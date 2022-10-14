NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

By Oct 14, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Xfinity Series drivers will be on track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify Friday. The Round of 8 playoff race for the series is at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Cup cars will go through inspection Friday but don’t get on track until Saturday. The Round of 8 Cup playoff race will be at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 92.

Friday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Read more about NASCAR

Alex Bowman crew chief
Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 - Practice
Friday 5: Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers
ARCA Sarah Bridget Burgess
Mother, daughter set to compete in ARCA West race in Las Vegas

Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023

By Oct 14, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Blake Harris will take over as Alex Bowman’s crew chief next season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday.

Harris helped steer Michael McDowell to a career-best 12 top-10 finishes for Front Row Motorsports as a rookie crew chief this season.

The 35-year-old Harris takes over for Greg Ives, who is stepping down from his crew chief position after this season. 

“Blake brings a tremendous amount of talent to our organization,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “In our conversations, it quickly became clear that he’s an excellent culture fit and believes in the way we approach competing and winning. 

“He and Alex have already developed a relationship, so we’re excited to see how they grow together. Greg has assembled a winning team, and we believe Blake is the perfect person to continue that work.”

Harris has been in NASCAR since 2006, joining Evernham Motorsports. He moved to Furniture Row Racing in 2010 and became a car chief for Kurt Busch (2013) and Martin Truex Jr. (2014-18). Truex won the championship in 2017. Harris followed Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019 and stayed there until going to Front Row Motorsports this season.

“The opportunity to work with a winning driver like Alex, an engaged sponsor like Ally and a championship team like Hendrick Motorsports is huge,” said Harris, who as a car chief won 29 races and made five Championship 4 playoff appearances, in a statement. “When I moved to North Carolina in 2005, my goal was to become a crew chief for a top-caliber organization that could win races and compete for titles. I’m grateful for the chance to fulfill that dream and look forward to building something special with the No. 48 team.” 

Said Bowman: “I’m pumped about the chance to work with Blake. He’s a great fit for me, for our No. 48 group and for the way Hendrick Motorsports operates week in and week out. With Blake and everyone who supports this Ally Racing team, I know we can build on what Greg started and take this to the next level.” 

Earlier this week, Hendrick Motorsports announced that Bowman would miss three more races because of a concussion suffered in a Sept. 25 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. That means Bowman will miss at least five races because of the injury. 

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Friday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 - Practice
Friday 5: Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers
ARCA Sarah Bridget Burgess
Mother, daughter set to compete in ARCA West race in Las Vegas

Friday 5: Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers

By Oct 14, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

It no longer is about future for NASCAR’s next generation. While the new car has helped shift the balance in the sport, the surge of young drivers entering Cup within the past six years has made a significant impact.

Even with 41-year-old Denny Hamlin and 32-year-old Joey Logano still in title contention, the Round of 8 field is the youngest in playoff history at 30.1 years old. Hamlin and Logano are the only remaining playoff drivers over the age of 30 heading into Sunday’s Round of 8 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Six of the eight remaining title contenders began running Cup full-time since 2016: Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Chase Briscoe.

Four will make their first appearance in the Round of 8: Chastain (29 years old), Bell (27), Byron (24) and Briscoe (27). 

The 26-year-old Elliott is going for his second Cup championship.

“I think it’s a healthy dynamic right now between drivers who have been a part of the sport and have done amazing things who are still there … and then to be able to race with a lot of guys around my age or a little bit younger,” said the 28-year-old Blaney.

“I think we are all very fortunate to be where we’re at and given some really cool opportunities.”

The young drivers in the playoffs represent the sport’s elite teams: Hendrick Motorsports (Elliott and Byron), Joe Gibbs Racing (Bell), Team Penske (Blaney), Trackhouse Racing (Chastain) and Stewart-Haas Racing (Briscoe).

The pipeline will continue with 24-year-old Noah Gragson moving to Cup next season and 20-year-old Ty Gibbs expected to join him, taking over the No. 18 car at JGR with Kyle Busch moving to Richard Childress Racing. They’ll join, among others, 23-year-old Justin Haley, 24-year-old Austin Cindric, 26-year-old Tyler Reddick, 26-year-old Erik Jones, 29-year-old Alex Bowman and 29-year-old Bubba Wallace.

