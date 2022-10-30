What drivers said after Martinsville Cup playoff elimination race

By Oct 30, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, where Christopher Bell won for the first time to advance to the Championship 4:

Christopher Bell — winner: “Mom and dad, we did it! Wow. I can’t believe it, man. To come here in Martinsville, this place has always been so tough on me. Just prerace looking up, seeing all the fans, this place is packed. I don’t even know what to say. Just thank you so much to everyone on this Joe Gibbs Racing 20 team. They believed in me since Day One. We went to Xfinity and did pretty well, struggled on the Cup side for the first little bit. They stayed with me. Very appreciative to be here. Man, I say it all the time, but the driver is just a small piece of the puzzle for these races. The reason why this car won today is because it was the best car on the racetrack. Adam Stevens, this entire 20 group, they just never give up. When our back is against the wall, looks like it’s over, they show up and give me the fastest car out here. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Kyle Larson — Finished second: “It must have been a little bit easier (to pass). (Denny Hamlin) was able to drive to the lead there. The leaders lapped a lot of cars today. To me, it seemed to be very close to normal Martinsville, but maybe still a little bit harder to pass when you got within a car length.” (On the Phoenix) “There is a lot on the line for us and our team. Two opportunities to bring Mr. H (Rick Hendrick) a championship and we would love to do that. We were decent at Phoenix  earlier this year, but I’m sure we’ll be a lot better than we were the last time.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished third: “It just wasn’t quite enough. It was a wild day. I didn’t think we were great to start. We kind of faded at the end of that first stage, but we got better throughout the night, which is good, and found ourselves in second on the second-to-last run and kind of ran the 20 down. I got to him and then you burn your stuff up trying to pass somebody. There weren’t many passes for the lead tonight and then the last restart I thought I was in a good spot on the bottom. I thought more pandemonium was gonna happen than that and the 20 got down and he was able to kind of go to work and I couldn’t really get going as good. It’s unfortunate not to transfer, but proud of the effort. I didn’t do a great job the last two weeks and put us in a bad spot, but I’m proud of everyone all year and we’ll try to go run well at Phoenix. I ran him down by a little ways and got closer, but I just couldn’t pass him.  You kind of burn your stuff off trying to pass somebody and he kind of drove away from me. We still had a shot at it there with the last caution and just didn’t get through the traffic as good as he did and once he was able to get the lead. I’m proud of the effort tonight by everybody, but it just wasn’t quite enough.” (On Ross Chastain’s move) “I just saw it and I guess I wish I should have done it.  I guess we’ll all start doing it now coming down to the end of the race.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished fourth: “We were solid all day.  We had the spin there early and recovered from that.  We had a good call at the end by Matt McCall to take two tires, but we just weren’t quite strong enough.  We kept locking up the left-front and had a good shot at it.  I was gonna cross over (Chase Briscoe), and he parked it and then everybody ran over me from behind and just never got another shot at it, so that was unfortunate, but, overall, it was a really good race for our team and another day of solid progress. We were that fifth to tenth place car and just needed a little bit more speed out of it to make something happen. We had some ups-and-downs for sure and at the end we rebounded with a nice top five.  I’m proud of our recovery and our effort.  We had a good day on pit road and a good call there at the end to take two tires, but just needed a little bit more speed out of our car to make that count.”

Ross Chastain — Finished fifth: (On his move to ride the wall and improve from 10th to fifth on the last lap) “Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube with (brother) Chad growing up. You can get away with it. I never knew if it would actually work. I did that when I was 8 years old. I grabbed fifth gear, asked off of two on the last lap if we needed it, and we did. I couldn’t tell who was leading. I made the choice, grabbed fifth gear down the back. Full committed. Basically let go of the wheel, hoping I didn’t catch the Turn 4 access gate or something crazy. But I was willing to do it. For this Trackhouse group, we’ve done everything. We did so much right this year. Today for our Chevy, we didn’t have what we needed. Just glad we could do whatever we could do. A great pit stop on the last stop to put us in position to even be close enough. Our pit crew guys are incredible. All we asked for is a chance. I hope everybody remembers that two years ago in the fall of 2020, I went down to the Southern 500 with Spire Motorsports. It was a big deal for us to race with sticker tires on. We had a podcast sponsoring the car. It was a big deal to beat one car. Single-digit laps down. That was two years ago at the Southern 500. To be here fighting for a championship now, it’s so surreal. When I make mistakes on track, I hope everybody remembers two years ago I was out here seven laps down. I just can’t believe that we have a chance to go fight for a championship. All we ask for is a chance. We kept our world small this year so far. We’ll do the same thing going to Phoenix.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished sixth: “You got to execute all day. We just didn’t control the race when we had control of it. Each caution, we just kept losing some spots. That’s the way it is. But thank Chris Gabehart, the whole team for giving me a fast car today. It was unbelievable when it was out front. Yeah, just couldn’t quite hang on to it there on pit road. But congrats to (Bell), those guys just did an amazing job, really capitalizing and doing well, winning races when they needed to. Hopefully they can carry the banner for (Joe Gibbs Racing). Obviously I was trying to get in there. But it’s racing. It’s what racing is here as Martinsville. Actually pretty happy with somewhat how clean it was there towards the end, as crazy was it was with guys on different tires. Can’t say enough for my team to give us a shot. We were in 20s for most of the season in our points because of our up-and-down execution. We’re going to end up fifth in points. That is what it is. (On Chastain’s move) Great move. Brilliant. Certainly a great move. When you have no other choice, it certainly is easy to do that. But well executed.”

