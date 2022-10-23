Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles

By Oct 23, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

At first glance, it’s hard to see Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles.

At this point in the season, Elliott has the highest driver rating. He ranks first in average running position, laps led and quality passes. He also has the most wins and top-10 finishes, and ties with Ross Chastain for most top-five finishes.

The playoff struggles become clearer only when you separate regular-season and playoff numbers.

The graph below shows race and stage points earned in the seven playoff races. I’ve arranged the drivers from left to right in order of decreasing race points.

A stacked vertical bar graph showing the points earned by the eight remaining championship contending drivers in the first seven playoff races.

Elliott ranks eighth out of eight drivers in race points awarded during the playoffs. He’s earned 140 race points compared to leader Denny Hamlin’s 213.

Elliott also earned the fewest stage points (37) of any of the eight drivers shown with the exception of Chase Briscoe.

But Briscoe tallied 37 more race points than Elliott.

Finishes

Let’s start with Chase Elliott’s 2022 finishing positions. I’ve included numbers and percentages in the table below. That allows us to compare the 26-race regular season with the seven playoff races completed.A table comparing Chase Elliott's struggles in qualifying during the playoffs relative to the regular season

In the top four rows, larger numbers are better. Elliott’s win percentage remains fairly stable. His playoff numbers, however, fall far short of his regular-season numbers in the other three metrics.

The last two rows show statistics for which lower numbers are better. Again, Elliott’s playoff numbers are significantly worse than his regular-season numbers.

The quantities translate to an average finishing position of 10.5 in the regular season and 17.6 in the playoffs.

As the graph below shows, Elliott has the worst finishing average of all eight contenders.

A side-by-side vertical bar chart comparing drivers' average finishes in the playoffs to those in the regular season

Only Elliott and Ryan Blaney are significantly underperforming compared to their regular-season level. Blaney is down only 2.3 positions, whereas Elliott is down 7.1 positions.

In addition to average finishing position stats:

  • Elliott led an average of 27.6 laps per regular-season race, but only 12.0 laps per race during the playoffs.
  • The average number of fastest laps Elliott posted decreased from 13.8 in the regular season to 5.7 in the playoffs

But these are symptoms. What we really want to know is what’s causing them. Three areas stand out in the data analysis: qualifying, speed and track type.

Qualifying

Elliott’s average qualifying position in the playoffs is 7.2 positions worse compared to the regular season.A table comparing Chase Elliott's finishes in the 26-race regular season to those in the first seven races of the playoffs.

He’s started 20th or worse in four of the seven playoff races. During the regular season, he only started that far back in three out of 26 races.

Qualifying in the back makes it more challenging to earn stage points, especially in the first stage. It also increases time running in traffic, which enhances collision probability and requires more energy from the driver as well.

Qualifying well is an important part of Elliott’s victories. His average qualifying position for the five races he’s won this season is 5.6. Removing his 16th-place qualifying at Talladega (in the playoffs), leaves Elliott with an average qualifying position of 3.0 for the four regular-season race wins.

The correlation between qualifying near the front and winning bodes well for Elliott at Homestead where he qualified third.

Speed

Elliott ranked an average of 9.4 among all drivers in green-flag speed during the regular season. Compare that to an average ranking of 11.1 in the playoffs.

A driver’s rank in green-flag speed compared to other drivers provides a good way to compare races. By using rank instead of raw speed, uncontrollable factors like temperature and track surface don’t figure in. Everyone experiences the same conditions.

You would expect Elliott to race better at tracks already visited. Elliott’s average green-flag-speed ranking was about the same for the two Kansas races. However, his ranking dropped from 12th to 20th at Darlington. Elliott also fell from 10th in green-flag speed at the spring Las Vegas race to 24th in the fall race.

Elliott’s teammates didn’t have the same changes. For example, Kyle Larson improved in green-flag speed at Las Vegas from eighth to third. William Byron fell from sixth to 12th. This suggests speed isn’t a company-wide issue. But we can’t tell whether Elliott is slower or if other drivers have gotten faster.

Track Type

Elliott’s average finish for 1.5-mile, non-superspeedway tracks this year is 22.5. His best finish was ninth place at the spring Las Vegas race.

Only three such tracks were part of the regular-season schedule: Las Vegas, Kansas and Charlotte. They comprise only 11.5% of all races in the regular season.

In contrast, three of the seven playoff races have been at intermediate tracks. That’s 42.9% of the playoff races thus far. The playoffs emphasize Elliott’s weakness on this type of track.

