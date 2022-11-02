NASCAR viewer’s guide for Phoenix Raceway

By Nov 2, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
NASCAR will crown champions in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, marking the third consecutive year the Arizona track has hosted the final race of the season for each series.

All three car manufacturers are represented in the Cup Championship 4. Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are in Chevrolets, Joey Logano in a Ford and Christopher Bell in a Toyota.

Of the final four, the driver who is highest in the finish order will win the Cup championship. The same format is used in Xfinity and Truck.

Sunday’s Cup finale is scheduled at 3 p.m. ET (NBC and Peacock). Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Saturday’s Xfinity championship will be decided starting at 6 p.m. ET (USA Network). The Truck race is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET (FS1) Friday.

Who’s the champ?

So, who’s going to take home the big trophy from the desert?

A case can be made for all of the Championship 4 drivers in the Cup Series.

  • Christopher Bell has won two of the past four races and, more importantly, reached victory lane in two elimination races. He’s on a roll.
  • Chase Elliott already owns a championship and won at Phoenix in 2020, his championship season. He has the best seasonal average finish — 12.03 — of the Championship 4.
  • Joey Logano has more wins at Phoenix (two) than his rivals combined. He has led 721 laps at the track.
  • Ross Chastain reached the Championship 4 with a dramatic, mostly unbelievable last-lap run at Martinsville. He was runner-up in the Phoenix spring race.

Champions — they win

One of the more remarkable statistics relating to the Cup championship is that the champion has won the final race of the year every season since 2014.

Kevin Harvick started that streak, and Kyle Busch (2015), Jimmie Johnson (2016), Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Joey Logano (2018), Kyle Busch (2019), Chase Elliott (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021) have followed.

It isn’t necessary to win the final race to win the championship, but it seems to be a trend.

Some very big ‘ifs’

Taking a look at some facts if each member of the Championship 4 leaves Phoenix with the Cup title …

  • IF Joey Logano wins, he will score his second championship and become the 17th driver with multiple Cup titles. He will become the first Cup driver to win two championships for Team Penske.
  • IF Christopher Bell wins, he will become the sixth driver to win the championship in his first appearance in the Championship 4. He will score the fourth Cup drivers championship for Toyota.
  • IF Ross Chastain wins, he will give Trackhouse Racing its first championship in only its second season. He will become the eighth different driver to win the title in the era of the knockout format (2014-22).
  • IF Chase Elliott wins, he will score his second Cup championship. He will become the fourth driver to win the championship and the regular season championship in the same year.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered for the season’s final Cup race.

Phoenix Cup entry list

Thirty-nine teams are entered for 38 spots in the Xfinity field. Included are Sammy Smith, Kaz Grala and Nick Sanchez.

Phoenix Xfinity entry list

Thirty-five teams are entered for Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race. Included are Johnny Sauter and Layne Riggs.

Phoenix Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Nov. 3

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High of 59 with a 24% chance of rain.

  • 8:05 – 8:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

Friday, Nov. 4

Forecast: Mainly sunny. High of 64 with a 5% chance of rain.

  • 6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 8:05 -8:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice  (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Forecast: Sunny with a few clouds. High of 71 and a 1% chance of rain.

  • 2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 3:35 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Forecast: Sunny. High of 75 with a 3% chance of rain.

  • 3 p.m. — Cup Series race (312 laps, 312 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Bank executive Latasha Causey named Phoenix Raceway president

By Nov 1, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
Phoenix Raceway president
Phoenix Raceway photo
Former bank executive Latasha Causey, a Phoenix native and community development executive, has been named track president at Phoenix Raceway.

Causey will become the first female Black track president in NASCAR history and the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway. She will replace Julie Giese, who is leading NASCAR’s advance work for next year’s street race in Chicago.

Causey will begin work at the track Nov. 28.

Causey is a founding member of the NASCAR Accelerators host committee established in 2020. The committee is composed of community and business leaders who serve as Arizona’s ambassadors for NASCAR. In 2021 she was named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona by AZ Big Media, and in 2018 the Phoenix Business Journal honored her as part of its Outstanding Women in Business Awards.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

“Latasha’s track record speaks for itself as a highly experienced executive that prioritizes relationships and giving back to the community – also core values of ours at NASCAR,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer in a statement released by the speedway. “NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway take pride in making a positive impact on the community through creating a best-in-class experience for fans when they visit the track, as well as through actively giving back and playing a significant role as a community partner. Because of these ideals, Latasha is the perfect fit to lead Phoenix Raceway into 2023 and beyond.”

Causey called NASCAR “a sport that brings people together, and as a result, Phoenix Raceway plays a key role in showcasing our great community to visitors across the country every year. I cannot wait to help build upon the great work that’s already been done in making this facility one of the true gems in sports and entertainment.”

Most recently, Causey served as vice president and community development officer for Bell Bank in Arizona. She graduated from Arizona State University, where she is now a member of the ASU Alumni Board of Directors. She went on to receive her Master’s degree with a concentration in organizational management and holds a professional human resources certification.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain rides wall into first place

By Nov 1, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
He’s No. 1 in your program, has No. 1 on his car, is one of four Cup championship finalists and, after Sunday’s remarkable finish, is No. 1 in last-lap strategy.

And Ross Chastain now is No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Chastain’s last-lap, pell-mell run to glory at Martinsville put him in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway and added to his history of aggressive behavior.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Ross Chastain (No. 2 last week) — No one else could be in this spot this week. Chastain amazed practically everyone, including many of his competitors, with his final-lap charge Sunday at Martinsville. The T-shirts should be flying out of Trackhouse Racing this week. (And, by the way, don’t try that move in your driveway).

MORE: NASCAR not likely to bar Ross Chastain move at Phoenix

2. Christopher Bell (No. 6 last week) — Bell jumps four spots in the rankings after winning on a must-win Sunday at Martinsville. Now a winner three times this season, Bell is moving into elite-driver status.

3. Joey Logano (No. 3 last week) — Logano is in the final four with a shot at a second title. He was seventh Sunday at Martinsville.

4. Chase Elliott (No. 4 last week) — Elliott led 54 laps at Martinsville and rides into Phoenix with a solid shot at his second championship.

5. Kyle Larson (No. 5 last week) — Larson finished second Sunday and was almost unnoticed in the frenzy surrounding Ross Chastain’s wild last lap.

6. Denny Hamlin (No. 1 last week) — Hamlin will end another year Sunday without a Cup championship, having lost a Championship 4 spot to Chastain.

7. Ryan Blaney (No. 7 last week) — Blaney finished a strong third at Martinsville but couldn’t score the win and a spot in the championship group. His season will be one of “almosts”.

8. William Byron (No. 9 last week) — Byron failed to make the final four Sunday. His season has been a mix of ups and downs.

9. Chase Briscoe (No. 8 last week) — Briscoe’s team made the ultimate no-tire-change gamble late in Sunday’s race, as he desperately searched for a win that would advance him into the Championship 4. The older tires didn’t last, and Briscoe came home ninth.

10. Daniel Suarez (unranked last week) — Suarez finished 12th Sunday. What would have happened if he had gotten in the draft of teammate Ross Chastain?

Dropped out: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 10 last week).

NASCAR not likely to bar Ross Chastain move for Phoenix

By Nov 1, 2022, 10:52 AM EDT
NASCAR is not inclined to make a rule change that would bar a driver from repeating Ross Chastain’s video game move in this weekend’s championship races at Phoenix Raceway.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR chief operating officer officer, was asked Tuesday morning on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if series officials would follow the advice of some competitors and not allow a driver to run against the wall as Chastain did on the final lap of last weekend’s playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

The move allowed Chastain to go at least 50 mph faster than his competitors and gain five positions in the final quarter mile. That was enough to get him into the championship race.

MORE: Dr. Diandra explains the physics of Ross Chastain’s move

O’Donnell said on “The Morning Drive” that Chastain’s move — which had never been successfully done in NASCAR Cup history — was within the rules.

“As with anything you see for a first time, you’ve got to take a look,” O’Donnell said. “We’ve had a number of discussions internally about that move and what-ifs. That’s within the rules, and believe that is where we’ll be for Phoenix, as well, and then something we can evaluate in the offseason.”

O’Donnell went on to say: “At this point in looking at it, it was a move within the bounds of the rule book and really don’t think it’s right to adjust the rules when for 35 points races we’ve been one way and throw a wrinkle in it for the 36th (race).”

Some drivers said Sunday that series officials needed to make a rule to prevent Chastain’s maneuver from being tried as soon as this weekend’s title races for the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Phoenix.

Joey Logano was among those wanting NASCAR to make a rule change this week so Chastain’s move would never be repeated.

“As spectacular as it was, as much as it worked, the problem is now the box is open, right?” Logano said after Sunday’s race. “Now every Xfinity race, every Truck race, every Cup race, no matter the track, this wall riding is going to be a play. That’s not good. That’s not good.

“I mean, it was awesome, it was cool. It happened for the first time. There’s no rule against it. There needs to be a rule against this one because I don’t know if you want the whole field riding the wall coming to the checkered flag.”

Asked about if his move should be outlawed, Chastain was non-committal Sunday.