Joey Logano — Finished seventh: “It was interesting.  We were OK.  I thought we were capable of running in the top five for sure.  We had that fire and had to pit to fix the fire and we lost our track position and then it’s just hard to pass.  You get a couple spots here.  You get a couple on a restart.  You get a couple on pit road and then we kind of found ourselves in the spot you don’t want to be in – you are the point person.  If the 11 passes me, he’s in.  If he stays behind me, he’s out.  That’s like the last guy you want to be, so I figured I was gonna get knocked out of the way at some point.  We accomplished our goal.  We did a really good job on pit road.  We needed some good stops and got some momentum there.  We had a solid race car.  I didn’t make any enemies and I still have my crew chief next week.  Those were the goals and we did that.”

William Byron — Finished eighth: “Unfortunately, we weren’t really in the game. I knew that early on in the race, we were making some progress, but we just struggled all day. The first three-quarters of the race were pretty miserable. Nothing like what we had in the spring. We were just tight with not a lot of pace. The No. 24 Chevy team kept their heads down and got a decent finish out of it, so that was a good lesson for the day.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished 10th: “Yeah, I probably needed less laps, that would have been nice. If I would have known that move Ross did, I move done that. Yeah, we were obviously on a lot older tire there. Thought there for a little bit I was going to be OK. I just fell off a cliff pretty hard. I should have used the wall. Pretty good deal to use there. I thought about it in the past but was never brave enough to do it. I couldn’t hold those guys off with new tires. I just didn’t have the forward drive or even the side to hold them off. Knew when (Brad Keselowski) got to me, I was going to be in trouble. At that point I was so much slower than those guys, they were just able to drive through me. Proud of our team. We were in position at the end to potentially capitalize on it. Just the penalty at the beginning buried us. Win as a team, lose as a team. These guys have kept me in the Playoffs giving me positions on pit road. Go to Phoenix next week and see if we can win. (On Chastain’s move) “He was behind me. Probably 10 car lengths behind me. My spotter told me I think he was needing a point. I saw him coming, I was like, oh, my gosh, he’s cleaning me out here, coming wide open. I saw him go to the wall. I was pretty amazed. I was just cringing when he got to the gate off of (Turn) 4. I think all of us have done it on some video games, whatnot. He executed it well. Curious to see what kind wormhole that opens up at the end of these races going forward.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 11th: “Yeah, super mixed emotions. We made the drivers side and didn’t make the owners side. Just would have loved to have gotten the boss two cars in there. So certainly excited from the driver standpoint, but would have loved to have gotten both those boxes checked. Unfortunately didn’t. But, yeah, looking forward to getting home and working through what we need to work through to get ready for Phoenix. Certainly, we’ll be ready to go the best we know how next Sunday.”

Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
Martinsville Cup results points
Mike Mulholland/Getty Images
0 Comments

Martinsville points, results: In a must-win position, Christopher Bell advanced to the Championship 4 by winning Sunday’s Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

It was the second time in the 2022 playoffs that Bell won an elimination race that he entered below the cutline. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also won three weeks ago at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval to advance to the Round of 8.

Bell will race for the championship in the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway against Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain, who claimed the final championship-eligible spot with a wild move that took his No. 1 Chevrolet from 10th to fifth on the final lap.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

Bell finished 0.869 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson, the defending series champion who will be racing for a team owner championship with his No. 5 Chevrolet at Phoenix. Larson’s runner-up finish was a career best at Martinsville.

