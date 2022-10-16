Dr. Diandra: Easier to get stage points in 2022, but harder to get a lot of them

By Oct 16, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Christopher Bell had just won on the Roval. Confetti still littered Victory Lane. And winning crew chief Adam Stevens was already thinking about stage points and the Round of 8.

“Martinsville, that will be the struggle point, for sure,” Stevens said. “If we can go run solid top five and get stage points, threaten for a win in the first two, I think we can be enough of a factor to squeak through this round.”

“Squeaking” is an especially apt descriptor given that only 12 points separate the third-seed through eighth-seed drivers.

Stage winners

The Next Gen car has produced a season with 19 different race winners. But the Next Gen’s impact goes beyond race-win numbers.

A table showing the number of stage winners from 2017-2022In the first 32 points races of the season, 18 different drivers have won at least one stage. That ties the largest number of distinct stage winners in the history of stage racing.

And 2022 has four races left, including today’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher and Austin Dillon have each won races this season. None has a stage win. A new driver winning at Las Vegas will set a record.

2022 stage winners

The graph below shows which drivers won stages in 2022 and which stages they won. The names of the drivers still in contention for the championship are shown in red.

A vertical bar chart showing the numbers of stage wins in 2022

The two top drivers on this graph — Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. — have yet to win races. Each has, however, won seven stages out of the 65 possible so far this year.

Truex leads the all-time stage-win list with a total of 56. That includes a 2017 season in which he won 19 stages. His seven stage wins this year are the most he’s had since 2019.

Strong qualifying normally means better chances for Stage 1 points. Blaney seems to be an exception. Despite having the fifth-best average starting position (10.7), he’s won more Stage 2s (five) than Stage 1s (two).

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano tie for third in stage wins with six each. Elliott and Logano have equal numbers of Stage 1 and Stage 2 wins. Chastain’s low number of Stage 1 wins is likely due to his average starting position being 13th among all Cup Series drivers. Starting back in the field makes it a challenge to win Stage 1 points.

Four drivers tie for sixth place: Bell, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Kyle Larson. Larson has the best average starting position of any driver (8.1), which may explain why all his stage wins happened in Stage 1.

The final playoff driver, Denny Hamlin, ties for 10th place with Kyle Busch.

Stage pointsA table showing how many drivers earned stage points from 2017-2022

In addition to more drivers winning stages, stage points are spread more widely among a larger group of drivers.

The 38 different drivers who have won stage points in the first 32 races of 2022 mark the most since stage racing was introduced in 2017.

The maximum number of stage points any one driver has earned is also down. Before 2022, the leading stage point earner never had fewer than 299 points after 32 races.

Current stage-point leader Elliott has 266 points. For comparison, the stage point leader at the same point in the 2017 season had earned 401 stage points.

The graph below includes all drivers who have earned more than 115 stage points in 2022.

A vertical bar chart showing the numbers of stage points the top-12 stage-point earners have won in 2022

With the exception of Truex, these drivers all made the initial playoff round. All eight remaining championship contenders are in the top 12 in terms of overall stage points.

Drivers winning multiple stages

A driver who wins two stages and finishes 21st earns more total points than a driver who won the race but failed to earn any stage points.

But it’s harder to win multiple stages in 2022. By race 32 last year, eight drivers had won both stages of a race. Two of those eight also won the race itself.

This year, six drivers have won two stages, and only one of those six also won the race.

The probability of winning one stage and the race has also gone down.

In 2019, 46.8% of races were won by a driver who had won at least one stage. That percentage is just 18.8% this year.

To end on a positive note: In the last five years, drivers won multiple stages — or one stage and the race — in at least two of the last four races of the season. In 2021, it happened in all four of the final races.

Whether that trend will continue at Las Vegas (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET; NBC) remains to be seen.

Chase Elliott moves past Roval frustrations to focus on Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Chase Elliott says he has let last week’s frustrations go and is focused on Sunday’s Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott, who enters as the points leader, starts 20th. A win by any of the remaining playoff drivers in Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) will move them to next month’s championship event at Phoenix. 

Elliott was in position to win last weekend at the Charlotte Roval when the caution waved in the final laps for a sign that fell off the fencing and landed on the track. On the ensuring restart, Elliott was hit and spun. He finished 20th.

“I’ve been doing this long enough that you just learn to let it go,” Elliott said Saturday of last week’s finish. “That’s really just the best thing we can all do, let it go. Then you don’t have to write about it, and I can go on down the road and worry about next week, because once it happens there’s nothing you can do.”

Elliott also knows that having to wait a week for the next race after a frustrating finish is challenging.

“That’s one of the super difficult things about this sport is we don’t have practice on Monday afternoon to go get ready,” he said. “All you can do is prepare offline from a setup perspective and talk through things. It sucks because you have to wait six or seven days to go out there and try to fix it.  

“When you have a bad day, I want to fix it now. I don’t want to wait six or seven days. I want to fix it today, right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the way this deal works.”

Elliott admits he was frustrated when he pushed a camera away from a conversation he was having with teammate William Byron on pit road road after the race.

A NASCAR spokesperson said series officials talked to Elliott’s team about the situation with the NBC Sports camera operator and told the team to discuss it with Elliott.

As Elliott talked to Byron on pit road after the race, Elliott turned to the camera and pushed it away. Elliott then shooed the camera operator away. 