Blaney admits that looking back five years ago he “never would have thought” that he’d be racing so many drivers in his age range for wins and a championship.

“It’s pretty cool to see,” he said. 

Look back to 2017, it shows how much the sport has changed. Back then:

Byron won the Xfinity Series championship.

Bell won the Camping World Truck Series championship with crew chief Rudy Fugle, who is Byron’s crew chief in Cup.

Briscoe was in his first season in the Truck Series and scored his first NASCAR national series win in the season finale at Homestead.

Chastain made his first two Cup starts that season and had yet to win any of NASCAR’s national series (he has eight now across Cup, Xfinity and Trucks).

Elliott already had a title in the Xfinity Series but had yet to win in Cup — he has 18 victories now.

Blaney won his first Cup race, scoring a victory at Pocono for the Wood Brothers.

“It’s hard to believe it has been five years,” Blaney said of his first Cup win. “I was talking to (car owner Roger) Penske this year when we signed my new deal and I was like, ‘Can you believe it’s been 10 years since I walked in the door in 2012.’”

Byron, Bell, Briscoe, Chastain, Elliott and Blaney all took different paths to reach Cup. Byron’s journey was unique. He started via iRacing before he began racing cars as a teenager, well after most drivers get started. 

He made his Truck debut at age 17 in 2015 and ran his first full season in 2016 before moving to the Xfinity Series the following year for his only full-time year there. He moved to Cup full-time in 2018 at age 20.

“I felt like my path was quickly accelerated in each series,” Byron said. “When I got the Cup Series, there was a ton of learning that I had to do that I hadn’t done throughout the other series. There was a lot of conversation whether I would have gotten that other learning done in the other series. I don’t really think I would have.”

Byron admits that there has been quite a bit of learning to do in Cup.

“Once you get to the Cup Series it’s a totally different deal than any other series,” he said. “It’s a huge jump between Xfinity. I think that’s why you see so much adaptation time. It takes time mesh with the right people. You have to learn all those things and kind of figure out what people work well with you in the Cup Series.”

Byron and the other young chargers are ready to show what they’ve learned while seeking a spot in next month’s championship race at Phoenix.

2. Hard Impact

In a visit on the Dale Jr. Download, NASCAR executive Ben Kennedy revealed that Cody Ware’s crash last month at Texas Motor Speedway saw the highest speed change — from the moment before impact to the moment after the car hit the SAFER barrier — since NASCAR has been using incident data recorders to record such information.

Ware suffered a fractured right ankle in the incident. He raced the following week at Talladega but skipped last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval because of the demands of a road course on his foot. Ware will be back in the car this weekend at Las Vegas.

“For him to be able to come out of that car relatively unscathed, I think, speaks a lot for the safety of the car from that perspective,” said Kennedy, senior vice president, racing development and strategy.

Kennedy also provided some details on the changes to the rear clip and rear bumper structure NASCAR will make to the cars for next season after a successful crash test last week.

Kennedy said on the Dale Jr. Download that the new rear bumper structure “is a little more flexible, a thinner material. If you look at it visually, … the impact looks much less severe, and you have much more crush zone. 

“So we did (a crash test) at (a change of speed of) 33 mph, which would be a pretty high rate of speed for a rear impact and we did it at 18 mph as well, and then we looked at the data. I think if you look at the data overall, really trying to help on any impact in particular is bringing down that max G-load or that peak. … What we saw in some of those tests is that peak G-load come down quite a bit. 

“Is it perfect? It’s not. Can it be improved? Absolutely. But I think it was a step in the right direction for us, as we think about those rear-end impacts.”

Corey LaJoie said this week on his podcast Stacking Pennies that the changes to the rear bumper and clip “takes about 50 of the G-load away on a rear impact.”