Again, this seems specific to the No. 9 team and not Hendrick Motorsports as a company. Byron has a 13.1 average at intermediate tracks and Larson an average of 10.3.

At least one of these three factors won’t be an issue at Homestead (2:30 p.m. ET; NBC). Elliot qualified third, just behind Byron and Christopher Bell.

Read more about NASCAR

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin fights for title spot, while 23XI races with substitute drivers
Homestead Xfinity results
Homestead Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Noah Gragson dominates at Homestead to earn spot in Xfinity title race

Denny Hamlin fights for title spot, while 23XI races with substitute drivers

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Denny Hamlin holds the final transfer spot to the championship race and serves as part-owner of a team that will have two substitute drivers competing for it Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway after NASCAR suspended Bubba Wallace.

“Ownership,” Hamlin told reporters Saturday after a heavy sigh.

John Hunter Nemechek, driving in place of Wallace, qualified fourth for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). Ty Gibbs, who is driving in place of the injured Kurt Busch, qualified sixth. 

“I think that John Hunter is going to do a great job for us,” said Hamlin, won co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. “Ty’s been doing a great job, kind of learning the ropes and getting some seat time before he makes a move (to Cup). While it’s not ideal for 23XI, it kind of gives these young guys an opportunity to go out and prove themselves.”

MORE: Kyle Petty says Bubba Wallace should have been suspended rest of season

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead 

Wallace is out after NASCAR penalized him for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace reacted after Larson forced Wallace into the wall. Wallace then drove down the track and hit Larson in the right rear, sending both into the wall. The contact caused Larson to hit Christopher Bell, a playoff driver, ending Bell’s race.

“Obviously, he was certainly frustrated with the on-track part of it,” Hamlin said Saturday of Wallace. “I totally understand. Larson put him in a bad spot there. I’ve done it many times this year where I kind of squeezed (a car) and it’s why William (Byron) got so mad (at Hamlin at Texas). 

“These cars coming off the corner just have a weird air buffer that you get someone to the inside of you, it just kind of pushes your car up. I understand why (Wallace is) mad, certainly, but I think he understands the bigger picture … it’s just a bad look for us.”

Hamlin said Wallace understands what he’s done.

“We’ve all done tough stuff in our career that has defined us,” Hamlin said. “How you return from it will define (Wallace). What was a shame is that he’s made some huge strides since Nashville as a driver. He’s a perennial top-10 running guy now. 

“It’s a shame because people aren’t going to focus on how much better of a driver he’s gotten through the year. They’re going to focus on this one incident, this one millisecond in time that he made a bad decision. It will just take some time for him to change that narrative.”

Hamlin said he and the team supported NASCAR’s decision to suspend Wallace one race for the incident. 

“It’s not a good look for our team,” Hamlin said, “but he’s got to learn. I truly believe if he had it to do all over again, he’d do it different.”

Hamlin said that team also dealt with Wallace’s actions internally but did not reveal details.

Hamlin said Wallace would be in the shop for Sunday’s race, monitoring the event, similar to what Busch has done since suffering a concussion in a July 23 crash at Pocono Raceway.

Hamlin said that while NASCAR “drew a line in the sand” in penalizing Wallace’s retaliation, he still has questions on when it is a penalty. 

NASCAR did not initially penalize Byron for spinning Hamlin under caution at Texas after Hamlin forced Byron into the wall. Two days later, NASCAR penalized Byron points and fined him, but an appeals board changed the penalty to only a fine, increasing the amount.

NASCAR did not penalize Carson Hocevar for hooking Colby Howard in the right rear in a Camping World Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park in July. The contact sent Howard into the wall head-on.

Hamlin said the different reactions from NASCAR create many questions on intentional contact.

“Is it the speeds of the track? What is the determining factor,” Hamlin said of such a penalty. “Is it because the crash (at Las Vegas) looked real bad?”

With all that behind him, Hamlin’s focus is on returning to the championship race and seeking his first Cup title. He starts 14th Sunday.

Hamlin leads Byron, the pole-sitter at Homestead, by six points for the final transfer spot to the title race. Chase Briscoe trails Hamlin by nine points, Ryan Blaney trails Hamlin by 11 points and Bell trails Hamlin by 23 points. 

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles
Homestead Xfinity results
Homestead Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Noah Gragson dominates at Homestead to earn spot in Xfinity title race

Homestead Xfinity results

By Oct 22, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

Noah Gragson won both stages and the race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race next month.

