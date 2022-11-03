A long look at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
On Sunday evening in the Southwest desert, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott or Joey Logano will hoist the NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy.

Sunday’s race, a 312-mile journey around the Phoenix Raceway oval (3 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock), is the 36th point event of the season and the last of 10 races in the playoffs. Bell, Chastain, Elliott and Logano jumped every hurdle to make the Championship 4, and the highest finisher among them will be Cup’s newest champion.

Here’s a look at each of the four entering championship weekend:

CHRISTOPHER BELL

  • 2022 wins: 3
  • 2022 laps led: 573
  • 2022 average finish: 13.91
  • 2022 stage wins: 4
  • Career wins: 4
  • Career average finish: 16.68

The 2022 season is Bell’s third full-time in Cup racing. He won the 2017 Truck Series championship. He advanced to the Cup playoffs last year but was eliminated in the Round of 12. After a slow start this year, Bell blazed a new path in the second half of the season, scoring must-win victories at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville.

Crew chief: Adam Stevens is Bell’s not-so-secret weapon. He won Cup titles with Kyle Busch in 2015 and 2019 and has the opportunity to become the seventh different crew chief in Cup history to win three or more championships. He has 32 Cup wins.

ROSS CHASTAIN

  • 2022 wins: 2
  • 2022 laps led: 692
  • 2022 average finish: 13.54
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 2
  • Career average finish: 22.21

Chastain is the upstart in this year’s playoffs. In the preseason, few would have predicted he would wind up in the Championship 4. And absolutely no one would have predicted his last-lap charge at Martinsville last weekend to qualify for the Phoenix finale.

Chastain made his NASCAR national series debut in the Truck Series in 2011 and raced in trucks and the Xfinity Series for several teams. He joined Chip Ganassi Racing, which ultimately became Trackhouse Racing, where he scored two wins this year and stirred the pot with aggressive driving, no more so than at Martinsville, when he rode the outside wall for a half-lap to finish high enough to advance.

Crew chief: Phil Surgen made his debut as a crew chief in the Cup Series with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2016. He has worked with Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth and became Chastain’s crew chief last season. In 71 total races together, Surgen and Chastain have 17 top fives and 28 top 10s.

CHASE ELLIOTT

  • 2022 wins: 5
  • 2022 laps led: 857
  • 2022 average finish: 12.03
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 18
  • Career average finish: 12.98

Elliott could step into relatively unknown territory with a second Cup championship Sunday. Kyle Busch, with titles in 2015 and 2019, is the only active driver with more than one championship. Elliott won his first in 2020.

He also could join another select group, becoming part of only the third father-son combination to win multiple Cup titles. His father, Bill, won in 1988. Lee and Richard Petty won a total of 10 titles, and Ned and Dale Jarrett won a total of three. Chase has qualified for the playoffs in all seven of his Cup seasons and has reached the final four three consecutive years.

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson has worked with a splendid collection of drivers over the years. That list includes Kyle Busch, Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon. He and Elliott have been teammates since 2016, winning the championship in 2020, and Sunday will mark his fourth appearance in the Championship 4. Gustafson could become the 16th different crew chief to win multiple Cup titles.

JOEY LOGANO

  • 2022 wins: 3
  • 2022 laps led: 597
  • 2022 average finish: 13.83
  • 2022 stage wins: 6
  • Career wins: 30
  • Career average finish: 13.95

It seems not that long ago that Logano drove into NASCAR national series racing with the nickname “Sliced Bread,” as in, “He’s the greatest thing since …” But Logano, at 32, has logged 14 Cup seasons and is the oldest driver in this year’s Championship 4. He has qualified for the playoffs in nine of those 14 seasons, winning the title in 2018. If experience counts, count Logano in.

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe is one of the most respected crew chiefs in the Cup garage. He gave Team Penske its first Cup championship with driver Brad Keselowski in 2012. A former driver in the Xfinity Series, Wolfe moved to the crew chief role in 2006. He and Logano teamed for the first time in 2020. They have reached the Championship 4 twice.

Noah Gragson on Ty Gibbs: ‘I don’t like him’

By Nov 3, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT
PHOENIX — Noah Gragson took aim at fellow Xfinity Series title contender Ty Gibbs on Thursday, saying “I don’t like him” and that he’s tired of Gibbs running into people and apologizing.

Gragson also described Gibbs as “living in Fantasyland” and says the reason he hasn’t wrecked Gibbs for previous issues is because “I want to beat him straight up. It pisses him off a lot more.”