NASCAR will pay for the update of any center/rear clip that a team has in its inventory (up to seven center sections and 10 rear sections), a series spokesperson told NBC Sports. The spokesperson also said that NASCAR has covered at least part of the cost to update parts in the past.

3. Future Cup owner?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on this week’s Dale Jr. Download that JR Motorsports has talked to teams about the value of charters and who is willing to sell.

But Earnhardt said that after hearing what team executives told the media about the “broken” economic model for organizations, he decided that “I need to wait and pause. (The owners) are basically telling me this charter that I want to buy is a losing proposition or not money-making, it’s broken.”

“I thought as a potential buyer of a charter that what NASCAR would give them would be way more, so when I heard that NASCAR’s offer was very minimal, it made me go, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t expect that. I expected NASCAR to go, ‘OK guys, we feel it, we understand what you’re saying so here’s this new number to get you all in a little bit better position.’”

Curtis Polk, an investor in 23XI Racing and Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager, said that “the economic model is really broken for teams.”

Jeff Gordon, vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports, said that the organization, which has won the past two Cup titles, will not make a profit this season. He also said it had been “awhile” since the organization had done so.

Team executives went public after their seven-point proposal to NASCAR to receive more revenue was rejected and that NASCAR’s counteroffer had “a minimal increase in revenue,” according to Polk.

Under the current model, sponsorship makes up about 60-80% of a team’s overall revenue, according to RFK Racing President Steve Newmark. He said how that is out of line with other sports.

Earnhardt noted how the value in charters have increased in recent years. 

“A charter … has went in less than a decade from $2 million to $28-$30 million in value,” he said, alluding to the BK Racing charter (and assets) that were sold for $2.08 million by a bankruptcy court in 2018.

“Everybody is wondering if that $28-$30 million valuation is real or it’s a bubble. For me, I went from being able to kind of somewhat justify that purchase to saying no way, not at that number. 

“Knowing what I know about what NASCAR came back with as an offer, knowing that these teams are operating at a loss, no way I’m going to go spend $30 million to get a charter that is going to operate at a loss and I’m going to get a minimal amount of money out of the TV deal.”

4. Xfinity playoffs 

The Xfinity Round of 8 begins Saturday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). 

Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger have combined to win the last six series races. No other driver has won in the series since August. Gragson won four races in a row. Allmendinger has won the past two races.

Gragson has an average finish of 3.5 in seven previous Xfinity starts at Las Vegas but has yet to win at his hometown track. Allmendinger has an average finish of 5.6 in three starts, including a win.

Gragson has won the past two races on 1.5-mile speedways: Texas and Kansas. After Saturday’s race at Las Vegas, a 1.5-mile track, the series goes to Homestead-Miami Speedway, another 1.5-mile track before ending the round at Martinsville.

“Just really good race tracks for us is the biggest thing,” Gragson said of this round. “Vegas, we’ve got a really good average finish … Homestead, obviously we’re very good. I really enjoy Martinsville, too, and we were able to win last year. 

“Super excited to get to those race tracks and kind of get a reset. I was joking with the guys (before the Charlotte Roval race), we had a really good September, we’ve had a terrible October. Hopefully, we can turn it around.”

Gragson will move to Cup next season, joining Petty GMS Motorsports. Allmendinger will run full-time in Cup next year for Kaulig Racing. Even though this could be his last chance to win a championship in the Xfinity Series, Allmendinger said there’s no added pressure.

“This is a bonus to me,” he said after last weekend’s win at the Charlotte Roval. 

5. Rockingham repave 

A repave of Rockingham Speedway, which hosted Cup races between 1965-2004, is scheduled to begin later this month, according to a report by Queen City News.

The project on the 1.017-mile track is expected to be completed Dec. 1.

The project is being paid from the $9 million the track received as part of the American Rescue Plan. 

Justin Jones, vice president of operations at Rockingham Speedway, told Queen City News that the goal is to bring in various racing series, including NASCAR.

“My goal, when I first took this position, was to rebuild the foundation of Rockingham in hopes of inserting Rockingham back in the foundation of NASCAR,” Jones told Queen City News.

