NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 21, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network).

MORE: Kyle Petty says Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year

Cup qualifying and practice are scheduled Saturday during a busy day at the track. The Truck race is scheduled at 1 pm. ET, and the Xfinity race will start at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 78.

Friday, Oct. 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
  • 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
  • 6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Read more about NASCAR

Team Penske NASCAR
Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race
Cup title Southern 500
Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?
NASCAR Homestead schedule
NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race

By Oct 21, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Team Penske has turned around its performance on 1.5-mile tracks and it could be enough to get two of its cars in the championship race.

Joey Logano became the first driver to make it to next month’s title event at Phoenix Raceway by winning last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Could Ryan Blaney be next?

The 1.5-mile tracks have played a key role in the playoffs. Four of the 10 playoff races — including Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) — are at 1.5-mile tracks. Homestead marks the third race in the last five at 1.5-mile tracks. 

Earlier in the season, it didn’t appear as if a stretch of 1.5-mile tracks in the playoffs would be good for Team Penske. The organization had no finish better than 11th at Las Vegas, Kansas and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in the first half of the year (Atlanta is not included since it mirrored superspeedway racing after its changes). Team Penske drivers led 2.3% of the 954 laps run in those races.

But in the three playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks, Team Penske has a victory and four top 10s. The organization also has led 14.7% of the 868 laps run at those speedways.

“It’s kind of a building momentum thing,” Travis Geisler, competition director for Team Penske, told NBC Sports. “I thought we were pretty good at Kansas and found some things. We were able to go to Homestead and work it out a little bit. We were able to go to Texas and probably be a little better than where we’ve been.”

The Kansas playoff race in September marked the first time a Team Penske car scored a top-10 finish. Blaney was ninth there.

“It’s such small incremental changes,” Geisler said of the improvement at the 1.5-mile tracks for Team Penske. “You can’t wholesale change anything. It’s just tiny little tweaks. I think the engine shop has done a great job. They’ve been working really hard for us to get us an advantage in that area.’’

With limited practice time and single-supplier parts, it can make it challenging for teams to overcome deficits to the field. Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Logano, said a tire test at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway in June helped the team. Team Penske carried what it learned at that test into the second half of the year and to an organizational test at Homestead-Miami Speedway last month. 

“Having those opportunities, I’m thankful that we were able to take advantage of it, because it’s one thing to test, but you’re hoping you can learn something, as well.”

They have. Logano finished second at Texas before his Las Vegas victory. Blaney has won a stage at both races.

Wolfe also said that Blaney was good at the Homestead test.

“There’s no reason he can’t go to Homestead with the speed there and have an opportunity to win, as well,” Wolfe said.

If Blaney wins this weekend, it will mark his first points victory of the season (he won the All-Star Race at Texas in May). A Blaney victory also would mark the fifth consecutive year the championship race will have had teammates in the event. 

Last year’s title race was between two organizations. Both Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports had two cars each in the event. Team Penske last had teammates racing for the championship in the final race in 2020 with Logano and Brad Keselowski.

2. Keep an eye on … 

Denny Hamlin was the driver who stood out the most to Chase Briscoe at last month’s Homestead test.

Hamlin ranked third on the speed chart the first day and fifth the second day. 

“I felt that Denny was the best car by quite a bit,” Briscoe said. “I felt like we were kind of a 10th (of a second) or two better than almost everybody else and then Denny was like two or three tenths better than us. 

“He was pretty unbelievable. Short run. Long run. It didn’t matter. He was just lights out. They were the car to beat if we were racing on that weekend.”

Hamlin has eight wins between Homestead and Martinsville, the final two races in the Round of 8. His victory total at those two tracks is more than seven other remaining playoff drivers combined (five). Hamlin has three wins at Homestead, tied for the most all-time with Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle. Hamlin has started first in each of the last five Homestead races.

3. In search of another manufacturer

A recent report by SportsBusiness Journal stated that Dodge’s talks about returning to NASCAR had stalled. That keeps the Cup Series at three manufacturers: Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. 

Toyota was the last manufacturer to enter the sport, doing so in 2007. Dodge was still in the series then, giving the series four manufacturers. Dodge left NASCAR after winning the 2012 Cup title with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. 

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development is surprised there there remains only three manufacturers in NASCAR’s premier series. 

“Our perspective as a car manufacturer is we want to compete,” he said. “We compete in the showrooms and the more manufacturer engagement the better. That’s why we love sports car racing because there are nine manufacturers we race against in IMSA. We love that.

“So, it’s terribly disappointing that we’re still only three manufacturers (in NASCAR). We’re in far too delicate of a position as a sport because we can’t afford to lose any one of us. NASCAR can’t afford to lose any one of us. But it’s business, you don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re in the midst of what appears to be a recession. Inflation is impacting each of us from a business perspective. You want to be a little deeper in terms of manufacturers.”

So does NASCAR still work for Toyota?

