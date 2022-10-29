Parker Kligerman to run full-time in Xfinity Series in 2023

By Oct 29, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman will race full-time next season in the Xfinity Series for Big Machine Racing, the team announced Saturday at Martinsville Speedway.

“Parker brings experience and a huge desire to do this,” team owner Scott Borchetta said. “That was our first conversation, ‘Do you still have the fire to go and run for a championship, or have you become more part-time?’ It’s just things that I had to know. 

“He convinced me very quickly, ‘I want to go race hard, I want to go win.’ Our conversations were exactly what I was looking for. … I get to hire a star and that’s what Big Machine has always been about, whether it’s our (music) artists that we sign or the product. Now, we’ve got a star in the car.”

MORE: Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville 

The 32-year-old Kligerman last ran a full season in a NASCAR series in 2013 in the Xfinity Series. He has made 110 Camping World Truck starts, 56 Xfinity starts and 30 Cup starts in his career. He has three career Truck wins, including earlier this season at Mid-Ohio. 

“It’s been such an interesting, gosh, what eight years of doing part-time (racing) and TV and jumping around in different rides and trying to find a home … where I felt like was a place that had the intention to go win and accepted what I like to do outside the car, which is promote the sport in a lot of ways, and could set me for potentially a future in terms of growing with that organization.”

Kligerman said he intends to continue running select Truck Series races next year with Henderson Motorsports and also continue his pit reporting duties with NBC Sports for Cup races.

Next season will be the third season for Borchetta’s Big Machine Racing team. The team scored its first Xfinity victory this season with Tyler Reddick at Texas in the spring. Reddick is one of 10 drivers who have driven the No. 48 car this season. Reddick has driven five races for the team. Ross Chastain has raced for the team twice and Kligerman has run one race for the team. The team is affiliated with Richard Childress Racing.

Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson after sitting out one race

By Oct 29, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Bubba Wallace said he’s learned his lesson after being suspended one race for wrecking Kyle Larson at Texas, but said that series officials need to be consistent in addressing such matters. 

Wallace spoke to reporters Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. 

“I totally accepted the penalty and the repercussions that came from my actions,” Wallace said. “I talked to (NASCAR executive Steve) O’Donnell and I talked to (NASCAR President Steve) Phelps and I said, ‘Hey, I’m good with being the example. If we can keep this consistent moving forward because it’s happened multiple times this year and it’s something that may still continue to happen for other drivers down the road.’ I definitely learned my lesson. But we have to be consistent, no matter if it’s here at Martinsville or if it’s at Daytona or Talladega. We’ve got to keep it consistent across all the boards, across the all the series. It was a good conversation.”

Wallace sat out last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. John Hunter Nemechek drove for him in that race.

Wallace said sitting out “was tough. … I hated not being in that race. That was one of those races that was circled on the schedule. The Toyotas have been really strong on the mile-and-a-half side, I really love running Homestead. I was legit bummed I wasn’t racing but I had to put that aside and still help the team go out and grow and continue to gain speed with those two drivers (Ty Gibbs and Nemechek).”

Wallace was upset that a move by Larson forced Wallace into the wall at Texas. Wallace then hooked Larson in the right rear, sending both cars into the wall. Larson’s car hit Christopher Bell’s car. After the incident, Wallace exited his car before safety crews arrived and walked along the track to Larson’s car and repeatedly shoved Larson.

Wallace said he and Larson talked this week.

“We had a great conversation this week,” Wallace said. “I think the best thing for us is we both understood where our frustrations were and moving forward and how we both can handle those situations better.”

Asked about what he’s learned after sitting out, Wallace said: “I got to think before you do. … Going back and looking from a 10,000-foot view definitely could have handled everything way different. I put myself in a bad light, I put our team in a bad light, our sponsors. It’s just something that I’m not proud of. Moving on, moving forward, you’re not allowed to make that mistake.”

Asked about his conversations with team 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, Wallace said: “They were understanding of the heat-of-the-moment type things, but they were very adamant on how we need to handle those five seconds later, like I said earlier, think before you do. That was the biggest thing, but they still support me and we’re here and just going to go out and continue to build this team.”

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

By Oct 29, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Xfinity Series will set the championship field Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. Two spots remain in the four-driver title field.

Before that race happens, Cup teams will practice and qualify Saturday, setting the lineup for Sunday’s playoff race. Seven drivers are vying for the final three spots in the Cup championship field. With track position critical, qualifying has extra importance at Martinsville. USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Martinsville Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • Noon – 12:45 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole

By Oct 28, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brandon Jones, facing a must-win situation to make the Xfinity Series championship race, won the pole for Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“Man, this is big,” Jones told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch. “We showed up here to do one thing … it’s just to win the race.

Jones won at Martinsville in April.

Jones claimed the pole with a lap of 95.482 mph. Sheldon Creed (95.333 mph) will start alongside Jones on the front row. Sammy Smith (95.314) qualified third, Ty Gibbs (95.165) fourth and Noah Gragson (95.079) completed the top five.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup

Josh Berry and Gragson have each secured spots in the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. Gibbs is 30 points above the cutline. AJ Allmendinger is five points above the cutline.

Drivers below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Jones (-38).

Allgaier qualified sixth, Allmendinger ninth, Mayer 22nd and Hill will start 36th in the 38-car field. He did not make a qualifying attempt because of a mechanical issue after practice.

Saturday’s race airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Austin Hill to run select Cup races in 2023

By Oct 28, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

Austin Hill will look to compete in six Cup races next season for Beard Motorsports, the team announced Friday.

Hill’s first Cup race next year is scheduled to be the Feb. 19 Daytona 500. The No. 62 car does not have a guaranteed spot in the race and will need to earn a spot in the field.

Hill also is scheduled to compete in the following Cup races: April 23 at Talladega, July 2 at the Chicago street course, Aug. 6 at Michigan, Aug. 26 at Daytona and Oct. 1 at Talladega. Sponsorship for each race will be announced later.

Hill made his Cup debut at Michigan this season, finishing 18th.

“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said in a statement from the team. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series, and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”

Hill competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. He’s vying to make the Nov. 5 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix.

“We’re a proud, family-run race team and these six races in 2023 are moments we’re really looking forward to,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president, Beard Motorsports, in a statement. “No job is too small here at Beard Motorsports, and if anyone can appreciate that, it’s Austin. He’s raced and run his own team and been successful. It’s helped make him a really good driver and an even better person and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our team.”