It’s the third victory this season and the fourth in 107 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series for Bell, 27. The No. 20 Toyota driver led 150 of the final 176 laps, including the last five.

Bell also delivered the 200th career victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. JGR became the third Cup team with 200 victories, which are spread among 11 drivers. It’s the 14th win at Martinsville for JGR.

POINTS

In addition to Logano and Bell advancing to the Championship 4 with Round of 8 victories, Elliott and Chastain took the final two spots on points.

Chastain finished four points ahead of Denny Hamlin, who missed advancing despite winning both stages and finishing sixth.

Also eliminated were Ryan Blaney (who finished third), William Byron (eighth) and Chase Briscoe, who finished 10th and led 25 laps before yielding first to Bell.

It’s the first Championship 4 appearances for Chastain and Bell. It’s the third for Elliott (who won the title in 2020) and the fifth for Logano (the 2018 champion).

Click here for driver points after Martinsville l Click here for reseeded driver points for Phoenix

Click here for team owner points after Martinsville l Click here for reseeded team owner points for Phoenix

 

Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

By Oct 30, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

Christopher Bell dominated the second half and won Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the Championship Four Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell, who advanced to the final four for the first time, faced a must-win situation Sunday and came through.

Bell’s victory was almost overshadowed by a last-gasp, last-lap dash by Ross Chastain, who bulled his way through the top 10 riding the outside wall to edge Denny Hamlin for the last playoff spot.

Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Bell and Chastain will race for the title in Phoenix. The highest finisher of the four will win the Cup championship. Logano qualified for the Phoenix four by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The other three finalists qualified Sunday.

MORE: Martinsville Cup results

MORE: Martinsville Cup driver points

MORE: Martinsville Cup reseeded standings

Chastain, who has had a breakout season for Trackhouse Racing, tried a crazy, rarely-seen strategy on the last lap. He pushed his car beyond its limits, jamming it against the outside wall and zooming past five cars while scraping the wall. He edged Hamlin at the finish line to surprise most in the crowd and many of his competitors. His last lap was run in 18.845 seconds, faster than the track qualifying record.

The stunning run by Chastain, which he said he had tried on a NASCAR video game, sent his pit into a frenzy of disbelief and celebration.

Bell finished in front of Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Chastain. Hamlin was sixth.

Hamlin, who led 203 laps but faltered near the finish, ended the afternoon four points below the cutline. William Byron (minus-21), Ryan Blaney (minus-26) and Chase Briscoe (minus-61) also failed to qualify for the Phoenix championship hunt.

Bell took control of the race in the second half and was leading Blaney by a few car lengths with 34 laps to go when Landon Cassill crashed to bring out the caution flag. The leaders pitted for tires, but Briscoe, who needed a win to make the final four, stayed on track, hoping to keep track position with older tires.

Briscoe, who finished 10th, eventually lost the lead to the drivers with fresher tires. Bell passed him for first place with five laps to go.

Bell, who led 150 laps, said his team gave him the day’s best car.

“When our back is against the wall, looks like it’s over, they show up and give me the fastest car out here,” he said. “I don’t know, man. Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Words also fell short for those trying to describe Chastain’s dramatic come-from-behind burst. Forcing the car into the outside wall and riding it to the finish he needed was the sort of script no movie producer would accept.

Surprisingly for the tight confines of Martinsville, much of the race was run without cautions (other than those at stage ends). This resulted in most of the field being at least a lap behind the leaders by the end of Stage 2. The first “non-stage” caution occurred on lap 274 when Chastain pushed Brad Keselowski into the outside wall.

The chances of Briscoe reaching the final four declined considerably when he was sent to the rear of the field for removing equipment. During a pit stop at the end of Stage 1, his gas can wound up in another pit stall.

Kyle Larson led 68 laps and Elliott 52 in the first stage, but Hamlin charged to the front with 10 laps left and won the stage. Hamlin also won the second stage. Hamlin led 140 of the race’s first 260 laps.

Stage 1 winner: Denny Hamlin

Stage 2 winner: Denny Hamlin

Who had a good race: Christopher Bell had the power when he needed it and scored in a must-win situation. The victory was the 200th for Joe Gibbs Racing. … Ross Chastain made an outrageous last-lap run that will be talked about for years to come. … Brad Keselowski finished fourth, his second strong run in two weeks.

