NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Oct 13, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
The NASCAR Cup Series championship race moves to the desert this weekend.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the first race in the Round of 8 Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). If any of the eight drivers remaining in the playoffs wins Sunday, he will automatically advance to the championship finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Five-time winner Chase Elliott leads the points entering Sunday’s 400-mile race. Following, in order, are Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Bell and Briscoe raced into the round with late-race heroics last Sunday at Charlotte. Bell won the race in a must-win situation, while Briscoe rallied to claim the final playoff spot. Briscoe’s teammate, Cole Custer, was fined $100,000 and docked 50 points for slowing near the end of the race as Briscoe was racing to gain positions. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was indefinitely suspended and also fined $100,000. Stewart-Haas Racing has appealed the penalties.

The Xfinity Series playoffs also continue at Las Vegas with a 3 p.m. ET (NBC) race Saturday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 93.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 90.

Sunday: Sunny with occasional clouds. High of 84.

Friday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)
  • 12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Dr. Diandra: How qualifying affects stage points

By Oct 13, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s no surprise that qualifying position affects stage points. But it’s not as simple as the fastest cars always making their way to the front. Stage racing forces crew chiefs to balance points and track position.

Stage points will be crucial for the eight drivers trying to reach the championship four. At least one of these drivers will make the championship race on points.

Chase Elliott leads Joey Logano (in second) by 20 points. Logano has five points over third-place Ross Chastain. But the drivers from Chastain to Chase Briscoe (the eighth seed) are separated by just 12 points.

Winning Stage 1

The Next Gen car has upended expectations in 2022, so we should start by asking whether previous years’ results are applicable to this season.

I tallied stage winners between 2017 — when stage racing started — and 2022, along with their starting positions. Drivers who started the race from the back of the field have their own category.

I omitted the Bristol dirt race because it is so different from other races, which leaves 210 stage ones in the dataset.

Stage 1 is pretty consistent across the years. For example: From 2017-21, 62.6% of Stage 1 winners qualified in the first five positions. In the first 32 races of 2022, the percentage is 61.3%.

Each slice in the pie chart below represents the percentage of drivers who qualified in that position and went on to win Stage 1. Qualifying positions are listed in order, going counterclockwise around the chart. “TTB” indicates drivers who started the race at the back.

A pie chart showing how qualifying position affects driver earning six or more stage points for stage two.

Fewer drivers who qualify at the rear win stages. One driver corresponds to about a half a percent. That’s not enough drivers to make distinctions between, for example, qualifying 11th or 12th.

However, the data does show that drivers qualifying in the first three positions claimed 51.4% of stage 1 wins. Top-10 qualifying drivers took 83.1% of all stage 1 wins.

Only once in 210 stages did a driver win stage 1 after being sent to the back. That was Martin Truex Jr. at Michigan in 2019.

Playoff drivers and crews must be at peak performance for these next three races. Errors will be costly in terms of stage 1 points.

Winning Stage 2

Stage 2, in contrast to Stage 1, varies significantly from year to year. The table below show the percentage of Stage 2 winners for different groups of qualifying positions for each year.

A table showing the percentage of stage-two winners qualifying in various positions.The importance of starting in the top five or even the top 10 in terms of winning Stage 2 has diminished over the years. Even so, 58.1% of all drivers winning a Stage 2 this year qualified in the top 10.

But whereas the top 50% of Stage 1 wins came from drivers qualifying in the top three, 50% of  Stage 2 wins in 2022 come from drivers in the top seven.

My working hypothesis to explain the year-to-year changes is that it took a while for crew chiefs to become comfortable strategizing for stage points. Crew chiefs unable to earn decent Stage 1 points are much more willing now to give up Stage 1 points in favor of track position.

Starting from the back of the pack isn’t as much of a penalty for Stage 2 as for Stage 1. Ten out of 210 Stage 2s (4.8%) from 2017-22 were won by drivers who started the race from the back of the field. It’s been accomplished twice this year, both times by Ross Chastain.

How qualifying impacts winning six or more stage points in Stage 2

Winning a stage is usually extra important because of the playoff point awarded for each win. The final race decides the championship strictly by who finishes ahead of the other three drivers, so playoff points aren’t important. There isn’t much difference between winning a stage and earning nine points.

Because we can’t combine the data from different years, and there isn’t enough data for Stage 2 winners, I investigated how qualifying affected drivers who earned six or more points in Stage 2s.

A pie chart showing how qualifying position affects stage points for stage one.

In 2022, 51% of drivers earning six or more points in Stage 2 in 2022 started the race in the top 10. Nine percent of drivers won six or more stage points in Stage 2 despite starting the race from the back of the field.

Playoff implications

The table below shows the total stage points earned during the playoffs for each driver in the round of eight.

