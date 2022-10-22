Noah Gragson dominates at Homestead to earn spot in Xfinity title race

By Oct 22, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Noah Gragson led 127 of 200 laps to earn his eighth win of the season and secure a spot in the championship race Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We just kicked their ass, baby!” Gragson told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “I wanted this one so bad.”

That makes two JR Motorsports drivers in the title race, which will be held in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway. Josh Berry earned a spot in the championship race by winning last weekend’s race at Las Vegas.

Ty Gibbs finished second. AJ Allmendinger placed third, Daniel Hemric was fourth and Sam Mayer completed the top five. Gibbs’ result puts him 30 points above the cutline.

Allmendinger entered the race 16 points behind Justin Allgaier for the final transfer spot. Allgaier had flat tires at two different times after hitting the wall and had to pit under green. He also had a jack problem on another green-flag stop. Allgaier finished 10th and fell out of a transfer spot.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Allgaier told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon of the race. ” … Our team definitely had some adversity tonight.”

Allmendinger leads Allgaier by five points for the final transfer spot heading into next weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Austin Hill is seven points below the cutline. Mayer is 28 points below the cutline. Brandon Jones is 38 points below the cutline.

Stage 1 winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Noah Gragson was dominant, winning both stages. He pulled away from the field on a late restart to score the victory. … AJ Allmendinger bounced back from a 22nd-place finish at Las Vegas to finish third on Saturday night and put himself back in a spot to move on to the title race. The 49 points Allmendinger scored were second only to Gragson’s 60. … Chandler Smith finished a career-high seventh.

Who had a bad race: Justin Allgaier had two flat tires and had to pit under green and had a jack problem on another stop that hindered his night. He finished 10th and fell out of a transfer spot. … Austin Hill had a fast car but had to give up second to pit for a loose wheel with about 45 laps left and never had a chance to get back to the front. … Brandon Jones wasn’t a factor and finished 15th, leading to a must-win situation next week at Martinsville to advance.

Notable: Julia Landauer finished 28th in her second career Xfinity start.

Next: The final race in the Round of 8 will be Oct. 29 at Martinsville Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

Homestead Truck race results: Ty Majeski wins

By Oct 22, 2022, 3:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ty Majeski won his second race in the Round of 8 and the championship field for the Camping World Truck Series was finalized Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Racing for a championship Nov. 4 at Phoenix will be Majeski, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and reigning series champion Ben Rhodes, who beat Stewart Friesen for the final spot by one point.

It will be the third time in the title race for Zane Smith, second for Rhodes and first for Majeski and Chandler Smith.

Zane Smith finished second to Majeski in Saturday’s race. Friesen was third, Ryan Preece fourth and Corey Heim completed the top five.

Rhodes earned a spot in the final race by placing sixth, while Chandler Smith advanced after placing 10th.

Majeski had not won a Truck Series race until his victory at Bristol at beginning of this round. He heads to Phoenix having won two of the past three playoff races.

Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes

Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith

Who had a good race: Ryan Preece won the pole but had to start at the rear for an unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish fourth. … Ben Rhodes held on at the end to finish sixth and earn the final spot in the championship race.

Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek made contact with the wall and then cut a tire, sending him back into the wall harder. He was forced to pit for repairs on Lap 15, the beginning of a long day. He finished 35th in the 36-truck field and failed to advance to the title race. … Grant Enfinger, facing a must-win situation to advance to the title race, placed 14th.

Next: The season finale will be at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.

Homestead Cup starting lineup

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Playoff drivers took the top three spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second event in the Round of 8.

William Byron, the first driver below the cutline, won the pole with a lap of 166.389 mph Saturday. Christopher Bell, who also is below the cutline, qualified second.

Chase Elliott will start third. John Hunter Nemechek, who is filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace, qualified fourth. Wallace is out after NASCAR sat him for a race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last weekend at Las Vegas.

Larson starts fifth.

Ross Chastain qualified 20th, worst among the seven playoff drivers vying for a spot in the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Cup race is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

William Byron wins pole at Homestead

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

William Byron claimed his first pole of the season and will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron won the most recent Cup race at Homestead in Feb. 2021. Byron’s pole is his first since last year at the Indy road course with a lap of 166.389 mph.

Christopher Bell (166.139 mph) joins Byron on the front row. Both Byron and Bell are below the cutline entering this race. Byron is six points behind Denny Hamlin, who holds the final transfer spot. Bell is 23 points behind Hamlin, who qualified 14th.

Chase Elliott (166.133) qualified third. John Hunter Nemechek, who has replaced the suspended Bubba Wallace this weekend, qualified a career-best fourth after a lap of 165.980 mph.

Kyle Larson qualified fifth at 165.894 mph. Ty Gibbs qualified a career-best sixth. 165.868 mph.

Ross Chastain has the worst starting spot among the remaining playoff drivers. He’ll start 20th.

Sunday’s race is at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