Who had a bad race: Kyle Busch was lapped early and often. He finished 30th, six laps down. … Martin Truex Jr., usually a contender at Martinsville, was never in the mix at the front and finished 21st, two laps down. … Tyler Reddick parked his car before the halfway point, saying he didn’t feel well. He was examined and released from the infield care center. He finished last.

Next: The NASCAR Cup Series champion will be decided in the season finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. The race will be broadcast by NBC.

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said Martinsville
What drivers said after Martinsville Cup playoff elimination race
Martinsville Cup results points
Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings
NASCAR Cup Martinsville
Pressure builds for NASCAR Cup playoffs drivers at Martinsville

Pressure builds for NASCAR Cup playoffs drivers at Martinsville

By Oct 30, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Today is what any athlete wants to experience, a pressure situation to earn a chance to compete for a championship.

“If you ask anyone that has golfed with me or plays basketball with me, I love those pressure putts, those pressure free throws to ice a game,” said Denny Hamlin, heading into his final chance to make next week’s Cup title race. “I like that because I feel like you’re showing everyone that the nerves don’t get to me. … I like those big situations, I really do. 

“It doesn’t mean that I’ve always performed my best in them, but I certainly like them because it’s what makes it so exciting. When you go back and watch these races and it comes down to the final lap and who is going to get in, who is going to be out, that’s what it is all about.”

Seven drivers, including Hamlin, will vie for the final three championship spots today at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race 

Hamlin is the first driver outside a transfer spot, sitting five points behind William Byron. Stage points will be critical. That makes track position so important. Byron struggled in qualifying and will start 25th. Hamlin will start 11th. That puts Hamlin in position to gain points on Byron.

In the spring Martinsville race, the top six finishers in the first stage all started seventh or better. 

In the four previous short track races this season — both Richmond races, the spring Martinsville race and the Bristol night race — at least five of the top six finishers in the first stage of the race started in the top 10.

“Big thing is stage points,” Hamlin said. “I’m going to try to get as many as I can, be as aggressive as I can the first couple of stages to try to get some (points).”

But the uncertainty of today is if someone outside a playoff spot wins and takes a spot in the championship race. Two of the last three years, a driver 20 or more points above the cutline failed to advance. 

Ross Chastain is 19 points above the cutline, Chase Elliott is 11 above it and Byron is five above it. 

So, nobody is really safe today. 

Those below the cutline are: Hamlin (-5 points), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33) and Chase Briscoe (-44).

It could wild if Briscoe, who is in a must-win situation, is at the front late in the race.

“He is definitely the most aggressive, one of the most aggressive drivers in the field,” pole-sitter Kyle Larson said of Briscoe. “Then you throw in the fact that he has to win to advance, he’s going to be crazy. I’m sure if he’s anywhere near the front at the end, it’s going to get wild.”

Briscoe couldn’t say Saturday how aggressive he would be.

“I think it’s hard to say what you’re willing to do sitting here versus when you’re in the moment,” Briscoe told reporters. “The emotions and adrenaline, everything is totally different than when you’re sitting here. … I don’t know what you’re willing to do.  I think it’s different for everybody and until you’re in that moment it’s hard to say. We’ve just got to go try to get a win.”

The challenge will be passing. The spring race showed how difficult it is to pass with the Next Gen car at this track. Bell, who likely needs a win to advance, said this aero package “makes the cars extremely hard to get close to another. … The problem is that at Martinsville, you can’t really get away from someone. There’s one line that is dominant so you have to pretty much follow the car in front of you, which makes it hard to create a run. 

“We go to some of the best tracks we’ve seen like Las Vegas and Kansas, you can simply run a different line and create momentum, find clean air to make runs and generate passes.”

But as was shown in Saturday’s Xfinity race, once cars get close enough at the end, there likely will be contact. 

Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger bounced off each other for a few laps in Saturday’s Xfinity race as they raced for the final championship spot before Allmendinger had a tire go down. After some beating and banging, Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones for the win on th last lap.

“I don’t even want to know what (Sunday) is going to look like with the Cup race,” Allgaier said with a smile. “It’s definitely going to be a wild one. I think you’re going to see a lot of craziness.”

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said Martinsville
What drivers said after Martinsville Cup playoff elimination race
Martinsville Cup results points
Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Dr. Diandra: Drivers with the best playoff performances

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Eliminating four drivers every three races ups the playoff tension, but resetting points sometimes obscures drivers’ playoff performances. Knowing who’s been consistently strong may give a hint as to who moves on after Martinsville — and who to watch in 2023.