A table summarizing stage points earned during the playoffs to show how important earning stage points is.The top four drivers are within four points of each other over six playoff races. Elliott ranks only sixth out of eight in this metric, despite having earned the most stage points of any driver this season.

Elliott beats only Denny Hamlin and Briscoe. Briscoe, with a 3.8 stage points per playoff race average, really needs to step up his strategy going into the third playoff round.

Or cement his spot in the final by winning this week at Las Vegas (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Tony Stewart ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as SHR drops 1 appeal

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of last weekend’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”

NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte.

While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.

That move was announced after Stewart spoke with reporters at Texas Motor Speedway. He was in Texas for his 13th Smoke Show racing fantasy camp, an event that in its history has raised more than $1.5 million for Speedway Children’s Charities in Texas, but hadn’t been held the past two years because of the pandemic. He will then go about 75 miles for this weekend’s NHRA Texas Fall Nationals in Ennis, Texas.

“Super glad I’m going drag racing this weekend,” said Stewart, who has a car in each of NHRA’s top two divisions. “If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time.”

Asked if he was still having fun with NHRA, Stewart responded: “Love it. The atmosphere is way different, way different. And I like the atmosphere there, I have all year.”

On Sunday, Cole Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte’s road course as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to move into the third round of the playoffs.

“Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.

Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight. Briscoe earned the eighth and final spot in the next round of the playoffs by two points over Larson. The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR levied a $100,000 fine for Custer and loss of 50 driver points, as well as 50 owner points for SHR. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was also fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely.

Stewart sent out a tweet Tuesday night that read, “Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably.”

This week, that includes catching some drag racing.

Alex Bowman to miss three more races because of concussion

By Oct 12, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT
Alex Bowman will miss the next three Cup races because of a concussion he suffered in a crash Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

Bowman, who has missed the past two races, will skip races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville.

Bowman was evaluated Wednesday by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the entire staff at UPMC,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, in a statement. “Our priority continues to be Alex’s recovery and long-term health, and we will follow the plan that Dr. Collins and his team recommend. We’re not looking past the next three races and will evaluate plans for the season finale (at Phoenix Raceway) as the event approaches.”

Bowman posted a statement on social media that stated: “I am continuing to focus my efforts on getting my health back to 100% so that I can return racing as soon as possible.”

Noah Gragson will continued to fill in for Bowman in the No. 48 car.

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

By Oct 12, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
The race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship rolls into Las Vegas this weekend for a 400-mile race on Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval.

Eight drivers remain in the hunt. They are led by 2020 champion Chase Elliott, who sits atop the standings with a 20-point lead over Joey Logano entering Sunday’s race. Elliott is 31 points above the cutline.

Also in the title competition are Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell (Sunday’s winner at Charlotte), Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Blaney, Byron, Hamlin and Briscoe are below the cutline entering the event. After the next three races, four drivers will advance to the season finale at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. The top-finishing driver of the quartet in that race will win the championship.

Drivers to watch Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas:

FRONTRUNNERS

Christopher Bell

  • Points position: 4th
  • Last three races: Won at Charlotte, 17th at Talladega, 34th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 7th

Bell might be still breathless from Sunday at Charlotte, where he charged late to win in a must-win race and saved what has been a grand season. He has two wins, four poles, 11 top fives and 419 laps led this year, but he needed the Charlotte victory to stay in the playoffs.

Joey Logano

  • Points position: 2nd
  • Last three races: 18th at Charlotte, 27th at Talladega, 2nd at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Two career wins

Logano won at Vegas in 2019 and 2020 and has the best average finish (8.9) at the track among active drivers. His worst finish in the past 14 Vegas races is 14th.

Kyle Larson

  • Points position: 9th
  • Last three races: 35th at Charlotte, 18th at Talladega, 9th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Won in 2021, five straight top 10s

Larson dropped out of the playoffs with an off day Sunday in Charlotte, but he’ll still be among the favorites at Las Vegas. He has led 251 laps over his last seven Vegas starts.

QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Chase Briscoe

  • Points position: 8th
  • Last three races: 9th at Charlotte, 10th at Talladega, 5th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 14th (three starts)

Can Briscoe follow up on his late-race success at Charlotte with a big run at Las Vegas? He’s eighth — and last — in the playoff standings.

Ross Chastain

  • Points position: 3rd
  • Last three races: 37th at Charlotte, 4th at Talladega, 13th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is third

The season’s breakout driver remains firmly in the chase for the championship although he has only one top-five finish in the past 13 races. Prior to finishing third in this season’s first race at Vegas, he had seven straight finishes of 20th or worse at the track.

Ryan Blaney

  • Points position: 5th
  • Last three races: 26th at Charlotte, 2nd at Talladega, 4th at Texas
  • Past at Las Vegas: Best career finish is 5th

A winner only in the All-Star Race this year, Blaney continues to ride the playoff wave despite being blocked from Victory Lane. He has three top sevens in the past four Vegas races.

