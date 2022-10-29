NASCAR Martinsville results: Ty Gibbs wins Xfinity race

By Oct 29, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs wrecked his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Brandon Jones, in the third overtime and won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Gibbs will race for the Xfinity championship next week at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: Long: Ty Gibbs creates a buzz in NASCAR

Jones was leading in the third overtime Saturday and would have advanced to the Championship Four with a win. But Gibbs punted Jones from the lead and inherited the win.

Following Gibbs in the top five at the finish were Sheldon Creed, Riley Herbst, Gragson and Allgaier.

Martinsville Xfinity results

Martinsville Xfinity driver points

Martinsville Xfinity reseeded standings

Long: Boo him or cheer him, Ty Gibbs creates a buzz in NASCAR

By Oct 29, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Fans booed as Ty Gibbs stood atop his car and celebrated his Xfinity win Saturday at Martinsville Speedway. They booed his team’s hauler when it entered the track after the race. Some even chanted about him getting his ride because he’s the grandson of car owner Joe Gibbs.

All that noise is just part of why NASCAR needs a driver like Ty Gibbs.

While you may not agree with how he raced Brandon Jones at the end of Saturday’s race or believe it when Gibbs said he didn’t mean to wreck his teammate, the 20-year-old is creating must-see moments on the track. 

The next one could come Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. It could be how Gibbs wins the championship. Or how someone pays him back. Either way, it could be memorable. 

Even if he wins the title, Gibbs won’t escape the silver spoon label fans put on any driver who has the same name as the team owner. 

While Gibbs is arguably in some of the best equipment in the Xfinity Series, he’s still won 10 of 50 starts (20%). All the other drivers who have competed in a JGR Xfinity car since last year have combined to win nine Xfinity races, including five by Kyle Busch.

That Gibbs is winning in the equipment more often will lead to more complaints about nepotism, but he doesn’t seem to care. 

“There’s always going to be people in life that are always going to hate,” he said. “You can’t listen to the chatter, and you can’t listen to the opinions or thoughts. I feel like I go out here and do my job and go race for wins. It’s part of life.”

Maybe fans wanted to see Gibbs profusely apologize Saturday for wrecking Jones and beg for forgiveness, but that isn’t going to happen. Keep shouting if it makes you feel better.

Gibbs didn’t have to win Saturday’s race. Even if he had finished second he would have advanced to the title race. But Jones had to win to advance. So why couldn’t Gibbs have just let his teammate win this race?

It’s a question Jones had.

“I get you want to win the race and go for it,” Jones said. “I want to race against the best. I want to try to beat the best out here, but, man, you’ve got to give me an opportunity and a chance. That’s not really even having a chance to go race for a win. At least we could have been side-by-side.

“Second place, last place, it didn’t matter for us today. We had to win the race. … I would have liked to have had a chance to race against him and try to hold him off. To me, that’s what is fun, door-to-door racing and doing that, not just wrecking somebody.”

Gibbs said afterward that “I definitely didn’t want to clean him out, but I definitely wanted to move him. I just crossed that line a little bit too much, crossed the line of his car grip on track and spun him out.”

While it’s easy to say Gibbs should have let his teammate win, Gibbs is focused on winning. Until someone teaches him a lesson — either on the track or off it — this is how Gibbs is going to race. Maybe the next time he’s more careful in how he hits a lead car going into the corner at Martinsville or any other track. Then again, maybe not.

Asked what he might tell Jones when their paths cross this week, Gibbs said: “We’re racing for wins and I got moved. Truth to be honest, I didn’t want to wreck him, but I definitely wanted to move him out of the groove so I could go take the win and get a clock. I feel like we got moved out of the way by them in the spring and lost and got in a whole bunch of stuff.”

In the spring race, Jones tapped the left rear of Gibbs’ car on the final restart and moved him up the track, allowing Jones to get on the inside as they raced for the lead. On the final lap, Jones slipped underneath Gibbs without any contact and won the race. Gibbs wrecked after contact from Sam Mayer and fought Mayer on pit road after the race.

Any conversation between Gibbs and Jones this week may not go over too well.

“I didn’t expect to get wrecked into (Turn) 1, that’s for sure,” Jones said. “Me and Ty have always been kind of friends. Lost all respect today. I know a lot of guys on pit road have for him.”

Gibbs has created much excitement in the Xfinity Series since he won in his series debut in February 2021 on the Daytona road course and ruffled some feathers.

Don’t like how he drives? This is professional sports. It’s about winning. If someone isn’t winning the right way, they’ll be taught a lesson. If no one is willing to give it to them, then there’s no reason to complain. It’s that simple.

