Sunday Homestead Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 22, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
The pressure builds for playoffs drivers. Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three chances for playoff drivers to earn a spot in next month’s title event at Phoenix.

Former champion Joey Logano secured his spot in the title race by winning last weekend at Las Vegas. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin enter Sunday’s race in the three remaining playoffs spots. William Byron (six points below the cutline), Chase Briscoe (-9), Ryan Blaney (-11) and Christopher Bell (-23) are outside a transfer spot.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Tony Stewart will give the command at 2:33 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:43 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. … Donald Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Jupiter Christian School, will give the invocation at 2:24 p.m. … Academy Award winning actress and singer Adassa will perform the anthem at 2:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Homestead Cup starting lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron led 102 laps in winning on Feb. 28, 2021. Tyler Reddick was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.

NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 - Practice
Homestead Cup starting lineup
William Byron Homestead pole
William Byron wins pole at Homestead
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

 

Homestead Cup starting lineup

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Playoff drivers took the top three spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second event in the Round of 8.

William Byron, the first driver below the cutline, won the pole with a lap of 166.389 mph Saturday. Christopher Bell, who also is below the cutline, qualified second.

MORE: Homestead Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott will start third. John Hunter Nemechek, who is filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace, qualified fourth. Wallace is out after NASCAR sat him for a race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last weekend at Las Vegas.

Larson starts fifth.

Ross Chastain qualified 20th, worst among the seven playoff drivers vying for a spot in the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup race is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

William Byron wins pole at Homestead

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
William Byron claimed his first pole of the season and will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron won the most recent Cup race at Homestead in Feb. 2021. Byron’s pole is his first since last year at the Indy road course with a lap of 166.389 mph.

Christopher Bell (166.139 mph) joins Byron on the front row. Both Byron and Bell are below the cutline entering this race. Byron is six points behind Denny Hamlin, who holds the final transfer spot. Bell is 23 points behind Hamlin, who qualified 14th.

MORE: Homestead Cup qualifying results

MORE: Homestead Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott (166.133) qualified third. John Hunter Nemechek, who has replaced the suspended Bubba Wallace this weekend, qualified a career-best fourth after a lap of 165.980 mph.

Kyle Larson qualified fifth at 165.894 mph. Ty Gibbs qualified a career-best sixth. 165.868 mph.

Ross Chastain has the worst starting spot among the remaining playoff drivers. He’ll start 20th.

Sunday’s race is at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 22, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will each have a playoff race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Cup teams practice and qualify.

The Truck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Truck race is the final event before the Nov. 4 title race. The Xfinity race is the middle event in the Round of 8.

Ty Majeski has qualified for the Truck title race by his Bristol win. Josh Berry has qualified for the Xfinity title race by his Las Vegas victory.

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Saturday: Sunny and a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Homestead Xfinity starting lineup: Trevor Bayne wins pole

By Oct 21, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT
Trevor Bayne won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bayne earned the top spot with a lap of 166.667 mph.

Noah Gragson (165.731 mph) will join Bayne on the front row. Ty Gibbs (165.269) qualified third and Daniel Hemric (164.770) fourth. Brandon Jones (164.494) completed the top five.

MORE: Homestead Xfinity starting lineup

Kyle Weatherman (164.204) qualified eighth, tying his career-best starting spot for the third time. Justin Allgaier (161.914) has the worst starting spot among the playoff drivers at 20th.

Julia Landauer is making her second career series start. She’ll start 37th in the 38-car field.

Saturday’s race (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) is the middle race in the Round of 8. Josh Berry advanced to the championship race in Phoenix by winning last weekend at Las Vegas.

