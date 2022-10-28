NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

Life can change in a second, but Jordan Anderson endured 20 terrifying seconds in a burning truck before he could bail out of it Oct. 1 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Count to 20.
Getting to 10 seems to take forever.
Yet that is only half the time in which Anderson felt flames that burned his eyelashes, cheeks, neck, right hand, right arm and both knees. The heat was so intense that the front windshield started to crack. Smoke enveloped the cockpit.
One thought rushed through Anderson’s mind.
“Whatever is on the other side of this window can’t be worse than what’s going to happen if I just sit here.”
His truck was still moving and headed for a wall.
Nearly a month after the accident, Anderson said he will be at the track for the first time this weekend to watch his Xfinity Series team compete with Myatt Snider at Martinsville Speedway.
The letters and notes have been overwhelming, he told NBC Sports in his first public comments about the incident. He was struck by a message from a 13-year-old who stated that he was praying for Anderson.
“I keep saying the word humbling,” Anderson said of the support he’s received.
While it would be easy to lament his painful injuries, Anderson reflects upon what father-in-law Larry McReynolds recently told him.
“There was more right that happened than what could have potentially gone wrong,” Anderson said, recounting McReynolds’ words. “With 32 trucks behind me, it could have been really ugly if I’d gotten hit or pinned in the truck or something like that.”
The 31-year-old Anderson was making his 138th Camping World Truck Series start that day at Talladega. While he’s had limited success with his underfunded operation, he’s gained notoriety for his dedication. He ran one truck an entire season and often drove the dually that pulled his ride in a trailer.
He sold some items after the 2019 season to have money to purchase an updated truck. He finished second in the 2020 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway in that truck and said: “This finish tonight, hopefully, is for every underdog in America, every kid that stays up late and works on his dirt late model or his Legends car and dreams of coming here to Daytona. Hopefully, this finish tonight encourages them to never give up on their dreams.”
Eventually sponsorship mattered and Anderson didn’t have as much as he worked his way to NASCAR. The lack of funding stunted his success, but it didn’t stop him from competing.
That runner-up finish at Daytona in 2020 was his career-best result in the Truck Series. He matched it in the 2021 season-opening race at Daytona in the same truck.
He was driving that vehicle at Talladega on Oct. 1. Anderson qualified ninth in the 36-truck field and was running fourth on Lap 19 when smoke suddenly shot from the truck and then flames engulfed it.
“From what we could tell,” Anderson told NBC Sports, “something got into the oil line off the pump on the front of the motor and cut hole in it. It basically drained the entire contents of the oil tank to the headers. That’s why the fire was so big and so hot and lasted for so long.
“The way the Trucks have the naca duct on the right front A post (between the windshield and right side window) that basically kind of acted like a vacuum as the fire came out from underneath the hood and went right inside the (truck).”
What happened next, Anderson said, felt like was in slow motion.
“I remember seeing the fire on the right side of the floor, shutting the motor off, slowing down,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of motors blow in the past and there’s some fire that comes in and then typically goes away. (This time) it’s like, ‘Alright, there’s fire. There’s a lot of fire. Now the fire is in my face.
“It’s getting hot. It’s getting really hot.’”
Anderson tried to slow his truck so he could exit.
He drove off the banking between Turns 1 and 2, started sliding and slammed the brakes, which turned him back up the track as flames shot through the front wheel wells and the back of the vehicle. The field passed as he fought to regain control of the burning truck.
Anderson removed his seat belts, lowered the window net and poked his head out the window.
“I was ready to get out of there, whether it was the roof or the deck lid,” he said. “I was going to try to climb out there just because I couldn’t stay in there any longer.
“It got to the point where all the adrenaline in me was like anything is better than staying in this truck. (That’s) how hot it got. I could feel like my whole body was just so hot. I could feel everything start to burn.”
He poked his head out the left side window a second time but saw he was about to hit the wall. He ducked his head back into the vehicle.
“I got on the brakes as hard as I could,” Anderson said. “I’m kind of like watching the wall get closer, and I was like as soon as I hit the wall, I need to be on the way out the window. You watch the video (of the accident) and if (I exit) a second earlier, it would have been really bad because it would have been me between the truck and the wall.
“I tried to time it just perfectly. It’s crazy going back and watching it because it looks like I can’t see where I’m going, but, thankfully, I can see out the left side window. I could see the wall. I’m trying to time it. Just was very fortunate that when I hit the wall, it just kind of helped (me exit).
“I laugh about it now, it wasn’t funny at the time, but it kind of helped to jack me out of the truck when I hit the wall. I can’t say that I planned it like that. It looked like something out of a James Bond movie the way it worked out.”
