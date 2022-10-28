Saturday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Saturday at Martinsville Speedway marks the final chance for playoff drivers to secure a spot in the Nov. 5 Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

JR Motorsports drivers Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have secured spots via wins in the Round of 8. That leaves six drivers vying for the final two spots in Saturday’s race at Martinsville (3 p.m. ET on NBC).

Ty Gibbs (30 points above the cutline) and AJ Allmendinger (+5) hold the final two transfer spots. Those below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Brandon Jones (-38).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:27 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:36 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:50 p.m. … William Byron will give the invocation at 3:19 p.m. … Virginia Military Institute Glee Club will perform the anthem at 3:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the 0.526-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 3 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com and Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees and 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brandon Jones won in April. Landon Cassill finished second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.