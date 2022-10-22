NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Xfinity playoff drivers get another chance to lock themselves in next month’s championship race on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Josh Berry’s win last weekend at Las Vegas means that he will be one of four drivers racing for the title Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Vying for a spot in the championship race are: Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Pastor Jeff Sullivan, Granada Church, at 4:30 p.m. … Florida Singing Sons Boys Choir will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Homestead Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 4 p.m. on USA Network. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Myatt Snider won on Feb. 27, 2021. Brandon Jones was second. Daniel Hemric placed third.