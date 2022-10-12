NASCAR viewer’s guide for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Oct 12, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s down to four races and eight drivers.

The Cup playoffs will continue Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Round of 8 opens.

After the wild finish to last Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval, eight drivers remain in the hunt for the Cup championship. In order of their point standing, they are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

The list has Hendrick Motorsports with two spots, Team Penske with two, Joe Gibbs Racing with two and Stewart-Haas Racing and Trackhouse Racing with one each.

MORE: NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

Bell made the round with a comeback victory last Sunday at Charlotte, and Briscoe squeezed into the last spot with a late-race rally.

Where have the champions gone?

Of the eight drivers remaining in the championship chase, only two — Chase Elliott and Joey Logano — own Cup titles, Elliott winning in 2020 and Logano in 2018.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion, was eliminated from playoff contention last Sunday at Charlotte.

Three active champions — Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. — failed to qualify for the playoffs, Busch losing his shot because of injury. Former champs Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick departed in the Round of 16.

Welcome, youngsters

By average age, this season’s Round of 8 driver list is the youngest — at 30.1 years old — in playoff history.

At 24, William Byron is the youngster championship contender. The oldest, at 41, is Denny Hamlin. Other than Hamlin and Logano (32), the field is made up of 20-somethings.

MORE: Playoff grid resets after Charlotte win by Christopher Bell

Byron, Bell, Briscoe and Chastain are making their first appearances in the Round of 8. Logano has been in the Round of 8 eight times and is the leader in that category.

Calculating the Round of 8

Is there a favorite in the Round of 8?

The numbers say it’s Denny Hamlin, now in his 17th full-time Cup season and still searching for his first championship.

Hamlin and Joey Logano are the only Round of 8 drivers who own race victories at each of the three tracks in the round — Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway. Hamlin was won once at Vegas, three times at Homestead and five times at Martinsville. No one else in the playoffs is close to that total.

Next is Logano, with two wins at Vegas and one each at Homestead and Martinsville.

Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell have not won at any of the Round of 8 tracks in the Cup Series.

Entry lists

Thirty-six teams are entered in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas. Xfinity invader AJ Allmendinger is on the list.

Las Vegas Cup entry list

Thirty-eight entries are on the list for Saturday’s Xfinity race (3 p.m. ET, NBC), including Hailie Deegan, Trevor Bayne, John Hunter Nemechek and Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Las Vegas Xfinity entry list

This week’s schedule and forecast

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 14

Forecast: Sunny. High of 92.

8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Forecast: Sunny. High of 90.

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 16

Forecast: Mostly sunny. High of 85.

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR considered removing Chase Briscoe from playoffs but didn’t

By Oct 11, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR considered removing Chase Briscoe from the playoffs after Cole Custer’s actions on the last lap of Sunday’s race, but series officials found no evidence to penalize Briscoe.

Instead, NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 and 50 points, indefinitely suspended Custer’s crew chief, Mike Shiplett, and fined him $100,000 and penalized the team 50 owner points. Stewart-Haas Racing said Tuesday it would appeal the penalties. 

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday that two key factors kept Briscoe in the playoffs:

  • Briscoe was in a position to advance to the Round of 8 on the final lap before Custer slowed, impeding others.
  • No incriminating evidence was discovered on Briscoe’s team radio to suggest the No. 14 team was aware of Custer’s action.

“Once we looked at the all the points and the final consequences and realized … that it wasn’t going to change who advanced to the Round of 8,” the decision was made to allow Briscoe to remain in the playoffs, Miller said.

“We definitely spent a a lot of time listening to all of (Briscoe’s team radio) audio and there was not a word during the race about teammates or anything from the 14 car radio throughout the race. They were concerned (about the points) and keeping the driver up to speed, how the points were shaking out at different times during the race. … They were in some of the race and they were out some of the race.

“The only chatter (Briscoe’s team) had on the radio was where they were points-wise with the current running order, but nothing that we could even remotely point to as being any kind of scandalous conversation on the radio.

“I can’t say we didn’t talk about (removing Briscoe from the playoffs), but we ruled that possibility out pretty early in the process once we realized (Briscoe) would have been in either way.”

Briscoe was in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson on the final lap while battling Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which dramatically slowed and impeded Dillon. Briscoe got by Dillon and Custer and went on to finish ninth, beating Larson by two points for the final spot in the Round of 8.

During the last lap, Shiplett told Custer on the team’s radio: “I think we’ve got a flat tire. Slow up. I think we’ve got a flat tire. Check up. Check up.”

Miller said those comments proved that Custer’s action on the backstretch was deliberate.

“The data was pretty telling, and then we got to the audio and had the crew chief telling the driver that ‘I think you’ve got a flat, check up, check up, check up’ when he couldn’t even see the car or have any idea whatsoever that the car might have a flat. Pretty telling as to what went on there. That coupled with the data and the video … nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately by those individuals. We were forced to react.

“We can’t have teams manipulating the finishing order. Certainly on super-high alert in the playoffs. Had this been the determining factor in (Briscoe) in making it in to the Round of 8 or not, our reaction certainly would have been bigger.”

