – Kyle Busch Motorsports will move from Toyota to Chevrolet next season and have Chase Purdy and Jack Wood among its drivers.

Purdy will drive the No. 4 full-time next season for the organization. Wood will be the anchor driver for the No. 51, sharing that ride with Busch and other Cup and Xfinity drivers, Busch said in Friday’s announcement at Phoenix Raceway. Wood will drive a minimum 10 races in that truck next year.

“Having the opportunity to drive for someone like Kyle … is a huge opportunity,” Purdy said. “With that comes pressure. I think the famous term is pressure is a privilege. I’m excited about it. I think he’s going to be a great resource for me to have.”

Purdy, who turns 23 next week, has made 51 career Truck starts, scoring five top-10 finishes. This is his second full season in the series.

Wood, who is 22 years old, has made 34 career Truck starts and has one top-10 finish. This is his first full season in the series.

Said Wood: “I don’t think I could be more excited. Growing up, my late model was 18 because of Kyle. This is more than a dream come true for me.”

The move is being made with Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet next season in Cup.

Busch said his organization will be led by Danny Stockman. Busch said he plans to run five races, as allowed by NASCAR rules, but has yet to determine those events. The announcement of the team’s crew chiefs will be made later.

Also Friday, Rev Racing announced it will form a technical alliance with Kyle Busch Motorsports and have an entry in the Truck Series next year. Nick Sanchez will drive the No. 2 Truck with sponsorship from Gainbridge.

“We are excited about that chance to work more closely with Rev Racing,” Busch said.

