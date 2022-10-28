RCR announces new crew chief for Austin Dillon for 2023

Keith Rodden will be Austin Dillon‘s crew chief in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Friday morning.
Rodden takes the place of Justin Alexander, who moves to the role of director of vehicle performance at RCR.
Rodden, a former crew chief and race engineer, most recently worked on the Motorsports Competition NASCAR strategy group at General Motors. Rodden’s focus there was working with Chevy teams on how to best approach track tests, practice sessions, and race events. He also worked as the General Motors wheel force test project lead, serving as test team crew chief.
He worked as either a crew chief or engineer at Hendrick Motorsports, Evernham Motorsports, Richard Petty Motorsports, Team Red Bull, and Chip Ganassi Racing. Rodden worked for more than a decade with Kasey Kahne, including as crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.
“The addition of Keith Rodden to the Richard Childress Racing team highlights the ‘One Team’ approach to our race program and the commitment that our manufacturer partner has made to elevating all of the Chevy NASCAR teams with a shared approach to data gathering and technical development,” said Andy Petree, vice president of competition for Richard Childress Racing, in a statement.
“I’ve known and worked with Keith Rodden since the beginning of his NASCAR career, and I can confidently say that he will be a great match for Austin Dillon and our team at Richard Childress Racing. We’d like to thank Justin Alexander for his contributions to the No. 3 team and know that he will do a great job continuing to support RCR in his new role.”
Austin Hill will look to compete in six Cup races next season for Beard Motorsports, the team announced Friday.
Hill’s first Cup race next year is scheduled to be the Feb. 19 Daytona 500. The No. 62 car does not have a guaranteed spot in the race and will need to earn a spot in the field.
Hill also is scheduled to compete in the following Cup races: April 23 at Talladega, July 2 at the Chicago street course, Aug. 6 at Michigan, Aug. 26 at Daytona and Oct. 1 at Talladega. Sponsorship for each race will be announced later.
Hill made his Cup debut at Michigan this season, finishing 18th.
“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said in a statement from the team. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series, and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”
Hill competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. He’s vying to make the Nov. 5 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix.
“We’re a proud, family-run race team and these six races in 2023 are moments we’re really looking forward to,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president, Beard Motorsports, in a statement. “No job is too small here at Beard Motorsports, and if anyone can appreciate that, it’s Austin. He’s raced and run his own team and been successful. It’s helped make him a really good driver and an even better person and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our team.”
Saturday at Martinsville Speedway marks the final chance for playoff drivers to secure a spot in the Nov. 5 Xfinity Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
JR Motorsports drivers Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have secured spots via wins in the Round of 8. That leaves six drivers vying for the final two spots in Saturday’s race at Martinsville (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Ty Gibbs (30 points above the cutline) and AJ Allmendinger (+5) hold the final two transfer spots. Those below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Brandon Jones (-38).
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:27 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:36 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:50 p.m. … William Byron will give the invocation at 3:19 p.m. … Virginia Military Institute Glee Club will perform the anthem at 3:20 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the 0.526-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 3 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: NBCsports.com and Peacock
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Partly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees and 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Brandon Jones won in April. Landon Cassill finished second. AJ Allmendinger placed third.
Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to return to racing and will do so in next weekend’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway, Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday morning.
Bowman has been out since suffering a concussion in a crash Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway will mark the fifth consecutive race he’s missed because of the injury.
The Phoenix finale will mark the final race as crew chief of the No. 48 team for Greg Ives.
“Greg and I started something there in 2016 that we never got to finish, so hopefully we can get the job done,” Bowman said on social media, referring to his first race at Phoenix with team in 2016 in place of an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. “To have one final race with Greg is going to be really special.
“Thank you to Hendrick Motorsports (and) all the doctors that have helped me. It’s been a long road and a lot of work but excited to be back to 100% and be able to get back in a race car. So hope to see you guys out there. We’re gonna finish the season strong and hopefully get one last win for Greg.”
Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 car this weekend at Martinsville before Bowman gets back in the car next week.
“We’re thrilled Alex is 100% and will have the opportunity to race at his home track,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Throughout this process, he’s been incredibly diligent about following the advice of his doctors and prioritizing his health. All of us look forward to welcoming Alex back and seeing him finish 2022 with his No. 48 teammates.
“Due to the timing (of the medical clearance), everyone agreed it was best to stick with our plan for Martinsville and allow the team to fully prepare for Alex’s return next weekend,” Andrews said. “On behalf of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, we’re grateful to Noah for stepping in and doing a terrific job under difficult circumstances. He’s a big talent and has been a complete professional.”
Xfinity Series drivers will open the NASCAR weekend at Martinsville Speedway Friday with practice and qualifying.
The Xfinity practice/qualifying session is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Qualifying will set the field for Saturday’s Xfinity race (3 pm. ET, NBC).
Noah Gragson and Josh Berry have earned spots in the Xfinity final four at Phoenix Raceway. The six drivers seeking the other two spots are Ty Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones. Gibbs and Allmendinger are above the cutline.
Cup drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify at noon Saturday for Sunday’s 2 p.m. ET (NBC) race, the final event in the Round of 8.
Martinsville Speedway (Xfinity)
Weather
Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 60.
Friday, Oct. 28
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 4 – 4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 4:35 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)