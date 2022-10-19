NASCAR viewer’s guide for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 19, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will be Playoff Central for NASCAR this weekend.

Playoff races are scheduled in all three national series at the South Florida track, which hosted the Cup season finale from 2002 to 2019.

MORE: NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for one race

The second race in the Cup Series Round of 8 is scheduled Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC). The Xfinity Series playoff race is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network), and the next-to-last race of the Camping World Truck Series season is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (FS1).

MORE: NASCAR NBC Sports Power Rankings

The 1.5-mile track is a favorite of several Cup Series drivers and typically produces competitive racing.

Joey Logano enters the weekend breathing easily. He won last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. The remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 will be wrestling for the other three spots at Homestead and, for those still looking, at Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30.

Is the 20th winner out there?

Cup drivers stand one win short of breaking a rather sturdy record. Nineteen different drivers have won races in five seasons: 1956, 1958, 1961, 2001 and this year.

With three races remaining, it seems unlikely that a 20th winner will arrive, but it’s also true that some significant names haven’t won this year.

MORE: Joey Logano says Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life

That list includes Ryan Blaney (a playoff driver), Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger.

Three of those drivers might see season winning streaks end. Keselowski has won at least one race in 11 straight seasons, while Truex (seven) and Blaney (five) have shorter streaks.

It’s noteworthy that the past 10 races this season have been won by 10 different drivers, and the past seven races have been won by seven different organizations.

Will Ross be boss?

Although Ross Chastain hasn’t won a race since Talladega in April, a case can be made that he’s a favorite Sunday.

Chastain’s record on 1.5-mile tracks this season is excellent.

He has finished runner-up three times on 1.5-milers, has scored two stage wins and has led 383 laps, the most of all drivers on 1.5-mile tracks by 118 laps. He has an average finish of 6.4 on 1.5-mile tracks, the best by more than three positions, and his 1.5-mile track total of points earned is 79 more than the second-place driver (William Byron) in that category.

Chastain is second in the playoff standings entering the race and is plus-18 points to the cutline.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick fast at Homestead

Two non-playoff drivers — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick — will be among the favorites Sunday at Homestead.

Busch, in the final three weeks of a successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing, is a two-time Homestead winner and has finished in the top 10 in the past seven races at the track. He has won 16 times on 1.5-mile tracks.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 and has an impressive overall record at the track with 12 top fives, 18 top 10s and an average finish of 7.3.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered for Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. Among the non-regular drivers are AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill.

Homestead Cup entry list

Forty-one teams are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race. Included are drivers Julia Landauer and Nick Sanchez.

Homestead Xfinity entry list

The Camping World Truck Series entry list has 37 teams, including trucks for Ryan Preece and Parker Kligerman.

Homestead Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 21

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 81.

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 83.

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Suspended Bubba Wallace will be replaced by John Hunter Nemechek for Homestead

By Oct 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
John Hunter Nemechek will drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in place of Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a statement via social media, 23XI Racing announced Nemechek in the No. 45 Toyota. The team co-owned by Cup Series championship contender Denny Hamlin and six-time NBA champion and legend Michael Jordan also said it was “aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba, and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Bubba’s actions are not in keeping with the values of our team and partners. We have spoken to Bubba and expressed our disapproval of how he handled the situation. Bubba has made impressive strides this season, and this experience is an opportunity to further learn and grow as a competitor in NASCAR.”

Wallace crashed Larson after being squeezed into the outside wall on Lap 95 at Las Vegas, where Wallace had won Stage 1 of last Sunday’s race. He was driving the same Camry that he took to victory lane last month at Kansas Speedway for his second career victory in the Cup Series.

Nemechek has been a Toyota-affiliated driver the past two seasons, driving full time in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and part time in Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The second-generation driver finished third in the truck series points standings last season. He currently  is ranked sixth this season with two victories after qualifying for the playoffs.

Nemechek will be making his 40th start in NASCAR’s premier series, having run full time in 2020 with Front Row Motorsports. His career-best finish is eighth, twice at Talladega Superspeedway as a Cup rookie. He tested one day at Homestead during a two-day test in September for 23XI Racing.

Kyle Busch’s crew chief, tire changer, jack man suspended through Clash at Coliseum

By Oct 18, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Busch will end his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing minus a few teammates after his team was penalized for a loose wheel Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Ben Beshore, jack man Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks for four races because of the Sections 10.5.2.6 infraction (loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during an event) committed by the No. 18 Toyota pit crew.

The suspensions will carry through the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the Feb. 5, 2023 exhibition event ahead of next year’s Daytona 500.

After Busch pitted on Lap 229 for fresh tires, the left front wheel was loose, and it rolled off the car on the backstretch. Busch rebounded from a tough outing — he spun out on lap 78 — to finish third.

Busch is moving from JGR after 2022 to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. His replacement has yet to be named.

Seth Chavka, who was Busch’s interim crew chief for the Clash this year after Beshore was suspended for a lugnut penalty in the 2021 season finale, will be the interim crew chief on the No. 18. Chavka also was Busch’s interim crew chief last year for the Oct. 17, 2021 race at Texas because Beshore was sidelined by a lug nut violation.

The suspensions for the Joe Gibbs Racing crew members were part of a lengthy penalty report Tuesday that also included a one-race suspension for Bubba Wallace, who was deemed to have violated NASCAR’s Member Code of Conduct for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.

Other penalties announced Tuesday by NASCAR:

–In the Xfinity Series, Jeremy Clements Racing was given an L1 penalty for violating Section 14.4.B.E: Body; the penalty report noted the “Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.” Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $25,000 and suspended from Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team and driver Jeremy Clements each were docked 40 points.

–Chris Gayle, crew chief for Ty Gibbs‘ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Raicng Toyota in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut after last Saturday’s race at Las Vegas.

