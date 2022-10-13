Mother, daughter set to compete in ARCA West race in Las Vegas

By Oct 13, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sarah Burgess and her daughter, Bridget, are scheduled to make stock car racing history Friday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring.

The Burgesses will become the first mother-daughter pairing to compete in the same race in NASCAR and ARCA major-series history as they are entered in Friday’s ARCA Menards Series West race at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval.

The track is located on Las Vegas Motor Speedway property near the main speedway.

The two will drive cars entered by their family-owned team, BMI Racing. Bridget, 20, is a regular competitor in the ARCA West Series. Sarah, 42, has a history of off-road and rallycross racing and has been her daughter’s crew chief (and sometimes her only crew person).

The Burgess family lives in Utah and races from a shop at the Utah Motorsports Campus near Salt Lake City. The family is from Australia but moved to Utah in 2008.

“This idea came to fruition at the end of last year,” Sarah said. “We were going through a full season with Bridget driving, and I thought, ‘This is really cool. I’d love to give it a go, as well.’ And how amazing it would be to race against each other.

“We added a backup car for Bridget, and that gave us the opportunity to make it happen. It should be such a great experience.”

Friday’s race is the next-to-last of the season for the West Series.

The Burgesses said they expect to race each other but are more concerned with running well against the rest of the competition.

“On the last five laps, we’re two race cars out there,” Bridget said. “Yes, we’re teammates, but when it comes down to the last few laps we can just be really rough with each other.”

Sarah said her plan “is to go out to be competitive. That’s just my nature. Of course, I want to see Bridget do well in the race from the championship points standpoint. At the same time, I want to do a really good job.”

Bridget, who has a top finish of seventh this season, said her mother has set a racing example for her.

“The biggest thing she has taught me is to have patience,” she said. “As a young driver, I’m going to try to win on the first lap in the first corner. She says be patient — you have ‘x’ amount of laps, so use them. And both parents have taught me a lot about the apex, learning clean lines, saving tires, saving the car or truck.”

Bridget said she hopes to eventually race in NASCAR.

The race will be televised by FloRacing at 11:30 p.m. ET Friday. USA Network will broadcast a replay Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. ET.

Justin Allgaier, sponsor Brandt returning to JRM in 2023

By Oct 13, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT
0 Comments

Justin Allgaier and sponsor Brandt will be back with JR Motorsports for the 2023 Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.

The 36-year-old Allgaier is the winningest driver at JR Motorsports with 19 series victories (16 of those wins at JRM).

“It’s great to return to JRM next season and to continue our partnership with Brandt Professional Agriculture,” said Allgaier in a statement from the team. “Our relationship has continued to grow and expand and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished together. They have become a family to me. The same way that JRM has over the last seven years.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships year after year. The goals have remained the same for us, and we feel confident that they will come to fruition.”

Brandt returns for its eighth season with Allgaier. The company will be the primary partner on the No. 7 car for 20 races in 2023.

Allgaier is in the Xfinity playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. This is the sixth year in a row he has made the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series. The Round of 8 begins Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Dr. Diandra: How qualifying affects stage points

By Oct 13, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s no surprise that qualifying position affects stage points. But it’s not as simple as the fastest cars always making their way to the front. Stage racing forces crew chiefs to balance points and track position.

Stage points will be crucial for the eight drivers trying to reach the championship four. At least one of these drivers will make the championship race on points.

Chase Elliott leads Joey Logano (in second) by 20 points. Logano has five points over third-place Ross Chastain. But the drivers from Chastain to Chase Briscoe (the eighth seed) are separated by just 12 points.

Winning Stage 1

The Next Gen car has upended expectations in 2022, so we should start by asking whether previous years’ results are applicable to this season.

I tallied stage winners between 2017 — when stage racing started — and 2022, along with their starting positions. Drivers who started the race from the back of the field have their own category.

I omitted the Bristol dirt race because it is so different from other races, which leaves 210 stage ones in the dataset.

Stage 1 is pretty consistent across the years. For example: From 2017-21, 62.6% of Stage 1 winners qualified in the first five positions. In the first 32 races of 2022, the percentage is 61.3%.

Each slice in the pie chart below represents the percentage of drivers who qualified in that position and went on to win Stage 1. Qualifying positions are listed in order, going counterclockwise around the chart. “TTB” indicates drivers who started the race at the back.

A pie chart showing how qualifying position affects driver earning six or more stage points for stage two.

Fewer drivers who qualify at the rear win stages. One driver corresponds to about a half a percent. That’s not enough drivers to make distinctions between, for example, qualifying 11th or 12th.

However, the data does show that drivers qualifying in the first three positions claimed 51.4% of stage 1 wins. Top-10 qualifying drivers took 83.1% of all stage 1 wins.

Only once in 210 stages did a driver win stage 1 after being sent to the back. That was Martin Truex Jr. at Michigan in 2019.