NASCAR cited Custer and his team for violating Section 5.5 of the Cup Rule Book and failing to race at 100% of their ability ” with the goal of achieving the best possible finishing position in the Event.”

That section also states that “Any Competitor(s) who takes action with the intent to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event or encourages, persuades or induces others to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR. … “Artificially Alter” shall be defined as actions by any Competitor(s) that show or suggest that the Competitor(s) did not race at 100% of their ability for the purpose of changing finishing positions in the Event, in NASCAR’s sole discretion.

Miller was asked Tuesday how Custer’s actions differed from last year’s playoff race at Bristol when Chase Elliott impeded Kevin Harvick, who was leading at the time.

Elliott was upset with Harvick for making contact late in the race while they dueled for the lead and cutting Elliott’s tire. Elliott had to pit and was not on the lead lap when he was running ahead of Harvick on the track. Elliott’s actions helped teammate Kyle Larson catch Harvick and eventually pass Harvick to win that race.

Miller explained why Elliott was not penalized in that situation.

“I don’t believe anybody told Chase Elliott to block Kevin Harvick so that Kyle Larson could win,” Miller said. “That was a driver taking things into his own hands. Sketchy? Yes, but premeditated to alter the results of the race? Don’t think so. Quite a different situation there.”

Asked to explain where teammates helping each other goes too far, Miller said: “Involvement over the radio and instructions over the radio that they could not even be construed as anything else. Those are the things that you can’t overlook. 

“Could we call it teamwork? Yes, teams work together, they draft together and do all kinds of things together and work as a team, but blatantly pulling over and changing the finishing order on the last lap is what makes it over the top and especially with instructions from the pit box.”

The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR fines Cole Custer $100,000, suspends his crew chief

By Oct 11, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR penalized Cole Custer and his team for attempting to help teammate Chase Briscoe gain positions on the final lap of Sunday’s Cup playoff race by impeding other competitors.

NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 and docked him 50 points. Crew chief Michael Shiplett has been indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000. Stewart-Haas Racing was penalized 50 owner points for the No. 41 car.

Stewart-Haas Racing will appeal the penalty.

MORE: NASCAR considered removing Chase Briscoe from the playoffs

At issue was Custer dramatically slowing on the backstretch of the final lap as Briscoe battled for position behind him.

Briscoe was listed in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson on the final lap while battling Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which slowed and impeded Dillon.

Briscoe went to the inside and shot by Dillon and Custer on the backstretch chicane.

Briscoe beat Larson by two points for the final transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Shortly after the race, NASCAR announced it would review data, video and radio transmissions with Custer’s car to review his actions on the final lap. NASCAR stated at the time that any decision would not impact the Round of 8 field. 

NASCAR cited Custer and his team for violating Section 5.5 of the Cup Rule Book and failing to race at 100% of their ability ” with the goal of achieving the best possible finishing position in the Event.”

That section also states that “Any Competitor(s) who takes action with the intent to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event or encourages, persuades or induces others to Artificially Alter the finishing positions of the Event shall be subject to a penalty from NASCAR. … “Artificially Alter” shall be defined as actions by any Competitor(s) that show or suggest that the Competitor(s) did not race at 100% of their ability for the purpose of changing finishing positions in the Event, in NASCAR’s sole discretion.

The Round of 8 begins Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR Power Rankings: Chase Elliott keeps top spot

By Oct 11, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Before calamity and mayhem became the operative words in the final laps of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Charlotte Roval, Chase Elliott was powering his way to a runaway victory.

Elliott had a four-second lead with six laps to go and appeared headed for his sixth seasonal win before cautions scrambled everything and opened the door for Christopher Bell’s victory. Elliott led a race-high 30 laps, sits atop the playoff standings entering Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) and keeps the top ranking in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Bell, who was in a must-win situation last Sunday to stay in the playoffs, jumps six spots in the rankings to fourth as he establishes himself as a championship threat.

Eight of the 10 ranked drivers move on to the Round of 8, with races Sunday at Las Vegas, Oct. 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway. All remaining Cup races, including the season finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway, will be televised by NBC.

NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Chase Elliott (No. 1 last week) — Elliott remains the only Cup driver with more than three wins this season. He clearly had one of the best three cars Sunday at Charlotte.

2. Denny Hamlin (No. 2 last week) — Hamlin finished 13th in the craziness of the Charlotte ending. He’ll start the Round of 8 playoff run in seventh.

MORE: Cup playoff field resets after Charlotte

3. Ryan Blaney (No. 3 last week) — Blaney, still carrying the big zero on his back with no points wins this year, rolls into Las Vegas fifth in the playoff standings.

4. Christopher Bell (No. 10 last week) — Talk about hitting a winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning — Bell came through Sunday at Charlotte when everything was on the line.

5. Joey Logano (No. 5 last week) — Logano dominated the first stage at Charlotte Sunday after winning the pole. He dropped to 18th at the finish but is second to Chase Elliott entering the Las Vegas playoff round.

