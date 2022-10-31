Tyler Reddick ‘feeling better’ after exiting Martinsville race early

Tyler Reddick, who pulled out of Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway after not feeling well, said Monday that he is taking the “necessary steps to make sure that I am 100% before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”
Reddick finished 35th at Martinsville after pulling off course on Lap 189 of 500. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center.
Monday, Reddick spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and detailed what happened to him at Martinsville.
“We had a pretty wild checkup on that restart,” Reddick said. “I ran into the back of Noah (Gragson) and my head went forward a bit. Someone ran into the back of me and my head went flying back into the headrest. Something didn’t really seem right. Felt like I needed to get out of the car. It was definitely the right call. I wasn’t feeling my best.
“Went to the infield care center and got everything checked out. In their opinion, everything seemed OK. I’m OK. Just being really safe and making sure that we’re taking the right steps and I’m 100% and I’m not doing anything I shouldn’t be.”
Reddick was involved in a crash the previous week at Homestead. He slid down the track and had a significant frontal impact. He was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if he felt that accident the week before affected him leading up to Martinsville or if the incident contributed to how he felt at Martinsville.
“What happened at Martinsville, that was just Martinsville,” Reddick said. “Homestead, I obviously crashed into the inside wall, frontal impact. It was a surprisingly large impact, in my opinion, but I felt fine after the race. I felt fine in the days after the race. … Homestead and Martinsville, as far as I know, had nothing to do with each other.”
As for the rest of this week, Reddick said he would “just going to pay attention to everything, make sure I feel fine this week. Go through the process and, hopefully, I have smooth days ahead of me and no issues. If issues arrive, I’m going to do the right thing. … If I’m not feeling right I shouldn’t get back in the car. We’ll see what lies ahead, we’ll figure it out and take it one day at a time.”
Reddick is scheduled to make his last start in the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in this weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway before moving to 23XI Racing next year.
Reddick has won three races this season. Only Chase Elliott has won more Cup races this season with five. Reddick is 13th in the points and is seven points out of 11th, which is held by teammate Austin Dillon.
