Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity debut leaves her ‘super happy’

By Oct 15, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Hailie Deegan accomplished her goal and set a NASCAR mark Saturday in her Xfinity Series debut.

Deegan’s 13th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the best finish by a woman driver in an Xfinity debut.

“We were able to have a pretty fun day, a pretty clean day and super happy,” she said.

MORE: Josh Berry wins Las Vegas Xfinity race

The 21-year-old Deegan said the day before that she wanted to stay on the lead lap and grow more comfortable as the race progressed.

“I’d say that once we really got into that second stage to third stage, that’s when I started feeling a lot better about it,” she said. “We made one change that wasn’t great and put us back a little bit. I think that once we were able to overcome that … I feel that’s when we started learning a lot. 

“Definitely third stage we fired off too free. I was able to notice that and make my in-car adjustments.”

Deegan, who is in her second year in the Camping World Truck Series, said she felt she could have more input with the Xfinity car compared to a truck. 

As for the biggest lesson she learned Saturday?

“I learned so much that I haven’t got it processed yet … but I’m just happy we were able to have a good run,” she said. 

Deegan has had limited success this season in the Truck Series. Could a move to the Xfinity Series lead to better results? Deegan said her group is looking into making such a move but needs sponsorship. She said Saturday’s race is the only Xfinity race she is planning to run this year.

“When you run great, it helps deals for the future,” Deegan said. “Running Xfinity costs a very big bill. You’ve got to have sponsors to pay that bill. Trying to get the funding set is definitely tough, but we’re still trying to figure out what we’re doing.

“I wish I had answers for you guys. I want answers myself. At the end of the day, the more sponsors the better. We’re still trying to work on getting more on board. We don’t know when it’s going to be. It could be next year. It could be two years. I don’t know.”

Chase Elliott moves past Roval frustrations to focus on Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Chase Elliott says he has let last week’s frustrations go and is focused on Sunday’s Round of 8 playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Elliott, who enters as the points leader, starts 20th. A win by any of the remaining playoff drivers in Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) will move them to next month’s championship event at Phoenix. 

Elliott was in position to win last weekend at the Charlotte Roval when the caution waved in the final laps for a sign that fell off the fencing and landed on the track. On the ensuring restart, Elliott was hit and spun. He finished 20th.

“I’ve been doing this long enough that you just learn to let it go,” Elliott said Saturday of last week’s finish. “That’s really just the best thing we can all do, let it go. Then you don’t have to write about it, and I can go on down the road and worry about next week, because once it happens there’s nothing you can do.”

Elliott also knows that having to wait a week for the next race after a frustrating finish is challenging.

“That’s one of the super difficult things about this sport is we don’t have practice on Monday afternoon to go get ready,” he said. “All you can do is prepare offline from a setup perspective and talk through things. It sucks because you have to wait six or seven days to go out there and try to fix it.  

“When you have a bad day, I want to fix it now. I don’t want to wait six or seven days. I want to fix it today, right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the way this deal works.”

Elliott admits he was frustrated when he pushed a camera away from a conversation he was having with teammate William Byron on pit road road after the race.

A NASCAR spokesperson said series officials talked to Elliott’s team about the situation with the NBC Sports camera operator and told the team to discuss it with Elliott.

As Elliott talked to Byron on pit road after the race, Elliott turned to the camera and pushed it away. Elliott then shooed the camera operator away. 

“I asked the guy to give us a little bit of space and he didn’t really,” Elliott said. “Frustration after a tough race, but, yes, to answer your question, probably not the right move for me to make.”

One move of Elliott’s that has been scrutinized in the last week is how he impeded Harvick late in last year’s playoff race at Bristol.

That has gained attention because of NASCAR’s penalty to Cole Custer this week for dramatically slowing on the final lap as teammate Chase Briscoe was racing for the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, cited data, in-car video and what was said on the team’s radio as leading to the penalty. Stewart-Haas Racing is appealing. 

When asked about Elliott’s actions against Harvick last year, Miller said this week that the difference was that Elliott received no directives on the radio.

“That was a driver taking things into his own hands,” Miller said. “Sketchy? Yes, but premeditated to alter the results of the race? Don’t think so. Quite a different situation there.”

Asked Saturday if he is concerned how such situations might get officiated in the future, Elliott said: “There are so many rules in this deal … and there’s always more to be written, I suppose. My viewpoint on things is, and this is a really boring viewpoint, but this is not my sandbox. 

“I am very grateful to have the job that I have. I’m very lucky to do what I do. I don’t write the rules. I don’t want to write the rule. It’s their playground. I’m happy to be here to play on it. I’m going to try to do my job, and then I’m going to go to the house. Then I’m going to try again next week and make sure I’m showing up for my team and doing the things that I need to do to be successful. Outside of that, I don’t care, I don’t what to know and it doesn’t matter.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Josh Berry wins at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT
One Championship Four spot as been filled for the NASCAR Xfinity Series finale Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry led the final 34 laps Saturday and won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to advance to the final race.

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity results

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity driver points

Berry dominated the final stage of the race, leading a total of 65 laps. He won by 1.125 seconds over Noah Gragson. Justin Allgaier was third, Ty Gibbs fourth and Trevor Bayne fifth.

The Xfinity playoffs will continue Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

Josh Berry wins NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

By Oct 15, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT
Josh Berry gained strength over the last half of the race and won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, giving JR Motorsports a 1-2-3 finish.

One of four JR Motorsports drivers in the Xfinity playoffs, Berry advanced to next month’s championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Following Berry in the top five were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs and Trevor Bayne. Hailie Deegan finished 13th in her Xfinity Series debut. It is the best finish by a female driver in their first Xfinity race.