Saturday, the driver set to replace Busch in the No. 18 Cup car next season at Joe Gibbs Racing got the win. The boos will fade. The chime of that grandfather clock Gibbs won will drown the boos out in his home.

“We came out here to get the win and transfer (to the title race) and we did,” he said. “We completed our mission.”

Ty Gibbs bumps teammate to win Xfinity Series race at Martinsville

By Oct 29, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT
Ty Gibbs won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway in the third overtime as the race for positions in the championship finals produced some fierce late-race activity.

Even among teammates.

Gibbs was running second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones as the third overtime unfolded. Gibbs punted Jones into the Turn 1 wall and out of the lead, prompting a caution and assuring Gibbs of the race victory.

A race win would have advanced Jones to the championship finale, giving two JGR teams a shot at the title. Instead, Jones failed to qualify for the Championship Four, and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot.

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity results

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity driver points

MORE: Martinsville Xfinity reseeded standings

A string of caution flags slowed the race over the closing miles as drivers sought to move through the field for a shot at the title in next week’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson and Josh Berry entered the race with spots solidified in the final four at Phoenix. Gibbs picked up enough stage points during the race to nail down his championship spot before race’s end. Gibbs’ race win gave him his 10th career victory but had no impact on his Championship Four status.

MORE: Long: Ty Gibbs creates a buzz in NASCAR

Jones and other drivers were critical of Gibbs’ tactic, and Berry suggested after the race that Jones might be a JR Motorsports teammate of sorts in the Phoenix finale. Berry, Gragson and Allgaier drive for JR Motorsports, and Jones is going to JRM next season.

Boos rained down on Gibbs from the grandstands as he celebrated the victory.

After a late-race crash that involved eight cars, Austin Hill and Myatt Snider scuffled near pit road post-race.

Jones won the pole and led the first 66 laps, including a win in the first stage. For much of the rest of the race, Jones and Gibbs, who won the second stage, raced around the front. 

Stage 1 winner: Brandon Jones

Stage 2 winner: Ty Gibbs

Who had a good race: Brandon Jones led six times for 98 laps and on was point to advance to the Championship Four with a victory until he was dumped by eventual race winner Ty Gibbs, his teammate, in the third overtime. … Sheldon Creed drove through the mayhem of the closing laps to finish second. … Riley Herbst was third.

Who had a bad race: AJ Allmendinger finished 16th and failed to advance to the Phoenix Championship Four. … Austin Hill finished ninth and lost a shot at a better finish when he was involved in a multi-car crash late in the race. … Team owner Joe Gibbs won the race but will have some fence-mending to do.

Next: The Xfinity Series championship will be determined in the season finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway (6 p.m. ET, NBC).

Martinsville NASCAR starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole

By Oct 29, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
Kyle Larson outran eight playoff drivers and won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Four playoff drivers — Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain — reached the final round of qualifying. Elliott was the fastest of the playoff group and will start second.

Denny Hamlin, who failed to make the top 10 in qualifying, had the best practice lap at 95.079. Blaney was second in practice at 95.075.

Martinsville Cup qualifying results

Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Martinsville

By Oct 29, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the pole Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson had the day’s fastest speed — 96.078 miles per hour.

Saturday’s qualifying set the field for Sunday’s 500-lap race, which will determine the rest of the four-driver field for next weekend’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Joey Logano reached the Phoenix final four by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace says he’s learned his lesson

Larson’s time of 19.709 seconds put the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 in the first starting position alongside second-fastest Chase Elliott, his Hendrick teammate.

Elliott was the fastest qualifier among the playoff group. Other playoff drivers: Chase Briscoe, third; Ryan Blaney, fourth; and Ross Chastain, ninth.

Chastain (plus-19), Elliott (plus-11) and William Byron (plus-5) are above the cutline entering Sunday’s race. Below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (minus-5), Blaney (minus-18), Christopher Bell (minus-33) and Briscoe (minus-44).

The pole is the 14th of Larson’s career and his fourth this season.

MORE: Martinsville Cup qualifying results

MORE: Martinsville Cup starting lineup

Larson, Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney made the final round of qualifying from Group A. In Group B, Cole Custer, Harrison Burton, Briscoe, Kevin Harvick and Chastain reached the final round.

Following Larson and Elliott in the top 10 were Briscoe, Blaney, Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Kevin Harvick, Chastain and Harrison Burton.

Hamlin led practice with a speed of 95.079 miles per hour but failed to make the final round of qualifying.