Ty Gibbs placed second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Sam Mayer.

MORE: Homestead Xfinity results

Gragson and Josh Berry have now secured spots in the title race, leaving the final two spots to be determined next week at Martinsville Speedway.

Ty Gibbs is 30 points above the cutline. AJ Allmendinger holds the final transfer spot, sitting five points above the cutline.

Below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-5 points), Austin Hill (-7), Sam Mayer (-28) and Brandon Jones (-38).

MORE: Homestead Xfinity driver points

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin fights for title spot, while 23XI races with substitute drivers
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
Noah Gragson dominates at Homestead to earn spot in Xfinity title race

 

 

Noah Gragson dominates at Homestead to earn spot in Xfinity title race

By Oct 22, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Noah Gragson led 127 of 200 laps to earn his eighth win of the season and secure a spot in the championship race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We just kicked their ass, baby!” Gragson told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “I wanted this one so bad.”

That makes two JR Motorsports drivers in the title race, which will be held in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway. Josh Berry earned a spot in the championship race by winning last weekend’s race at Las Vegas.

MORE: Race results, playoff standings 

Ty Gibbs finished second. AJ Allmendinger placed third, Daniel Hemric was fourth and Sam Mayer completed the top five. Gibbs’ result puts him 30 points above the cutline.

Allmendinger entered the race 16 points behind Justin Allgaier for the final transfer spot. Allgaier had flat tires at two different times after hitting the wall and had to pit under green. He also had a jack problem on another green-flag stop. Allgaier finished 10th and fell out of a transfer spot.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Allgaier told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon of the race. ” … Our team definitely had some adversity tonight.”

Allmendinger leads Allgaier by five points for the final transfer spot heading into next weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Austin Hill is seven points below the cutline. Mayer is 28 points below the cutline. Brandon Jones is 38 points below the cutline.

Stage 1 winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Noah Gragson was dominant, winning both stages. He pulled away from the field on a late restart to score the victory. … AJ Allmendinger bounced back from a 22nd-place finish at Las Vegas to finish third on Saturday night and put himself back in a spot to move on to the title race. The 49 points Allmendinger scored were second only to Gragson’s 60. … Chandler Smith finished a career-high seventh.

Who had a bad race: Justin Allgaier had two flat tires and had to pit under green and had a jack problem on another stop that hindered his night. He finished 10th and fell out of a transfer spot. … Austin Hill had a fast car but had to give up second to pit for a loose wheel with about 45 laps left and never had a chance to get back to the front. … Brandon Jones wasn’t a factor and finished 15th, leading to a must-win situation next week at Martinsville to advance.

Notable: Julia Landauer finished 28th in her second career Xfinity start.

Next: The final race in the Round of 8 will be Oct. 29 at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin fights for title spot, while 23XI races with substitute drivers
Homestead Xfinity results
Homestead Xfinity results

Homestead Truck race results: Ty Majeski wins

By Oct 22, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ty Majeski won his second race in the Round of 8 and the championship field for the Camping World Truck Series was finalized Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Racing for a championship Nov. 4 at Phoenix will be Majeski, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and reigning series champion Ben Rhodes, who beat Stewart Friesen for the final spot by one point.

MORE: Homestead Truck race results

MORE: Homestead Truck driver points

MORE: Reset Homestead Truck driver points

It will be the third time in the title race for Zane Smith, second for Rhodes and first for Majeski and Chandler Smith.

Zane Smith finished second to Majeski in Saturday’s race. Friesen was third, Ryan Preece fourth and Corey Heim completed the top five.

Rhodes earned a spot in the final race by placing sixth, while Chandler Smith advanced after placing 10th.

Majeski had not won a Truck Series race until his victory at Bristol at beginning of this round. He heads to Phoenix having won two of the past three playoff races.

Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Ryan Preece won the pole but had to start at the rear for an unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish fourth. … Ben Rhodes held on at the end to finish sixth and earn the final spot in the championship race.

Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek made contact with the wall and then cut a tire, sending him back into the wall harder. He was forced to pit for repairs on Lap 15, the beginning of a long day. He finished 35th in the 36-truck field and failed to advance to the title race. … Grant Enfinger, facing a must-win situation to advance to the title race, placed 14th.

Next: The season finale will be at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Practice
Dr. Diandra: Diagnosing Chase Elliott’s playoff struggles
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin fights for title spot, while 23XI races with substitute drivers
Homestead Xfinity results
Homestead Xfinity results