With smoke billowing from the vehicle, Anderson climbed atop the SAFER barrier along the inside wall. He jumped from the barrier, briefly buckled, rolled to the ground and laid flat on his back as a safety crew arrived.
“I remember leaning on the wall, standing up, looking at the truck and jumping off the wall, landing on my feet and it was just like the pain of the burns kicked in,” Anderson said. “That’s when I went to the ground.
“I can’t remember the lady’s name that was the first one to me, but everybody on the NASCAR side, they were to me so quickly and helped get everything off me. When they got me in the ambulance, they cut my suit off. That gave me some relief.
“When I got to the care center, I was in a lot of pain. So they gave me an IV and that’s when they got me to the helicopter. To be honest, once I got to the care center, I don’t remember much until waking up at the hospital (after a helicopter flight from the track). … It’s crazy what heat can do because it did just feel like my whole body was on fire when I was laying there on the ground (next to the truck) just because everything got so hot.”
Anderson suffered third-degree burns on his right arm and neck. He had second degree burns elsewhere.
It wasn’t until he was in the hospital for a few hours that he was offered a mirror by a nurse to look at his face.
“I looked over at my wife (Kendall) and asked the nurse, ‘Do you think all of this is going to be healed up by mid-December?”
“Why?”
“Well, that’s when we’re actually supposed to go on our honeymoon because we never got to take it during the season.”
“If you’re worried about that,” the nurse said, “you must already be feeling better.”
Jordan and Kendall were married April 16. She wasn’t supposed to be at Talladega when he raced because she was to have run in a marathon in North Carolina. The event was postponed by weather, so she went to Talladega for the race.
“I know it was hard for her to see it, but I can only imagine how hard it would have been if she hadn’t been there,” Anderson said of his wife.
She was among several friends and family members who went to the hospital to be with Anderson after the accident.
“When they rolled me out of the hospital with a wheelchair, they were all in the waiting room,” Anderson said. “It was pretty humbling.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr. dispatched his plane to take Anderson home to North Carolina. Earnhardt was among many in the sport who offered their support or well wishes.
“We all want to be competitive on the race track, but things like that off the race track, that means a lot,” Anderson said.
Anderson can’t wait to get back on the track. This accident hasn’t diminished his desire to race.
“I’m not going to let this incident define me and who I am,” he said. “If anything, it’s just going to give me that much more motivation to get back out there.”
The 2023 season opener for the Truck Series at Daytona is less than four months away. Anderson eyes that event for his return. He may even drive the same truck that burned in Talladega since it has such a good track record at Daytona.
“We’ve already looked at the truck in the shop,” Anderson said. “The front clip is OK. We got to cut the A post forward and go send it to the blasters and replace the wiring because it’s all burnt up. The motor is not hurt too bad.
“I’m already figuring out what we’ve got to do to fix the truck and take it back to Daytona.”
2. Pivotal session
Saturday’s qualifying session at Martinsville Speedway (12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) could be the most important of the season.
Seven playoff drivers are vying for the final three spots in next week’s championship race at Phoenix and at least two drivers will advance via points.
In the four previous short track races this season — both Richmond races, the spring Martinsville race and the Bristol night race — at least five of the top six finishers in the first stage of the race started in the top 10.
Track position matters at short tracks since passing can be difficult. It was at Martinsville in the spring. The top six finishers in the first stage all started in the top seven. Stage points could determine who advances to the title race.
That’s why qualifying could be so important Saturday.
“It’s tough,” Ross Chastain said of qualifying at Martinsville. “I haven’t figured it out. I just have struggled to maximize a single lap. It takes me, especially at Martinsville, a bit of time to get into a rhythm and start making lap time. … Definitely don’t want to start back wherever we started in the spring.”
Chastain started 27th in the spring at Martinsville. While he finished the race fifth, he scored no stage points. Six other drivers scored more points than he did at Martinsville that day.
Chastain enters the weekend with the biggest advantage, sitting 19 points above the cutline, but that’s not a guarantee he’ll advance. Twice in the last three years a driver 20 points or more above the cutline going into the Round of 8 finale did not advance to the title race.
Chase Elliott enters the weekend 11 points above the cutline. William Byron is five points above the cutline going into Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC)
Blaney still seeks his first points win of the season. If he gets it Sunday, he’d be the record-setting 20th different winner this year.The only driver to make it to the championship race without a points win in that particular season was Ryan Newman in 2014.
4. More to watch
While the focus will be on playoff drivers this weekend at Martinsville, non-playoff drivers will have some things to focus on.
Brad Keselowski seeks to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to 12 either this weekend or next. Martin Truex Jr. also seeks to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with a win to eight either this weekend or next.
