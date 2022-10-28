Austin Hill to run select Cup races in 2023

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Hill will look to compete in six Cup races next season for Beard Motorsports, the team announced Friday.

Hill’s first Cup race next year is scheduled to be the Feb. 19 Daytona 500. The No. 62 car does not have a guaranteed spot in the race and will need to earn a spot in the field.

Hill also is scheduled to compete in the following Cup races: April 23 at Talladega, July 2 at the Chicago street course, Aug. 6 at Michigan, Aug. 26 at Daytona and Oct. 1 at Talladega. Sponsorship for each race will be announced later.

Hill made his Cup debut at Michigan this season, finishing 18th.

“From the moment I started in quarter midgets back home in Georgia, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has always been my goal,” Hill said in a statement from the team. “I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for giving me the platform to race and win in my first season in the Xfinity Series, and for the opportunity the Beard family has provided me to run more races in Cup.”

Hill competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing. He’s vying to make the Nov. 5 Xfinity championship race at Phoenix.

“We’re a proud, family-run race team and these six races in 2023 are moments we’re really looking forward to,” said Amie Beard, executive vice president, Beard Motorsports, in a statement. “No job is too small here at Beard Motorsports, and if anyone can appreciate that, it’s Austin. He’s raced and run his own team and been successful. It’s helped make him a really good driver and an even better person and we’re thrilled to have him as part of our team.”