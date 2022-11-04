NASCAR Friday schedule for Phoenix Raceway

By Nov 4, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway Friday, and Cup and Xfinity drivers will be on the track for practice sessions.

Ty Majeski (ThorSport Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Ben Rhodes (ThorSport Racing) and Chandler Smith (Kyle Busch Motorsports) will race for the Truck championship at 10 p.m. ET (FS1) Friday. The driver among the group who finishes highest will win the title.

Cup and Xfinity drivers will practice in the afternoon.

Phoenix Raceway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 65 with a 4% chance of rain.

Friday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • Noon — Truck Series
  • 3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 8:05 -8:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice  (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Will someone try Ross Chastain video game move at Phoenix?

By Nov 4, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Driver code and integrity have been among the phrases drivers have spoken when they discussed Ross Chastain’s rim-riding charge on the final lap of last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

While the move has created a buzz on social media for NASCAR and added energy to a season that has seen 19 different winners and two first-timers in Sunday’s Cup championship race (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock), questions still persist about what Chastain did.

MORE: Ross Chastain gains worldwide attention with Martinsville move

With NASCAR electing not to outlaw the move, some drivers worry it could be attempted this weekend at Phoenix Raceway when Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series titles are at stake. 

Chase Elliott acknowledges the attention that Chastain’s move bought the sport but has concerns about it.

“I think from a global perspective of our sport, it is kind of embarrassing in some ways just from an integrity standpoint of what we do week-to-week,” Elliott said Thursday at NASCAR’s championship media day at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“From a standpoint of a guy doing what he needed to do to get the job done, yeah, I think can have respect for that for sure. But you’re not allowed to cut courses, road courses and things like that. 

“I just think from a global perspective, for the integrity of what we do, it’s not a great look, in my opinion.”

Kyle Larson spoke up against the move after last weekend’s race, calling what Chastain did “embarrassing.”

Larson acknowledged he tried a similar move in last year’s Southern 500 but Denny Hamlin was high enough on the track to keep Larson behind to win that race. 

“I’m embarrassed that I did it at Darlington,” Larson said. “Maybe if I didn’t do it last year, people wouldn’t even think to do that, so I’m embarrassed myself and glad that I didn’t win that way (at Darlington). It’s not just a good look. Not a good look. … It’s embarrassing.”

Larson suggested that driver code should be enough to prevent it but when asked if there is driver code any more, he said: “There should be.”

Joey Logano said last week that NASCAR needed a rule in place before this weekend’s races. Series officials said the rules have been the same for 35 points races in the matter, so they saw no need to change the rules for the championship event.

“It’s not the X Games,” Logano said. “This is NASCAR. It’s a different thing than that.

I mean, there’s a place for it. Like I said, it was cool, it was a neat move. We all talked about doing it before he actually did it. He had a good reason for doing it. He’s rewarded for being in the championship. That’s fine, all well and good.

The next time it happens it’s not as cool. … All of a sudden now a leader has to put himself in the fence to finish first. At that point it doesn’t look really right.”

Noah Gragson, competing for the Xfinity title Saturday, questions how NASCAR could even officiate the maneuver had they made a rule preventing it.

“How are you going to write a rule?” Gragson said. “You can’t hit the wall on the last lap to advance your position. … It’s too much of a judgment call in my opinion. I don’t think you’re going to see a ton of guys doing it in the future. Maybe once or twice in the future, but it’s not going to be every car on the last lap. It would be stupid in my opinion.

“It really worked because of the situation and scenario he was in. Obviously, that was not an everyday situation or scenario. I don’t think you’re going to see it a ton. … There’s not enough scenarios where people are going to tear up their (cars).”

2. All in

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks admitted he was nervous before last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

He “so badly” wanted to be a part of the story this weekend at Phoenix. 

With Ross Chastain’s desperate charge, Marks and Trackhouse are in the title event. It marks the first time in the last three years that a team owned by someone other than Rick Hendrick, Joe Gibbs or Roger Penske is competing for the Cup crown. 

“I want this more than I’ve wanted anything professionally in my life ever, and I’ve taken massive personal risk to start this company,” Marks said of reaching the title race. “I believe in it more than I’ve believed in anything, more than I ever believed in my own ability behind the wheel. I believe in it more than any other business enterprise I’ve ever started.”

So how much of a risk did Marks take to start Trackhouse Racing two years ago?

“I have an opportunity, very successful family, and I have an opportunity to have a dream that I can chase,” he said.

“Just about everything that is available to me in my life because of those circumstances, I pushed into Trackhouse. This was it. This was all the chips in. If this didn’t work, to be honest with you, there wasn’t a ton to fall back on.