Gibbs acknowledged Thursday he made a mistake by wrecking teammate Brandon Jones for the win on the final lap of last weekend’s race at Martinsville. Jones needed to win to make the championship race. Gibbs would have easily advanced by finishing second. 

By knocking Jones out of the way and out of the championship race, it allowed Justin Allgaier to take the final transfer spot. JR Motorsports will have three of the four cars vying for a championship Saturday (6 p.m. ET on USA Network) with Allgaier, Gragson and Josh Berry.

Gibbs said he and Jones talked this week but declined to reveal what was said.

“I can completely understand where he’s coming from,” Gibbs said Thursday during NASCAR’s championship media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. “I accept it. I’m the one that did that and put us in that position. … I made that mistake.”

Gibbs said he was “caught in the moment” racing Jones and why he wrecked him.

Gibbs said that any retaliation from Jones was not addressed in their talk.

“If that’s the course of action he wants to take, I can’t control that,” Gibbs said. “I can only do the best I can in the present and work as hard as I can to change things and situations and be more aware in the future.”

Gibbs said he understands how his actions impacted so many.

“If I could redo it … I would,” he said. “It’s hard for me because I have to live with it now. We could have had two JGR cars in the Championship Four and I took that out. I took 50% of Toyota’s championship and JGR’s championship away (by my) actions, so I have to move forward and do the best to fix these things.”

It’s such comments that bother Gragson.

“I’m just sick and tired of ‘I’m sorry, trying to learn’ deal,” Gragson said of Gibbs. “It’s been two years. 

“I haven’t brought this up yet. He runs us into the fence (at Martinsville in a late restart). … You start to keep that in your back pocket. Definitely over, I think, all of us of being a pinball in this series.”

Asked if he thought Gibbs would race less aggressively Saturday because of all the eyes on him after his actions at Martinsville, Gragson said: “He doesn’t care. He lives in Fantasyland.”

Gragson said he’s talked with Gibbs in the past when they had a conflict.

“I had a conversation with him at Gateway, let him know where I stood and let him know if he continues this up what the consequences are,” Gragson said. “He knows where I’m at. He’s known it all year. It’s calmed down a little bit. I think all these guys try to gain respect from their competitors and can’t agree with that for him.”

Dr. Diandra: Championship contenders by the numbers: Joey Logano, Chase Elliott

By Nov 3, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano and Chase Elliott are already champions. On Sunday, they compete to join Kyle Busch as the only active driver with multiple Cup championships.

Elliott appears the obvious favorite if only season-long statistics are considered. But the Next Gen car imposed a steep learning curve on the 2022 season. Some drivers started out strong. Others played catch-up.

I separated regular-season and playoff numbers to highlight how teams have managed that learning curve. In both categories, I include absolute numbers plus the driver’s rank compared to other full-time drivers.

Green indicates a driver ranking in the top five in a metric. Metrics where the driver ranks between six and 10 are shaded yellow. The rare slice of red signifies a ranking outside the top 10.

Joey Logano

Logano’s fifth career appearance in the Cup Series Championship 4 makes him the most experienced driver in the group. At 32 years old, he’s also the senior driver.

Logano is one of the more consistent drivers this season. He ranked in the top 10 in points for most of the regular season and stayed in the top five during the playoffs. His finishes improved or stayed the same from the regular season to the playoffs.

A table showing Joey Logano's finishes in 2022 broken down into regular-season and playoff statsWins at Darlington (spring), Gateway and Las Vegas (fall) tie Logano for second place overall with Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick and Bell. All four drivers trail Elliott, who leads with five wins.

Logano’s loop-data stats show a similar trend: mostly consistency or improvement across the board.

A table showing Joey Logano's loop data stats broken down by regular season and playoffsLogano led laps in 16 of 26 regular-season races (61.5%) and five of nine playoff races (55.6%).

The table above shows how competition strengthened as the season went on. For example, Logano improved his average running position, but his rank went down because a lot of other drivers improved, too.

Logano finished eighth at Phoenix in the spring. He led four laps, although three were under the yellow flag. But given how much teams have learned about the Next Gen car since that first visit, I hesitate to weight it, or previous years’ trips to Phoenix, very heavily.

I put more emphasis on Logano’s leading 55.5% of the laps at the Fall Richmond race, where he finished sixth. Richmond is a good comparison track for Phoenix.

In a season with more DNFs than usual, Logano had three in the regular season and one in the playoffs. For comparison, Larson, Denny Hamlin, and William Byron each have six DNFs.