“It absolutely does,” Wilson said. “We still talk to the fans. We still get a tremendous lift. We’re not going anywhere. Our commitment and our resolve is as strong as it has ever been. I’m not worried about Toyota, but I’d like to get another make or two because the sport would be better for it.”

4. No duplication 

There have been 10 different winners in the last 10 Cup races. The last time there were 11 different winners in a row in a season was 2012. 

The winners in the past 10 races are:

Las Vegas — Joey Logano

Charlotte Roval — Christopher Bell

Talladega — Chase Elliott

Texas — Tyler Reddick

Bristol — Chris Buescher

Kansas — Bubba Wallace

Darlington — Erik Jones

Daytona — Austin Dillon

Watkins Glen —Kyle Larson

Richmond — Kevin Harvick

Also, the last seven races have been won by seven different teams:

Las Vegas — Team Penske

Charlotte Roval — Joe Gibbs Racing

Talladega — Hendrick Motorsports

Texas — Richard Childress Racing

Bristol — RFK Racing

Kansas — 23XI Racing

Darlington — Petty GMS

5. Been a long time

This weekend’s Homestead race will come 602 days since the last race there Feb. 28, 2021. William Byron won that race, which was the third event of last season.

There have been 66 races between that race and this weekend. There have been 24 different winners, including first Cup wins for Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick.

Read more about NASCAR

Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Cup title Southern 500
Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?
NASCAR Homestead schedule
NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?

By Oct 20, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Ryan Blaney is the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to reach the playoffs without a win. With three races left to go in the season, he’s still winless.

Why?

The good

The winless mystery is deepened by the fact that Blaney is having a good year by most standard metrics.

Blaney leads the Cup Series in stage wins with eight. Those wins span Phoenix in March to last week at Las Vegas. They include superspeedways, intermediate tracks, road courses and short tracks.

The No. 12 car has speed. Blaney’s three poles tie (with five other drivers) for second place. Christopher Bell leads with four. NASCAR’s loop data ranks Blaney second for green-flag speed over the season, behind only Ross Chastain.

Blaney’s 527 laps led puts him seventh in this metric. He has led laps in 24 of the 33 races thus far.

In addition:

  • Blaney ranks second in average running position at 12.2.
  • He ties with Chastain for third in average finish position (14.2)
  • He ties with Joey Logano for fourth in average starting position (10.5)
  • His 15 top-10 finishes tie him (with four other drivers) for fifth place.
  • He’s come close to winning: He lost the fall Talladega race to Chase Elliott by only 0.046 of a second.

I summed up Blaney’s 2021 and 2022 finishes in the graph below. Wins are in maroon, second- through fifth-place finishes in dark blue, etc.

A stacked vertical bar chart comparing Ryan Blaney's finishes in 2021 to those from 2022

Blaney has the same number of top 10s this year as last. But last year included three wins.

He does have more finishes of 15th or worse. For example, In 2021, he had seven finishes worse than 20th. This year, he has 13.

The usual reasons don’t apply

The common factors that explain why other drivers didn’t make the playoffs or have fallen out don’t apply to Blaney.

He and his team have only four penalties this year, the lowest of any full-time driver. Two of the four (speeding and too many crew over the wall at Bristol) were intentional.

In a year with 183 DNFs, the No. 22 team has only three: spring Las Vegas, Charlotte and Pocono. Fellow playoff drivers Denny Hamlin and William Byron each have double that number.

Blaney ranks 21st for involvement in caution-causing accidents or spins with nine accidents and two spins. That’s compared to Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Kyle Busch, who have 17 total accidents and spins each.

Why Blaney isn’t winning races

Blaney’s challenges fall into three categories not obvious from standard stats: accidents and spins that didn’t cause cautions, on-track tire issues and pit road problems.

Non-caution-causing contact affected Blaney in five additional races. For example, Blaney hit the wall on the final lap of the spring Atlanta race while running in the top three. He finished 17th after starting second and posting an average running position of 8.1.

He also experienced contact at Sonoma, the Indy road course, the fall Darlington race and the Roval.

On-track tire issues affected Blaney four times this year — three times while running in the top five.

  • A left-rear tire blew at Gateway while Blaney was running third.
  • He lost a tire at Pocono while running fifth.
  • A right-front tire blew at Bristol while Blaney was again running fifth. He had a flat right rear later in the race.

Pit road issues continue to introduce hindrances.

  • At Fontana, the team had three slow pit stops. Two dropped Blaney from third to 16th. The third slow stop dropped him from second to ninth.
  • A nut came loose from a tire-changer’s gun at Phoenix, again dropping Blaney from second to ninth.
  • A bad pit stop at the spring Atlanta race required an unscheduled additional pitstop.
  • Blaney stalled his car leaving pit road at Indy.
  • At both fall Darlington and fall Kansas, the No. 12 had to re-pit to tighten loose wheels.
  • After changing a flat right-front tire at Bristol, the new left-rear wheel came off as Blaney left his pit box. As a result, crew chief Jonathan Hassler won’t be back on the box until Martinsville.

And, at the fall Talladega race, Blaney’s radio had to be repaired on pit road immediately before the green flag.

I know: A radio repair. Really?

Really.

Racing: A physical and mental challenge

Confidence is one of the most important tools in a driver’s arsenal.

A driver needs confidence in how deep he can drive into a turn and know the car will stick. Confidence he — and the driver next to him — can make a move without the car spinning out.

He needs to be certain that, when he comes onto pit road, all four wheels will come off the car without delay and all four of their replacements will stay on when he leaves. And that he won’t be sitting on pit road while everyone else makes parade laps because his radio isn’t working.

Out of Blaney’s 33 races, only 12 have not involved accidents, spins, penalties, tire issues or pit road problems. And no, I’m not including the radio in that count.

Some of these problems arise from having a new car — any new car. Uncertainty would be an issue even if the Next Gen were the Platonic ideal of a racecar. Think about the moment of panic when a hard rain hits and you’re in a rental car trying to locate the wiper switch without taking your eyes off the road.

The data suggest to me that the best way to optimize for a Blaney win is for the team to double down on the things it has control over so that the driver is as confident as possible in pushing the car.

Read more about NASCAR

Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Team Penske NASCAR
Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race
NASCAR Homestead schedule
NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 20, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida will host playoff races in the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series this weekend.

Seven of the eight drivers remaining in the Cup playoffs will be seeking a victory that would advance them to the Championship Four season finale at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. Joey Logano secured one of the four spots by winning last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are above the playoff cutline entering Homestead. Sitting below the line are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

John Hunter Nemechek will start the race in the 23XI Racing No. 45 car after Bubba Wallace was suspended one race for crashing Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

Also on the Homestead schedule are playoff races for the Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network) and the Camping World Truck Series (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 83.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 85.

Friday, Oct. 21

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
  • 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
  • 6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Team Penske NASCAR
Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race
Cup title Southern 500
Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT
10 Comments

NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty says that Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the season for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson and what Wallace did after the incident. 

Petty made his comments on Wednesday’s “MotorMouths” show on Peacock.

NASCAR suspended Wallace one race for intentionally wrecking Larson. NASCAR did not penalize Wallace for exiting his car before a safety worker arrived or for walking down the track as cars went by to reach Larson before shoving Larson multiple times. Wallace issued an apology on social media Monday

He should have been suspended for the rest of the year. Rest of the year,” Petty said of Wallace.

“He drives for Denny Hamlin, who has been vocal about safety. His teammate (Kurt Busch), the only reason he’s in the 45 car is his teammate’s career was all but ended because of an accident in this car that the drivers have vocalized that it needs to be safer. He turns a guy in the right rear into the outside wall intentionally. Steering brake? That’s laughable. 

“Turns a guy into the outside wall, then walks across the race track. First, you intentionally wreck somebody. That’s a suspension. He’s walking across the race track and cars are going by him on both sides. That’s not safe. That should be another suspension. 

“Physically confronts a driver, shoves him. That’s a physical confrontation. If I do that on the sidewalk, I’m in handcuffs somewhere. So, he physically confronts this driver, shoves an official, doesn’t get in an ambulance, walks back to the pits, and then … tells a fib. … The lesson should be the rest of the year, just the rest of the year. That’s just me.  

“My man Matt Kenseth, who didn’t speak to me for almost a year after his accident with Joey Logano (at Martinsville in 2015) got two races, so you can turn a guy right side, driver side into the wall at 180 miles an hour, and you get one (race).”

Petty also questioned Wallace getting a one-race suspension when NASCAR announced on the same day that Kyle Busch’s crew chief and two pit crew members would miss the next four races because a wheel came off Busch’s car at Las Vegas.

“It’s OK to spin a guy and knock him into the wall and you only get one (race),” Petty said. “The optics of that for NASCAR … are not good. They’re just not good.”

Petty also said in comparing the four-race suspension to members of Kyle Busch’s team for the loose wheel and the one-race suspension Wallace received for intentionally wrecking Larson: “They’d didn’t leave that wheel off intentionally. They didn’t. … What did he was intentional.

“He can say the steering broke, but he never lifted off the accelerator at the same time he drove back down the race track. This was an unprofessional move.

“What we saw out of Kyle Larson was a champion and a professional reaction to the situation, the way he backed away from Bubba. … and the things he had to say. 

“What bothered me is, I have driven race cars and to get hooked in the right rear, it is so freaking intentional. You have no recourse, no chance to recover. At that point in time, Kyle Larson is along for the ride. The way the car spun, the way it hit (Christopher Bell’s) car, it goes driver side in.

“You’ve seen Kurt Busch and we’ve seen Alex Bowman, they backed in and they’re not here right now. They’re not driving because of concussion. This could have been the season-ending, if not a career-ending, accident for him.”

Read more about NASCAR

Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Team Penske NASCAR
Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race
Cup title Southern 500
Dr. Diandra: Why hasn’t Ryan Blaney won in 2022?