“So when I talk about risk, it’s the fact that when I look at my life and where I came from and how much I love this sport, how much I love racing and love these people that work here and love being at the racetrack, there’s just nothing else I wanted to do.”

Once he made the decision to start a Cup team, Marks admitted it was “scary … uncomfortable.

“Even last year when we were up at RCR, just not knowing if it was going to work. We didn’t own our charter. Camping World, Marcus Lemonis came on board two weeks into the season. We didn’t have much sponsorship. He provided us this opportunity. I didn’t know where I was going to get my charter from or how I was going to make this work.

Once we acquired Chip Ganassi Racing, I had no idea if General Motors was going to look at us and go those guys have earned an opportunity to be a key partner alongside Hendrick and alongside RCR, or if they were going to see it as an opportunity to save some money and just commit to those two teams.

“So going through that whole process was stress and fear. But I think it was all belief. I just believed that this was a moment for an enterprise like this to be successful. And then as things started happening, as we closed the Ganassi sale and then as we signed our agreement with Chevrolet and then Worldwide Express and Jockey came on and then we started winning, in that moment it was like, okay, I think it was the right decision.”

3. One final ride in the No. 18

Sunday marks the final Cup race for Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, ending a 15-year tenure that saw Busch win two Cup titles with the organization. 

Busch joins Richard Childress Racing after this season to drive the No. 8 car.

Busch’s 56 Cup victories at JGR rank fifth all-time for most wins by a driver with a single team. Richard Petty holds the record, scoring 196 of his 200 wins at Petty Enterprises. He’s followed by Jeff Gordon (93 wins for Hendrick Motorsports), Jimmie Johnson (83 wins for Hendrick Motorsports) and Dale Earnhardt (67 wins for Richard Childress Racing).

Busch has expressed his disappointment with not continuing with JGR. The team was working on a contract extension this season when a potential sponsor pulled out, leaving JGR scrambling to secure a sponsor for the No. 18 car.

Without a sponsor in place, Busch and JGR could not come to an agreement.

“It’s going to be the end of something that was really special and great, really,” car owner Joe Gibbs said this week. “When you think about 15 years and everything that the race team and Kyle has been able to do, it’s just been — it’s been a fantastic time for us. … To end all that, obviously there’s a lot of emotion, and you wish that it could have kept going.

“We tried in every way for over a year to try and get things to work out. They just didn’t.”

Busch’s final season with JGR saw his title hopes end in the first round after two blown engines. David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, said: “We cost Kyle Busch a shot at his third championship.”

Joe Gibbs Racing is set to announce Ty Gibbs as the new driver of the No. 18 Cup car for next year. That announcement will come at the end of this season.

4. Fire from within 

Saturday marks the fifth time in seven seasons that Justin Allgaier has reached the Xfinity Series championship race. He seeks his first series title.

Last year, Allgaier failed to reach the the title race. That’s motivated him this year.

“I’ll never forget the feeling of rolling into here at Phoenix, just that empty feeling,” said Allgaier, who fell six points short of making last year’s championship event. “It was a feeling that I never wanted to have again.”

Allgaier would have missed the title race for a second year in a row had Ty Gibbs not wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead on the final lap last week at Martinsville Speedway. Jones needed to win to advance. With him in the wall and out of title contention, Allgaier took the final transfer spot, giving JR Motorsports three drivers in contention for a championship: Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Josh Berry. They’ll race Gibbs for the crown Saturday (6 p.m. ET on USA Network).

“When I left here (last year), it put something in me, a fire, that I didn’t want to come back and not be in (the title race),” Allgaier said. “I think that was a big deal for me.

“This year has more meaningful experience. I’m definitely more excited to be here this year. I think you are able to understand the gravity of what we’re up against. I’ve got three competitors, I know how much they want it, and I think equally they know how much I want it. It’s going to be a barnburner of a race.” 

5. One last chance 

Sunday’s Cup season finale provides one last chance for drivers to continue streaks, end droughts or just close the season with a good result.

Six drivers who won a Cup race last year have yet to win this season. They are: Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski and Michael McDowell.

Drivers with consecutive winning streaks in jeopardy of ending this weekend: Keselowski (11 seasons in a row with a win), Truex (seven) and Blaney (five).

Kevin Harvick has had 18 consecutive top-10 finishes at Phoenix. That’s tied for the most top 10s in a row at any track. Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty each had 18 consecutive top 10s at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Ross Chastain gains attention worldwide with Martinsville move

By Nov 3, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

PHOENIX — Saluted by Formula One drivers, IndyCar competitors, NASCAR drivers and fans for his video game move last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Ross Chastain is still trying grasp all the attention.

Formula 1 drivers Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo all praised Chastain’s move, joining a chorus of competitors throughout social media. 

The video of Chastain’s wall-hugging maneuver on the final lap of last weekend’s Martinsville race has had 12.5 million views on the NBC Sports TikTok account. Excluding the Olympics, the only other video that has had more views on the NBC Sports TikTok account this year was Rich Strike’s historic Kentucky Derby win. 

“It’s wild just to try to comprehend how far this has really went,” Chastain said Thursday at NASCAR’s championship media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. “Just people that I know that are overseas in Asia or in Mexico, people that normally don’t talk about NASCAR, are talking about it, and they’re going to watch this weekend.”

Chastain said he’s received more than 1,000 text messages since that move last week secured the final transfer spot to Sunday’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). He’ll compete against Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Christopher Bell for the title. 

Chastain said he’s tried to answer all his texts but has failed.

“I haven’t caught up,” he said. “I never buy the internet on planes, but I bought the internet on the ride out and I texted the entire time. I got through like 400. So the rest are going to have to wait until next week.”

Team owner Justin Marks sad Chastain’s stunning move at Martinsville has made a big impact in the shop.

“There is not a person in this building right now that wouldn’t do anything Ross Chastain asked them to do,” Marks said. “Everybody is so fired up that that kid made that kind of commitment, made that kind of move and carried the company on his shoulders in that moment to get us in. It’s incredibly empowering.”

Chastain had never seen the video game move until his brother Chad pulled it off in a video game to beat him more than 15 years ago.

“He was more just shocked,” Chad Chastain told NBC Sports of his brother’s reaction that day. “Just dropped the controller and you don’t even know what to do.”

The reaction was similar at Martinsville by competitors and fans — just without dropping a controller — by the real-life move by Chastain to run his car along the wall the last quarter mile with the accelerator mashed. He passed five cars to earn a spot in this weekend’s championship race. 

Data from Chastain’s car showed that he was going more than 50 mph than a normal lap through Turns 3 and 4. It looked as if Chastain’s car was going at a cartoonish speed compared to the rest of the field.

Chastain reiterated Thursday he had not practiced that move on a simulator. His brother wasn’t convinced when they talked.

“When I answered (the phone), he said, ‘You practiced (the move) in the sim?” Chastain said of his brother. “No. Why does not anybody believe me? No I did not. He’s like, ‘I don’t believe it. You had to, You did it exactly how you needed to.’”

Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs: ‘I don’t like him’

By Nov 3, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
0 Comments

PHOENIX — Noah Gragson took aim at fellow Xfinity Series title contender Ty Gibbs on Thursday, saying “I don’t like him” and that he’s tired of Gibbs running into people and apologizing.

Gragson also described Gibbs as “living in Fantasyland” and says the reason he hasn’t wrecked Gibbs for previous issues is because “I want to beat him straight up. It pisses him off a lot more.”

Gibbs acknowledged Thursday he made a mistake by wrecking teammate Brandon Jones for the win on the final lap of last weekend’s race at Martinsville. Jones needed to win to make the championship race. Gibbs would have easily advanced by finishing second. 

By knocking Jones out of the way and out of the championship race, it allowed Justin Allgaier to take the final transfer spot. JR Motorsports will have three of the four cars vying for a championship Saturday (6 p.m. ET on USA Network) with Allgaier, Gragson and Josh Berry.

Gibbs said he and Jones talked this week but declined to reveal what was said.

“I can completely understand where he’s coming from,” Gibbs said Thursday during NASCAR’s championship media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. “I accept it. I’m the one that did that and put us in that position. … I made that mistake.”

Gibbs said he was “caught in the moment” racing Jones and why he wrecked him.

Gibbs said that any retaliation from Jones was not addressed in their talk.

“If that’s the course of action he wants to take, I can’t control that,” Gibbs said. “I can only do the best I can in the present and work as hard as I can to change things and situations and be more aware in the future.”

Gibbs said he understands how his actions impacted so many.

“If I could redo it … I would,” he said. “It’s hard for me because I have to live with it now. We could have had two JGR cars in the Championship Four and I took that out. I took 50% of Toyota’s championship and JGR’s championship away (by my) actions, so I have to move forward and do the best to fix these things.”

It’s such comments that bother Gragson.

“I’m just sick and tired of ‘I’m sorry, trying to learn’ deal,” Gragson said of Gibbs. “It’s been two years. 

“I haven’t brought this up yet. He runs us into the fence (at Martinsville in a late restart). … You start to keep that in your back pocket. Definitely over, I think, all of us of being a pinball in this series.”

Asked if he thought Gibbs would race less aggressively Saturday because of all the eyes on him after his actions at Martinsville, Gragson said: “He doesn’t care. He lives in Fantasyland.”

Gragson said he’s talked with Gibbs in the past when they had a conflict.

“I had a conversation with him at Gateway, let him know where I stood and let him know if he continues this up what the consequences are,” Gragson said. “He knows where I’m at. He’s known it all year. It’s calmed down a little bit. I think all these guys try to gain respect from their competitors and can’t agree with that for him.”

A long look at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

On Sunday evening in the Southwest desert, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott or Joey Logano will hoist the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy.

Sunday’s race, a 312-mile journey around the Phoenix Raceway oval (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock), is the 36th point event of the season and the last of 10 races in the playoffs. Bell, Chastain, Elliott and Logano jumped every hurdle to make the Championship 4, and the highest finisher among them will be Cup’s newest champion.

Here’s a look at each of the four entering championship weekend:

CHRISTOPHER BELL

  • 2022 wins: 3
  • 2022 laps led: 573
  • 2022 average finish: 13.91
  • 2022 stage wins: 4
  • Career wins: 4
  • Career average finish: 16.68

The 2022 season is Bell’s third full-time in Cup racing. He won the 2017 Truck Series championship. He advanced to the Cup playoffs last year but was eliminated in the Round of 12. After a slow start this year, Bell blazed a new path in the second half of the season, scoring must-win victories at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Crew chief: Adam Stevens is Bell’s not-so-secret weapon. He won Cup titles with Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019 and has the opportunity to become the seventh different crew chief in Cup history to win three or more championships. He has 32 Cup wins.

ROSS CHASTAIN

  • 2022 wins: 2
  • 2022 laps led: 692
  • 2022 average finish: 13.54
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 2
  • Career average finish: 22.21

Chastain is the upstart in this year’s playoffs. In the preseason, few would have predicted he would wind up in the Championship 4. And absolutely no one would have predicted his last-lap charge at Martinsville last weekend to qualify for the Phoenix finale.

Chastain made his NASCAR national series debut in the Truck Series in 2011 and raced in trucks and the Xfinity Series for several teams. He joined Chip Ganassi Racing, which ultimately became Trackhouse Racing, where he scored two wins this year and stirred the pot with aggressive driving, no more so than at Martinsville, when he rode the outside wall for a half-lap to finish high enough to advance.

Crew chief: Phil Surgen made his debut as a crew chief in the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016. He has worked with Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth and became Chastain’s crew chief last season. In 71 total races together, Surgen and Chastain have 17 top fives and 28 top 10s.

CHASE ELLIOTT

  • 2022 wins: 5
  • 2022 laps led: 857
  • 2022 average finish: 12.03
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 18
  • Career average finish: 12.98

Elliott could step into relatively unknown territory with a second Cup championship Sunday. Kyle Busch, with titles in 2015 and 2019, is the only active driver with more than one championship. Elliott won his first in 2020.

He also could join another select group, becoming part of only the third father-son combination to win multiple Cup titles. His father, Bill, won in 1988. Lee and Richard Petty won a total of 10 titles, and Ned and Dale Jarrett won a total of three. Chase has qualified for the playoffs in all seven of his Cup seasons and has reached the final four three consecutive years.

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson has worked with a splendid collection of drivers over the years. That list includes Kyle Busch, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. He and Elliott have been teammates since 2016, winning the championship in 2020, and Sunday will mark his fourth appearance in the Championship 4. Gustafson could become the 16th different crew chief to win multiple Cup titles.

JOEY LOGANO

  • 2022 wins: 3
  • 2022 laps led: 597
  • 2022 average finish: 13.83
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 30
  • Career average finish: 13.95

It seems not that long ago that Logano drove into NASCAR national series racing with the nickname “Sliced Bread,” as in, “He’s the greatest thing since …” But Logano, at 32, has logged 14 Cup seasons and is the oldest driver in this year’s Championship 4. He has qualified for the playoffs in nine of those 14 seasons, winning the title in 2018. If experience counts, count Logano in.

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe is one of the most respected crew chiefs in the Cup garage. He gave Team Penske its first Cup championship with driver Brad Keselowski in 2012. A former driver in the Xfinity Series, Wolfe moved to the crew chief role in 2006. He and Logano teamed for the first time in 2020. They have reached the Championship 4 twice.

