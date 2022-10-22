William Byron wins pole at Homestead

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Majeski won his second race in the Round of 8 and the championship field for the Camping World Truck Series was finalized Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Racing for a championship Nov. 4 at Phoenix will be Majeski, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and reigning series champion Ben Rhodes, who beat Stewart Friesen for the final spot by one point.

It will be the third time in the title race for Zane Smith, second for Rhodes and first for Majeski and Chandler Smith.

Zane Smith finished second to Majeski in Saturday’s race. Friesen was third, Ryan Preece fourth and Corey Heim completed the top five.

Rhodes earned a spot in the final race by placing sixth, while Chandler Smith advanced after placing 10th.

Majeski had not won a Truck Series race until his victory at Bristol at beginning of this round. He heads to Phoenix having won two of the past three playoff races.

Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Ryan Preece won the pole but had to start at the rear for an unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish fourth. … Ben Rhodes held on at the end to finish sixth and earn the final spot in the championship race.

Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek made contact with the wall and then cut a tire, sending him back into the wall harder. He was forced to pit for repairs on Lap 15, the beginning of a long day. He finished 35th in the 36-truck field and failed to advance to the title race. … Grant Enfinger, facing a must-win situation to advance to the title race, placed 14th.

Next: The season finale will be at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.