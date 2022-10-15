NASCAR Saturday schedule at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
Cup drivers will practice and qualify before the Xfinity Series races to open its Round of 8 Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It is the first chance for a playoff driver to secure a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny. High of 89.

Saturday, Oct. 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)
  • 12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Hailie Deegan focused on goals in Xfinity debut

By Oct 14, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Even with all her preparation, Hailie Deegan admitted to some nerves before she climbed into the No. 07 Ford on Friday for SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt to mark her Xfinity Series debut. 

Deegan, who spent more than a dozen hours on a simulator as part of her preparation, qualified 20th for Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup – AJ Allmendinger wins pole

“I did everything I possibly could, but there was still a part of me that was nervous because things can always go wrong,” Deegan told NBC Sports. “You could run over a little debris and next thing you know you’ve got a flat and you’re in the fence and you have to go to a backup. 

“There’s a lot of things that still can wrong even though you’re fully prepared. I think just taking it as it goes. We made it through the first day. That’s all that matters.”

Deegan is in her second full season in the Camping World Truck Series, but is running this Xfinity race since the Trucks are off this weekend. 

“This whole year I’ve been working to try to do an Xfinity race, just to be able to see how it is, see that other level,” said Deegan, who also has former Cup driver David Ragan helping her this weekend. “When you’re in the level that you’re at, like Trucks, you get so wrapped up in it, it’s always nice to see what the next level could look like.

“Also when you do a race in the Xfinity when you’re moving up, almost like in any sport, you’re going to have certain strengths and certain weaknesses because things are changing, the car is changing. I think to be able to see the things like’ OK if I move up to Xfinity this is something that I’d have to work on. ‘

“I think just being able to experience the whole thing and see the competition level of the other drivers, there’s just a lot that goes into it.”

Deegan is the third female to compete in the Xfinity Series this season. Natalie Decker has run three races this season (Martinsville, Nashville and Atlanta), and Julia Landauer ran at New Hampshire in July.

As for her goals for Saturday’s race, Deegan has a couple.

“Our goal for the first stage is to stay on the lead lap, find what I like, what changes we need with the car because I’ve never done a long run to be able to know how they transition over a run,” Deegan said. “Just really go after it the second stage but also be there, avoid the carnage. Hopefully, there is none and we have a clean race.”

Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins pole

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:29 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS – AJ Allmendinger‘s hot streak continued, winning the pole for Saturday’s Round of 8 Xfinity playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger, who has won the past two races, took the pole with a lap of 181.720 mph Friday night. Trevor Bayne joins him on the front row after a lap of 181.641 mph. Ty Gibbs (181.208 mph), Noah Gragson (181.208) and Sam Mayer (180.475) completed the top five.

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

Josh Berry is the lowest of the eight remaining playoff drivers. He qualified 12th after a lap of 178.341 mph.

Hailie Deegan will start 20th in her Xfinity Series debut.

Saturday’s race is at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday Las Vegas Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

By Oct 14, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
Xfinity playoff drivers get the first chance to lock themselves in next month’s championship race on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Eight drivers remain in the playoffs. They are vying for the four spots in the Nov. 5 title race at Phoenix.

JR Motorsports has all four drivers still in title contention: Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer. The remaining playoff drivers are: Ty Gibbs, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones and AJ Allmendinger, who has won the past two playoff races.

Also, Hailie Deegan makes her series debut this weekend.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:15 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:26 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at noon. … Driver intros are at 2:30 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Ben Fox at 3:07 p.m. … Cassandra Kliewer will perform the anthem at 3:08 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 201 laps (301.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

TV/RADIO: NBC and Peacock will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. . … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCsports.com and Peacock

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Sunny with a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs took the lead from Noah Gragson on the final restart and led the last six laps to win. Gragson was second. Daniel Hemric placed third.

Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023

By Oct 14, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Blake Harris will take over as Alex Bowman’s crew chief next season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday.

Harris helped steer Michael McDowell to a career-best 12 top-10 finishes for Front Row Motorsports as a rookie crew chief this season.

The 35-year-old Harris takes over for Greg Ives, who is stepping down from his crew chief position after this season. 

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of talent to our organization,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “In our conversations, it quickly became clear that he’s an excellent culture fit and believes in the way we approach competing and winning. 

“He and Alex have already developed a relationship, so we’re excited to see how they grow together. Greg has assembled a winning team, and we believe Blake is the perfect person to continue that work.”

Harris has been in NASCAR since 2006, joining Evernham Motorsports. He moved to Furniture Row Racing in 2010 and became a car chief for Kurt Busch (2013) and Martin Truex Jr. (2014-18). Truex won the championship in 2017. Harris followed Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 and stayed there until going to Front Row Motorsports this season.

“The opportunity to work with a winning driver like Alex, an engaged sponsor like Ally and a championship team like Hendrick Motorsports is huge,” said Harris, who as a car chief won 29 races and made five Championship 4 playoff appearances, in a statement. “When I moved to North Carolina in 2005, my goal was to become a crew chief for a top-caliber organization that could win races and compete for titles. I’m grateful for the chance to fulfill that dream and look forward to building something special with the No. 48 team.” 

Said Bowman: “I’m pumped about the chance to work with Blake. He’s a great fit for me, for our No. 48 group and for the way Hendrick Motorsports operates week in and week out. With Blake and everyone who supports this Ally Racing team, I know we can build on what Greg started and take this to the next level.” 

Earlier this week, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Bowman would miss three more races because of a concussion suffered in a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. That means Bowman will miss at least five races because of the injury. 

