Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 29, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sunday’s 500-lap marathon at Martinsville Speedway will set the four-driver field for the Nov. 6 race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Joey Logano enters Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) as the only driver locked into the Championship Four for Phoenix. He earned the spot by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

If any of the remaining seven playoff drivers wins Sunday’s race, they will get an automatic berth in the final four. The other positions will be filled via points. If no playoff driver wins Sunday, the other three spots will be determined by points.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: An Xfinity Rewards customer will give the command at 1:59 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:08 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:35 p.m. … Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Nick Terry will give the invocation at 1:51 p.m. … The Regimental Band of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will perform the national anthem at 1:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (263 miles) on the .526-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 130. Stage 2 ends at Lap 260.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Cloudy with a high of 60. 8% chance of rain.

LAST TIME: Alex Bowman won this race last year. He led nine laps. Kyle Busch was second and Brad Keselowski third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson

Parker Kligerman to run full Xfinity schedule in 2023

Austin Hill to run select Cup races in 2023

Keith Rodden to crew chief for Austin Dillon in 2023

Alex Bowman to return to No. 48 for Phoenix race

Friday 5: Jordan Anderson recounts fiery Talladega crash

Dr. Diandra: Can the Cup Series reach 20 different winners?

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville starting lineup
Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville
Parker Kligerman Xfinity
Parker Kligerman to run full-time in Xfinity Series in 2023

Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

By Oct 29, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Larson outran eight playoff drivers and won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Four playoff drivers — Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain — reached the final round of qualifying. Elliott was the fastest of the playoff group and will start second.

Denny Hamlin, who failed to make the top 10 in qualifying, had the best practice lap at 95.079. Blaney was second in practice at 95.075.

Martinsville Cup qualifying results

Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville
Martinsville start NASCAR
Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Parker Kligerman Xfinity
Parker Kligerman to run full-time in Xfinity Series in 2023

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville

By Oct 29, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Larson won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson had the day’s fastest speed — 96.078 miles per hour.

Saturday’s qualifying set the field for Sunday’s 500-lap race, which will determine the rest of the four-driver field for next weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Joey Logano reached the Phoenix final four by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson

Larson’s time of 19.709 seconds put the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 in the first starting position alongside second-fastest Chase Elliott, his Hendrick teammate.

Elliott was the fastest qualifier among the playoff group. Other playoff drivers: Chase Briscoe, third; Ryan Blaney, fourth; and Ross Chastain, ninth.

Chastain (plus-19), Elliott (plus-11) and William Byron (plus-5) are above the cutline entering Sunday’s race. Below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (minus-5), Blaney (minus-18), Christopher Bell (minus-33) and Briscoe (minus-44).

The pole is the 14th of Larson’s career and his fourth this season.

MORE: Martinsville Cup qualifying results

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Larson, Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney made the final round of qualifying from Group A. In Group B, Cole Custer, Harrison Burton, Briscoe, Kevin Harvick and Chastain reached the final round.

Following Larson and Elliott in the top 10 were Briscoe, Blaney, Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick, Chastain and Harrison Burton.

Hamlin led practice with a speed of 95.079 miles per hour but failed to make the final round of qualifying.

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville starting lineup
Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole
Martinsville start NASCAR
Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Parker Kligerman Xfinity
Parker Kligerman to run full-time in Xfinity Series in 2023

 

Parker Kligerman to run full-time in Xfinity Series in 2023

By Oct 29, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman will race full-time next season in the Xfinity Series for Big Machine Racing, the team announced Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

“Parker brings experience and a huge desire to do this,” team owner Scott Borchetta said. “That was our first conversation, ‘Do you still have the fire to go and run for a championship, or have you become more part-time?’ It’s just things that I had to know. 

“He convinced me very quickly, ‘I want to go race hard, I want to go win.’ Our conversations were exactly what I was looking for. … I get to hire a star and that’s what Big Machine has always been about, whether it’s our (music) artists that we sign or the product. Now, we’ve got a star in the car.”