“That’s for people that we have appointed, that the sport has put in those positions, to make those decisions,” he said. “I’ve just not been around long enough to even have an opinion on it. Do I want us all coming to the ends of the races and flooring it? No. That’s not what we want.

“This is a race. This is a competition. Whether you pass somebody on the inside or outside, pass ’em on pit road, pass ’em against the wall, yeah, it’s unorthodox and it wouldn’t work almost every other time. … I don’t know what they should do. I’m sure that I will talk to them this week. I’m sure that we will have lots of conversations about it. I will give my point of view and my opinion. But I’ll let them decide.”

Dr. Diandra: Explaining Ross Chastain’s Martinsville move

By Oct 31, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT
Ross Chastain provided a superb physics lesson at Martinsville. Here’s how he managed to pass five cars in the last half-lap of the race.

Turning requires turning force

Imagine swinging a tennis ball tied to a string above your head. The ball moves in a circle because of the string.

That string provides a force that makes the ball turn. This turning force always points toward the center of the turn. Physicists call it ‘centripetal force’, but I think ‘turning force’ is more descriptive.

Turning at a race track utilizes the exact same physical principle — except without the string.

And these 3,675-pound cars require a lot more turning force than a tennis ball does.

The amount of force necessary to turn is proportional to the mass that’s turning, times the speed, times the speed again, all divided by the turn radius.

Physics tells us that:

  • Faster turns require more turning force.
  • Making tighter turns (like Martinsville) requires more turning force.
  • Heavier cars need more turning force.

Let’s figure out how much force you normally need at Martinsville. The pole speed was 96.078 mph, but each car’s speed varied throughout a lap.

  • During practice, cars reached 114-119 mph on the straightaways.
  • Drivers entered the turns from 75-85 mph, depending on the driver and the age of their tires.
  • Most drivers slowed to around 60 mph before speeding up again to exit the turn.

Let’s say a driver takes Martinsville’s 202-foot-radius turns doing an average of 80 mph. That requires a turning force of 7,775 pounds.

The four tires must generate all of that almost four tons of turning force.

Sir Isaac Newton discovered that force is equal to mass times acceleration. Chastain is 5’9”. I’ll guestimate his weight at around 160 pounds. That makes the total weight of the car and driver 3,675 pounds.

Dividing the force by the mass, the acceleration of a car turning at 80 mph at Martinsville is normally about 2.1 Gs, where G is the acceleration due to Earth’s gravity.

Your head, which weighs around 10 pounds, would feel like it weighed 20 pounds when subjected to a 2G acceleration.

Compare that to astronauts on the Space Shuttle, who experienced about 3Gs during takeoff.

Ross Chastain’s turning model

On the final lap, Chastain needed to pass two cars. But none of the cars he needed to pass were close enough for him to get to them.

Chastain floored it going into Turn 3. Instead of relying on just the tires for turning force, Chastain used the wall to help him turn. That gave him enough turning force to turn a lot faster.

Chastain’s lap time on Lap 499 was 20.758 seconds. His lap time on lap 500 was 18.845 seconds. As my colleague Dustin Long noted, that’s the fastest lap ever by a stock car at Martinsville Speedway.

Chastain did the first half of the lap normally. It would take him about half the time of lap 499: 10.379 seconds.

That means he completed the last half of the lap in 8.466 seconds. He had to run an average of 112 mph from the midpoint of the backstretch to the start/finish line.

He didn’t run 112 mph the whole way. Let’s assume he entered the turn at 122 mph, which would be 37-47 mph faster than anyone else did. We’re talking about a turning force of 18,079 pounds, and an acceleration of almost 5Gs.

Isn’t 5Gs dangerous?

A human being can tolerate 5Gs for a short time. A 10-pound head would feel like it was 50 pounds under a 5 G acceleration. But that’s not the primary problem.

The human body is optimized for the 1 G acceleration the Earth’s mass provides. When your body accelerates faster, it has to work harder to circulate blood. Without sufficient blood flow, organs don’t get enough oxygen.

A warning sign of excessive G’s is losing peripheral vision and the ability to see colors. When the brain senses a lack of oxygen, it shuts down the least important functions first.

But if the high acceleration persists, the person who is accelerating eventually blacks out. Fighter pilots wear pressurized suits to ensure their circulation remains normal.

Much of what we know about how the human body tolerates high accelerations is thanks to Air Force Colonel John Stapp. He experimented on himself in the 1950s, surviving 25Gs  for a little over a second and a peak force of 46.2Gs.

Unfortunately, his experiments permanently damaged his vision. However he lived another 45 years, dying at age 89 in 1999.

Ross Chastain not only made it into the Championship Four, he provided a great answer for every student who asks their math and science teacher: When am I ever going to use this?

