Ross Chastain’s runner-up finish a ‘really, really, really good kind of hurt’

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — It all seemed perfect Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. At the track Ross Chastain scored his first NASCAR victory four years ago, he was in position to win the Round of 8 playoff race and advance to next month’s championship event.

But as often happens in this desert city, dreams wilt.

Three laps from the finish, Joey Logano took advantage of fresher tires and slipped past Chastain, snatching that ticket to the title race. There was nothing Chastain could do but watch the checkered flag wave for Logano instead of himself. 

“It’s a really, really, really good kind of hurt, but it still hurts,” Chastain said. “You want to win, but again, you run second in a playoff race and we competed all day long and we did almost everything right.”

It was something wrong that helped Logano get by Chastain and force Chastain to have to wait a week for his next chance to reach the championship race.

Logano led on Lap 196 when the field came to pit road under caution. He restarted eighth. 

Logano again pitted under caution at Lap 229. He went from second to ninth.

Crew chief Paul Wolfe said an issue with the left rear tire led to Logano losing spots on both pit stops. That would prove critical to the finish.

“We had kind of like a bad hang and the wheel didn’t get on the dry pin on the initial hang and then it kind of put some material in the holes of the wheel,” Wolfe said. “Then it just makes it very hard for it to draw up tight. It eventually got tight, but then the wheel was wedged on there … so then we paid the penalty on the next stop, as well, getting it off.”

Losing that track position was significant because when the caution came out on Lap 247, Logano was ninth, while Chastain was third.

It didn’t make sense for Chastain to give up track position for tires, so he did not pit. Wolfe called Logano to pit road. Logano was the first car to pit. He restarted 12th.

“We gave up three spots for four new tires,” Wolfe said. “I thought that was a pretty good trade-off.”

Logano still had to navigate through traffic. He did.

Chastain took the lead on Lap 252 on the restart. A lap later, Logano was fourth.

Logano passed Chase Briscoe for second on Lap 258 and was about a second behind Chastain.

Two of the sport’s most aggressive drivers were set to battle for the win. Logano needed three laps to close the gap. Chastain repeatedly blocked Logano.

“He did a good job for the five or six laps that he did, where I kind of was trying to pull the old bait-and-switch because everybody mirror drives at this point, everyone is looking and moving around,” Logano said of Chastain. 

“He did a good job of kind of entering low and then fading up, and then the wake is so bad. I thought I was going to have good enough tires to where I could cross the wake and get air back on the nose and get him. Ultimately I wasn’t able to do that.”

But for all that Chastain did, he couldn’t keep Logano behind much longer. 

Logano made his move on Lap 263, going low in Turn 3 while Chastain went high.

“If I had just continued to air block him and just don’t worry about ripping a line that is best for my car, but I just committed to what was best for my car that lap and it was the top,” Chastain said. “He got just inside of my left rear and door. From there we both drove into (Turn) 1 so deep and I had the wheel cranked all the way left. We just didn’t have enough turn with our older tires.”

And it proved to be another lesson for Chastain.

“It hurts to lose,” Chastain said, “but now we go to Homestead (for the next race) and have some fun.”

Vegas Cup playoff race results, points standings

By Oct 16, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Las Vegas points, results: Joey Logano claimed the first spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4, beating Ross Chastain for a victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver, who won the 2018 championship, advanced to the title round for the fifth time with his third victory this season and the 30th of his career.

It’s also the third victory for Logano at Las Vegas, which is tied for his most at a track in NASCAR’s premier series.

RESULTS: Click here for where everyone finished l Click here for the race report

The winner of the Round of 8 opener has won the Cup championship in three of the past six seasons — Jimmie Johnson (Martinsville 2016), Logano (Martinsville 2018) and Kyle Larson (Texas 2021).

Chastain finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin.

The results of other playoff drivers still eligible for the championship: William Byron (13th), Chase Elliott (21st), Ryan Blaney (28th) and Christopher Bell (34th), who got caught in a crash involving Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson.

Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson and then seemed to retaliate by hitting the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the right rear. Wallace then confronted and shoved the 2021 Cup champion, who walked away from the 23XI driver.

Blaney led 39 laps before losing control of his No. 12 Ford and crashing in Turn 2 on Lap 228 while running third.

POINTS

Logano was the first of the eight remaining championship-eligible drivers to lock into one of the four spots in the Nov. 6 championship at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain is ranked second in the standings, 18 points above the cutoff line, followed by Elliott (plus-17) and Hamlin (plus-6)

Below the cutline are Byron (minus-6), Briscoe (minus-9), Blaney (minus-11) and Bell (minus-23).

Click here for driver standings l Click here for team owner standings

What drivers said at Las Vegas playoff race

By Oct 16, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Joey Logano won to advance to the championship round:

Joey Logano — Finished first: “We’re racing for a championship. Let’s go! Man, what a great car. Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point. Things are looking really good for us. Awesome Mustang, this bad boy, and man, just a lot of adversity fought through the last 50 laps or so. I thought we were going to win and then we kind of fell out and then had the tires, and racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me, and just trying to be patient, and eventually, I was like, I’ve got to go here. Just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting to the championship.”

Ross Chastain — Finished second: “That was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I’m racing that guy for a really long time, and like we’ve been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn’t want to be doing it with anybody else. (Could you have done anything different with Logano?) “Yeah, I don’t know. Just instinct takes over and it’s all camera based. (Spotter) Brandon McReynolds is up in my ear from the top and just giving me information and coaching me, but I’m the one making my decisions and my moves. I’m sure I can go back and find a few things, and to run the top there and let him get inside of me, I thought I had one more corner to do that, and he just got positioned on me there on the frontstretch, and we were just really tight.”

Kyle Busch — Finished third: “Just kept fighting in it and digging hard all day long. We had a really fast Camry anyway. Not as good as the Penske guys. They really have a hold of this place. We worked on ours all day long and got it better. Certainly, a top-five car and a good third-place finish. Just salvaged what we could there after a lot of ups and downs. Thanks to the guys. They had good pit stops all day. I left a little early on that one that we had a loose wheel, but all in all, we had a good recovery. It keeps us a good finish here and hopefully try to get back in the top 10 in points. That’s where it’s at.”

Chase Briscoe — Finished fourth: “At the beginning of the race, I definitely didn’t think we were going to be able to be in contention. I honestly thought we had a motor laying down. We were so slow in the corner. Johnny did a really good job getting the car driving better as he always does. We put ourselves in position and I wish that when I was running second and Justin (Haley) was in the lead, that run would have gone to the end. I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires.

“On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done. (Haley) stalled me out and let Ross put us three wide which put me in a really bad spot into three. When you give up the lead you are kind of just stuck. Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would have been able to hold them off, but I would have felt better about it if I had the opportunity. We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do but we still have a chance. We are running the best we have all year long and that is about all you can ask for.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished fifth: “I don’t know we had a winning car. I struggled on restarts. I couldn’t hold my position. Yeah, just needed to be faster, honestly. The competition has stepped up. My car drove pretty decent. Certainly a lot better than yesterday coming from 31st  and fifth in the second stage, fifth in the race. It’s an OK day. We were kind of mediocre hung around third to seventh all day and luckily had a really good restart. We just need to get a little faster and I need to be better on restarts. It’s up to me and the engineers and Chris Gabehart to figure out how we can come off the truck better (for qualifying). We tested Homestead. We have a baseline there so we know we aren’t going to venture too far from there. Same with Martinsville, we tested there. Now that we’ve created some more data points we can lead into next year. We just need a little more potential in the car to have more speed. In qualifying, all of us were kind of off. It’s just something we have to work on. Right now, I don’t believe we’re the heat by any means, but we’re executing well, and that’s something we didn’t do well early in the season. I love (Homestead) for sure. We unloaded best, but the field caught up to us (at the test). It’s a track I love racing at, the driver can make a difference with so many options. In the end, have to execute and not make any mistakes.”

Tyler Reddick — Finished sixth: “We ran well and led a good bit of the race early today in our Chevrolet. The balance of our car went from too loose to too tight during the first two stages. Randall Burnett and the guys kept making adjustments and late in the race we were pretty good. It’s certainly nice to get another top-10 finish. The restarts here are frustrating, but we came away with a good finish. Homestead-Miami Speedway is one of my favorite tracks and I can’t wait to get down there next week.”

Erik Jones — Finished eighth: “We had a good, uneventful day in Las Vegas with another solid top-10 finish. We had speed all weekend, didn’t qualify where we wanted, but were able to adjust on our Chevy all race to improve throughout the day. We were there at the end, just needed a little more to get up front and be in the mix for the win. We’ll head to Homestead next weekend where I feel like we made gains at the test a few weeks ago and see what we can do.”

AJ Allmendinger — Finished ninth: “Overall, I felt like it was a solid day for our No. 16 Chevrolet team. We fought being a little bit tight most of the day. Track position was critical and we lost that a couple of times. I was fairly happy with the speed we had. The car was fairly comfortable. We had one run where we got really loose, but other than that, we just fought the front issue. We had good speed, and it’s something to build on when we come back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March. To get another top-10 was really solid and I’m proud of both cars. Justin (Haley) was fast. We’ll keep working on that.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 10th: “Today was my 333rd NASCAR Cup Series start, so it’s really cool to be able to add another top-10 finish to our season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We started the race with a tight-handling Chevrolet, but our Chevy got freer as we ran. Justin Alexander and the team did a good job addressing various balance issues throughout the day. We definitely made the right call to take tires at the end of the race. We restarted 16th and ended up finishing 10th. We maybe could have had a sixth or seventh-place finish if we would have had a better restart. The No. 22 car won it, and he took tires, too. He took the top from me on the restart, so we were right there. Overall, another solid day.”

William Byron — Finished 13th: “I think it was the right call (to pit with 19 laps to go). You never know what’s going to happen there. Could have had a better restart. Ultimately just struggled all day with the same thing. Just kind of balancing. I’d run the middle OK the middle of the race, but as soon as the bottom and top came in, I wasn’t great in either one of those. I hate we got loose under (Ryan Blaney), that definitely wasn’t my intention. I couldn’t get it on the bottom all day. I couldn’t make it work. Ultimately, kind of struggle of a day. So have to go to work for Homestead and try to get it better.”

Justin Haley — Finished 14th: “The caution came out, and the tires cycled way too tight to stay in the lead. Heck of a call by Trent Owens. It’s cool to run up there and battle for the lead in the closing laps. The speed of this Kaulig Racing team is kind of coming around. We had a rough summer, but with AJ working wth us, a lot of sim time at GM, we’re starting to make forward progress. It’s so hard to build a race team from the ground up. It takes time. Super proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. Got AJ in the top 10. Good runs. We keep building this into the offseason and hopefully next year will be really good.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 21st: “I did a really bad job all weekend. Not driving the car like it needs to be driven. Not being able to give good information to fix it. All-around poor effort on my behalf. When you perform that poorly, you get poor results. That’s how it works. We’ve got to get home and digest everything from today. We’ll see next week. I’ve got to do a lot better job driving the vehicle to have a chance for it to even matter.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 28th: “Got loose, hit the fence, that’s about it. It was nice we were fast today. Unfortunate the way it ended but thought we had a decent test at Miami a few weeks ago. Hopefully, speed carries over. Stinks to not capitalize on a fast car today, making a driver error but got two more of them to try to make it up and see what we can do.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 33rd: “We had a good day in Las Vegas and were on our way to a strong run but made contact with the wall late in the race and broke something in the suspension that ended our day early.”

