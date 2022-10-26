Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

By Oct 26, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT


Seven drivers will be searching for spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race of the Round of 8.

Joey Logano secured one of the four positions with a win at Las Vegas. None of the playoff contenders won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson scored in a runaway, so three championship spots are available Sunday.

A victory by any of the seven would mean an automatic spot in the Phoenix championship group. If none of the playoff contenders win, the other three positions would be determined by points.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Entering Martinsville, Ross Chastain is plus-19 to the cutline. Chase Elliott is plus-11. William Byron is plus-5. Below the cutline are Denny Hamlin (-5 to the cutline), Ryan Blaney (-18), Christopher Bell (-33) and Chase Briscoe (-44).

Drivers to watch Sunday at Martinsville:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 2nd at Homestead, 2nd at Las Vegas, 37th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Best career finish in seven starts is 5th

Chastain hasn’t won since April, but he’s knocking on the door with second-place runs the past two weeks. He’s the most comfortable of the seven contenders entering Martinsville because of a 19-point cushion to the cutline, but his brief history at the track isn’t remarkable.

William Byron

  • Points position: 4th
  • Last three races: 12th at Homestead, 13th at Las Vegas, 16th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Won in April

Byron led 212 laps in winning the Martinsville spring race. A repeat would be welcome at Hendrick Motorsports as Byron is bouncing on the cutline at plus-5 entering the race.

Denny Hamlin

  • Points position: 5th
  • Last three races: 7th at Homestead, 5th at Las Vegas, 13th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Five wins, the last in 2015

Hamlin arrives at one of his favorite tracks needing a good run. He’s five points below the cutline and hasn’t won since May at Charlotte.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 14th at Homestead, 21st at Las Vegas, 20th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Won in 2020

Since winning at Talladega four races ago, Elliott has dropped into the middle of the pack with three consecutive finishes of 14th and worse. He hasn’t led a lap in the past two races.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 6th
  • Last three races: 17th at Homestead, 28th at Las Vegas, 26th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Finished second twice

Blaney’s improbable march continues. Winless this year except for the All-Star Race, he retains a shot at the Championship Four but is -18 points below the cutline entering Martinsville.

Bubba Wallace

  • Points position: 20th
  • Last three races: Suspended at Homestead, 36th at Las Vegas, 7th at Charlotte
  • Past at Martinsville: Best career finish in nine starts is 11th

Wallace watched last week’s race on television as he served a one-race suspension for his altercation with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He returns this week under a certain amount of scrutiny at a track where he has scored two Truck Series wins but no finish better than 11th in Cup.

NASCAR viewer's guide for Martinsville Speedway

By Oct 26, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT


The remaining three spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four will be determined in Sunday’s 500-lap race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC), the next-to-last event of the season.

Joey Logano locked in a spot in the final four by winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two races ago. Non-playoff driver Kyle Larson won last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, denying the seven other playoff drivers a victory and automatic entry into the final round.

The fact that Logano is the only playoff race winner in the Round of 8 through the first two races means at least two of the four Championship Four positions will be awarded on points. If any of the seven remaining playoff drivers win at Martinsville, he will move on to the Phoenix Raceway championship race. If none of the seven win Sunday, the top three drivers in points will advance.

Denny Hamlin sits atop NBC NASCAR Power Rankings

Also on the Martinsville schedule is a Saturday race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) for the Xfinity Series. Noah Gragson and Josh Berry have qualified for the Xfinity championship race Nov. 5 in Phoenix. Two spots remain open for six eligible drivers.

Is Hamlin the Martinsville favorite?

Of the eight drivers remaining in the Cup playoffs, Denny Hamlin is the only one with more than one victory at Martinsville. Hamlin has won on the short track five times. Joey Logano, William Byron and Chase Elliott have one win each, and the other four drivers — Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell — are looking for their first victories at the big paper clip.

Does that make Hamlin the favorite Sunday? Not so fast. Hamlin’s Martinsville wins occurred in 2008, ’09, ’10 (twice) and ’15. In the past five races at Martinsville, he has finished 11th or worse four times.

Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson in 2023

Hamlin could still win Sunday, obviously, but his recent record pales in comparison to his best years at the half-mile. He was 28th in the April race at Martinsville (won by Byron) and failed to reach the top 10 during the race.

No more streaking?

Three prominent drivers who have built substantial year-to-year winning streaks roll into Martinsville this week with those records in jeopardy.

Brad Keselowski, who moved into team ownership this year with the formation of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, has won at least one race for 11 straight seasons. His fifth-place finish at Homestead last Sunday was his best of the season.

Keselowski has won twice at Martinsville.

Martin Truex Jr., also winless this season, has been plagued by a web of problems this year, a fact underlined by his pit road issue at Homestead. He has won at least one race for seven years in a row.

Truex owns three Martinsville victories.

Ryan Blaney, winless this year except for a triumph in the All-Star Race, has a five-season win streak on the line. His best Martinsville finish is second — twice.

More laps, more action?

The April race at Martinsville, the first at the track for the Next Gen car, was widely criticized for lack of competition.

On a tight half-mile track that typically produces compelling racing, there were only four leaders: Winner William Byron led 212 laps, Chase Elliott 185, Ryan Blaney five and Austin Dillon one. There were five lead changes, compared to 15 in last year’s fall race.

There was little jousting for the lead in April. Byron outran Joey Logano in overtime for the win.

The spring race was scheduled for 400 laps (it lasted 403 because of overtime), the first Martinsville race scheduled for less than 500 laps since 1958. Sunday’s race is scheduled for the traditional distance of 500.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered for Sunday’s Cup race. Non-regulars on the list include AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill.

Martinsville Cup entry list

Forty-two teams are entered for 38 spots in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Nick Sanchez and Sammy Smith are among the drivers listed.

Martinsville Xfinity entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 28

Forecast: Partly cloudy. High of 62.

  • 4 – 4:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
  • 4:35 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Forecast: Mainly cloudy. High of 62. 4% chance of rain.

  • Noon – 12:45 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network at 12:30 p.m., Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 12:45 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (250 laps, 131 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. High of 63. 60% chance of rain.

  • 2 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 263 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Daniel Dye joins GMS Racing for Truck Series in 2023

By Oct 25, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT


Daniel Dye will move into the Craftsman Truck Series next season as driver of the GMS Racing No. 43 Chevrolet.

Dye finished second in points and won the Rookie of the Year award in the ARCA Menards Series this season. He had 13 top five and 17 top 10 finishes. In 2021, Dye ran a limited ARCA schedule and won at Berlin Raceway.

The Truck Series, now known as the Camping World Truck Series, will be sponsored by Craftsman next season.

“I am really thankful for the opportunity to drive the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado RST for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023,” Dye said in a team release. “GMS Racing, their partners and staff, are the best in the business, and to drive their Chevy trucks next season is something that I’ve dreamed of for a long time. I’m counting down the days to coming back to Daytona to race under the lights.”

Dye, an 18-year-old resident of Deland, Fla., began racing quarter-midgets at New Smyrna Speedway near Daytona Beach. He moved to Late Model racing, where he still competes.

Dye will make his first Truck start at Daytona International Speedway Feb. 17.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first

By Oct 25, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT


The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board.

Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.

Luke Lambert joining Noah Gragson at Petty GMS next season

Rising to No. 1 is Denny Hamlin, who was seventh Sunday and has had seven top-10 runs in the past eight races. He’s five points below the playoff cutline entering Martinsville this weekend.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (No. 2 last week) — Despite whacking the wall twice, Hamlin came home seventh at Homestead. He’s dancing along the cutline heading with Martinsville Speedway, where he has won five times, next on the list.

2. Ross Chastain (No. 4 last week) — Chastain has the lead among the seven playoff drivers still looking to make the final four at Phoenix (Joey Logano nailed down a spot with his win at Las Vegas). Chastain has finished second two weeks in a row and is plus-19 to the cutline.

Homestead shuffles Cup playoff standings

3. Joey Logano (No. 1 last week) — Logano can be forgiven for maybe resting a bit on his laurels at Homestead. But he failed to lead a lap and finished 18th. These are numbers that don’t impress the Power Rankings.

4. Chase Elliott (No. 3 last week) — The former Power Rankings leader had another mediocre race at Homestead, finishing 14th and failing to lead a lap. He’s plus-11 to the cutline.

5. Kyle Larson (No. 8 last week) — Larson jumps three spots to fifth after a splendid run at Homestead, where he led 199 laps and won relatively easily. He’s no longer in the playoffs, but he remains a force.

6. Christopher Bell (No. 7 last week) — Bell, still trying to recover from a tough day at Las Vegas two weeks ago, ran up front at Homestead and finished 11th. He faces a climb to make the Phoenix four.

7. Ryan Blaney (No. 6 last week)Blaney keeps hanging on despite various troubles. He has three consecutive finishes of 17th or worse but retains a shot at the final four.

8. Chase Briscoe (No. 5 last week) — A meeting with the wall ended Briscoe’s race early Sunday. That last-place run puts him in trouble rolling into Martinsville this weekend.

9. William Byron (No. 9 last week) — Byron won the pole at Homestead and led 32 laps but couldn’t muster a top-10 finish (he was 12th).

10. Martin Truex Jr. (unranked last week) — Truex returns to the rankings with a sixth-place run at Homestead. He led 28 laps and had a shot at his first seasonal win.

Dropped out: Tyler Reddick (No. 10 last week).

Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson

By Oct 25, 2022, 10:33 AM EDT


Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS.

Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.

Year's worth of preparation leads to Martinsville for William Byron

Under Lambert’s guidance, Gragson has won eight Xfinity races this season. That run has included a stretch of four consecutive wins.

Gragson won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway and will race for the Xfinity championship Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway

“Hiring Luke was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah,” said Petty GMS director of competition and engineering in a statement released by the team. “The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year.”

Lambert, a graduate of North Carolina State University, began his racing career at Richard Childress Racing. He worked in the Cup Series at RCR and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for 11 years before moving to JRM this season.

Winners and losers at Homestead

“I look forward to continuing this journey with Noah,” Lambert said in a team release. “This year has been fun and rewarding, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. When I joined JRM, it was because I believed in the organization and knew I’d have the opportunity to compete for race wins and a chance at the championship, and that’s exactly where we are right now. I see the same opportunity with Petty GMS.”

