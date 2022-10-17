Cup playoffs frustrating Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney

LAS VEGAS — These fickle playoffs have proved perplexing and frustrating for Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. 

For the third consecutive time, Elliott entered a round as the points leader only to struggle and give away part of his advantage. That his 21st-place finish Sunday at Las Vegas is his best result in the opening race of a round in this year’s playoffs is telling. 

Had Elliott not won the regular season title (collecting 15 playoff points) and five races this season, he likely would be below the cutline with two races left in the Round of 8. The series races Sunday at Homestead (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

His performance in the regular season has him 17 points above the cutline in a playoffs that has seen him finish 20th or worse four times and place in the top 10 only twice. 

While he won Talladega and finished second at Bristol earlier in the playoffs, Elliott crashed at Darlington and crashed at Texas after tire issues. He saw his chances of winning at the Charlotte Roval end when a sign fell on the track to create a caution. On the restart, he was spun and finished 20th. 

Elliott was not competitive Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He scored no stage points and ran the final 185 laps outside the top 10. 

“Long day,” he said. “I did a terrible job, and I couldn’t give (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) and everybody a good direction as to how to fix it. Just got worse and made it worse and I didn’t get any better. Frustrating day.”

While Elliott has those points from the regular season to fall back on, Blaney doesn’t. Blaney still seeks his first points win in a season that has had a record-tying 19 different winners. 

Blaney was running second Sunday when he lost control of his car and hit the wall with less than 40 laps left. 

Instead of having a chance to win, Blaney had a beat-up car that finished 28th, seven laps behind the leaders. It marked the third time in seven playoff races this season that Blaney has finished 26th or worse. 

The result dropped him to seventh in the playoff standings. He’s 11 points below the cutline with two races left in the Round of 8.

“Just got loose and wrecked,” Blaney said. “Unfortunate deal.”

Asked if he felt he had the winning car, Blaney said after the race: “It doesn’t matter now. We wrecked.”

Later in the garage, Blaney and Travis Geisler, Team Penske competition director spoke, while Joey Logano’s team celebrated its victory.

“He doesn’t point fingers,” Geisler told NBC Sports of Blaney. “He’s going to look at what he did wrong in the situation. It’s our job to look at it holistically, and we didn’t do a good enough job for him on pit road to keep track position.

“When you put those guys behind the eight ball, they’re going to do things to get back, but at times, that’s more risk than you want to take. Unfortunately, that’s kind of how it worked out there. He’s really good at processing it, putting it behind and going to the next week.

“It’s just been a tough year of not getting wins where he’s been so fast. It keeps compounding. We’ve got to break through that for him. He’s certainly got the talent and speed to do that.”

Winning the first race in the Round of 8 is viewed as a major advantage because it gives that team two weeks to prepare for the championship race, while the rest of the playoff contenders is focused on the next event.

Three times in the last six years the driver who won the opening race in the Round of 8 went on to win the championship. Those drivers were Jimmie Johnson (2016), Joey Logano (2018) and Kyle Larson (2021).

Travis Geisler, Team Penske’s competition director, told NBC Sports that he doesn’t see winning the opening race in the Round of 8 to be as significant an advantage with the Next Gen car. 

“It’s s a little different than it used to be when you were kind of building more of the car, where you could really spend more time just on all the pieces and parts that you’re making and building than maybe what you could normally,” he said. 

“Now with the car being a lot more kind of stable from the parts and pieces perspective, that changes. But the physical prep of what’s your driver focused on, what’s your team focused on, what are your engines working on, they’re a lot less concerned about Homestead right now. … All their prep work is going to go into Phoenix now.”

Geisler said that one benefit of winning the first race in the Round of 8 remains the same.

 “From a stress level, there’s just a little bit of a relief from the pressure that you feel every week in this playoff thing,” he said. 

But that won’t last for Logano’s team.

“For them, they got a two week period now where it’s calm and focused,” he said. “Then the pressure comes back once you get to the end.”

Could Sunday’s race be what gets Denny Hamlin back to the championship race and gives him the opportunity to win his first series title?

Hamlin started 31st at Las Vegas after his car got loose in qualifying and he had to get off the gas to regain control. That was the worst starting spot among the eight playoff drivers. 

Hamlin did not score points in the first stage but collected six points in the second stage before finishing fifth in the race. 

He had to hustle to get fifth after a pit road issue on his final stop at Lap 229. The air hose got caught on the right front splitter and delayed the tire changer in going around the car. The pit stop was 13.7 seconds, according to Racing Insights. Nineteen teams had faster four-tire stops on that lap. Hamlin entered pit road fifth and exited 11th.

“Those guys were trying to bust off a good one,” Hamlin said. “They actually recovered pretty nicely there. That was a crucial one because it looked like a lot of guys had bad pit stops on that stop and it wold have probably pus us first or second.”

But Hamlin said he also takes responsibility for his finish.

“Honestly, I probably didn’t do the best on restarts, and we didn’t do a good job with car speed,” he said.  

Hamlin said he got a good restart on the final one and that helped him gain those six positions to finish fifth. Earning those six points proved valuable. Hamlin holds the final transfer spot to the championship race. He leads William Byron, the first driver below the cutline, by six points. 

Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings

Joey Logano earned the first spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix by winning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This marks the fifth time Logano has made it to the championship event. He previously did so in 2014, ’16, ’18 and ’20. Logano won the 2018 title.

While Logano won’t have to worry about the next two weeks, the remaining seven playoff drivers will see the pressure intensify.

Denny Hamlin entered this round seventh in the standings. His fifth-place finish helped him climb to fourth in the standings, holding the final transfer spot. William Byron trails Hamlin by six points. Chase Briscoe trails Hamlin by nine points. Ryan Blaney is 11 points behind Hamlin. Christopher Bell is 23 points from the final transfer spot.

The series races this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

 

XFINITY SERIES

Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points.

The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

 

 

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in action Saturday at Homestead. Ty Majeski is the only driver who has secured a spot in the Nov. 4 championship race at Phoenix.

Winners and losers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Joey Logano — Logano showed the power that Team Penske can produce on high-speed tracks by chasing down Ross Chastain in the closing miles and winning for the third time this year. The victory boosted Logano into the title race at Phoenix. This is his sixth season with at least three wins.

Ross Chastain — Few observers would have given Chastain a shot at the Cup championship in the preseason, but he’s moving ever closer to that possibility. He finished a close second to Logano on Sunday.

Chase Briscoe — Briscoe lost a lap early in Sunday’s race and seemed to be in deep trouble in the playoff scenario, but he rallied for a fourth-place finish. He has finished in the top 10 in the past four races, the longest streak of his career.

AJ Allmendinger — The Dinger is prepping for his return to full-time Cup racing next season with some strong runs. He was ninth Sunday, marking his fifth top-10 finish in his past five Cup starts.

LOSERS

Christopher Bell — Bell was drawn into the Wallace-Larson incident. After Wallace knocked Larson into a spin, Larson’s car hit Bell’s, damaging it extensively. Bell finished 34th and is last in the playoff standings.

Ryan Blaney — Despite having yet another potential winning car — he led 39 laps, Blaney struck out again Sunday and remains winless (except in the All-Star Race) this year. He crashed in Turn 2 with 40 laps remaining and finished 28th, leaving him in trouble in the playoff standings.

Bubba Wallace — Wallace lost a car — and his temper — after winning the first stage. Kyle Larson bumped him into the wall, and Wallace moved down the track and hit Larson, damaging both cars. And he wasn’t finished. After both drivers climbed from their cars, Wallace shoved Larson several times. NASCAR is studying the incident.

Ross Chastain’s runner-up finish a ‘really, really, really good kind of hurt’

LAS VEGAS — It all seemed perfect Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. At the track Ross Chastain scored his first NASCAR victory four years ago, he was in position to win the Round of 8 playoff race and advance to next month’s championship event.

But as often happens in this desert city, dreams wilt.

Three laps from the finish, Joey Logano took advantage of fresher tires and slipped past Chastain, snatching that ticket to the title race. There was nothing Chastain could do but watch the checkered flag wave for Logano instead of himself. 

