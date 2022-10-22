Homestead Truck race results: Ty Majeski wins

Ty Majeski won his second race in the Round of 8 and the championship field for the Camping World Truck Series was finalized Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Racing for a championship Nov. 4 at Phoenix will be Majeski, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and reigning series champion Ben Rhodes, who beat Stewart Friesen for the final spot by one point.
It will be the third time in the title race for Zane Smith, second for Rhodes and first for Majeski and Chandler Smith.
Zane Smith finished second to Majeski in Saturday’s race. Friesen was third, Ryan Preece fourth and Corey Heim completed the top five.
Rhodes earned a spot in the final race by placing sixth, while Chandler Smith advanced after placing 10th.
Majeski had not won a Truck Series race until his victory at Bristol at beginning of this round. He heads to Phoenix having won two of the past three playoff races.
Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes
Stage 2 winner: Zane Smith
Who had a good race: Ryan Preece won the pole but had to start at the rear for an unapproved adjustments. He rebounded to finish fourth. … Ben Rhodes held on at the end to finish sixth and earn the final spot in the championship race.
Who had a bad race: John Hunter Nemechek made contact with the wall and then cut a tire, sending him back into the wall harder. He was forced to pit for repairs on Lap 15, the beginning of a long day. He finished 35th in the 36-truck field and failed to advance to the title race. … Grant Enfinger, facing a must-win situation to advance to the title race, placed 14th.
Next: The season finale will be at 10 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Playoff drivers took the top three spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the second event in the Round of 8.
William Byron, the first driver below the cutline, won the pole with a lap of 166.389 mph Saturday. Christopher Bell, who also is below the cutline, qualified second.
Chase Elliott will start third. John Hunter Nemechek, who is filling in for the suspended Bubba Wallace, qualified fourth. Wallace is out after NASCAR sat him for a race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last weekend at Las Vegas.
Larson starts fifth.
Ross Chastain qualified 20th, worst among the seven playoff drivers vying for a spot in the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
The Cup race is at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
William Byron claimed his first pole of the season and will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Byron won the most recent Cup race at Homestead in Feb. 2021. Byron’s pole is his first since last year at the Indy road course with a lap of 166.389 mph.
Christopher Bell (166.139 mph) joins Byron on the front row. Both Byron and Bell are below the cutline entering this race. Byron is six points behind Denny Hamlin, who holds the final transfer spot. Bell is 23 points behind Hamlin, who qualified 14th.
Chase Elliott (166.133) qualified third. John Hunter Nemechek, who has replaced the suspended Bubba Wallace this weekend, qualified a career-best fourth after a lap of 165.980 mph.
Kyle Larson qualified fifth at 165.894 mph. Ty Gibbs qualified a career-best sixth. 165.868 mph.
Ross Chastain has the worst starting spot among the remaining playoff drivers. He’ll start 20th.
Sunday’s race is at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Countdown to Green begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
The pressure builds for playoffs drivers. Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three chances for playoff drivers to earn a spot in next month’s title event at Phoenix.
Former champion Joey Logano secured his spot in the title race by winning last weekend at Las Vegas. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin enter Sunday’s race in the three remaining playoffs spots. William Byron (six points below the cutline), Chase Briscoe (-9), Ryan Blaney (-11) and Christopher Bell (-23) are outside a transfer spot.
Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
(All times Eastern)
START: Tony Stewart will give the command at 2:33 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:43 p.m.
PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m. … Donald Barnes, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Jupiter Christian School, will give the invocation at 2:24 p.m. … Academy Award winning actress and singer Adassa will perform the anthem at 2:25 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.
STARTING LINEUP: Homestead Cup starting lineup
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. … Countdown to Green airs at 1:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.
FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: William Byron led 102 laps in winning on Feb. 28, 2021. Tyler Reddick was second. Martin Truex Jr. placed third.
CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:
Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race
Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year
Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?
Drivers to watch at Homestead
Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell
Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR
John Hunter Nemechek replaces Bubba Wallace at Homestead
Kyle Busch’s crew chief, two pit crew members suspended four races
NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front
Cup playoffs frustrating Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will each have a playoff race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway after Cup teams practice and qualify.
The Truck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity race is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Truck race is the final event before the Nov. 4 title race. The Xfinity race is the middle event in the Round of 8.
Ty Majeski has qualified for the Truck title race by his Bristol win. Josh Berry has qualified for the Xfinity title race by his Las Vegas victory.
Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)
Weather
Saturday: Sunny and a high of 84 degrees.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 10 a.m. — Truck Series
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)