The No. 22 team doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. During the regular season, the only penalties they incurred were being sent to the back three times. They needed a backup car twice and made unapproved adjustments once.

The team incurred only one penalty during the playoffs. Remember that I don’t count ‘pitting before pit road is open’ as a penalty because teams usually do it intentionally.

Logano ties for 18th place when it comes to caution-causing accidents, spins and stalls with 10 incidents during the regular season and one in the postseason. For comparison, Ross Chastain leads that category with 17 for the season.

Logano has led a consistently strong campaign for the championship. His challenge is that a championship decided by a single race values excellence — and luck — over consistency.

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott, who will turn 27 later this month, has packed a lot into his seven full-time Cup Series seasons. His list of achievements includes winning the championship two years ago.

Elliott dominated the regular season this year, winning the points race and earning the most wins. The playoff points he earned during the regular season were critical, as his playoff performance hasn’t reached the bar he set during the regular season.

A table showing Chase Elliott's finishes in 2022 broken down into regular-season and playoff statsElliott’s win percentage didn’t change much in the playoffs. But with a 65.4% top-10 rate in the regular season, he should have five to six top-10 playoff finishes instead of the three he earned. That’s one reason he comes into the final race of the season ranked fourth of four.

A table showing Chase Elliott's loop data stats broken down by regular season and playoffs

Elliott led almost all metrics in the regular season except for starting position. (Teammate Larson took that prize). But Elliott’s rankings fell in the playoffs in every metric except for laps led. He led laps at 15 of 26 races in the regular season (57.7%) and four of the nine playoff races (44.4%).

Elliott led 50 laps at Phoenix in the spring on his way to an 11th-place finish. He had a fifth-place finish at Richmond in the fall and a second-place finish at New Hampshire. Both are good comparison tracks for Phoenix.

Elliott had only two DNFs (7.7%) in the regular season. But he also had two DNFs in nine playoff races (22.2%).

The No. 9 team is a crack organization. They incurred only five penalties in the regular season: Three committed by Elliott on pit road, one by the pit crew and they were sent to the back once for needing a backup car. They incurred no penalties in the playoffs.

Elliott was involved in 12 caution-causing incidents in the regular season (nine accidents and three spins) and two in the playoffs. That puts him in ninth place relative to other full-time drivers.

Elliott is a perennial fan favorite. He has the tools he needs to win, but he needs to bring them all to bear in Phoenix. Even just a bit of bad luck could sink his hopes for a second title.

The Crew Chiefs

Like their drivers, Alan Gustafson (Elliott) and Paul Wolfe (Logano) are series champions. Gustafson won with Elliott in 2020. Wolfe earned his championship with Brad Keselowski in 2012. Both vie for the chance to join Adam Stevens as only the second active crew chief with multiple title wins.

Their experience will be important when quick decisions must be made. When everything is on the line, those snap decisions could make the difference between winning a championship and spending the offseason thinking about what might have been.

NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

By Nov 3, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Four drivers — two former champions and two newcomers to these proceedings — will race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Joey Logano won the title in 2018, and Chase Elliott was king in 2020. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are in the Championship 4 for the first time.

Logano and Elliott have won races at Phoenix; Chastain and Bell have not.

The highest finisher among the four in Sunday’s 312-mile race will be the 2022 Cup champion.

Also scheduled at Phoenix this weekend are championship races for the Xfinity Series (6 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network) and the Camping World Truck Series (10 p.m. ET Friday, FS1).

Phoenix Raceway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 60 with a 24% chance of rain.

Friday: Sunny. High of 65 with a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 71 with a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 76 with a 2% chance of rain.

Thursday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 8:05 – 8:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

Friday, Nov. 4

Garage open

  • Noon — Truck Series
  • 3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 8:05 -8:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice  (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 3:35 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series race (312 laps, 312 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sheldon Creed will return to RCR Xfinity team in 2023

By Nov 2, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
Driver Sheldon Creed will return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 to drive the team’s No. 2 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Creed, the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 ARCA Racing Series champion, has earned four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes through 32 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. He has led 155 laps and narrowly missed making the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs in his rookie year.

Whelen Engineering will continue to sponsor the car.

“I’m proud to continue my relationship with Richard Childress Racing and Whelen Engineering and look forward to building on the foundation we laid together in 2022,” said Creed in a team statement. “It’s been a dream come true to drive for a legendary car owner such as Richard Childress. … My goal is to go out and win races and championships for RCR and Whelen and to continue to showcase their American-made products to race fans throughout the country.”