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity results

MORE: Las Vegas Xfinity driver points

Allgaier hit the Turn 4 wall on the next-to-last lap. Both he and Gragson appeared to have cars fast enough to challenge Berry, but neither was able to move into position to race for the lead.

Gragson, Gibbs and Allgaier make up the rest of the top four — after Berry — in the playoff standings. Below the cutline with two races left in the Round of 8 are Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer.

Much of Saturday’s race was fairly calm, but business picked up considerably in the final 35 laps.

Berry bounced off the outside wall with 32 laps to go while racing Allgaier and Allmendinger for the lead. Despite the contact, Berry stayed in front.

Allmendinger, the series’ regular season champion, pitted while running fourth with 25 laps to go because the right-side wheels on his car were loose. He was the only playoff driver to finish outside the top nine, coming home 22nd. Allmendinger entered the race with two straight wins.

Stage 1 winner: Ty Gibbs

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

Who had a good race: Josh Berry was virtually invincible over the last portion of the race, winning for the third time this year and locking in a spot in the championship finale at Phoenix. … Noah Gragson led a race-high 87 laps and ran near the wall most of the afternoon with power. … Hailie Deegan, making her Xfinity debut, finished 13th on the lead lap.

Who had a bad race: AJ Allmendinger had won two straight entering Las Vegas but fell out of the lead pack when he pitted late with wheel issues. He finished 22nd, far behind the other playoff contenders. … Sheldon Creed lasted only 52 laps before departing with engine issues.

Notable: JR Motorsports has announced this year that Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones will drive for the team next season. There has been no announcement about Josh Berry’s future with the team. After his win, Berry said: “Stay tuned. … I feel good.”

Next: The Xfinity Series playoffs move on to Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 22 for a 4:30 p.m. ET (USA Network) race.

 

Long: Kurt Busch’s growth among his greatest achievements in Hall of Fame career

By Oct 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS — Once known as the Outlaw, Kurt Busch morphed into a mentor and statesman in as dramatic a change by an individual in NASCAR over the past 20 years. 

Busch, the last active Cup competitor to race against Dale Earnhardt, announced Saturday that he will not compete the rest of this season and will cede his No. 45 seat to Tyler Reddick next year, as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered this summer.

While the 44-year-old Busch seeks to race again, Saturday’s announcement closes the chapter of his full-time career in a sport that has tortured him at times but also will honor him with induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame some day. 

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas 

Busch won the 2004 Cup title, 34 series races and scored victories with five different organizations — well worthy of enshrinement in the Hall. Among his wins are the 2017 Daytona 500 and the 2010 Coca-Cola 600. 

On Saturday, Busch called himself a “blue-collar kid” who had success early in NASCAR and “wasn’t quite prepared for the big stardom and the corporate side of it and the professional side of it. It was kind of learn as you go.”

Busch arrived during NASCAR’s most popular era in the last 25 years. Cameras were everywhere. Mistakes, gaffes and conflicts were captured and replayed repeatedly. Busch was among those who often provided moments that live forever on YouTube.

A series of public missteps led Roush Fenway Racing to fire him late in the 2005 season and Penske Racing to do the same thing after the 2011 season. 

A driver known as much for his volatility as trips to Victory Lane was relegated to the lowest end of the sport after he lost his ride with car owner Roger Penske’s team.

There were questions about if Busch had a future in the sport, if his talent could return him to the top, a recovery few drivers ever complete once they fall so far. 

Busch went to James Finch’s underfunded Phoenix Racing team in 2012 and began a slow climb back up the sport’s ranks. After a year at Furniture Row Racing, he joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and won the Daytona 500 three years later. 

For all that he accomplished, his growth ranks among the biggest achievements in his racing career. Busch was brought to 23XI Racing before this season to serve as a mentor to Bubba Wallace. Busch said Saturday he looks forward to working more with Wallace off the track, as well as Reddick.

While the challenges were not the same, AJ Allmendinger can appreciate Busch’s climb, just as Allmendinger has gone from seemingly out of the sport to contending for the Xfinity title this year and moving back full-time to Cup next year.

“We’re all different modes, but I think Kurt, you just saw whatever that switch was, he’s just a lot happier over the last several years,” Allmendinger told NBC Sports.

That’s the key, finding that balance between what happens on the track and how one responds off the track.

With his experiences, Busch can provide wisdom gained from his journey. It is something he’s willing to share. He’s also looked to impact the sport in other ways.

“What I will say about Kurt that probably not most everyone knows is that his impact from behind the scenes of wanting to progress our sport over the last few years for sure … he was pulling a lot of strings back there,” former champion Joey Logano said. “I believe he still will. It’s a true statement of a champion that he is, is that he cares about the sport. He wants to leave it better when he got here. That’s Hall of Famer to me in my opinion.”

That Busch doesn’t have the chance to go out on his terms is because of symptoms related to the concussion he suffered July 23 in a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway. Busch has not been cleared to race.

The only time Busch’s voice quivered during Saturday’s announcement came as he said “I will be stepping away … from full-time Cup competition in 2023.”

But he looks to continue racing once he recovers from his concussion. He noted how he still wants to win at Darlington and Watkins Glen but also looked beyond NASCAR. LeMans, Australia and elsewhere around the world are items on his bucket list.

Chase Briscoe says he’ll miss racing Busch.

“I will say that Kurt Busch my entire rookie year, I felt like on the race track, gave me more respect than anybody else,” Briscoe said. “Any time I got to me, he was super, super clean. He was the only guy in the field that, if I was faster, would let me go. I don’t know if Kurt was like that with everybody but I appreciated it.”

Ross Chastain has benefitted from Busch’s growth by learning from the former champion when they were teammates at Chip Ganassi Racing. Chastain appreciates what Busch has become.

“He’s molded himself into the person that he wants to be,” Chastain said.

