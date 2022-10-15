Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT
0 Comments

Tyler Reddick, racing outside the playoffs and set to move to a new team next season, scored a minor upset Saturday by winning the pole for Sunday’s 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Reddick turned a lap at 184.603 mph to win the first starting spot for Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC) race. Reddick was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and is in his final few races for Richard Childress Racing before moving to 23XI Racing next season.

“We were a bit off in practice,” Reddick told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “We went to work. We made some fantastic adjustments going into qualifying and got the car a lot closer.”

MORE: Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

The pole is Reddick’s third of the season.

He’ll start alongside Austin Cindric, who also failed to reach the playoffs’ Round of 8.

Following in the top five were William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano — all playoff drivers.

Sunday’s race is the first in the round. If any of the eight playoff drivers win, he will automatically advance to the Championship Four at Phoenix Raceway.

Read more about NASCAR

AUTO: OCT 15 Kurt Busch Press Conference
Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of...
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole
NASCAR Las Vegas
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of Fame career

By Oct 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Once known as the Outlaw, Kurt Busch morphed into a mentor and statesman in as dramatic a change by an individual in NASCAR over the past 20 years. 

Busch, the last active Cup competitor to race against Dale Earnhardt, announced Saturday that he will not compete the rest of this season and will cede his No. 45 seat to Tyler Reddick next year, as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered this summer.

While the 44-year-old Busch seeks to race again, Saturday’s announcement closes the chapter of his full-time career in a sport that has tortured him at times but also will honor him with induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame some day. 

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas 

Busch won the 2004 Cup title, 34 series races and scored victories with five different organizations — well worthy of enshrinement in the Hall. Among his wins are the 2017 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coca-Cola 600. 

On Saturday, Busch called himself a “blue-collar kid” who had success early in NASCAR and “wasn’t quite prepared for the big stardom and the corporate side of it and the professional side of it. It was kind of learn as you go.”

Busch arrived during NASCAR’s most popular era in the last 25 years. Cameras were everywhere. Mistakes, gaffes and conflicts were captured and replayed repeatedly. Busch was among those who often provided moments that live forever on YouTube.

A series of public missteps led Roush Fenway Racing to fire him late in the 2005 season and Penske Racing do the same thing after the 2011 season. 

A driver known as much for his volatility as trips to Victory Lane, was relegated to the lowest end of the sport after he lost his ride with car owner Roger Penske’s team.

There were questions about if Busch had a future in the sport, if his talent could return him to the top, a recovery few drivers ever complete once they fallen so far. 

Busch went to James Finch’s underfunded Phoenix Racing team in 2012 and began a slow climb back up the sport’s ranks. After a year at Furniture Row Racing, he joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and won the Daytona 500 three years later. 

For all that he accomplished, his growth ranks among his biggest achievements in his racing career. Busch was brought to 23XI Racing before this season to serve as a mentor to Bubba Wallace. Busch said Saturday he looks forward to keep working with Wallace off the track, as well as Reddick.

While the challenges were not the same, AJ Allmendinger can appreciate Busch’s climb, just as Allmendinger has gone from seemingly out of the sport to contending for the Xfinity title this year and moving back full-time to Cup next year.

“We’re all different modes, but I think Kurt, you just saw whatever that switch was, he’s just a lot happier over the last several years,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports.

That’s the key, finding that balance between what happens on the track and how one responds off the track.

With his experiences, Busch can provide wisdom gained from his journey. It is something he’s willing to share. He’s also looked to impact the sport in other ways.

“What I will say about Kurt that probably not most everyone knows is that his impact from behind the scenes of wanting to progress our sport over the last few years for sure … he was pulling a lot of strings back there,” former champion Joey Logano said. “I believe he still will. It’s a true statement of a champion that he is, is that he cares about the sport. He wants to leave it better when he got here. That’s Hall of Famer to me in my opinion.”

That Busch doesn’t have the chance to go out on his terms is because of symptoms related to the concussion he suffered July 23 in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Busch has not been cleared to race.

The only time Busch’s voice quivered during Saturday’s announcement came as he said “I will be stepping away … from full-time Cup competition in 2023.”

But he looks to continue racing once he recovers from his concussion. He noted how he still wants to win at Darlington and Watkins Glen but also looked beyond NASCAR. LeMans, Australia and elsewhere around the world are items on his bucket list.

Chase Briscoe says he’ll miss racing Busch.

“I will say that Kurt Busch my entire rookie year, I felt like on the race track, gave me more respect than anybody else,” Briscoe said. “Any time I got to me, he was super, super clean. He was the only guy in the field that, if I was faster, would let me go. I don’t know if Kurt was like that with everybody but I appreciated it.”

