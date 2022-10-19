Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

By Oct 19, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT
Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized to him on their flight back from Las Vegas after Sunday’s race and apologized in Monday’s Toyota competition meeting.

“He just apologized for what went down and the fact that we got taken out in his unfortunate circumstances,” Bell told reporters Wednesday.

Bell, a playoff driver, was a victim of Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell finished 34th and is last among the playoff drivers heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Wallace was upset that a move by Larson forced Wallace into the wall. Wallace then hooked Larson in the right rear, sending both cars into the wall. Larson’s car hit Bell’s car. After the incident, Wallace exited his car before safety crews arrived and walked along the track to Larson’s car and repeatedly shoved Larson.

NASCAR suspended Wallace one race for his actions. 23XI Racing announced that John Hunter Nemechek will drive in place of Wallace this weekend at Homestead.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the penalty is specific to “what took place on the race track. When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line.”

Bell is 23 points out of the final transfer spot to next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

“I’m feeling better now,” Bell said of his mindset. “Monday and Sunday I was just incredibly sad. Sad and disappointed because … at least we had a good finish at Vegas well within reach, and we did everything that we needed to do to put ourselves in position to go race for a championship at Phoenix.”

Facing a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval to advance to the Round of 8, Bell won that race. That performance provides some comfort for Bell, knowing what he and his team can do while facing difficult circumstances.

“Especially after the last round, I haven’t written it off,” Bell said of reaching the title race. “We’re in a much better spot than we were after Texas or even Talladega in the Round of 12. I don’t think it’s over by any means, but it’s certainly got a lot more difficult, and it appears we’re going to have to win. I do feel a lot better off having the opportunity to win at Martinsville and Homestead than I did at the Roval or Talladega.”

That has been a part of the up-and-down playoffs for Bell.

He scored top fives in each of the three races in the opening round. He failed to finish Texas in the second round after tire issues and placed 17th at Talladega putting him in a must-win situation at the Charlotte Roval to win. He also recently signed a long-term contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s definitely been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows back-to-back-to-back,” Bell said. “With that being said, I feel like I’ve always done a really good job throughout my career of managing my emotions when it comes time to perform at the level I have to perform at.

“Even at the Roval, I was extremely down. … Whenever it was time, I was able to perform at my best. I’m going to go into Homestead this week with the same mentality that regardless of where we’re at in the standings  or what our position is, I’m going to have to perform at my best.”

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead

By Oct 19, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the middle race in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Joey Logano became the first driver to lock in a spot in the Championship Four by winning last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A win by any of the remaining seven drivers in the playoff field Sunday would check off another position in the final four for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell remain in the hunt. Chastain, Elliott and Hamlin are above the playoff cutline entering Homestead.

Playoff races in the Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC) and the Camping World Truck Series (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1) also are on the Homestead schedule.

Missing from Sunday’s race will be driver Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for crashing Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas. John Hunter Nemechek will replace Wallace.

Drivers to watch Sunday at Homestead:

FRONTRUNNERS

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 2nd at Las Vegas, 37th at Charlotte, 4th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish in three career starts is 17th

Chastain is plus-18 points to the cutline entering Homestead, putting him in decent position to challenge for a spot in the Championship Four. The best way to move into that group, however, is winning, and Chastain hasn’t done that since April. He has two top-four runs in the past three races.

Chase Elliott

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 21st at Las Vegas, 20th at Charlotte, won at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish of 2nd in six career starts

Elliott’s recent outings are rather dizzying. In the past five races, he has a win and a second but also finishes of 21st, 20th and 32nd. He was not a factor in last Sunday’s race at Las Vegas.

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 6th
  • Last three races: 4th at Las Vegas, 9th at Charlotte, 10th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: 18th last year in only career start

Briscoe has not finished outside the top 10 in the past four races and continues to make playoff noise. He is minus-9 points to the cutline and will be racing at Homestead for only the second time in Cup competition. He has won there in the Xfinity Series (2020) and Truck Series (2017).

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 8th
  • Last three races: 34th at Las Vegas, won at Charlotte, 17th at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Finishes of 8th and 20th in two career starts

Bell happened to be in the way when Bubba Wallace crashed Kyle Larson on Sunday at Las Vegas. The resulting damage left him parked and with a 34th-place finish. He’s minus-23 points to the cutline and will be looking for Victory Lane Sunday to advance.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 7th
  • Last three races: 28th at Las Vegas, 26th at Charlotte, 2nd at Talladega
  • Past at Homestead: Best finish of 3rd in seven career starts

Blaney, still riding a season-long winless streak (not including a win in the All-Star Race), is minus-11 points to the cutline entering Sunday’s race.

John Hunter Nemechek

  • Points position: NA
  • Last three races: (Truck Series) 24th at Talladega, 12th at Bristol, won at Kansas
  • Past at Homestead: 23rd and 19th in two Cup starts

A Truck Series regular, Nemechek is the only winner in the Bubba Wallace-Kyle Larson-Christopher Bell incident from Las Vegas. With Wallace suspended for one race by NASCAR, Nemechek gets a start in the 23XI Racing No. 45 Toyota as his replacement. Can he shine with a big opportunity?

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Oct 19, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Homestead-Miami Speedway will be Playoff Central for NASCAR this weekend.

Playoff races are scheduled in all three national series at the South Florida track, which hosted the Cup season finale from 2002 to 2019.

MORE: NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace for one race

The second race in the Cup Series Round of 8 is scheduled Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC). The Xfinity Series playoff race is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network), and the next-to-last race of the Camping World Truck Series season is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET Saturday (FS1).

MORE: NASCAR NBC Sports Power Rankings

The 1.5-mile track is a favorite of several Cup Series drivers and typically produces competitive racing.

Joey Logano enters the weekend breathing easily. He won last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. The remaining seven drivers in the Round of 8 will be wrestling for the other three spots at Homestead and, for those still looking, at Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30.

Is the 20th winner out there?

Cup drivers stand one win short of breaking a rather sturdy record. Nineteen different drivers have won races in five seasons: 1956, 1958, 1961, 2001 and this year.

With three races remaining, it seems unlikely that a 20th winner will arrive, but it’s also true that some significant names haven’t won this year.

MORE: Joey Logano says Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson his life

That list includes Ryan Blaney (a playoff driver), Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger.

Three of those drivers might see season winning streaks end. Keselowski has won at least one race in 11 straight seasons, while Truex (seven) and Blaney (five) have shorter streaks.

It’s noteworthy that the past 10 races this season have been won by 10 different drivers, and the past seven races have been won by seven different organizations.

Will Ross be boss?

Although Ross Chastain hasn’t won a race since Talladega in April, a case can be made that he’s a favorite Sunday.

Chastain’s record on 1.5-mile tracks this season is excellent.

He has finished runner-up three times on 1.5-milers, has scored two stage wins and has led 383 laps, the most of all drivers on 1.5-mile tracks by 118 laps. He has an average finish of 6.4 on 1.5-mile tracks, the best by more than three positions, and his 1.5-mile track total of points earned is 79 more than the second-place driver (William Byron) in that category.

Chastain is second in the playoff standings entering the race and is plus-18 points to the cutline.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick fast at Homestead

Two non-playoff drivers — Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick — will be among the favorites Sunday at Homestead.

Busch, in the final three weeks of a successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing, is a two-time Homestead winner and has finished in the top 10 in the past seven races at the track. He has won 16 times on 1.5-mile tracks.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 and has an impressive overall record at the track with 12 top fives, 18 top 10s and an average finish of 7.3.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered for Sunday’s 400-mile Cup race. Among the non-regular drivers are AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill.

Homestead Cup entry list

Forty-one teams are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race. Included are drivers Julia Landauer and Nick Sanchez.

Homestead Xfinity entry list

The Camping World Truck Series entry list has 37 teams, including trucks for Ryan Preece and Parker Kligerman.

Homestead Truck entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 21

Forecast: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 81.

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 83.

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Suspended Bubba Wallace will be replaced by John Hunter Nemechek for Homestead

By Oct 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
John Hunter Nemechek will drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in place of Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a statement via social media, 23XI Racing announced Nemechek in the No. 45 Toyota. The team co-owned by Cup Series championship contender Denny Hamlin and six-time NBA champion and legend Michael Jordan also said it was “aligned with NASCAR on the one-race suspension issued to Bubba, and we understand the need for the series to take a clear stand on the incidents that took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Bubba’s actions are not in keeping with the values of our team and partners. We have spoken to Bubba and expressed our disapproval of how he handled the situation. Bubba has made impressive strides this season, and this experience is an opportunity to further learn and grow as a competitor in NASCAR.”

Wallace crashed Larson after being squeezed into the outside wall on Lap 95 at Las Vegas, where Wallace had won Stage 1 of last Sunday’s race. He was driving the same Camry that he took to victory lane last month at Kansas Speedway for his second career victory in the Cup Series.

Nemechek has been a Toyota-affiliated driver the past two seasons, driving full time in the Camping World Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports and part time in Xfinity for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The second-generation driver finished third in the truck series points standings last season. He currently  is ranked sixth this season with two victories after qualifying for the playoffs.

Nemechek will be making his 40th start in NASCAR’s premier series, having run full time in 2020 with Front Row Motorsports. His career-best finish is eighth, twice at Talladega Superspeedway as a Cup rookie. He tested one day at Homestead during a two-day test in September for 23XI Racing.

Kyle Busch’s crew chief, tire changer, jack man suspended through Clash at Coliseum

By Oct 18, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Busch will end his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing minus a few teammates after his team was penalized for a loose wheel Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Ben Beshore, jack man Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks for four races because of the Sections 10.5.2.6 infraction (loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle during an event) committed by the No. 18 Toyota pit crew.

The suspensions will carry through the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the Feb. 5, 2023 exhibition event ahead of next year’s Daytona 500.

After Busch pitted on Lap 229 for fresh tires, the left front wheel was loose, and it rolled off the car on the backstretch. Busch rebounded from a tough outing — he spun out on lap 78 — to finish third.

Busch is moving from JGR after 2022 to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. His replacement has yet to be named.

Seth Chavka, who was Busch’s interim crew chief for the Clash this year after Beshore was suspended for a lugnut penalty in the 2021 season finale, will be the interim crew chief on the No. 18. Chavka also was Busch’s interim crew chief last year for the Oct. 17, 2021 race at Texas because Beshore was sidelined by a lug nut violation.

The suspensions for the Joe Gibbs Racing crew members were part of a lengthy penalty report Tuesday that also included a one-race suspension for Bubba Wallace, who was deemed to have violated NASCAR’s Member Code of Conduct for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.

Other penalties announced Tuesday by NASCAR:

–In the Xfinity Series, Jeremy Clements Racing was given an L1 penalty for violating Section 14.4.B.E: Body; the penalty report noted the “Flange Fit Composite Body must be used as supplied from the manufacturer without modification.” Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $25,000 and suspended from Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team and driver Jeremy Clements each were docked 40 points.

–Chris Gayle, crew chief for Ty Gibbs‘ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Raicng Toyota in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for one loose lug nut after last Saturday’s race at Las Vegas.

Andrew Abbott also has been reinstated and is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity.