MORE: Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville 

The 32-year-old Kligerman last ran a full season in a NASCAR series in 2013 in the Xfinity Series. He has made 110 Camping World Truck starts, 56 Xfinity starts and 30 Cup starts in his career. He has three career Truck wins, including earlier this season at Mid-Ohio. 

“It’s been such an interesting, gosh, what eight years of doing part-time (racing) and TV and jumping around in different rides and trying to find a home … where I felt like was a place that had the intention to go win and accepted what I like to do outside the car, which is promote the sport in a lot of ways, and could set me for potentially a future in terms of growing with that organization.”

Kligerman said he intends to continue running select Truck Series races next year with Henderson Motorsports and also continue his pit reporting duties with NBC Sports for Cup races.

Next season will be the third season for Borchetta’s Big Machine Racing team. The team scored its first Xfinity victory this season with Tyler Reddick at Texas in the spring. Reddick is one of 10 drivers who have driven the No. 48 car this season. Reddick has driven five races for the team. Ross Chastain has raced for the team twice and Kligerman has run one race for the team. The team is affiliated with Richard Childress Racing.

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville starting lineup
Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville
Martinsville start NASCAR
Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson after sitting out one race

By Oct 29, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
2 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Bubba Wallace said he’s learned his lesson after being suspended one race for wrecking Kyle Larson at Texas, but said that series officials need to be consistent in addressing such matters. 

Wallace spoke to reporters Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. 

“I totally accepted the penalty and the repercussions that came from my actions,” Wallace said. “I talked to (NASCAR executive Steve) O’Donnell and I talked to (NASCAR President Steve) Phelps and I said, ‘Hey, I’m good with being the example. If we can keep this consistent moving forward because it’s happened multiple times this year and it’s something that may still continue to happen for other drivers down the road.’ I definitely learned my lesson. But we have to be consistent, no matter if it’s here at Martinsville or if it’s at Daytona or Talladega. We’ve got to keep it consistent across all the boards, across the all the series. It was a good conversation.”

Wallace sat out last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek drove for him in that race.

Wallace said sitting out “was tough. … I hated not being in that race. That was one of those races that was circled on the schedule. The Toyotas have been really strong on the mile-and-a-half side, I really love running Homestead. I was legit bummed I wasn’t racing but I had to put that aside and still help the team go out and grow and continue to gain speed with those two drivers (Ty Gibbs and Nemechek).”

Wallace was upset that a move by Larson forced Wallace into the wall at Texas. Wallace then hooked Larson in the right rear, sending both cars into the wall. Larson’s car hit Christopher Bell’s car. After the incident, Wallace exited his car before safety crews arrived and walked along the track to Larson’s car and repeatedly shoved Larson.

Wallace said he and Larson talked this week.

“We had a great conversation this week,” Wallace said. “I think the best thing for us is we both understood where our frustrations were and moving forward and how we both can handle those situations better.”

Larson agreed with what Wallace said.

“I thought it went really well,” Larson said. “I think we both moved on from it really fast. It was good to have a talk and and just kind of talk over the frustrations and mistakes on both of our parts and kind of move on and forget about it and get on to racing. I feel like we race really well together in the past. I hope I don’t make any more mistakes and we continue to race good.”

Asked about what he’s learned after sitting out, Wallace said: “I got to think before you do. … Going back and looking from a 10,000-foot view definitely could have handled everything way different. I put myself in a bad light, I put our team in a bad light, our sponsors. It’s just something that I’m not proud of. Moving on, moving forward, you’re not allowed to make that mistake.”

Asked about his conversations with team 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Wallace said: “They were understanding of the heat-of-the-moment type things, but they were very adamant on how we need to handle those five seconds later, like I said earlier, think before you do. That was the biggest thing, but they still support me and we’re here and just going to go out and continue to build this team.”

Read more about NASCAR

Martinsville starting lineup
Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville
Martinsville start NASCAR
Sunday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather