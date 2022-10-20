NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 20, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida will host playoff races in the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series this weekend.

Seven of the eight drivers remaining in the Cup playoffs will be seeking a victory that would advance them to the Championship Four season finale at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. Joey Logano secured one of the four spots by winning last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are above the playoff cutline entering Homestead. Sitting below the line are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

John Hunter Nemechek will start the race in the 23XI Racing No. 45 car after Bubba Wallace was suspended one race for crashing Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

MORE: Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

Also on the Homestead schedule are playoff races for the Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network) and the Camping World Truck Series (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 83.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 85.

Friday, Oct. 21

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice
  • 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying
  • 6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT
NBC Sports analyst Kyle Petty says that Bubba Wallace should have been suspended the rest of the season for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson and what Wallace did after the incident. 

Petty made his comments on Wednesday’s “MotorMouths” show on Peacock.

NASCAR suspended Wallace one race for intentionally wrecking Larson. NASCAR did not penalize Wallace for exiting his car before a safety worker arrived or for walking down the track as cars went by to reach Larson before shoving Larson multiple times. Wallace issued an apology on social media Monday

He should have been suspended for the rest of the year. Rest of the year,” Petty said of Wallace.

“He drives for Denny Hamlin, who has been vocal about safety. His teammate (Kurt Busch), the only reason he’s in the 45 car is his teammate’s career was all but ended because of an accident in this car that the drivers have vocalized that it needs to be safer. He turns a guy in the right rear into the outside wall intentionally. Steering brake? That’s laughable. 

“Turns a guy into the outside wall, then walks across the race track. First, you intentionally wreck somebody. That’s a suspension. He’s walking across the race track and cars are going by him on both sides. That’s not safe. That should be another suspension. 

“Physically confronts a driver, shoves him. That’s a physical confrontation. If I do that on the sidewalk, I’m in handcuffs somewhere. So, he physically confronts this driver, shoves an official, doesn’t get in an ambulance, walks back to the pits, and then … tells a fib. … The lesson should be the rest of the year, just the rest of the year. That’s just me.  

“My man Matt Kenseth, who didn’t speak to me for almost a year after his accident with Joey Logano (at Martinsville in 2015) got two races, so you can turn a guy right side, driver side into the wall at 180 miles an hour, and you get one (race).”

Petty also questioned Wallace getting a one-race suspension when NASCAR announced on the same day that Kyle Busch’s crew chief and two pit crew members would miss the next four races because a wheel came off Busch’s car at Las Vegas.

“It’s OK to spin a guy and knock him into the wall and you only get one (race),” Petty said. “The optics of that for NASCAR … are not good. They’re just not good.”

Petty also said in comparing the four-race suspension to members of Kyle Busch’s team for the loose wheel and the one-race suspension Wallace received for intentionally wrecking Larson: “They’d didn’t leave that wheel off intentionally. They didn’t. … What did he was intentional.

“He can say the steering broke, but he never lifted off the accelerator at the same time he drove back down the race track. This was an unprofessional move.

“What we saw out of Kyle Larson was a champion and a professional reaction to the situation, the way he backed away from Bubba. … and the things he had to say. 

“What bothered me is, I have driven race cars and to get hooked in the right rear, it is so freaking intentional. You have no recourse, no chance to recover. At that point in time, Kyle Larson is along for the ride. The way the car spun, the way it hit (Christopher Bell’s) car, it goes driver side in.

“You’ve seen Kurt Busch and we’ve seen Alex Bowman, they backed in and they’re not here right now. They’re not driving because of concussion. This could have been the season-ending, if not a career-ending, accident for him.”

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead

By Oct 19, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the middle race in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Joey Logano became the first driver to lock in a spot in the Championship Four by winning last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A win by any of the remaining seven drivers in the playoff field Sunday would check off another position in the final four for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell remain in the hunt. Chastain, Elliott and Hamlin are above the playoff cutline entering Homestead.

Playoff races in the Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC) and the Camping World Truck Series (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) also are on the Homestead schedule.

Missing from Sunday’s race will be driver Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for crashing Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas. John Hunter Nemechek will replace Wallace.

Drivers to watch Sunday at Homestead:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 2nd at Las Vegas, 37th at Charlotte, 4th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish in three career starts is 17th

Chastain is plus-18 points to the cutline entering Homestead, putting him in decent position to challenge for a spot in the Championship Four. The best way to move into that group, however, is winning, and Chastain hasn’t done that since April. He has two top-four runs in the past three races.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 21st at Las Vegas, 20th at Charlotte, won at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish of 2nd in six career starts

Elliott’s recent outings are rather dizzying. In the past five races, he has a win and a second but also finishes of 21st, 20th and 32nd. He was not a factor in last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas.

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 6th
  • Last three races: 4th at Las Vegas, 9th at Charlotte, 10th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: 18th last year in only career start

Briscoe has not finished outside the top 10 in the past four races and continues to make playoff noise. He is minus-9 points to the cutline and will be racing at Homestead for only the second time in Cup competition. He has won there in the Xfinity Series (2020) and Truck Series (2017).

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 8th
  • Last three races: 34th at Las Vegas, won at Charlotte, 17th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Finishes of 8th and 20th in two career starts

Bell happened to be in the way when Bubba Wallace crashed Kyle Larson on Sunday at Las Vegas. The resulting damage left him parked and with a 34th-place finish. He’s minus-23 points to the cutline and will be looking for Victory Lane Sunday to advance.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 7th
  • Last three races: 28th at Las Vegas, 26th at Charlotte, 2nd at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish of 3rd in seven career starts

Blaney, still riding a season-long winless streak (not including a win in the All-Star Race), is minus-11 points to the cutline entering Sunday’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek

  • Points position: NA
  • Last three races: (Truck Series) 24th at Talladega, 12th at Bristol, won at Kansas
  • Past at Homestead: 23rd and 19th in two Cup starts

A Truck Series regular, Nemechek is the only winner in the Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson-Christopher Bell incident from Las Vegas. With Wallace suspended for one race by NASCAR, Nemechek gets a start in the 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota as his replacement. Can he shine with a big opportunity?

Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

By Oct 19, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT
Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized to him on their flight back from Las Vegas after Sunday’s race and apologized in Monday’s Toyota competition meeting.

“He just apologized for what went down and the fact that we got taken out in his unfortunate circumstances,” Bell told reporters Wednesday.

Bell, a playoff driver, was a victim of Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell finished 34th and is last among the playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Wallace was upset that a move by Larson forced Wallace into the wall. Wallace then hooked Larson in the right rear, sending both cars into the wall. Larson’s car hit Bell’s car. After the incident, Wallace exited his car before safety crews arrived and walked along the track to Larson’s car and repeatedly shoved Larson.

NASCAR suspended Wallace one race for his actions. 23XI Racing announced that John Hunter Nemechek will drive in place of Wallace this weekend at Homestead.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the penalty is specific to “what took place on the race track. When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line.”

Bell is 23 points out of the final transfer spot to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

“I’m feeling better now,” Bell said of his mindset. “Monday and Sunday I was just incredibly sad. Sad and disappointed because … at least we had a good finish at Vegas well within reach, and we did everything that we needed to do to put ourselves in position to go race for a championship at Phoenix.”

Facing a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval to advance to the Round of 8, Bell won that race. That performance provides some comfort for Bell, knowing what he and his team can do while facing difficult circumstances.

“Especially after the last round, I haven’t written it off,” Bell said of reaching the title race. “We’re in a much better spot than we were after Texas or even Talladega in the Round of 12. I don’t think it’s over by any means, but it’s certainly got a lot more difficult, and it appears we’re going to have to win. I do feel a lot better off having the opportunity to win at Martinsville and Homestead than I did at the Roval or Talladega.”

That has been a part of the up-and-down playoffs for Bell.

He scored top fives in each of the three races in the opening round. He failed to finish Texas in the second round after tire issues and placed 17th at Talladega putting him in a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval to win. He also recently signed a long-term contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s definitely been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows back-to-back-to-back,” Bell said. “With that being said, I feel like I’ve always done a really good job throughout my career of managing my emotions when it comes time to perform at the level I have to perform at.

“Even at the Roval, I was extremely down. … Whenever it was time, I was able to perform at my best. I’m going to go into Homestead this week with the same mentality that regardless of where we’re at in the standings  or what our position is, I’m going to have to perform at my best.”

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 19, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will be Playoff Central for NASCAR this weekend.

Playoff races are scheduled in all three national series at the South Florida track, which hosted the Cup season finale from 2002 to 2019.

MORE: NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for one race

The second race in the Cup Series Round of 8 is scheduled Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC). The Xfinity Series playoff race is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network), and the next-to-last race of the Camping World Truck Series season is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (FS1).

MORE: NASCAR NBC Sports Power Rankings

The 1.5-mile track is a favorite of several Cup Series drivers and typically produces competitive racing.

Joey Logano enters the weekend breathing easily. He won last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. The remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 will be wrestling for the other three spots at Homestead and, for those still looking, at Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30.

Is the 20th winner out there?

Cup drivers stand one win short of breaking a rather sturdy record. Nineteen different drivers have won races in five seasons: 1956, 1958, 1961, 2001 and this year.

With three races remaining, it seems unlikely that a 20th winner will arrive, but it’s also true that some significant names haven’t won this year.

MORE: Joey Logano says Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life

That list includes Ryan Blaney (a playoff driver), Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger.

Three of those drivers might see season winning streaks end. Keselowski has won at least one race in 11 straight seasons, while Truex (seven) and Blaney (five) have shorter streaks.

It’s noteworthy that the past 10 races this season have been won by 10 different drivers, and the past seven races have been won by seven different organizations.

Will Ross be boss?

Although Ross Chastain hasn’t won a race since Talladega in April, a case can be made that he’s a favorite Sunday.

Chastain’s record on 1.5-mile tracks this season is excellent.

He has finished runner-up three times on 1.5-milers, has scored two stage wins and has led 383 laps, the most of all drivers on 1.5-mile tracks by 118 laps. He has an average finish of 6.4 on 1.5-mile tracks, the best by more than three positions, and his 1.5-mile track total of points earned is 79 more than the second-place driver (William Byron) in that category.

Chastain is second in the playoff standings entering the race and is plus-18 points to the cutline.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick fast at Homestead

Two non-playoff drivers — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick — will be among the favorites Sunday at Homestead.

Busch, in the final three weeks of a successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing, is a two-time Homestead winner and has finished in the top 10 in the past seven races at the track. He has won 16 times on 1.5-mile tracks.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 and has an impressive overall record at the track with 12 top fives, 18 top 10s and an average finish of 7.3.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered for Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. Among the non-regular drivers are AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill.

Homestead Cup entry list

Forty-one teams are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race. Included are drivers Julia Landauer and Nick Sanchez.

Homestead Xfinity entry list

The Camping World Truck Series entry list has 37 teams, including trucks for Ryan Preece and Parker Kligerman.

Homestead Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 21

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 81.

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 83.

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