Matt Kenseth won the track’s final Cup race in February 2004. The track’s last NASCAR race was a Camping World Truck Series event in April 2013 won by Kyle Larson. 

Other current drivers who won at Rockingham include Joey Logano (2008 ARCA race), Parker Kligerman (2009 ARCA race), Ty Dillon (2010 ARCA race), Tyler Reddick (2014 ARCA Series East) and Chase Elliott (2011 Pro Cup Series).

Read more about NASCAR

Alex Bowman crew chief
Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Friday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas
ARCA Sarah Bridget Burgess
Mother, daughter set to compete in ARCA West race in Las Vegas

Mother, daughter set to compete in ARCA West race in Las Vegas

By Oct 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sarah Burgess and her daughter, Bridget, are scheduled to make stock car racing history Friday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

The Burgesses will become the first mother-daughter pairing to compete in the same race in NASCAR and ARCA major-series history as they are entered in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West race at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval.

The track is located on Las Vegas Motor Speedway property near the main speedway.

MORE: NASCAR NBC Sports Power Rankings

The two will drive cars entered by their family-owned team, BMI Racing. Bridget, 20, is a regular competitor in the ARCA West Series. Sarah, 42, has a history of off-road and rallycross racing and has been her daughter’s crew chief (and sometimes her only crew person).

The Burgess family lives in Utah and races from a shop at the Utah Motorsports Campus near Salt Lake City. The family is from Australia but moved to Utah in 2008.

“This idea came to fruition at the end of last year,” Sarah said. “We were going through a full season with Bridget driving, and I thought, ‘This is really cool. I’d love to give it a go, as well.’ And how amazing it would be to race against each other.

“We added a backup car for Bridget, and that gave us the opportunity to make it happen. It should be such a great experience.”

Friday’s race is the next-to-last of the season for the West Series.

MORE: NASCAR viewer’s guide for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Burgesses said they expect to race each other but are more concerned with running well against the rest of the competition.

“On the last five laps, we’re two race cars out there,” Bridget said. “Yes, we’re teammates, but when it comes down to the last few laps we can just be really rough with each other.”

Sarah said her plan “is to go out to be competitive. That’s just my nature. Of course, I want to see Bridget do well in the race from the championship points standpoint. At the same time, I want to do a really good job.”

Bridget, who has a top finish of seventh this season, said her mother has set a racing example for her.

“The biggest thing she has taught me is to have patience,” she said. “As a young driver, I’m going to try to win on the first lap in the first corner. She says be patient — you have ‘x’ amount of laps, so use them. And both parents have taught me a lot about the apex, learning clean lines, saving tires, saving the car or truck.”

Bridget said she hopes to eventually race in NASCAR.

The race will be televised by FloRacing at 11:30 p.m. ET Friday. USA Network will broadcast a replay Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. ET.

Read more about NASCAR

Alex Bowman crew chief
Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Friday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 - Practice
Friday 5: Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers

 

 

 

 

 

Justin Allgaier, sponsor Brandt returning to JRM in 2023

By Oct 13, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT
0 Comments

Justin Allgaier and sponsor Brandt will be back with JR Motorsports for the 2023 Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old Allgaier is the winningest driver at JR Motorsports with 19 series victories (16 of those wins at JRM).

“It’s great to return to JRM next season and to continue our partnership with Brandt Professional Agriculture,” said Allgaier in a statement from the team. “Our relationship has continued to grow and expand and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished together. They have become a family to me. The same way that JRM has over the last seven years.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships year after year. The goals have remained the same for us, and we feel confident that they will come to fruition.”

Brandt returns for its eighth season with Allgaier. The company will be the primary partner on the No. 7 car for 20 races in 2023.

Allgaier is in the Xfinity playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. This is the sixth year in a row he has made the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series. The Round of 8 begins Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Read more about NASCAR

Alex Bowman crew chief
Blake Harris to be Alex Bowman’s crew chief in 2023
NASCAR Friday schedule Las Vegas
NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 - Practice
Friday 5: Future is now for next generation of Cup drivers