Ross Chastain has benefitted from Busch’s growth by learning from the former champion when they were teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing. Chastain appreciates what Busch has become.

“He’s molded himself into the person that he wants to be,” Chastain said.

“I like to remind him in his upper years now, he just became this figurehead in the sport that will be remembered and be around for a long time. He’s not one that will go away quietly and be on the farm. He’s going to be around and you’re going to see him.”

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas
NASCAR Las Vegas
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole

By Oct 15, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

The first race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 will have a starting front row of non-playoff drivers.

Tyler Reddick won the pole for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) Saturday and will start alongside Austin Cindric. Reddick and Cindric started the playoffs among the contenders but failed to make the Round of 8.

MORE: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

MORE: Las Vegas Cup qualifying results

William Byron, in third, was the top qualifying driver among the eight still competing for the championship. Other playoff drivers and their starting spots: Ryan Blaney, fourth; Joey Logano, fifth; Christopher Bell, seventh; Ross Chastain, 11th; Chase Briscoe, 16th; Chase Elliott, 20th; and Denny Hamlin, 31st. It will be Hamlin’s worst start on a paved track this season.

Reddick, who has won four poles in his Cup career, will move to 23XI Racing next year  after he finishes this season with Richard Childress Racing.

Elliott leads the points entering the race. Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway with host the other races in the round.

Read more about NASCAR

AUTO: OCT 15 Kurt Busch Press Conference
Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of...
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas
NASCAR Las Vegas
Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Sunday Las Vegas Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:46 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Round of 8 is here.

Eight NASCAR Cup Series drivers will continue the search for a championship in Sunday’s 400-mile race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott, the season’s dominant driver with five race wins, carries the point lead into the race, the first of three in the round. Races will follow at Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 23 and Martinsville Speedway Oct. 30. The championship will be decided Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway. All remaining races in the Cup playoffs will be televised by NBC.

MORE: Chase Elliott leads NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Christopher Bell made his voice heard in the playoffs by rallying late last week to win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, visiting victory lane on a must-win day. He is fourth in points behind Elliott, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain.

Starting Sunday’s race below the cutline are Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by veteran television broadcaster Brent Musburger at 2:41 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:52 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11:30 a.m. … Driver introductions are at 2 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin at 2:33 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Lorena Peril at 2:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400 miles) on the track’s oval.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Cup starting lineup

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Countdown to Green will begin at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny. High of 85.

LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin won last September’s race, finishing .442 of a second in front of Chase Elliott.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Kurt Busch stepping away from full-time driving

Tyler Reddick to move to 23XI Racing in 2023

Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023

Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers

Drivers to watch in Las Vegas race

Viewer’s guide for Las Vegas

Justin Allgaier, sponsor returning to JRM in 2023

Read more about NASCAR

AUTO: OCT 15 Kurt Busch Press Conference
Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of...
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas

Tyler Reddick to drive for 23XI Racing in 2023

By Oct 15, 2022, 11:04 AM EDT
0 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick will join 23XI Racing next season, a year earlier than planned, Kurt Busch announced after stating he will not compete full-time next year as he continues to recover from a concussion.

23XI Racing announced in July that it had signed Reddick to a contract beginning in 2024. With Kurt Busch’s announcement Saturday that he will not race full-time in Cup next year, it made a seat available for Reddick with 23XI Racing next season. Then it became a matter of 23XI Racing completing a deal with Richard Childress Racing for RCR to release Reddick from his contract a year early.

In a statement, 23XI Racing said: “With Kurt choosing to not race full-time next year, 23XI Racing announced today that upon reaching an agreement with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick will join 23XI in 2023 to drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. We look forward to competing against Tyler over the remaining four weeks of the season and look forward to having him join our team thereafter.”

The 26-year-old Reddick has had a breakthrough season, winning three Cup races: Road America, Indianapolis road course and Texas. He’s looking forward to joining 23XI Racing next season.

“It’s great that it’s out there,” Reddick said of Saturday’s announcement. “This is the direction we’re going next year. … I am definitely excited about it.”

The results Reddick has had this season are not surprising. He was the first driver to win back-to-back Xfinity championships with two different teams. He claimed the 2018 title with JR Motorsports and won the 2019 crown with Richard Childress Racing.

“Franchise drivers don’t come around that often,” 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin said in July of Reddick. “So, if there is ever one that you can grab, you go after it. You do whatever it takes to make it happen and then you work on the details later.”

Read more about NASCAR

AUTO: OCT 15 Kurt Busch Press Conference
Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of...
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
NASCAR Las Vegas starting lineup: Tyler Reddick wins pole
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins NASCAR Cup Series pole at Las Vegas