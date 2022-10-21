Homestead Truck starting lineup: Ryan Preece to lead field to green

By Oct 21, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ryan Preece will start on the pole for the Camping World Truck Series playoff race at Homestead after rain canceled qualifying Friday. The lineup was set by the rule book.

Preece will be joined on the front row by reigning series champion Ben Rhodes.

The second row has Matt DiBenedetto and Chandler Smith. Christian Eckes starts fifth.

MORE: Homestead Truck starting lineup

Saturday’s race (1 p.m. ET on FS1) is the final race in the Round of 8 for the Truck Series. Only Ty Majeski has guaranteed a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Rhodes hold the final three transfer spots to the championship race. Eckes and Stewart Friesen are each three points below the cutline. John Hunter Nemechek is five points below the cutline. Grant Enfinger is 29 points below the cutline.

Homestead Xfinity starting lineup: Trevor Bayne wins pole

By Oct 21, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Trevor Bayne won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Bayne earned the top spot with a lap of 166.667 mph.

Noah Gragson (165.731 mph) will join Bayne on the front row. Ty Gibbs (165.269) qualified third and Daniel Hemric (164.770) fourth. Brandon Jones (164.494) completed the top five.

MORE: Homestead Xfinity starting lineup

Kyle Weatherman (164.204) qualified eighth, tying his career-best starting spot for the third time. Justin Allgaier (161.914) has the worst starting spot among the playoff drivers at 20th.

Julia Landauer is making her second career series start. She’ll start 37th in the 38-car field.

Saturday’s race (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network) is the middle race in the Round of 8. Josh Berry advanced to the championship race in Phoenix by winning last weekend at Las Vegas.

Saturday Homestead Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 21, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Xfinity playoff drivers get another chance to lock themselves in next month’s championship race on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

Josh Berry’s win last weekend at Las Vegas means that he will be one of four drivers racing for the title Nov. 5 at Phoenix.

Vying for a spot in the championship race are: Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer, Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway 

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:48 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Driver intros are at 4 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Pastor Jeff Sullivan, Granada Church, at 4:30 p.m. … Florida Singing Sons Boys Choir will perform the anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Homestead Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. . … Countdown to Green airs at 4 p.m. on USA Network. Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com 

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees and 3% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Myatt Snider won on Feb. 27, 2021. Brandon Jones was second. Daniel Hemric placed third.

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 21, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network).

MORE: Kyle Petty says Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year

Cup qualifying and practice are scheduled Saturday during a busy day at the track. The Truck race is scheduled at 1 pm. ET, and the Xfinity race will start at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Sunday’s Cup race is scheduled at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 78.

Friday, Oct. 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
  • 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
  • 6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Friday 5: Team Penske turnaround could lead to two teams in title race

By Oct 21, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Team Penske has turned around its performance on 1.5-mile tracks and it could be enough to get two of its cars in the championship race.

Joey Logano became the first driver to make it to next month’s title event at Phoenix Raceway by winning last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Could Ryan Blaney be next?

The 1.5-mile tracks have played a key role in the playoffs. Four of the 10 playoff races — including Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) — are at 1.5-mile tracks. Homestead marks the third race in the last five at 1.5-mile tracks. 

Earlier in the season, it didn’t appear as if a stretch of 1.5-mile tracks in the playoffs would be good for Team Penske. The organization had no finish better than 11th at Las Vegas, Kansas and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in the first half of the year (Atlanta is not included since it mirrored superspeedway racing after its changes). Team Penske drivers led 2.3% of the 954 laps run in those races.

But in the three playoff races on 1.5-mile tracks, Team Penske has a victory and four top 10s. The organization also has led 14.7% of the 868 laps run at those speedways.

“It’s kind of a building momentum thing,” Travis Geisler, competition director for Team Penske, told NBC Sports. “I thought we were pretty good at Kansas and found some things. We were able to go to Homestead and work it out a little bit. We were able to go to Texas and probably be a little better than where we’ve been.”

The Kansas playoff race in September marked the first time a Team Penske car scored a top-10 finish. Blaney was ninth there.

“It’s such small incremental changes,” Geisler said of the improvement at the 1.5-mile tracks for Team Penske. “You can’t wholesale change anything. It’s just tiny little tweaks. I think the engine shop has done a great job. They’ve been working really hard for us to get us an advantage in that area.’’

With limited practice time and single-supplier parts, it can make it challenging for teams to overcome deficits to the field. Paul Wolfe, crew chief for Logano, said a tire test at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway in June helped the team. Team Penske carried what it learned at that test into the second half of the year and to an organizational test at Homestead-Miami Speedway last month. 

“Having those opportunities, I’m thankful that we were able to take advantage of it, because it’s one thing to test, but you’re hoping you can learn something, as well.”

They have. Logano finished second at Texas before his Las Vegas victory. Blaney has won a stage at both races.

Wolfe also said that Blaney was good at the Homestead test.

“There’s no reason he can’t go to Homestead with the speed there and have an opportunity to win, as well,” Wolfe said.

If Blaney wins this weekend, it will mark his first points victory of the season (he won the All-Star Race at Texas in May). A Blaney victory also would mark the fifth consecutive year the championship race will have had teammates in the event. 

Last year’s title race was between two organizations. Both Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports had two cars each in the event. Team Penske last had teammates racing for the championship in the final race in 2020 with Logano and Brad Keselowski.

2. Keep an eye on … 

Denny Hamlin was the driver who stood out the most to Chase Briscoe at last month’s Homestead test.

Hamlin ranked third on the speed chart the first day and fifth the second day. 

“I felt that Denny was the best car by quite a bit,” Briscoe said. “I felt like we were kind of a 10th (of a second) or two better than almost everybody else and then Denny was like two or three tenths better than us. 

“He was pretty unbelievable. Short run. Long run. It didn’t matter. He was just lights out. They were the car to beat if we were racing on that weekend.”

Hamlin has eight wins between Homestead and Martinsville, the final two races in the Round of 8. His victory total at those two tracks is more than seven other remaining playoff drivers combined (five). Hamlin has three wins at Homestead, tied for the most all-time with Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle. Hamlin has started first in each of the last five Homestead races.

3. In search of another manufacturer

A recent report by SportsBusiness Journal stated that Dodge’s talks about returning to NASCAR had stalled. That keeps the Cup Series at three manufacturers: Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. 

Toyota was the last manufacturer to enter the sport, doing so in 2007. Dodge was still in the series then, giving the series four manufacturers. Dodge left NASCAR after winning the 2012 Cup title with Brad Keselowski and Team Penske. 

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development is surprised there there remains only three manufacturers in NASCAR’s premier series. 

“Our perspective as a car manufacturer is we want to compete,” he said. “We compete in the showrooms and the more manufacturer engagement the better. That’s why we love sports car racing because there are nine manufacturers we race against in IMSA. We love that.

“So, it’s terribly disappointing that we’re still only three manufacturers (in NASCAR). We’re in far too delicate of a position as a sport because we can’t afford to lose any one of us. NASCAR can’t afford to lose any one of us. But it’s business, you don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re in the midst of what appears to be a recession. Inflation is impacting each of us from a business perspective. You want to be a little deeper in terms of manufacturers.”

So does NASCAR still work for Toyota?

“It absolutely does,” Wilson said. “We still talk to the fans. We still get a tremendous lift. We’re not going anywhere. Our commitment and our resolve is as strong as it has ever been. I’m not worried about Toyota, but I’d like to get another make or two because the sport would be better for it.”

4. No duplication 

There have been 10 different winners in the last 10 Cup races. The last time there were 11 different winners in a row in a season was 2012. 

The winners in the past 10 races are:

Las Vegas — Joey Logano

Charlotte Roval — Christopher Bell

Talladega — Chase Elliott

Texas — Tyler Reddick

Bristol — Chris Buescher

Kansas — Bubba Wallace

Darlington — Erik Jones

Daytona — Austin Dillon

Watkins Glen —Kyle Larson

Richmond — Kevin Harvick

Also, the last seven races have been won by seven different teams:

Las Vegas — Team Penske

Charlotte Roval — Joe Gibbs Racing

Talladega — Hendrick Motorsports

Texas — Richard Childress Racing

Bristol — RFK Racing

Kansas — 23XI Racing

Darlington — Petty GMS

5. Been a long time

This weekend’s Homestead race will come 602 days since the last race there Feb. 28, 2021. William Byron won that race, which was the third event of last season.

There have been 66 races between that race and this weekend. There have been 24 different winners, including first Cup wins for Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Tyler Reddick.

