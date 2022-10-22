NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will each have a playoff race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Cup teams practice and qualify.
The Truck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Truck race is the final event before the Nov. 4 title race. The Xfinity race is the middle event in the Round of 8.
Ty Majeski has qualified for the Truck title race by his Bristol win. Josh Berry has qualified for the Xfinity title race by his Las Vegas victory.
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)
Weather
Saturday: Sunny and a high of 84 degrees.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 10 a.m. — Truck Series
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Trevor Bayne won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Bayne earned the top spot with a lap of 166.667 mph.
Noah Gragson (165.731 mph) will join Bayne on the front row. Ty Gibbs (165.269) qualified third and Daniel Hemric (164.770) fourth. Brandon Jones (164.494) completed the top five.
Kyle Weatherman (164.204) qualified eighth, tying his career-best starting spot for the third time. Justin Allgaier (161.914) has the worst starting spot among the playoff drivers at 20th.
Julia Landauer is making her second career series start. She’ll start 37th in the 38-car field.
Saturday’s race (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) is the middle race in the Round of 8. Josh Berry advanced to the championship race in Phoenix by winning last weekend at Las Vegas.
Ryan Preece will start on the pole for the Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Homestead after rain canceled qualifying Friday. The lineup was set by the rule book.
Preece will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Ben Rhodes.
The second row has Matt DiBenedetto and Chandler Smith. Christian Eckes starts fifth.
Saturday’s race (1 p.m. ET on FS1) is the final race in the Round of 8 for the Truck Series. Only Ty Majeski has guaranteed a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.
Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Rhodes hold the final three transfer spots to the championship race. Eckes and Stewart Friesen are each three points below the cutline. John Hunter Nemechek is five points below the cutline. Grant Enfinger is 29 points below the cutline.
Xfinity playoff drivers get another chance to lock themselves in next month’s championship race on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).
Josh Berry’s win last weekend at Las Vegas means that he will be one of four drivers racing for the title Nov. 5 at Phoenix.
Vying for a spot in the championship race are: Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger.
Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:48 p.m.
PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Pastor Jeff Sullivan, Granada Church, at 4:30 p.m. … Florida Singing Sons Boys Choir will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.
STARTING LINEUP: Homestead Xfinity starting lineup
TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 4 p.m. on USA Network. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
STREAMING: NBCsports.com
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Myatt Snider won on Feb. 27, 2021. Brandon Jones was second. Daniel Hemric placed third.
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.
The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network).
Cup qualifying and practice are scheduled Saturday during a busy day at the track. The Truck race is scheduled at 1 pm. ET, and the Xfinity race will start at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).
Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC).
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)
Weather
Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 78.
Friday, Oct. 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
- 1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
- 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
- 6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
- 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)