Michael McDowell has the best average finish in the playoffs among non-playoff drivers at 13.6.
Keselowski has scored the most points in the playoffs among non-playoff drivers at 213 (William Byron has scored the most points in the playoffs of any driver at 294).
5. What’s next for Texas?
Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Texas Motor Speedway, joined Dale Earnhardt Jr. on this week’s Dale Jr. Download and discussed a variety of topics, including if any changes will be made to the Texas surface.
With the All-Star Race moving from Texas to North Wilkesboro next year, Texas Motor Speedway will host only one Cup weekend in 2023 and it comes in the playoffs. That gives Smith time to decide what to do with Texas.
“What we’re doing now is working with iRacing to research a couple of different profile changes that we might do at the track,” Smith said.
“I want to kind of investigate what the options are. We learned a ton with iRacing around the Atlanta (reconfiguration). Atlanta is the first track that’s been (reconfigured) based on an iRacing simulation.… We were able to not just build a track with a CAD drawing and all the engineering and math that goes into designing a track, we were able to put virtual cars and go race and tweak it and make little itty-bitty changes that made a big difference in Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“The way it raced was the way we saw it was going to race on iRacing. That was a huge lightbulb moment. So we’re trying to figure out what could happen differently at Texas Motor Speedway. We haven’t figured out exactly what it’s going to look like yet.”
Briscoe was listed in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson on the final lap while battling Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which slowed and impeded Dillon.
Briscoe went to the inside and shot by Dillon and Custer on the backstretch chicane. Briscoe beat Larson by two points for the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.
Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said earlier this month that the comments by Shiplett proved that Custer’s action on the backstretch was deliberate.
“The data was pretty telling, and then we got to the audio and had the crew chief telling the driver that ‘I think you’ve got a flat, check up, check up, check up’ when he couldn’t even see the car or have any idea whatsoever that the car might have a flat,” Miller said. “Pretty telling as to what went on there. That coupled with the data and the video … nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately by those individuals. We were forced to react.”
NASCAR cited Custer and his team for violating Section 5.5 of the Cup Rule Book and failing to race at 100% of their ability ”with the goal of achieving the best possible finishing position in the Event.”
That section also states that “Any Competitor(s) who takes action with the intent to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event or encourages, persuades or induces others to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR. … “Artificially Alter” shall be defined as actions by any Competitor(s) that show or suggest that the Competitor(s) did not race at 100% of their ability for the purpose of changing finishing positions in the Event, in NASCAR’s sole discretion.”
The National Motorsports Appeals Panel stated that Custer and his team violated the rule set forth in the penalty notice and that the panel upheld the penalty issued by NASCAR.
The panel consisted of Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Dale Pinilis.
Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023.
“Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David Wilson, president, Toyota Racing Development. “We are excited for this new opportunity for our Toyota development drivers and partners to experience TRICON’s success and winning culture. The Truck Series is very important to Toyota, and we know TRICON is going to continue to deliver for us as we begin our 20th season in the series.”
Corey Heim will run for his first Truck series title and drive the No. 11 for the team next season. Tanner Gray will continue to compete in the No. 15. Taylor Gray will begin his championship run in the Truck Series starting in March at Circuit of the Americas when he turns 18. He will drive the No. 17. The team will field a fourth truck, the No. 1 truck, that will feature several drivers throughout the season.
This is a return to Toyota for the organization formerly known as David Gilliland Racing. DGR-Crosley fielded Toyotas in 2018 and ’19. Tyler Ankrum won the ARCA Menards Series East championship for the team and gave the team its first Truck win in 2019 at Kentucky Speedway.
“We are thrilled to return to Toyota and compete in the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro next season,” said TRICON Partner David Gilliland. “I’ve seen Toyota’s dedication to the sport firsthand, and we are excited to partner with them going forward. I’m sure this new partnership is going to help TRICON reach our goals of consistently competing for race wins and championships.”
“Our goal in the truck series is to create future racing icons,” said TRICON Partner Johnny Gray. “We’ll know we did our job when several years from now our drivers are racing for Cup championships. As for Garage, what we do is more than just field a race team. We build chassis, we build bodies. We have a transportation company. We are marketers and content creators. We are teachers and mentors. It’s bigger than simply ‘motorsports’ or ‘racing.’ But what it all has in common is that it takes place in our garage. So, TRICON Garage just seemed to encompass what we’re all about.”
TRD official partners JBL, Mobil 1, Safelite AutoGlass and SiriusXM will join TRICON Garage and their existing partners to sponsor various Tundras throughout the season. Toyota and TRD, who clinched its 13th Truck Series manufacturer title at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, will also continue to provide manufacturer support to Halmar Friesen Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises and ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series.