Best finishes

The most important metric in racing is where drivers finish. The graph below shows the 11 drivers with average finishing positions below 15 in the playoffs. Kyle Larson has a 15.4 average finish, but no one else is better than 16.

A vertical bar chart showing playoff performance in terms of average finishing position.

Denny Hamlin’s average finishing position of 6.6 is the best of all drivers and markedly improved over his regular-season average finish of 19.0.

William Byron ranks second. He is a full three positions behind Hamlin, but, again, much better than his regular-season average finish of 18.1.

After Ross Chastain (11.4), the remaining eight drivers are all within 1.2 positions of each other. Five of those eight are non-playoff drivers.

Two playoff drivers do not appear on this graph. Chase Elliott’s 17.1 average is much worse than his regular-season finishing average of 10.5. Ryan Blaney’s average playoff finish is 16.1.

Best average running position

Average running position highlights drivers who have had races cut short by accidents or equipment problems. I included drivers with average running positions of 15 and better on this graph.

A vertical bar chart showing drivers' average running positions for the playoff races

Seven of the eight playoff drivers make the cut here. The exception is Chase Briscoe, who has an 18.4 average running position for the eight playoff races run thus far.

Byron leads with an average running position of 8.2, which is 1.4 positions better than his average finishing position of 9.6.

Hamlin is second with an average running position of 10.8, more than five positions worse than his average finish.

Top green-flag speed

NASCAR’s loop data ranks each driver in terms of green-flag speed relative to the field. I averaged those numbers for the playoff races and plotted the drivers with the highest average ranks.

A vertical bar chart showing average green-flag speed ranking for playoff performance

Seven of the eight playoff drivers make the top 10 this time, along with Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe is again the sole playoff driver missing the cut with an average green-flag speed rank of 20.4.

Byron leads with an average green-flag speed rank of 6.0. More impressive is that Byron never ranked worse than 12th in green-flag speed in playoff races.

All three Hendrick Motorsports contenders make the top five. Larson comes in second at an average 8.0 rank and Elliott is fifth at 10.9.

Christopher Bell takes third place and is the top Toyota driver. He ranked in the top three in green-flag speed for the first four races, but broke the top 15 only once in the second four races.

Chastain ranks seventh, but if we eliminate his Roval results, his average rank would be 8.3, putting him third. You can learn a little more about these stats at Building Speed.

Playoff drivers with the best playoff performance

I weighted race and stage points earned by each driver, average finishing position, average running position and average green-flag speed rank. I weighted the latter two combined the same as average finishing position. The maximum score possible is 58.

Byron takes first place with a score of 53.2. That’s not too surprising given that he leads every metric except average finishing position. He’s made quite a turnaround from entering the playoffs with only six top-10 finishes.

Hamlin comes in second with 48.9 points. He has the best finishing average in the playoffs and comes in second on the other metrics.

Chastain (44.4), Bell (41.0) and Joey Logano (40.9) round out the top-five playoff drivers. The remaining playoff drivers are: Blaney (seventh overall: 35.3), Elliott (eighth: 32.2) and Briscoe (16th: 26.5).

Non-playoff-driver standouts

Of the non-playoff drivers, Larson takes sixth place overall, just 1.4 points behind Logano. Despite not making it into the round of eight, Larson has kept up with the playoff contenders.

Daniel Suárez ranks second highest of the non-playoff drivers. His 31.4 total puts him ninth overall, behind Blaney and Elliott. Suárez has the eighth highest race plus stage points total in the playoffs and the 10th best average running position.

A 100-point penalty at the start of the year kept Brad Keselowski off most “best of” lists this year. But he has the third-best playoffs of non-playoff drivers with a score of 30.8. That puts him 10th overall.

Michael McDowell (29.2) has a 13.6 average finishing position for the playoffs, behind only Hamlin, Byron and Chastain — and tied with Bell. His season average finish is 16.4, four positions higher than his previous career best.

The final top-five non-playoff driver is Erik Jones, who is 12th overall with 29.1 points. His season average finishing position is 16.3, the same as in 2019 when he ran for Joe Gibbs Racing. His playoffs have been even better, with a win at Darlington and top-10 finishes at Texas, Talladega and Las Vegas.

The driver with the best overall playoff performance doesn’t necessarily win the championship. Find out whether these stats predict who makes it to the Championship Four at Martinsville (2 p.m. ET; NBC).

Read more about NASCAR

What drivers said Martinsville
What drivers said after Martinsville Cup playoff elimination race
Martinsville Cup results points
Martinsville Cup playoff race results, points standings
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Christopher Bell wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville