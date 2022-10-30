Pressure builds for NASCAR Cup playoffs drivers at Martinsville

By Oct 30, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Today is what any athlete wants to experience, a pressure situation to earn a chance to compete for a championship.

“If you ask anyone that has golfed with me or plays basketball with me, I love those pressure putts, those pressure free throws to ice a game,” said Denny Hamlin, heading into his final chance to make next week’s Cup title race. “I like that because I feel like you’re showing everyone that the nerves don’t get to me. … I like those big situations, I really do. 

“It doesn’t mean that I’ve always performed my best in them, but I certainly like them because it’s what makes it so exciting. When you go back and watch these races and it comes down to the final lap and who is going to get in, who is going to be out, that’s what it is all about.”

Seven drivers, including Hamlin, will vie for the final three championship spots today at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

MORE: Details for Sunday's Cup race 

Hamlin is the first driver outside a transfer spot, sitting five points behind William Byron. Stage points will be critical. That makes track position so important. Byron struggled in qualifying and will start 25th. Hamlin will start 11th. That puts Hamlin in position to gain points on Byron.

In the spring Martinsville race, the top six finishers in the first stage all started seventh or better. 

In the four previous short track races this season — both Richmond races, the spring Martinsville race and the Bristol night race — at least five of the top six finishers in the first stage of the race started in the top 10.

“Big thing is stage points,” Hamlin said. “I’m going to try to get as many as I can, be as aggressive as I can the first couple of stages to try to get some (points).”

But the uncertainty of today is if someone outside a playoff spot wins and takes a spot in the championship race. Two of the last three years, a driver 20 or more points above the cutline failed to advance. 

Ross Chastain is 19 points above the cutline, Chase Elliott is 11 above it and Byron is five above it. 

So, nobody is really safe today. 

Those below the cutline are: Hamlin (-5 points), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33) and Chase Briscoe (-44).

It could wild if Briscoe, who is in a must-win situation, is at the front late in the race.

“He is definitely the most aggressive, one of the most aggressive drivers in the field,” pole-sitter Kyle Larson said of Briscoe. “Then you throw in the fact that he has to win to advance, he’s going to be crazy. I’m sure if he’s anywhere near the front at the end, it’s going to get wild.”

Briscoe couldn’t say Saturday how aggressive he would be.

“I think it’s hard to say what you’re willing to do sitting here versus when you’re in the moment,” Briscoe told reporters. “The emotions and adrenaline, everything is totally different than when you’re sitting here. … I don’t know what you’re willing to do.  I think it’s different for everybody and until you’re in that moment it’s hard to say. We’ve just got to go try to get a win.”

The challenge will be passing. The spring race showed how difficult it is to pass with the Next Gen car at this track. Bell, who likely needs a win to advance, said this aero package “makes the cars extremely hard to get close to another. … The problem is that at Martinsville, you can’t really get away from someone. There’s one line that is dominant so you have to pretty much follow the car in front of you, which makes it hard to create a run. 

“We go to some of the best tracks we’ve seen like Las Vegas and Kansas, you can simply run a different line and create momentum, find clean air to make runs and generate passes.”

But as was shown in Saturday’s Xfinity race, once cars get close enough at the end, there likely will be contact. 

Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger bounced off each other for a few laps in Saturday’s Xfinity race as they raced for the final championship spot before Allmendinger had a tire go down. After some beating and banging, Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones for the win on th last lap.

“I don’t even want to know what (Sunday) is going to look like with the Cup race,” Allgaier said with a smile. “It’s definitely going to be a wild one. I think you’re going to see a lot of craziness.”

Dr. Diandra: Drivers with the best playoff performances

By Oct 30, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Eliminating four drivers every three races ups the playoff tension, but resetting points sometimes obscures drivers’ playoff performances. Knowing who’s been consistently strong may give a hint as to who moves on after Martinsville — and who to watch in 2023.

Best finishes

The most important metric in racing is where drivers finish. The graph below shows the 11 drivers with average finishing positions below 15 in the playoffs. Kyle Larson has a 15.4 average finish, but no one else is better than 16.

A vertical bar chart showing playoff performance in terms of average finishing position.

Denny Hamlin’s average finishing position of 6.6 is the best of all drivers and markedly improved over his regular-season average finish of 19.0.

William Byron ranks second. He is a full three positions behind Hamlin, but, again, much better than his regular-season average finish of 18.1.

After Ross Chastain (11.4), the remaining eight drivers are all within 1.2 positions of each other. Five of those eight are non-playoff drivers.

Two playoff drivers do not appear on this graph. Chase Elliott’s 17.1 average is much worse than his regular-season finishing average of 10.5. Ryan Blaney’s average playoff finish is 16.1.

Best average running position

Average running position highlights drivers who have had races cut short by accidents or equipment problems. I included drivers with average running positions of 15 and better on this graph.

A vertical bar chart showing drivers' average running positions for the playoff races

Seven of the eight playoff drivers make the cut here. The exception is Chase Briscoe, who has an 18.4 average running position for the eight playoff races run thus far.

Byron leads with an average running position of 8.2, which is 1.4 positions better than his average finishing position of 9.6.

Hamlin is second with an average running position of 10.8, more than five positions worse than his average finish.

Top green-flag speed

NASCAR’s loop data ranks each driver in terms of green-flag speed relative to the field. I averaged those numbers for the playoff races and plotted the drivers with the highest average ranks.

A vertical bar chart showing average green-flag speed ranking for playoff performance

Seven of the eight playoff drivers make the top 10 this time, along with Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick. Briscoe is again the sole playoff driver missing the cut with an average green-flag speed rank of 20.4.

Byron leads with an average green-flag speed rank of 6.0. More impressive is that Byron never ranked worse than 12th in green-flag speed in playoff races.

All three Hendrick Motorsports contenders make the top five. Larson comes in second at an average 8.0 rank and Elliott is fifth at 10.9.

Christopher Bell takes third place and is the top Toyota driver. He ranked in the top three in green-flag speed for the first four races, but broke the top 15 only once in the second four races.

Chastain ranks seventh, but if we eliminate his Roval results, his average rank would be 8.3, putting him third. You can learn a little more about these stats at Building Speed.

Playoff drivers with the best playoff performance

I weighted race and stage points earned by each driver, average finishing position, average running position and average green-flag speed rank. I weighted the latter two combined the same as average finishing position. The maximum score possible is 58.

Byron takes first place with a score of 53.2. That’s not too surprising given that he leads every metric except average finishing position. He’s made quite a turnaround from entering the playoffs with only six top-10 finishes.

Hamlin comes in second with 48.9 points. He has the best finishing average in the playoffs and comes in second on the other metrics.

Chastain (44.4), Bell (41.0) and Joey Logano (40.9) round out the top-five playoff drivers. The remaining playoff drivers are: Blaney (seventh overall: 35.3), Elliott (eighth: 32.2) and Briscoe (16th: 26.5).

Non-playoff-driver standouts

Of the non-playoff drivers, Larson takes sixth place overall, just 1.4 points behind Logano. Despite not making it into the round of eight, Larson has kept up with the playoff contenders.

Daniel Suárez ranks second highest of the non-playoff drivers. His 31.4 total puts him ninth overall, behind Blaney and Elliott. Suárez has the eighth highest race plus stage points total in the playoffs and the 10th best average running position.

A 100-point penalty at the start of the year kept Brad Keselowski off most “best of” lists this year. But he has the third-best playoffs of non-playoff drivers with a score of 30.8. That puts him 10th overall.

Michael McDowell (29.2) has a 13.6 average finishing position for the playoffs, behind only Hamlin, Byron and Chastain — and tied with Bell. His season average finish is 16.4, four positions higher than his previous career best.

The final top-five non-playoff driver is Erik Jones, who is 12th overall with 29.1 points. His season average finishing position is 16.3, the same as in 2019 when he ran for Joe Gibbs Racing. His playoffs have been even better, with a win at Darlington and top-10 finishes at Texas, Talladega and Las Vegas.

The driver with the best overall playoff performance doesn’t necessarily win the championship. Find out whether these stats predict who makes it to the Championship Four at Martinsville (2 p.m. ET; NBC).

Long: Boo him or cheer him, Ty Gibbs creates a buzz in NASCAR

By Oct 29, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT
3 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Fans booed as Ty Gibbs stood atop his car and celebrated his Xfinity win Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. They booed his team’s hauler when it entered the track after the race. Some even chanted about him getting his ride because he’s the grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs.

All that noise is just part of why NASCAR needs a driver like Ty Gibbs.

While you may not agree with how he raced Brandon Jones at the end of Saturday’s race or believe it when Gibbs said he didn’t mean to wreck his teammate, the 20-year-old is creating must-see moments on the track. 

The next one could come Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. It could be how Gibbs wins the championship. Or how someone pays him back. Either way, it could be memorable. 

Even if he wins the title, Gibbs won’t escape the silver spoon label fans put on any driver who has the same name as the team owner. 

While Gibbs is arguably in some of the best equipment in the Xfinity Series, he’s still won 10 of 50 starts (20%). All the other drivers who have competed in a JGR Xfinity car since last year have combined to win nine Xfinity races, including five by Kyle Busch.

That Gibbs is winning in the equipment more often will lead to more complaints about nepotism, but he doesn’t seem to care. 

“There’s always going to be people in life that are always going to hate,” he said. “You can’t listen to the chatter, and you can’t listen to the opinions or thoughts. I feel like I go out here and do my job and go race for wins. It’s part of life.”

Maybe fans wanted to see Gibbs profusely apologize Saturday for wrecking Jones and beg for forgiveness, but that isn’t going to happen. Keep shouting if it makes you feel better.

Gibbs didn’t have to win Saturday’s race. Even if he had finished second he would have advanced to the title race. But Jones had to win to advance. So why couldn’t Gibbs have just let his teammate win this race?

It’s a question Jones had.

“I get you want to win the race and go for it,” Jones said. “I want to race against the best. I want to try to beat the best out here, but, man, you’ve got to give me an opportunity and a chance. That’s not really even having a chance to go race for a win. At least we could have been side-by-side.

“Second place, last place, it didn’t matter for us today. We had to win the race. … I would have liked to have had a chance to race against him and try to hold him off. To me, that’s what is fun, door-to-door racing and doing that, not just wrecking somebody.”

Gibbs said afterward that “I definitely didn’t want to clean him out, but I definitely wanted to move him. I just crossed that line a little bit too much, crossed the line of his car grip on track and spun him out.”

While it’s easy to say Gibbs should have let his teammate win, Gibbs is focused on winning. Until someone teaches him a lesson — either on the track or off it — this is how Gibbs is going to race. Maybe the next time he’s more careful in how he hits a lead car going into the corner at Martinsville or any other track. Then again, maybe not.

Asked what he might tell Jones when their paths cross this week, Gibbs said: “We’re racing for wins and I got moved. Truth to be honest, I didn’t want to wreck him, but I definitely wanted to move him out of the groove so I could go take the win and get a clock. I feel like we got moved out of the way by them in the spring and lost and got in a whole bunch of stuff.”

In the spring race, Jones tapped the left rear of Gibbs’ car on the final restart and moved him up the track, allowing Jones to get on the inside as they raced for the lead. On the final lap, Jones slipped underneath Gibbs without any contact and won the race. Gibbs wrecked after contact from Sam Mayer and fought Mayer on pit road after the race.

Any conversation between Gibbs and Jones this week may not go over too well.

“I didn’t expect to get wrecked into (Turn) 1, that’s for sure,” Jones said. “Me and Ty have always been kind of friends. Lost all respect today. I know a lot of guys on pit road have for him.”

Gibbs has created much excitement in the Xfinity Series since he won in his series debut in February 2021 on the Daytona road course and ruffled some feathers.

Don’t like how he drives? This is professional sports. It’s about winning. If someone isn’t winning the right way, they’ll be taught a lesson. If no one is willing to give it to them, then there’s no reason to complain. It’s that simple.

Saturday, the driver set to replace Busch in the No. 18 Cup car next season at Joe Gibbs Racing got the win. The boos will fade. The chime of that grandfather clock Gibbs won will drown the boos out in his home.

“We came out here to get the win and transfer (to the title race) and we did,” he said. “We completed our mission.”

NASCAR Martinsville results: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race

By Oct 29, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, in the third overtime and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Gibbs will race for the Xfinity championship next week at Phoenix Raceway.

Jones was leading in the third overtime Saturday and would have advanced to the Championship Four with a win. But Gibbs punted Jones from the lead and inherited the win.

Following Gibbs in the top five at the finish were Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, Gragson and Allgaier.

Martinsville Xfinity results

Martinsville Xfinity driver points

Martinsville Xfinity reseeded standings

Ty Gibbs bumps teammate to win Xfinity Series race at Martinsville

By Oct 29, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in the third overtime as the race for positions in the championship finals produced some fierce late-race activity.

Even among teammates.

Gibbs was running second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones as the third overtime unfolded. Gibbs punted Jones into the Turn 1 wall and out of the lead, prompting a caution and assuring Gibbs of the race victory.

A race win would have advanced Jones to the championship finale, giving two JGR teams a shot at the title. Instead, Jones failed to qualify for the Championship Four, and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot.

A string of caution flags slowed the race over the closing miles as drivers sought to move through the field for a shot at the title in next week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry entered the race with spots solidified in the final four at Phoenix. Gibbs picked up enough stage points during the race to nail down his championship spot before race’s end. Gibbs’ race win gave him his 10th career victory but had no impact on his Championship Four status.

Jones and other drivers were critical of Gibbs’ tactic, and Berry suggested after the race that Jones might be a JR Motorsports teammate of sorts in the Phoenix finale. Berry, Gragson and Allgaier drive for JR Motorsports, and Jones is going to JRM next season.

Boos rained down on Gibbs from the grandstands as he celebrated the victory.

After a late-race crash that involved eight cars, Austin Hill and Myatt Snider scuffled near pit road post-race.

Jones won the pole and led the first 66 laps, including a win in the first stage. For much of the rest of the race, Jones and Gibbs, who won the second stage, raced around the front. 

Stage 1 winner: Brandon Jones

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Who had a good race: Brandon Jones led six times for 98 laps and on was point to advance to the Championship Four with a victory until he was dumped by eventual race winner Ty Gibbs, his teammate, in the third overtime. … Sheldon Creed drove through the mayhem of the closing laps to finish second. … Riley Herbst was third.

Who had a bad race: AJ Allmendinger finished 16th and failed to advance to the Phoenix Championship Four. … Austin Hill finished ninth and lost a shot at a better finish when he was involved in a multi-car crash late in the race. … Team owner Joe Gibbs won the race but will have some fence-mending to do.

Next: The Xfinity Series championship will be determined in the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway (6 p.m. ET, NBC).