“I asked the guy to give us a little bit of space and he didn’t really,” Elliott said. “Frustration after a tough race, but, yes, to answer your question, probably not the right move for me to make.”

One move of Elliott’s that has been scrutinized in the last week is how he impeded Harvick late in last year’s playoff race at Bristol.

That has gained attention because of NASCAR’s penalty to Cole Custer this week for dramatically slowing on the final lap as teammate Chase Briscoe was racing for the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, cited data, in-car video and what was said on the team’s radio as leading to the penalty. Stewart-Haas Racing is appealing. 

When asked about Elliott’s actions against Harvick last year, Miller said this week that the difference was that Elliott received no directives on the radio.

“That was a driver taking things into his own hands,” Miller said. “Sketchy? Yes, but premeditated to alter the results of the race? Don’t think so. Quite a different situation there.”

Asked Saturday if he is concerned how such situations might get officiated in the future, Elliott said: “There are so many rules in this deal … and there’s always more to be written, I suppose. My viewpoint on things is, and this is a really boring viewpoint, but this is not my sandbox. 

“I am very grateful to have the job that I have. I’m very lucky to do what I do. I don’t write the rules. I don’t want to write the rule. It’s their playground. I’m happy to be here to play on it. I’m going to try to do my job, and then I’m going to go to the house. Then I’m going to try again next week and make sure I’m showing up for my team and doing the things that I need to do to be successful. Outside of that, I don’t care, I don’t what to know and it doesn’t matter.”

Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity debut leaves her ‘super happy’

By Oct 15, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Hailie Deegan accomplished her goal and set a NASCAR mark Saturday in her Xfinity Series debut.

Deegan’s 13th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the best finish by a woman driver in an Xfinity debut.

“We were able to have a pretty fun day, a pretty clean day and super happy,” she said.

MORE: Josh Berry wins Las Vegas Xfinity race

The 21-year-old Deegan said the day before that she wanted to stay on the lead lap and grow more comfortable as the race progressed.

“I’d say that once we really got into that second stage to third stage, that’s when I started feeling a lot better about it,” she said. “We made one change that wasn’t great and put us back a little bit. I think that once we were able to overcome that … I feel that’s when we started learning a lot. 

“Definitely third stage we fired off too free. I was able to notice that and make my in-car adjustments.”

Deegan, who is in her second year in the Camping World Truck Series, said she felt she could have more input with the Xfinity car compared to a truck. 

As for the biggest lesson she learned Saturday?

“I learned so much that I haven’t got it processed yet … but I’m just happy we were able to have a good run,” she said. 

Deegan has had limited success this season in the Truck Series. Could a move to the Xfinity Series lead to better results? Deegan said her group is looking into making such a move but needs sponsorship. She said Saturday’s race is the only Xfinity race she is planning to run this year.

“When you run great, it helps deals for the future,” Deegan said. “Running Xfinity costs a very big bill. You’ve got to have sponsors to pay that bill. Trying to get the funding set is definitely tough, but we’re still trying to figure out what we’re doing.

“I wish I had answers for you guys. I want answers myself. At the end of the day, the more sponsors the better. We’re still trying to work on getting more on board. We don’t know when it’s going to be. It could be next year. It could be two years. I don’t know.”

Josh Berry wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

Josh Berry gained strength over the last half of the race and won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, giving JR Motorsports a 1-2-3 finish.

One of four JR Motorsports drivers in the Xfinity playoffs, Berry advanced to next month’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Following Berry in the top five were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Trevor Bayne. Hailie Deegan finished 13th in her Xfinity Series debut. It is the best finish by a female driver in their first Xfinity race.

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity results

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity driver points

Allgaier hit the Turn 4 wall on the next-to-last lap. Both he and Gragson appeared to have cars fast enough to challenge Berry, but neither was able to move into position to race for the lead.

Gragson, Gibbs and Allgaier make up the rest of the top four — after Berry — in the playoff standings. Below the cutline with two races left in the Round of 8 are Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Much of Saturday’s race was fairly calm, but business picked up considerably in the final 35 laps.

Berry bounced off the outside wall with 32 laps to go while racing Allgaier and Allmendinger for the lead. Despite the contact, Berry stayed in front.

Allmendinger, the series’ regular season champion, pitted while running fourth with 25 laps to go because the right-side wheels on his car were loose. He was the only playoff driver to finish outside the top nine, coming home 22nd. Allmendinger entered the race with two straight wins.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Josh Berry was virtually invincible over the last portion of the race, winning for the third time this year and locking in a spot in the championship finale at Phoenix. … Noah Gragson led a race-high 87 laps and ran near the wall most of the afternoon with power. … Hailie Deegan, making her Xfinity debut, finished 13th on the lead lap.

Who had a bad race: AJ Allmendinger had won two straight entering Las Vegas but fell out of the lead pack when he pitted late with wheel issues. He finished 22nd, far behind the other playoff contenders. … Sheldon Creed lasted only 52 laps before departing with engine issues.

Notable: JR Motorsports has announced this year that Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones will drive for the team next season. There has been no announcement about Josh Berry’s future with the team. After his win, Berry said: “Stay tuned. … I feel good.”

Next: The Xfinity Series playoffs move on to Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 22 for a 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network) race.

 