Christopher Bell — Finished 34th: “Just Bubba (Wallace) got run into the wall and obviously, retaliation on his side. We got the short end of the stick. The good thing is I feel better about winning (at Homestead or Martinsville) than I did winning the Roval. We’ve just had really, really strong Camrys – really all year long. We will see if we can go pull another rabbit out of the hat. It’s disappointing because our performance is capable of racing for the championship, and it doesn’t appear that we’re going to get to. Just disappointing.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 35th: “I obviously made an aggressive move into (Turn 3); got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit. (Bubba Wallace) got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated. I think with everything that’s been going on here lately, with head injuries, fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think it’s probably the right thing to do. We’ve all done it – maybe not all of us – but I have. I’ve let the emotions get the best of me before, too. I know he’s probably still upset. I’m sure with everything going, he’ll know that he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice about that next time. … I saw him walking over, so I figured he would do something. Like I said, he had every right to be upset. I would rather him do that than tear up our cars in a dangerous manner. It is what it is.”

Bubba Wallace — Finished 36th: “When you get shoved in the fence, deliberately like (Larson) did, trying to force me to lift – the steering was gone, and he just so happened to be there. I hate it for our team. We had a super-fast car – not on short run speed, we were kind of falling back there, and Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb. He never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kind of new to running up front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even in a spot to lift, he never lifted either and now we are junk. Piss-poor move on his execution.” (At this speed, is retaliation acceptable?) “Stop fishing.” (What is the message you wanted to send to Larson by going at him after the incident?) “(Kyle Larson) knows. He knows what he did was wrong. He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me.” (What is your reaction to Christopher Bell being involved in this?) “Sports.”

Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Oct 16, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joey Logano powered to the front late in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and won the 400-miler, gathering an automatic berth in the championship race Nov. 6 at Phoenix.

Logano passed Ross Chastain, the leader, with three laps to go and led the rest of the way. He won by .817 of a second.

The year’s breakthrough driver, Chastain was fast over the final miles but couldn’t hold off Logano, who had fresher tires. Logano pitted for tires on lap 242 and raced from eighth to the lead. Chastain had pitted 13 laps earlier.

Chastain, who led a race-high 68 laps, pushed to the front in the race’s final stage and built leads up to two seconds as the final miles approached, but Logano gained on him steadily over the last 10 laps and made the winning pass with relative ease.

“Man, what a great car,” Logano said. “Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship Four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point.

“Racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me, and I was just trying to be patient, and eventually, I was like, ‘I’ve got to go here.’ Just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting to the championship.”

Logano thus becomes the first driver to fill one of the spots in the Championship Four. Three other drivers will earn the opportunity to race for the title in the next two weeks before the tour arrives at Phoenix Raceway the first weekend of November to decide the championship.

Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin sit above the cutline after Sunday’s race. Below the cutline are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Blaney and Christopher Bell.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup results

MORE: Las Vegas Cup driver points

Chastain had a one-second lead over second-place Blaney on lap 228 when Blaney lost control of his Ford and hit the outside wall, slid across the track and hit the inside wall. Blaney  returned to the track with considerable damage, eventually finishing 28th and dampening his playoff chances.

Twelve laps later, Daniel Suarez, running in fourth, lost control of his car, came down the track and slid onto the infield grass, causing the day’s seventh caution.

The race saw some hot times in the desert, and the biggest involved two non-playoff drivers.

A major crash and post-crash altercation occurred on lap 95 as Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace tangled in Turn 4. Larson moved up the track and pushed Wallace into the outside wall. Wallace came down the track and hit Larson, sending both cars spinning. Larson’s car clipped the Toyota of Bell, damaging it and eliminating Bell from the race.

After he climbed out of his car, Wallace made a beeline for Larson, yelling at him and then pushing him several times before walking away.

MORE: Bubba Wallace shoves Kyle Larson after crash

Bell’s early exit from the race will cost him significantly in the playoff chase. After the first race of the round, he sits in the eighth and last spot in the standings.

The race’s first caution appeared with three laps left in the first stage as Kyle Busch lost control of his car exiting Turn 4, sliding into the outside wall and then onto the infield grass. Busch came back to finish third, behind Logano and Chastain. Briscoe was fourth and Hamlin fifth.

Wallace ran up front early in the race, leading at Las Vegas for the first time, and won the first stage. He led 24 laps during the stage. Pole winner Tyler Reddick led the most laps — 32.

The victory was Logano’s third of the season and the 30th of his career. He’ll be searching for a second championship at Phoenix.

Stage 1 winner: Bubba Wallace

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Who had a good race: Joey Logano can be easily placed in the “good” category. Actually, the great category. He surged to the front with three laps left to win the race and advance to the championship finale in Phoenix. … Ross Chastain lost the lead late but finished a close second and remains solidly in the hunt for a Championship Four spot. … Kyle Busch turned in a strong rally after crashing late in the first stage, finishing third. … Chase Briscoe led laps late in the race and finished fourth.

Who had a bad race: Bubba Wallace finished last after crashing with Kyle Larson and then shoving Larson after the two drivers climbed out of their cars. … Christopher Bell was an innocent victim of the Wallace-Larson mess, as his car was damaged in a meeting with Larson’s after Wallace hit Larson. The 34th-place finish dropped Bell to eighth (last) in the playoff standings.

Next: The middle race in the Round of 8 is scheduled Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 pm. ET (NBC) at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. Remaining on the schedule after Homestead are Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Bubba Wallace shoves Kyle Larson after accident

By Oct 16, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Bubba Wallace repeatedly shoved Kyle Larson after their crash in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but denied he retaliated on the track.

Wallace was side-by-side with Kevin Harvick when Kyle Larson dived under both. Harvick backed out and Larson came up the track and forced Wallace into the wall on Lap 95.

Wallace’s car came down the track and hooked Larson in the right rear on the frontstretch, sending both into the wall. Their incident collected playoff driver Christopher Bell, ending his race with a 34th-place finish. After the accident, Wallace walked to Larson and repeatedly shoved Larson before walking away. NASCAR did not call Wallace to the hauler but will be reviewing the entire incident.

NBC Sports’ Marty Snider read a comment to Wallace from Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels that accused Wallace of retaliating against Larson. Wallace replaced: “Cliff is smart enough to know how easy these cars breaks. When you get shoved into the fence like deliberately like he did, trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone. 

“Hate it. Hate it for my team. … Larson wanted to make it a three-wide dive bomb. Never cleared me. I don’t lift. I know I’m kind of new running up front, but I don’t lift. Wasn’t even in a spot to lift, and he never lifted either and now we’re junk. Just a piss-poor move on his execution.”

Later, Wallace was asked by the media outside the care center if he retaliated against Larson. Wallace said: “Just racing, right. Just have to do better, be better.”

After exiting the infield care center, Larson told Snider: “I obviously made an aggressive move into (Turn)n 3 and got in low and got loose and chased it up a bit. He got to my right front and it got him tight and into the wall. 

“I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad. His race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated.”

Larson later was asked by the media if he was surprised by Wallace’s physical response.

“I would rather have him done that rather than just tear up both of our cars.”

Larson admitted that Wallace had reason to be upset with him.

“I could have followed either of them into (Turn) 3 and not made a move, but I thought I had a big enough move off (Turn) 2 that I could, hopefully, clear both of them in (Turns) 3 and 4 and I wasn’t able to. … I was trying to leave him room and ultimately just didn’t give him enough room as I was trying to keep my car in control and got him in the wall. Yes, he had a reason to be upset.”

Asked if safety workers should have stepped in after Wallace began shoving him, Larson said: “It’s fine. I wasn’t going to fight back, so I think it would just look bad on his part.

“I’ve never been close to a fight in my life. I’m not a fighter.”

Bell leaves Las Vegas last in the playoff standings with two races left in the Round of 8.

“The good thing is I feel better about winning one of those two races than I did winning the Roval,” Bell said. “We’ve just had really, really strong Camrys – really all year long. We will see if we can go pull another rabbit out of the hat.”

Asked about the incident between Wallace and Larson, Bell said: “Bubba got run into the wall and then he retaliated on (Kyle Larson) and wiped us out.”