“It’s a really, really, really good kind of hurt, but it still hurts,” Chastain said. “You want to win, but again, you run second in a playoff race and we competed all day long and we did almost everything right.”

It was something wrong that helped Logano get by Chastain and force Chastain to have to wait a week for his next chance to reach the championship race.

Logano led on Lap 196 when the field came to pit road under caution. He restarted eighth. 

Logano again pitted under caution at Lap 229. He went from second to ninth.

Crew chief Paul Wolfe said an issue with the left rear tire led to Logano losing spots on both pit stops. That would prove critical to the finish.

“We had kind of like a bad hang and the wheel didn’t get on the dry pin on the initial hang and then it kind of put some material in the holes of the wheel,” Wolfe said. “Then it just makes it very hard for it to draw up tight. It eventually got tight, but then the wheel was wedged on there … so then we paid the penalty on the next stop, as well, getting it off.”

Losing that track position was significant because when the caution came out on Lap 247, Logano was ninth, while Chastain was third.

It didn’t make sense for Chastain to give up track position for tires, so he did not pit. Wolfe called Logano to pit road. Logano was the first car to pit. He restarted 12th.

“We gave up three spots for four new tires,” Wolfe said. “I thought that was a pretty good trade-off.”

Logano still had to navigate through traffic. He did.

Chastain took the lead on Lap 252 on the restart. A lap later, Logano was fourth.

Logano passed Chase Briscoe for second on Lap 258 and was about a second behind Chastain.

Two of the sport’s most aggressive drivers were set to battle for the win. Logano needed three laps to close the gap. Chastain repeatedly blocked Logano.

“He did a good job for the five or six laps that he did, where I kind of was trying to pull the old bait-and-switch because everybody mirror drives at this point, everyone is looking and moving around,” Logano said of Chastain. 

“He did a good job of kind of entering low and then fading up, and then the wake is so bad. I thought I was going to have good enough tires to where I could cross the wake and get air back on the nose and get him. Ultimately I wasn’t able to do that.”

But for all that Chastain did, he couldn’t keep Logano behind much longer. 

Logano made his move on Lap 263, going low in Turn 3 while Chastain went high.

“If I had just continued to air block him and just don’t worry about ripping a line that is best for my car, but I just committed to what was best for my car that lap and it was the top,” Chastain said. “He got just inside of my left rear and door. From there we both drove into (Turn) 1 so deep and I had the wheel cranked all the way left. We just didn’t have enough turn with our older tires.”

And it proved to be another lesson for Chastain.

“It hurts to lose,” Chastain said, “but now we go to Homestead (for the next race) and have some fun.”

Vegas Cup playoff race results, points standings

Las Vegas points, results: Joey Logano claimed the first spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, beating Ross Chastain for a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver, who won the 2018 championship, advanced to the title round for the fifth time with his third victory this season and the 30th of his career.

It’s also the third victory for Logano at Las Vegas, which is tied for his most at a track in NASCAR’s premier series.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

The winner of the Round of 8 opener has won the Cup championship in three of the past six seasons — Jimmie Johnson (Martinsville 2016), Logano (Martinsville 2018) and Kyle Larson (Texas 2021).

Chastain finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

The results of other playoff drivers still eligible for the championship: William Byron (13th), Chase Elliott (21st), Ryan Blaney (28th) and Christopher Bell (34th), who got caught in a crash involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson and then seemed to retaliate by hitting the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the right rear. Wallace then confronted and shoved the 2021 Cup champion, who walked away from the 23XI driver.

Blaney led 39 laps before losing control of his No. 12 Ford and crashing in Turn 2 on Lap 228 while running third.

POINTS

Logano was the first of the eight remaining championship-eligible drivers to lock into one of the four spots in the Nov. 6 championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain is ranked second in the standings, 18 points above the cutoff line, followed by Elliott (plus-17) and Hamlin (plus-6)

Below the cutline are Byron (minus-6), Briscoe (minus-9), Blaney (minus-11) and Bell (minus-23).

Click here for driver standings l Click here for team owner standings