6. Chase Briscoe (No. 8 last week)Briscoe’s late-race heroics Sunday won him the final spot in the Round of 8. His ninth-place finish at Charlotte will likely be the best ninth of his career.

7. Kyle Larson (No. 4 last week) — After last year’s standout season and championship, Larson was considered a cinch to reach at least the Round of 8 this year, but his title hopes ended with a bunch of trouble and a 35th-place finish Sunday.

8. William Byron (No. 7 last week) — Byron opens the Round of 8 below the cutline after a 16th-place run Sunday.

9. Ross Chastain (No. 6 last week) — Chastain had a sour run at Charlotte and was more than ready to leave the Roval behind him. He is third in the playoff standings entering Vegas.

10. Tyler Reddick (unranked last week) — Reddick returns to the rankings after leading 21 laps and finishing eighth at Charlotte. With three wins this season, he trails only Chase Elliott in that category.

Dropped out: Daniel Suarez (No. 9 last week)

‘Fired up’ Chase Briscoe ready to continue title quest in Round of 8

By Oct 10, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — While Christoper Bell celebrated in Victory Lane after his must-win performance at the Charlotte Roval, Chase Briscoe stood on pit road and couldn’t stop smiling after his ninth-place finish moved him into the Round of 8. 

“This means more to me, I think, then even winning in the Cup Series at Phoenix,” Briscoe told NBC Sports, referring to his win there in March. 

“To know that you have a one-in-eight chance to win a Cup championship is a pretty unbelievable feeling. … That’s the happiest I’ve ever been after a race. Normally, I’m not too animated, like even after a win, but I was screaming in the car. I was pretty fired up.”

When he climbed out of his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 Ford, Briscoe, with his helmet still on, hugged and high-fived crew members.

“I feel like this is the biggest accomplishment of my career,” Briscoe said of being among the final eight drivers vying for the Cup championship. “I feel like that was the best race I’ve ever run in my career, just from start to finish. My restarts, I felt like, were the best restarts I’ve ever had in my life. I felt like I put a whole round together.”

He did.

After scoring one top-10 finish in the 21 races leading up to the second round, Briscoe has scored three consecutive top 10s. Until the playoffs began, Briscoe’s last top-10 finish was a fourth-place result in the Coca-Cola 600 in May. 

While in the midst of his top-10 drought, Briscoe said he had a talk with Greg Zipadelli, chief competition officer for Stewart-Haas Racing, about a change to make.

“I just told him, from a strategy standpoint, give me the ball, let me try to do something,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe wanted the organization to be more aggressive.

“Put me in bad spots,” he told Zipadelli. “Let me try to prove to you that I can do.”

The team has done do so and Briscoe also said he feels he has been given more of a leadership role within the the last couple of months. 

“I like having that role on the team,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe beat reigning champion Kyle Larson for the final transfer spot by two points Sunday at the Roval. 

NASCAR stated after the race that it was investigating the actions of Briscoe’s teammate, Cole Custer, on the backstretch on the last lap of the race when Custer dramatically slowed as Briscoe was racing for position against Austin Dillon and Erik Jones. 

NASCAR stated that it will announce the results of its review this week, but that any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

When the series raced at Phoenix in March, Christopher Bell left there 30th in points after a 26th-place finish.

A crash in the Daytona 500 set the team back and so did an engine failure at Auto Club Speedway in the season’s second race. The team also struggled on pit road. Bell’s team had three different pit crew lineups in the first 10 races and five in the first 13 races.

Bell’s early struggles — six finishes of 20th or worse in the first 10 races — led to talk about Bell and his team. It was talk Bell heard. 

“I think a lot of people had written me off as a driver, written the 20 car off, Christopher is going to get fired,” Bell said of the early struggles. “I got that all the time, that I’m getting replaced. The 20 car is the revolving door, he’s going to be out of here.

“Maybe I’ll get to stick around a little bit longer now.”

His Roval win moves him into the Round of 8 and makes him among the favorites.

The Toyotas have been strong on 1.5-mile tracks. The round opens with races at Las Vegas and Homestead, both 1.5-mile speedways. A win in this round moves a playoff driver into the Nov. 6 championship race at Phoenix.

“I like our chances,” Bell said. “All the rest of the races play out really good for us. We just have to execute and dot our I’s and cross our T’s, see where the cards fall.”

————————————————————————————————————————————————

Kyle Busch isn’t the only Cup driver interested in running in the Indianapolis 500. Kyle Larson says he’s still interested in competing in the Indianapolis 500 and has the permission of car owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon.

“I would love to do it,” Larson said. “Just timing and I want to be in the best equipment possible and best crew. I’ve mentioned to Jeff and Rick that I would like to do it, but I also did a year ago, too. 

“It’s kind of up to them to find something.” 

Larson said that Hendrick told him he didn’t want him to run the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 this year but said he could do so moving forward.

The reigning Cup champion was eliminated from title contention in Sunday’s playoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