Playoff drivers and crews must be at peak performance for these next three races. Errors will be costly in terms of stage 1 points.

Winning Stage 2

Stage 2, in contrast to Stage 1, varies significantly from year to year. The table below show the percentage of Stage 2 winners for different groups of qualifying positions for each year.

A table showing the percentage of stage-two winners qualifying in various positions.The importance of starting in the top five or even the top 10 in terms of winning Stage 2 has diminished over the years. Even so, 58.1% of all drivers winning a Stage 2 this year qualified in the top 10.

But whereas the top 50% of Stage 1 wins came from drivers qualifying in the top three, 50% of  Stage 2 wins in 2022 come from drivers in the top seven.

My working hypothesis to explain the year-to-year changes is that it took a while for crew chiefs to become comfortable strategizing for stage points. Crew chiefs unable to earn decent Stage 1 points are much more willing now to give up Stage 1 points in favor of track position.

Starting from the back of the pack isn’t as much of a penalty for Stage 2 as for Stage 1. Ten out of 210 Stage 2s (4.8%) from 2017-22 were won by drivers who started the race from the back of the field. It’s been accomplished twice this year, both times by Ross Chastain.

How qualifying impacts winning six or more stage points in Stage 2

Winning a stage is usually extra important because of the playoff point awarded for each win. The final race decides the championship strictly by who finishes ahead of the other three drivers, so playoff points aren’t important. There isn’t much difference between winning a stage and earning nine points.

Because we can’t combine the data from different years, and there isn’t enough data for Stage 2 winners, I investigated how qualifying affected drivers who earned six or more points in Stage 2s.

A pie chart showing how qualifying position affects stage points for stage one.

In 2022, 51% of drivers earning six or more points in Stage 2 in 2022 started the race in the top 10. Nine percent of drivers won six or more stage points in Stage 2 despite starting the race from the back of the field.

Playoff implications

The table below shows the total stage points earned during the playoffs for each driver in the round of eight.

A table summarizing stage points earned during the playoffs to show how important earning stage points is.The top four drivers are within four points of each other over six playoff races. Elliott ranks only sixth out of eight in this metric, despite having earned the most stage points of any driver this season.

Elliott beats only Denny Hamlin and Briscoe. Briscoe, with a 3.8 stage points per playoff race average, really needs to step up his strategy going into the third playoff round.

Or cement his spot in the final by winning this week at Las Vegas (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Oct 13, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race moves to the desert this weekend.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the first race in the Round of 8 Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). If any of the eight drivers remaining in the playoffs wins Sunday, he will automatically advance to the championship finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Five-time winner Chase Elliott leads the points entering Sunday’s 400-mile race. Following, in order, are Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Bell and Briscoe raced into the round with late-race heroics last Sunday at Charlotte. Bell won the race in a must-win situation, while Briscoe rallied to claim the final playoff spot. Briscoe’s teammate, Cole Custer, was fined $100,000 and docked 50 points for slowing near the end of the race as Briscoe was racing to gain positions. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was indefinitely suspended and also fined $100,000. Stewart-Haas Racing has appealed the penalties.

The Xfinity Series playoffs also continue at Las Vegas with a 3 p.m. ET (NBC) race Saturday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 93.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 90.

Sunday: Sunny with occasional clouds. High of 84.

Friday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 3:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)
  • 9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)
  • 12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Tony Stewart ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as SHR drops 1 appeal

Associated PressOct 12, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT
1 Comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of last weekend’s Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.”

NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte.

While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.

That move was announced after Stewart spoke with reporters at Texas Motor Speedway. He was in Texas for his 13th Smoke Show racing fantasy camp, an event that in its history has raised more than $1.5 million for Speedway Children’s Charities in Texas, but hadn’t been held the past two years because of the pandemic. He will then go about 75 miles for this weekend’s NHRA Texas Fall Nationals in Ennis, Texas.

“Super glad I’m going drag racing this weekend,” said Stewart, who has a car in each of NHRA’s top two divisions. “If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time.”

Asked if he was still having fun with NHRA, Stewart responded: “Love it. The atmosphere is way different, way different. And I like the atmosphere there, I have all year.”

On Sunday, Cole Custer appeared to deliberately hold up a line of traffic on Charlotte’s road course as teammate Chase Briscoe stormed past in a desperate effort to move into the third round of the playoffs.

“Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller.

Briscoe finished ninth, good enough to bump reigning champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs as the field was trimmed from 12 drivers to eight. Briscoe earned the eighth and final spot in the next round of the playoffs by two points over Larson. The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR levied a $100,000 fine for Custer and loss of 50 driver points, as well as 50 owner points for SHR. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was also fined $100,000 and suspended indefinitely.

Stewart sent out a tweet Tuesday night that read, “Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably.”

This week, that includes catching some drag racing.