Andrew Abbott also has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.

Bubba Wallace suspended one race by NASCAR

By Oct 18, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT
NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway because he wrecked Kyle Larson during last Sunday’s event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR announcement was made late Tuesday afternoon. The penalty does not include a fine or points deduction.

John Hunter Nemechek will replace Wallace this weekend at Homestead.

Sunday’s incident began when Larson slid up the track, pushing Wallace into the outside wall. Wallace bounced off the wall and moved down the track and hooked Larson’s car, which collected title contender Christopher Bell as it spun. Bell could not continue in the race and is in last place in the playoff standings entering Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

After both drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace walked to Larson, yelled at him and then shoved him several times. Wallace then walked toward the pits as a NASCAR official tried to redirect him to a waiting safety vehicle.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the penalty is specific to “what took place on the race track. When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line.”

O’Donnell said data allowed NASCAR to view the incident from different angles. “We’re confident in the data we have and why we made it (the decision),” he said.

“We really had to react, and it’s an action we really don’t want to see going forward.”

Former series champion Joey Logano criticized Wallace’s on-track actions Tuesday, saying that he put Larson’s life at risk.

Wallace claimed after the race that he did not deliberately wreck Larson, but Larson disagreed.

“It is what it is,” Larson said. “Just aggression turned into frustration, and he retaliated.”

In a statement Tuesday night, 23XI Racing indicated it will not appeal the suspension.

“23XI is aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba, and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” the statement read. “Bubba’s actions are not in keeping with the values of our team and partners. We have spoken to Bubba and expressed our disapproval of how he handled the situation. Bubba has made impressive strides this season, and this experience is an opportunity for him to further learn and grow as a competitor in NASCAR.”

Portions of the NASCAR Rule Book mentioned in the suspension announcement:
“Section 4.3.A —NASCAR Membership is a privilege. With that privilege comes certain benefits, responsibilities, and obligations. Correct and proper conduct, both on and off the racetrack, is part of a Member’s responsibilities. A Member’s actions can reflect upon the sport as a whole and on other NASCAR Members. Ideally, NASCAR Members are role models for the many fans who follow this sport, regardless of the type of license a Member may hold, or the specific Series in which a Member may participate. Therefore, NASCAR views a Member’s conduct, both on and off the racetrack, which might constitute a behavioral Rules violation under this Rule Book with great importance.
 
Section 4.4.C — Member actions that could result in a loss of 25-50 driver and Team Owner Points and/orand $50,000-$100,000 fine. and/or oneViolations may also result in Race suspension(s), indefinite suspension, or termination:
  •           Physical confrontation with a NASCAR Official, media members, fans, etc.
  •           Member-to-Member confrontation(s) with physical violence and other violent manifestations such as significant threat(s) and/or abuse and/or endangerment.
  •           Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race or championship.
  •           Intentionally wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from Competition as a result.

Section 4.4 E (portion) — Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

  • Actions by a NASCAR Member that NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock car racing or NASCAR.”

Wallace apologized for his actions Monday night. “I compete with intense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” he wrote. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this. I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve.”

Joey Logano won the race to secure a position in the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6.

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano jumps to the front

By Oct 18, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
After a crazy rollercoaster of a racing season, the Power Rankings have concluded that a driver and team on top of the world one week can be lost in another hemisphere the next week.

The term “momentum” seems to have faded from the NASCAR Cup Series lexicon.

The latest to jump to the top of the rankings is Joey Logano, who won last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a late-race surge (and fresher tires). Logano thus became the first driver locked into a Championship Four spot in Phoenix Nov. 6, and he also advanced four spots in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings to first.

MORE: Joey Logano criticizes Bubba Wallace for Sunday race incident

Joining Chase Elliott (five) and Tyler Reddick (three), Logano is in high-flying company as one of only three drivers with at least three wins this year. And he scored one at exactly the right time with a championship-finale spot on the line.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Joey Logano (No. 5 last week) — Logano punches his ticket to the Phoenix championship run and his pursuit of a second title.

2. Denny Hamlin (No. 2 last week) — Hamlin finished a solid fifth at Las Vegas and is plus-6 points to the cutline entering Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has had six top 10s in the past seven races.

3. Chase Elliott (No. 1 last week) — Elliott was mysteriously absent from the jousting at the front Sunday at Las Vegas and finished 21st with no laps led.

4. Ross Chastain (No. 9 last week) — Chastain lost Sunday’s race to a surging Joey Logano but showed power, leading a race-high 68 laps.

5. Chase Briscoe (No. 6 last week) — Briscoe continues to defy the doubters. He finished fourth at Las Vegas to extend his streak of top-10 runs to four.

6. Ryan Blaney (No. 3 last week) — Blaney ran into a series of issues Sunday (including his anger at other drivers) and slumped to a 28th-place finish. He remains in the championship hunt but is minus-11 to the cutline.

MORE: Playoffs frustrating Blaney, Elliott

7. Christopher Bell (No. 4 last week) — Bell was an innocent victim of the Bubba WallaceKyle Larson brouhaha at Las Vegas. Damage from that accident left him with a 34th-place finish and an eighth-place spot in the Round of 8 standings.

8. Kyle Larson (No. 7 last week) — Larson had a strong car at Vegas, but contact with Bubba Wallace led to all sorts of drama (and a few shoves), and Larson parked with a 35th-place finish, one spot in front of Wallace.

9. William Byron (No. 8 last week) — Byron finished 13th at Vegas and was generally absent from up-front racing. He’s minus-6 to the cutline entering this weekend.

10. Tyler Reddick (No. 10 last week) — Reddick isn’t waddling like a lame duck in his final weeks with Richard Childress Racing. He led 32 laps at Vegas and finished sixth.

