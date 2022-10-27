Toyota announces new Truck Series partnership

Toyota will partner TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, beginning in 2023. The partnership replaces Toyota’s relationship with Kyle Busch Motorsports, which is moving to Chevrolet in 2023.
“Toyota is pleased to rejoin TRICON with this expanded partnership,” said David Wilson, president, Toyota Racing Development. “We are excited for this new opportunity for our Toyota development drivers and partners to experience TRICON’s success and winning culture. The Truck Series is very important to Toyota, and we know TRICON is going to continue to deliver for us as we begin our 20th season in the series.”
Corey Heim will run for his first Truck series title and drive the No. 11 for the team next season. Tanner Gray will continue to compete in the No. 15. Taylor Gray will begin his championship run in the Truck Series starting in March at Circuit of the Americas when he turns 18. He will drive the No. 17. The team will field a fourth truck, the No. 1 truck, that will feature several drivers throughout the season.
This is a return to Toyota for the organization formerly known as David Gilliland Racing. DGR-Crosley fielded Toyotas in 2018 and ’19. Tyler Ankrum won the ARCA Menards Series East championship for the team and gave the team its first Truck win in 2019 at Kentucky Speedway.
“We are thrilled to return to Toyota and compete in the new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro next season,” said TRICON Partner David Gilliland. “I’ve seen Toyota’s dedication to the sport firsthand, and we are excited to partner with them going forward. I’m sure this new partnership is going to help TRICON reach our goals of consistently competing for race wins and championships.”
“Our goal in the truck series is to create future racing icons,” said TRICON Partner Johnny Gray. “We’ll know we did our job when several years from now our drivers are racing for Cup championships. As for Garage, what we do is more than just field a race team. We build chassis, we build bodies. We have a transportation company. We are marketers and content creators. We are teachers and mentors. It’s bigger than simply ‘motorsports’ or ‘racing.’ But what it all has in common is that it takes place in our garage. So, TRICON Garage just seemed to encompass what we’re all about.”
TRD official partners JBL, Mobil 1, Safelite AutoGlass and SiriusXM will join TRICON Garage and their existing partners to sponsor various Tundras throughout the season. Toyota and TRD, who clinched its 13th Truck Series manufacturer title at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, will also continue to provide manufacturer support to Halmar Friesen Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises and ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series.
The No. 1 truck drivers, full partner and crew chief line-up, complete ARCA Menards Series season plans along with the driver who will fill in for Taylor Gray at Daytona, Atlanta and Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.