The No. 1 truck drivers, full partner and crew chief line-up, complete ARCA Menards Series season plans along with the driver who will fill in for Taylor Gray at Daytona, Atlanta and Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.
Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams, Sherry Pollex and Jes Ferreira have been selected as the finalists for the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award.
The award was created to recognize philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry.
The 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year will be selected by a panel of Comcast and NASCAR executives, as well as Curtis Francois, Owner of World Wide Technology Raceway, who received the award in 2021 for his work with The Raceway Gives Foundation, which focuses on STEM education and diversity.
Comcast will award $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity, and $30,000 to each of the two remaining finalists’ selected charities. The 2022 Comcast Community Champion will be announced at a reception during NASCAR Champions Week.
Comcast’s Xfinity brand entered NASCAR as entitlement partner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015 and is now also Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series. Since then, the company has donated $840,000 to more than 21 different NASCAR-affiliated organizations to honor their efforts and to help further the impact of their worthy causes. Fans can visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com to learn more about past and present finalists and their acts of selflessness.
2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year finalists:
Josh Williams — Many would argue that despite his NASCAR resume, Josh Williams – driver of the #92 DGM Racing car for the Xfinity Series – has even more impressive accomplishments off the track. Throughout his career, Josh has dedicated his time by visiting over 150 hospitals in person and, recently, even more via Zoom during the pandemic. Through these visits, he’s had the opportunity to meet with countless children, as well as their families, to show his support.
As an extension of these visits, Josh enlisted the help of OhmniLabs to use their Telepresence robots, which provide the opportunity for some of these children to virtually experience at-track garage tours right from their hospital beds. Josh’s efforts have also formed a relationship with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which builds closed circuit TV and radio studios in children’s hospitals throughout the country to increase experiences for patients who can’t make the trip out to the track.
To show his support for these children to the world, Josh collects a painted handprint of each child that he visits. For his last race of each NASCAR season, his race car is wrapped with a composite image of each of those children’s handprints, honoring them and the work of children’s hospitals around the world.
Sherry Pollex — After being diagnosed with stage 3c ovarian cancer, Sherry Pollex knew she wanted to help others who would one day be blind-sided by this terrible disease.
In 2016, Sherry launched SherryStrong.org; a website created to empower women to know their bodies and recognize the symptoms of ovarian cancer with a focus on healthy living through holistic and integrative medicine. However, the launch of Sherry Strong wasn’t the start of Sherry’s community outreach efforts, rather a continuation of them.
Sherry Strong serves as an arm of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization she developed with her longtime partner, Martin in 2007. The foundation was originally formed to help children with cancer. When Sherry received her diagnosis, the mission of the foundation was then refocused to raise awareness, boost advocacy, and generate financial support for underfunded cancer initiatives specific to childhood and ovarian cancers; two of the most prevalent and underfunded diseases affecting children and women in America today.
Through SherryStrong.org, social media channels, and appearances across the country, Sherry has spent years educating women about choices they have for their bodies, integrative and holistic medicine, self-care practices such as yoga, acupuncture, exercise, meditation, supplements and more. Sherry inspires women daily to find joy amidst the trials of life and to not let illness steal their gratitude or peace. Sherry educates women about the symptoms of ovarian cancer and how to advocate for themselves continuously until answers are found.
Jes Ferreira — Among all the turmoil of the pandemic, CSM Production’s Senior Director of Live Shows, Jes Ferreira looked for an opportunity to give back. Despite her heavy workload, she decided to take on an even heavier challenge, becoming a foster parent to two young girls, ages 5 and 8.
Jes originally earned a foster license to become a foster parent for one child but, a few months later, the child’s younger sibling needed a new foster home. Although Jes already had a crazy work schedule which included traveling to the race track most weekends on top of fostering one child as a single parent, she knew without a doubt these two siblings deserved to be together while in foster care. Now two young siblings who are going through the most trying time in their lives have been reunited thanks to Jes’ unselfishness and big heart.
On any given day, there are nearly 424,000 children in foster care in the United States. In 2019, over 672,000 children spent time in U.S. foster care. On average, children remain in state care for over a year and a half, and five percent of children in foster care have languished there for five or more years. Now Jes has given two of those nearly half a million children a safe home as well as new experiences that will help shape their lives for the better.
Jes’s affiliated charity is Foster Village Charlotte, an organization that allows foster parents to connect with and support each other. FVC collaborates with 16 private foster parent licensing agencies, local government, child welfare organizations and the community to serve families holistically and represent the foster family voice to Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services (DSS).